Authentic or Replica Designer Handbag? What You Need to Know Before Making That Online Purchase
During this time of economic turmoil, it’s easy for consumers to justify purchasing a replica designer handbag at a fraction of the cost of the original. Most of us can’t fit the high cost of an original designer handbag into our budget, but would still love to carry that beautiful bag we saw in our favorite fashion magazine. That’s why many people have turned to purchasing bags online through auction sites or other retail outlets.
It can be a challenge for buyers looking to purchase designer handbags online, but the rewards are great if you find an authentic bag at a drastically reduced price. Be sure to do your homework before making that online purchase. Look at the seller’s credentials. How long has this person been selling? What is their feedback rating? Carefully read through any comments their customers have left – both positive and negative. If a seller is using stock photos of the handbag in their auction listing, don’t assume the images truly represent what they are selling – instead, make sure to ask for current photos of the bag. Even after asking all of the right questions, it is sometimes nearly impossible to tell the difference between a counterfeit and an authentic handbag. Counterfeit handbags are often cleverly packaged with dust bags, care cards, retail tags, or even fake serial numbers.
If you are contemplating the purchase of a replica handbag, you really should think about who will ultimately profit from your decision. Counterfeiting is a worldwide, multi-billion dollar industry and it ultimately benefits organized criminals, terrorists, and other unscrupulous groups. Law enforcement does a great job battling counterfeiters, but the problem is growing and it’s impossible to prosecute all offenders. It is our duty as law abiding citizens to make sure we are not contributing to the success of organizations that compromise intellectual property rights.
As a tourist visiting a foreign country, it’s common to see street vendors openly display fake designer bags. It may be tempting to purchase a handbag from a vendor, but keep in mind that if you are caught trying to re-enter the United States with a counterfeit bag, customs officials may seize and destroy it.
If you sell designer goods, consider yourself a distributor. If your products are found to be counterfeit, you are subject to state and federal criminal penalties, including fines and prison terms. “Not knowing” is not an excuse. If you are unsure, have it authenticated. It’s better to be safe than sorry!
Unfortunately, today’s online marketplace has become saturated with counterfeit bags. It is imperative that buyers have a reliable place to authenticate the designer handbags they intend to buy or sell. That’s why we at Coal Creek Auctions have decided to begin offering authentication services.
Spending hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars on a designer handbag that you believe to be authentic – only to find out later that it’s counterfeit – can be devastating. For your own piece of mind, it’s worth the small investment to obtain qualified proof of authenticity.
How to Find Cheap Van Insurance Quotes
Whether you’re carting around concrete blocks and bricks to build a house, chauffeuring a large brood of children on the school run, or just have a nagging desire to drive a roomy vehicle, the first thing you’ll need following the purchase of the van is van insurance. And like anyone trying to insure their vehicle, you’ll want to find the cheapest available policy that covers everything you need it to. More often than not, the renewal cost with your current insurer is dramatically inflated, which is why so many people are now turning to online comparison sites to find cheap van insurance.
Heading online to an insurance aggregator site is by far the most efficient and least time consuming method of comparing the main van insurers and the quotes they offer. What’s more, it also saves the brain engagement of struggling to physically remember every quote you receive yourself, instead showing them in one concise list of results. Of course, all van insurance quotes depend on a number of factors when setting the price of your premium. And there are a number of methods that can ensure your policy is reduced. We detail the best selection of these below.
1) Secure overnight storage. By being able to provide a locked garage to keep your van in, you reduce the ease of which it can be broken into by thieves, as opposed to sitting on a driveway. However, parking the van off a public street on your driveway will be safer and reduce your policy, as it minimises the risk of the vehicle being hit by other road users, or again being broken into.
2) Remove valuables. Storing valuable tools and items in your van overnight will encourage theft, especially if they are on view through a window for example. Taking out anything of value each night will contribute to reducing your premium.
3) Anti theft-devices. Such devices go a long way in stopping any valuables or the entire vehicle from being stolen, and insurers recognise and reward this. So fitting something such as an additional alarm alongside the factory fitted one, or an aftermarket immobiliser, will reduce both your van insurance quotes and the risk of your valuables being stolen. The initial cost of purchasing these will more than repay itself over each policy you hold with them, with the money you save.
4) Vehicle group. Every vehicle on (and off) the road is placed into an insurance category by insurers. What group they are placed in factors in the cost and availability of parts to repair the van should it break down, how many people it can hold, its top speed etc. The lower all of these factors are, subsequently the lower the group of insurance the van will be in. And the lower the group, the cheaper it will be to insure.
5) The type of cover. Both van insurance and car insurance comes in three flavours – Third Party Only, Third Party Fire & Theft, and Fully Comprehensive. Third Party Only is the cheapest, but provides the most basic level of cover, providing payment for other people in an accident, but not your own vehicle. Stepping up to Fire & Theft incorporates the latter, but also covers, as it says on the tin, fire damage and theft of your vehicle. Finally, the most expensive but most popular choice of cover is Fully Comprehensive, covering all of the previous, but also adds cover for the loss of your vehicle, accident damage, and vandalism.
