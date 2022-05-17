Finance
Are Poliquin Supplements Worth the Money?
We are all busy and few of us take good care of our health. It’s hard to eat right and find the time to exercise with our busy schedules. Nutritional supplements can help fight the effects of stress and improve our health, wellness and mental well being. But which supplements are best and really worth the money? Let’s take a look at one of the industry’s most popular supplement companies, Poliquin Supplements -and decide if they really deliver.
Let’s begin by comparing Poliquin Supplements popular multivitamin, Uber Nutrients with the popular multivitamin, Centrum.
The popular multivitamin, Centrum Performance (120 capsules) retails for $20.99 from Amazon.com. It contains the full spectrum of essential vitamins, minerals and meets or exceeds the USDA recommended requirements.
Poliquin Supplements Uber Nutrients (120 capsules) retails for $27.00 and also contains the full spectrum of essential vitamins, minerals and meets or exceeds the USDA recommended requirements.
Using a cost to cost comparison, it would seem that Centrum Performance is a better value than Poliquin Supplements, Uber Nutrients. But as responsible consumers who care about what we put in our bodies -we need to look a little deeper.
Examining the ingredients we can see the concentration of each ingredient by the order in which it is listed. Looking at the Centrum Performance label, we see that the second most prevalent ingredient is a substance called microcrystalline cellulose.
Cellulose is found in wood, cardboard, paper products and is derived from the cellular structure of other plants. It is commonly used as a binder or thickening agent to hold other ingredients together.
Poliquin Supplements Uber Nutrients does not contain microcrystalline cellulose.
The third most prevalent ingredient in the Centrum Performance product is a compound named potassium chloride.
Potassium chloride is a corrosive compound commonly used in fertilizer, fire extinguishers and is the third compound in a three compound mixture used for lethal injection.
The Poliquin multivitamin, Uber Nutrients, does not contain potassium chloride.
The fifth most prevalent ingredient in Centrum Performance is a compound named calcium carbonate.
Calcium carbonate is a geological compound derived primarily from marble. Its primary use is in the construction industry as a foundation building material. Finely ground calcium carbonate is used in the production of baby diapers.
Calcium carbonate is used as a very cheap source of calcium by food and supplement manufacturers.
Poliquin Supplements, Uber Nutrients does not contain calcium carbonate.
Centrum Performance does have a slight price advantage over Poliquin Supplements, Uber Nutrients -but for purity, safety and my own good health -I choose Poliquin Supplements.
Shouldn’t you?
Be careful what you put in your body. It’s the only one you have.
To Your Good Health!
The Need of Digital Marketing for Business
Marketing is one of the most important aspects of business since the inception of business activities. Marketing is the best medium to make the customers for any particular business aware of the products which are ready to be sold and create an attraction for the customers to buy them by creating or solving a need of the customers.
In today’s business environment there are two types of marketing which are traditional and digital ways out of which we will be addressing the needs of digital marketing for business which is considered the prime method in this Digital era.
Digital Marketing is marketing done for products and services online and also offline with these various methods which are search engine optimization(SEO), search engine marketing(SEM), social media marketing(SMM) and many more.
IMPORTANCE OF DIGITAL MARKETING FOR BUSINESS IS AS FOLLOWS:-
1) It creates equal opportunities:- With digital marketing small and the medium businesses get the chance to compete and attract their share of targeted traffic. Small and medium sized companies now have the resources to perform sales and marketing processes which only the large organizations could do earlier.
2) It is more cost effective than traditional marketing:- Now even with little resources and capitalization digital marketing provides a better and much more cost effective marketing channel that delivers results.
3) It helps to increase the conversion rate:-All the businesses marketing products and services online measure success by the percentage rate of incoming traffic gets converted into leads, subscribers or sales. Digital marketing delivers the same.
4) It increases the revenues:- Due to good digital marketing strategies there is always a good chance of increasing the conversion rates of the targeted audiences which directly increases the revenues of the business.
5) It facilitates interaction with the appropriate targeted audiences:- Interacting and providing customers with proper engagement points give us a insight on what the targeted audience really want.
6) It is also useful for the huge mobile market:- Mobile gadgets have evolved from being the mere alternatives for laptops and personal computers into something that is also influencing their buying habits.
7) It builds brand reputation:- Delivering on what you promised will help develop a better relationship with the targeted audience.
8) It makes sure that the online business survives:- Even if there are many website visitors but none of them convert then the online business is of no use and can be shut down at any time.
9) It helps to gain trust of the people:- Digital marketing leverages on social media signals, social proofs and testimonials from actual customers who have previously purchased, joined or availed of a product or a service marketed by any particular brand or business.
10) It provides better Return on investment for the marketing investments:- The key to success in this however is to generate a steady flow of targeted traffic that converts into sales and leads. The more the business generates this kind of traffic, the faster we can realize the return on investment.
Cosmetic Medicines Ordering, Storage, Supply and Incident Reporting
This article gives an overview of the systems and processes that must be followed by cosmetic clinics when supplying prescription medicines.
A prescription medicine or drug legally requires a qualified doctor, dentist, nurse or pharmacist to write a prescription for a named patient. The list of drugs and prescribing qualifications may vary in different countries.
A cosmetic clinic must ensure that all medicines are ordered, stored and supplied within the legislative and other relevant pharmaceutical guidelines available.
