7th Pay Commission: Big news! No relief on the outstanding DA Arrear of 18 months of the employees, will not get 2 lakhs now
If the basic salary of the employee is Rs 56,000 he would have got DA arrears of 3 months (13,656 + 10,242 + 13,656) = Rs 37,554.
7th Pay Commission. On one hand, Central Government employees are going to get the benefit of 34% dearness allowance on May 1 and arrears for 3 months from January to March, on the other hand, the pending DA arrears of 18 months for a long time (18 Month DA Arrear) ) but there has been no relief.
There were reports in the media in the past that the central government has made it clear that the DA arrears of 18 months stuck from the year 2020 will not be given. If the government reconsiders this, then about 1 crore employees. Will get the benefit and will get the benefit of up to 2 lakh in salary.
Actually, for a long time, the DA arrears of central employees for 18 months i.e. from January 2020 to June 2021 are pending, but even after passing 2 years, it has not been decided yet. Recently, dearness allowance of central employees has been increased by 3 percent, in such a situation, the employees had hoped that the Modi government could take a decision on this too, for this, JCM member and AIDEF general secretary C.
Sreekumar also wrote a letter to the cabinet secretary. But it did not happen. National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) Secretary (Staff Side) Shiv Gopal Mishra had also told that JCM’s joint meeting with officials of Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure should be held soon. can.
There was no statement or official confirmation from the same government regarding DA arrears. But recent media reports gave a big blow to the employees, in which it was said that the Central Government has made it clear that DA arrears for 18 months stuck from the year 2020 will not be given. Do not think. The Finance Ministry has rejected the appeal of pensioners to release 3 installments of dearness relief withheld during the time of Kovid-19 epidemic for immediate relief work. The benefit of this is more than 60 lakh central employees and 50 lakh pensioners. Had to meet
In the 32nd meeting of the Standing Committee of Voluntary Agencies to review the pension rules, a representative of the Department of Expenditure under the Union Finance Ministry made it clear that DA arrears would not be released. The total amount of dearness relief and dearness allowance for the employees.
34,000 crore was around Rs. If the government pays the DA arrears, then the DA arrears of Level-1 employees ranges from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554, Level-13 7th CPC Basic Pay Scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900, outstanding DA of Level 14 employees. With Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 the basic salary of the employee is Rs 56,000. He would have got DA arrears of 3 months (13,656 + 10,242 + 13,656) = Rs 37,554.
Willson Contreras’ 1st-inning grand slam — his 100th career home run — sparks the Chicago Cubs’ 9-0 win
Willson Contreras started getting emotional in the dugout after he crushed a first-inning grand slam Monday night.
The slam punctuated an eight-run first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates, all the offense the Chicago Cubs needed in a 9-0 win at Wrigley Field. Left-hander Wade Miley locked down the Pirates lineup, tossing seven scoreless innings and allowing just one baserunner for the Cubs’ third straight victory.
Contreras’ fourth career grand slam was bigger than what it meant within the context of the game. It was the 100th home run of Contreras’ career, a milestone that prompted emotional thoughts in the dugout of the Venezuelan native’s winding baseball journey.
“The whole thing that I went through in the minors came to mind,” Contreras said. “I mean, the road is not easy, but if you put the right work in, you might get there. Today is one of those days that made me think of my childhood, where I came from. It makes me proud.”
Contreras jumped a first-pitch hanging curveball from Pirates right-hander Bryse Wilson for the 422-foot grand slam. After the game, he received his 100th home run ball from the fan who caught it, exchanging a couple of balls and a bat and taking some photos with the fan.
Contreras plans to give the memento to his dad, Wuiliam.
“He knows how hard we work to get to the big leagues and there was a lot of calls during the minor leagues, a lot of frustration, a lot of obstacles that were in my road,” Contreras said. “But he was a support. He and my mom (Olga) were there all the time and this is for them.”
Contreras’ 100th home run was notable on multiple levels:
- He became the third Cubs catcher to reach the mark, joining Gabby Hartnett (231 homers) and Jody Davis (122).
- According to Elias Sports Bureau, Contreras — who led off the first with a double — is the first Cub with a grand slam and an extra-base hit in the same inning since Wildfire Schulte on Aug. 16, 1911.
- Contreras is one of just 10 leadoff hitters since 1901 with a first-inning grand slam. George Springer, in 2016 for the Houston Astros, is the only other player to accomplish the feat in the last 35 years.
