We are all busy and few of us take good care of our health. It’s hard to eat right and find the time to exercise with our busy schedules. Nutritional supplements can help fight the effects of stress and improve our health, wellness and mental well being. But which supplements are best and really worth the money? Let’s take a look at one of the industry’s most popular supplement companies, Poliquin Supplements -and decide if they really deliver.

Let’s begin by comparing Poliquin Supplements popular multivitamin, Uber Nutrients with the popular multivitamin, Centrum.

The popular multivitamin, Centrum Performance (120 capsules) retails for $20.99 from Amazon.com. It contains the full spectrum of essential vitamins, minerals and meets or exceeds the USDA recommended requirements.

Poliquin Supplements Uber Nutrients (120 capsules) retails for $27.00 and also contains the full spectrum of essential vitamins, minerals and meets or exceeds the USDA recommended requirements.

Using a cost to cost comparison, it would seem that Centrum Performance is a better value than Poliquin Supplements, Uber Nutrients. But as responsible consumers who care about what we put in our bodies -we need to look a little deeper.

Examining the ingredients we can see the concentration of each ingredient by the order in which it is listed. Looking at the Centrum Performance label, we see that the second most prevalent ingredient is a substance called microcrystalline cellulose.

Cellulose is found in wood, cardboard, paper products and is derived from the cellular structure of other plants. It is commonly used as a binder or thickening agent to hold other ingredients together.

Poliquin Supplements Uber Nutrients does not contain microcrystalline cellulose.

The third most prevalent ingredient in the Centrum Performance product is a compound named potassium chloride.

Potassium chloride is a corrosive compound commonly used in fertilizer, fire extinguishers and is the third compound in a three compound mixture used for lethal injection.

The Poliquin multivitamin, Uber Nutrients, does not contain potassium chloride.

The fifth most prevalent ingredient in Centrum Performance is a compound named calcium carbonate.

Calcium carbonate is a geological compound derived primarily from marble. Its primary use is in the construction industry as a foundation building material. Finely ground calcium carbonate is used in the production of baby diapers.

Calcium carbonate is used as a very cheap source of calcium by food and supplement manufacturers.

Poliquin Supplements, Uber Nutrients does not contain calcium carbonate.

Centrum Performance does have a slight price advantage over Poliquin Supplements, Uber Nutrients -but for purity, safety and my own good health -I choose Poliquin Supplements.

Shouldn’t you?

Be careful what you put in your body. It’s the only one you have.

To Your Good Health!