Therefore ordering, storage and supply of medicines for use within the practice must be undertaken according to appropriate procedures and guidelines to ensure all relevant legislation and pharmaceutical information is adhered to.
Any medicines stored within a typical cosmetic clinic are those used for aesthetic purposes, this includes drugs such as Botox ® and Hyaluronidase. These must be stored according to manufacturer’s guidelines in a locked refrigerator or locked cabinet as appropriate. The temperature of the refrigerator should be monitored and documented daily. If the temperature is found to be outside the recommended range the pharmacy supplier must be informed as soon as possible and if necessary the medicines are returned to the supplier and a new supply obtained.
Supply of Medicines and Maintaining Patient Records for Cosmetic Clinics
The Medical Practitioner is responsible for maintaining a record of medicines obtained from the supplier for use during treatment. A copy of the prescription is retained in the patient’s notes and the following information is noted in the Medicines IN register. The Medical practitioner must include the following details:
– the name of the medicine (generic)
– the dose provided by the pharmacy
– the amount provided by the pharmacy
– the format of the medicine (oral I IM etc)
– the batch numbers and expiry dates
The Medical Practitioner is responsible for ensuring that details of the medicines administered are recorded in the patient notes, including:
– the name of the medicine (generic)
– the dose provided
– the route of administration
– the batch number and expiry date of the medicine
– the date and time of administration
The Medical Practitioner must also document in the Medicines OUT register the name of the patient the medicine was administered to and the date and time of administration. This will ensure an audit trail is available for each practitioner.
All medicines not used or expired must be returned to the pharmacy.
In conclusion only a medical professional should be accepted on a cosmetic training course. This will ensure all practitioners have experience with the use of prescription only medicines and record keeping. The medical practitioner who facilitates a cosmetic intervention should be a qualified doctor, dentist, nurse or pharmacist. These specialists have the prerequisite medical experience plus understand their legal and ethical requirements in prescribing, dispensing and administration of such drugs.
Any errors with the medication must be recorded and reported.
Reporting a Medication Incident
A cosmetic clinic must ensure that all medication incidents follow local legislative and other guidelines for your country of practice. The following is based on the UK CQC guidelines.
All practitioners involved with medication prescribing, dispensing or administration must be aware of the procedures to be followed in the event of a medication error or near miss.
Medication errors or near misses will occur despite having risk procedures in place, and all personnel involved in medication prescribing, dispensing or administration are at risk of being involved an error or a near miss. Because of this, comprehensive reporting of all medication incidents is crucial to enable the organisation to learn from mistakes and improve practice wherever possible.
All incidents involving medication prescribing, dispensing or administration, ‘near misses’ and serious drug reactions must be documented on the Incident Report Form. A medication error is a preventable incident or omission that results in an increase in the risk of patient harm. A ‘near miss’ is a medication error that is discovered before it reaches the patient, thus preventing harm to the patient.
What to Report
The following are some of the issues that require an incident report:
– incorrect dose administered (both over and under dosing)
– incorrect route of administration
– incorrect rate of administration
– incorrect drug administered
– administration to the wrong patient
– failure to document administration in the patient’s medical notes
– administration of an expired drug
– prescribing errors
– incorrect labels
– allergies not recorded
– serious adverse effects including allergic reactions
Near Misses will also be recorded on the Incident Report form.
How to Report Medication errors
Medication errors involving administration to a patient will be documented in the patient’s notes. The Medical Practitioner should inform the patient.
The incident should be documented fully before the end of the day. This report form must be completed by the Medical Practitioner and given to the Practice Manager without delay.
Follow Up Procedures for Medication Errors
A follow-up is undertaken by the Medical Practitioner to ensure the safety of the patient. If necessary the patient must be referred to the nearest Emergency department for further review. The Practice Manager must undertake an investigation into the event ensuring a statement is taken from those involved.
The incident must be discussed at the next Clinical Governance meeting and an action plan developed to aim to prevent recurrence; this may include further training for the personnel involved.
Any severe medication incident must be reported to the within 24 hours of it occurring.
I hope you enjoyed the article. For more information about medicines and their regulations you can check with the Department of Health and MRHA in the UK. In the USA please refer to The Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
How to Chose a Forex Broker
There are many factors to consider when choosing your Forex broker. However in my opinion the first and the most important is regulation. Before you entrust any broker with your money you must make sure that this broker is regulated by a solid reputable regularly body such as FSA, NFA, SFBC or CYSEC.
The Forex market is huge and highly unregulated therefore it is essential that every trader looks for a well regulated broker to insure the safety of the funds.
Make sure your chosen broker has your funds insured because insurance will guarantee your funds back in cases of bankruptcy or any other inconvenience.
The third most important factor is to join a broker offering ECN spreads (floating Spreads) this will not only insure tighter spreads but it also insure that there is no dealing desk where the broker can make money from clients losses.
An easy and efficient to use platform that can provide you with all the tools that can help you with your Forex trading. I personally recommend using MetaTrader Platform as it is very robust, easy to use and the most popular among professional Forex traders.
Another good aspect is having market execution so you won’t loss any money with requotes.
The last important aspect is the service as you should always stick to a broker that provides you with the best level of support and service so you can focus on trading only. Broker must provide you with friendly and resourceful support team that should be able to help you at any time.