“Unbelievable, man,” catcher Yan Gomes said. “He’s probably one of the better players in this game, and you can see when he gets hot, it’s not just like a couple of base hits. It’s like there’s no stadium that can hold him. So it’s nice to have him on our side.”
The Cubs sent 13 batters to the plate in the first with three of their eight hits going for extra bases. Ian Happ, Gomes, Andrelton Simmons and Rafael Ortega each recorded an RBI before Contreras’ grand slam.
Watching Contreras’ special moment reminded manager David Ross of his 100th career home run, which he hit in 2016 at Wrigley during the last of his 15 big-league seasons. Ross laughed when noting how it took him a lot longer to hit the mark than Contreras, who just turned 30 in his seventh season.
“He’s got to do a lot of cool things early on in his career, and it’s why he’s such a special player,” Ross said.
Miley didn’t need any more offensive support after the eight-run first. He utilized his natural quick pace and an aggressive approach that allowed him to rack up outs with an efficient pitch count.
Miley tallied six strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter after issuing five walks in three innings during his season debut Tuesday in San Diego.
“I mean, guys know what I’m going to do,” Miley said. “I’m going to throw stuff in hard and soft away. But I have to be able to command it.”
Miley’s lone baserunner came on Michael Chavis’ two-out single in the fifth. Cubs fans booed Chavis as he reached first base after he stepped out of the box twice during the at-bat. The second time call frustrated Miley because he was already going into his delivery when plate umpire Dan Bellino stopped him to award Chavis’ request.
The Pirates second baseman hit the next pitch into left to end Miley’s perfect game.
“The second one was a little late,” Miley said. “I’m already in my leg kick when I hear (Bellino) start screaming. You don’t have to give him time, so I was just letting Dan know that I understand they call time a lot but you don’t have to give it to him.
“I‘m working quick, I’m coming at you, and if you want to step out, step out — I’m going to keep doing it, I don’t really care.”
Royce Lewis helps lead Twins past Athletics
OAKLAND, Calif. — With Carlos Correa nearing a return — likely within the next couple of days — Royce Lewis’s days in the majors appear to be limited.
But the Twins’ top prospect has made them count, and did so again on Wednesday, scoring two of the team’s runs in a 3-1 win over the Athletics on Monday night at the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland.
Lewis led off the third inning with a double to left and came around to score on a Jorge Polanco single with two outs. The 22-year-old again got the Twins’ offense going two innings later, drawing the first walk of his career. He advanced to second when Nick Gordon laid down a sacrifice bunt and scored once again on a Byron Buxton single, the trio of former first-round picks contributing to what would become the game-winning run.
The Twins’ only other run came an inning later when catcher Gary Sánchez blasted his second home run in the last four games deep into center field.
And thanks to another strong performance from the quartet of pitchers the Twins (21-15) threw out against Oakland, they walked away with another close win against the A’s (15-23) after sweeping them earlier this month in a series comprised of all one-run games.
Chris Archer, in a 62-pitch effort, threw four innings and surrendered a run on just a pair of hits. After a taxing first inning, Archer worked a nine-pitch second and then cruised through the third, too, before allowing an RBI double to Elvis Andrus in the fourth inning.
That would be the only run given up by a Twins pitcher, as rookie Yennier Cano worked a pair of scoreless frames, and Griffin Jax did as well. For his efforts, Cano picked up his first career win in just his second game.
With Emilio Pagán down after throwing in three straight games, the Twins turned to Tyler Duffey, and the veteran locked down his first save of the season, working in the ninth inning for the first time in more than a month.
Anthony Rizzo is third Yankee slugger to hit double-digit homers in 2022
BALTIMORE — With his ninth-inning home run, Anthony Rizzo joined Aaron Judge (12) and Giancarlo Stanton (10) with double-digit home runs. Amazingly, it is the first time in Yankees history that they have had three players with 10 or more home runs within the first 35 games.
It took a while for Rizzo to get there. He had not hit a home run since April 29 in Kansas City — until he hit his 10th of the season in the ninth inning.
“It’s definitely just part of the season where you put in the work and you don’t necessarily get the results. So it’s definitely a battle, but usually you get into ruts like that and one swing like that could definitely help,” Rizzo said of his homer. “I feel like yesterday was a lot closer, even some of the outs today didn’t necessarily look too good, but felt better so we just gotta keep going every day and you know once we can just switch it all.”
Overall, Rizzo’s lefty bat has been a big contributor to the Yankees lineup this season. Rizzo is hitting .224/.3336/.520 with nine home runs, an .856 OPS.
