Aligning Channel Program Goals to Overall Business Objectives
Like a good spring cleaning, an economic downturn presents an excellent opportunity to thoroughly reassess and, if necessary, retool existing channel programs. But be careful! Unlike sorting through items in your basement or garage and placing them in junk or “keeper” piles, judgment calls regarding channel programs and partnerships are more complex than the question “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” posed by The Clash in a popular 1980s tune.
Underperforming distribution channels are a major source of frustration, even though lagging sales during difficult times are slightly easier to understand (but not accept). Before grading your partners’ performance, and certainly before you recklessly wield your red pen signifying their failure, take a deep breath and ask yourself the first of many questions: “What was I hoping to achieve through this channel program?”
While the answer(s) may be highly predictable,-such as, attaining steady incremental revenue, increasing geographic coverage, reaching new groups of end users, or simply achieving greater market coverage without hiring additional internal staff-these objective are essential elements to an effective assessment and possible retooling of your channel program.
Don’t stop there. You may need to convene an all-inclusive meeting of the minds, encouraging open and frank discussion among the top executives and sales personnel from your own company and your channel partners. Just as importantly, you must poll a full spectrum of end-users, from your best, longest standing customers to fledgling buyers who require nurturing to grow.
Only after everybody weighs in will you be able to accurately and objectively assess original and existing business objectives and determine whether your channel program needs to change-and how. In addition to synergies with your overall business objectives, ask yourself and your partners the following:
o What is the justification for your existing channel program? Has it needlessly deviated from its original intention or goal? Or have changes in your business or the overall economy dictated change?
o Are effective yardsticks in place to gauge your program’s success? What changes must you make to achieve more meaningful and accurate measurement?
o Apart from increased product and service sales, what behaviors are you trying to inspire among your channel partners? Are the carrots you provide enticing enough? Or are they snack-sized?
o Is your product and service suite updated and in demand?
o Do you have a channel program execution strategy firmly tied to your overall business objectives?
There’s no question your channel program and your partners are the keys to your organization’s success. Your encouragement of an open, all-partner dialogue will clear any misconceptions or misunderstandings, providing a level of satisfaction and mutual benefit that far outweigh the temporary good feelings evoked by an uncluttered garage or basement.
Best Medical Care in Nanjing, China
Nanjing is located in Jiangsu region in East China and is one of China’s fifteen sub-provincial cities. This important city has jurisdictional and economic autonomy and is considered one of the Four Great Ancient Capitals of the country. The city is known for its commerce, tourism and transport networks. Nanjing will also host the Youth Olympics in 2014. In general, the city has a well developed medical sector and high quality health care service is available in many of its leading hospitals. There are also some special international clinics with eminent doctors. Here is a description of some of the famous hospitals in Nanjing.
BenQ Hospital is situated at No. 71 Street, Jianye and is one of the major hospitals in the region. This large multidisciplinary hospital of about 1500 beds is affiliated with Nanjing Medical University. The Hospital is operated by the globally known Taiwan group, BenQ. The hospital features beautiful gardens, sculptures and art galleries. BenQ Hospital has well equipped departments in every discipline including nutrition, dentistry, rehabilitation and traditional Chinese medicine. The hospital employs well known physicians including about 200 overseas doctors all of whom deliver excellent medical care. The surgery department features 32 modern operating rooms and uses a lot of imported equipment. Its general surgery unit is so popular that patients from distant provinces come to BenQ Hospital for advanced surgical care. There is a well-equipped endoscopy center and blood purification unit as well. Tel: 025-52238800
Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital (Nanjing Gulou Yi Yuan) is another famous health care facility in the province and is situated at No.321 Zhongshan Road, Nanjing, 210008. The hospital was originally named Nanjing Christian Hospital and was established by some famous doctors from the American Presbyterian Missions to China in 1892. The center was fully renovated to become a large modern hospital in 2006 and is affiliated with Nanjing University Medical School. The 1500 bed hospital offers advanced medical care in all areas through its 32 clinical departments and 32 medical technical sections. The hospital also has 21 special research units. It employs 2500 staff including about 260 senior physicians, 200 attending doctors, 250 resident doctors and 1100 nurses. These staff members work to deliver effective health care to millions patients every year. There are modern operating rooms, an emergency department and ICUs. The hospital is known for its cutting edge technology and possesses PET, ECT, whole-body CT, MRI, DSA, 1250mA X-ray, EEG Mapping, color Doppler ultrasonic cardio-dynamic apparatus and central monitoring capabilities. Telephone: (86) (25) 8310-5860
How to Get the Cheapest Term Life Insurance Deal
The best way to get the cheapest life insurance is by reducing your cover to the most minimum. You will have to let go a lot of benefits that your term life plan is providing. Obviously, you will not get sufficient cover or be under insured. Normally, this way is strongly not recommended.
Then, is there any other way I can get the cheapest life cover? Yes, there is but you need to sit down with your broker to talk about it. Normally, broker earns some commission from the premium you paid, hence you can look for discounted broker who pay some of their commission back to you. If this does not work, perhaps you can get an execution only insurance policy. This means that you can get a life insurance without a formal advise from the broker. Since their contribution reduces, you can get a cheaper life cover rates.
You may need to consider the consequences to opt for execution only policy because it might have implications on your rights. This is because life insurance companies are obligated to provide you the necessary advice before buying any life products. Sometimes, the cheapest term life insurance policy is not the best for you.
Make sure that you are clear of all terms and conditions in order to protect yourself. Once you purchase the wrong policy, there is nothing much you can do as it is very hard to take up a case with the authority. So, you may shop for cheapest term life policy, but please be clear of what you are up to.
Click Here for FREE Information on Cheapest Term Life Insurance
How Using the EMR/EHR Can Increase the Revenue in Practice
Healthcare is often reactive, rather than proactive, when it comes to opportunities for improvement. It is often a race to fix what went wrong, not institute infrastructure to prevent it.
Tied to the above is the fact that EMR/EHR is a significant outlay of cash for providers for something that is not directly a medical product. EMR/EHR is not treating patients, but rather it is often something more easily interpreted as administrative as many physician offices are only focusing on capturing incentive dollars.
EMR/EHR companies are using any and every angle they can to make their product stand out above the others. Some EHR/EMR vendors are including billing software and telling providers that their EMR “software” does the billing too. They also push the fact that the EMR and the billing are “linked” to each other. They tell their prospects that they can save money by not hiring a billing service to take care of the billing and collections (Revenue Cycle Management), but anyone who is an expert in RCM knows this is just not true.
Personally, I see EMR as a totally separate entity from the billing. Having billing software does not mean it is smarter for a provider to keep the billing in-house. Actually, most providers who outsource their medical billing already have software capable of billing. The issue for most providers who choose to outsource is that they realize they must maximize their reimbursement at every turn and they do not have experienced staff who expertly and consistently handle the billing, the claims tracking, the phone calls, the denials and appeals process, keeping up with the continuous healthcare mandate changes, the clearinghouse and electronic submissions, credentialing and they recognize that the experience that they get from outsourcing their billing and collections to a billing company is crucial to keeping the doors open. Many providers realize they save money by outsourcing. Some have difficulty hiring, training and keeping a knowledgeable person in that position in their office.
Bottom line, no matter how good your billing software is, it is only as good as the person using it. A provider’s income relies on the billing. If they don’t they will lose money, no matter how good their software is and whether or not it’s tied to their EMR/EHR.
Ten key features within your EMR/EHR and Practice Management solution can help the transition go more efficiently and provide you some savings.
1. Implementation – Cannot be stressed enough. KNOW your needs and wants when choosing your EMR/PM solution. An EMR/EHR should enable physician practices achieve greater patient efficiency by streamlining day-to-day operations, strengthening the patient-physician experience and improving patient quality.
2. Management Commitment – With that being said, need to have providers and staff on-board for a successful transition. Perhaps this means having small but focused project team that is made up of “systems thinkers” – these are people who understand how the current organization works, but more importantly have the vision of how it could work.
3. Robust software emphasizing practice specifications – Define which billing data the practice would like to capture that is specific to your practice and/or specialty. Does the EMR convert encounters/super-bills to claims? Does it “interface” with the practice management software? If not, the process will definitely increase time and cost to the practice. The correct charge application, taxes and discounts for claims should be applied to this feature (critical for ophthalmology and optometry) practices.
4. Real-time electronic eligibility and electronic claim submission – These features should be a given in any EMR/EHR. Is the software capable of checking patient eligibility in real-time? Will the clearinghouse supply direct claim verification?
5. Robust accounting and financial reports – Report management is imperative to any billing features of an EMR/EHR
6. Electronic tracking of payments – All details should be tracked in the payment process. Features should include the ability to log and communicate every action performed in order to get a claim paid.
7. Real time claims rejection analysis – Error codes should be displayed clearly. This feature can enable users to: immediately resolve problematic claims, analyze the reasons for claims rejection and gives the practice an opportunity to monitor red flags as they arise and to implement types of audits.
8. Billing codes pulled directly from EMR/EHR – This automated feature includes pulling (interfacing) the E/M codes and procedures directly from the EMR/EHR documentation. By pulling patient data as it is being entered during patient history, medical notes, pathology and radiology entries, procedures and prescriptions, services rendered are recorded immediately.
Embedded Meaningful Use dashboard helps providers track progress toward meeting Meaningful Use certification.
9. Multi- User, secure and user friendly – Users should be able to utilize powerful embedded claims editing solutions, claim status technology that automatically checks claims status for improvement in reimbursement, automatic claims submissions to name a few.
10. Monitoring, backups, and data recovery – Prevention is always the best measure and a system should be firmly in place for system monitoring and backups.