By taking into account these five pointers, and factoring in as many as possible by the time you renew or purchase your van insurance, you’ll go a long way to reducing your van insurance quotes. Implementing even at least one of these will knock money off your policy prices, so you should always strive to achieve one of the above aspects in order to return cheap van insurance quotes from your comparison website of choice.
Preparing To Sell Your Home: 5 Steps
When you purchased the home, you are currently residing in, you probably made some personal commitment, and developed a personal, emotional relationship. For whatever reason, you have now, recognized, and believe, it’s time to sell your house, and relocate. However, since for most people, their house represents their single – largest, financial asset, doesn’t it make sense, to proceed, in the wisest, most responsible way, in order to achieve the best results? If you make this decision, begin by being, as prepared, as possible, and proceeding in a wise way. With that in mind, this article will attempt to briefly consider, identify, review and discuss, 5 steps, which are a well – considered way, to proceed.
1. Check your title: Consider your property, and find out, if there are any outstanding issues, that might create challenges, to transferring a clean title, when you sell your house. These may include: building permits, which were never closed – out properly; work done, without proper permits; any property – line impingements, which might be problematic; tax or other liens; etc.
2. Look objectively, not emotionally: It’s often difficult for homeowners to objectively evaluate their properties, which is one of the essential reasons, to hire the right real estate professional, who might look, with an objective – eye! We all develop some degree of emotional attachment to our home, but it’s important to recognize, those wonderful moments, and significant, life cycle, experiences, while invaluable to you, add no value, to potential buyers. Your real estate agent should provide you, with a professionally designed, Competitive Market Analysis, or CMA, in order to price your home right/ correctly, from the start!
3. What would you be willing to pay, and why?: Ask yourself, introspectively, objectively, and honestly, if you were a buyer, looking at your house, what would you be willing to pay, and why? Consider the strengths and weaknesses, and how it compares with other houses, for – sale, in your local real estate market! A smart way to begin, is to look at some of the competition, and objectively compare!
4. Address needs and weaknesses: Once you identify the needs, weaknesses, and flaws, your house has, in terms of how others, might perceive it, address these in a smart, rational, productive manner.
5. Hire the right real estate agent: Interview several real estate agents, and consider, what each, might offer, which might best benefit you! Overlook the rhetoric and promises, and don’t be swayed, but anyone, who over – states, his suggested listing price. Rather, be certain, the professional you hire, is someone, who you feel comfortable with, will be empathetic, responsive, responsible, and have a marketing plan, for your specific home.
Properly prepare to sell your home, and you will be best – served! Protect your best interests, as well as financial ones!
Commercial Insurance For Natural Disasters
Losses attributable to natural disasters are not commonly included in commercial insurance coverage (or in any other insurance coverage, including homeowners insurance). Yet the location of a business may require such coverage be obtained to protect the life of the business. Businesses located along the southeast coastline of the US, for instance, should have “windstorm,” that is, “hurricane” insurance, especially considering the increasing frequency since 2004 of severe storms hitting these areas.
California businesses must seriously consider the advisability of obtaining earthquake insurance, even though the probability of a catastrophic earthquake causing total devastation of a business is less than that of a hurricane hitting the southeastern US coastline. Flood insurance, back-stopped by the Federal government, really falls into a different category because it is more available and affordable than insurance for the other two kinds of natural disasters mentioned above.
Natural disaster insurance for businesses would seem to be “no brainers” but for a few key considerations:
- The high cost of premiums
- High deductibles
- Limited coverage
- The remote likelihood that a natural disaster will hit an individual business
However, whether or not a business owner decides to purchase natural disaster insurance, the decision may be made for the business by an outside source: a lender or mortgage holder for the business. If a business is located in a high risk area, a lender to a business may insist on natural disaster insurance as part of its loan covenants with the business.
Recent major natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina and the active hurricane seasons of 2004-2006 have placed extreme stresses on insurance companies with high concentrations of policyholders in the affected areas. This pressure has caused almost unbelievable rate increases in these areas since those storm seasons, increases of up to 600%. Obviously, the expense of actually doing business in these high risk areas has grown proportionately. Unfortunately, however, these high risk areas correspond to high population densities, high property values, high socio-economic demographics and high income areas, meaning they are great places, and potentially very lucrative locations, for businesses to locate.
Some businesses, not tied up with risk-averse mortgage holders or lenders, opt not to purchase expensive natural disaster insurance, because they believe the government will step in to help offset such losses if in fact they occur. In recent times the Federal government has offered loan guarantees and in some cases outright grants to help in rebuilding demolished private residences and in some cases businesses, as well. However, there are no guarantees this will continue and it is also important for businesses to consider that loan guarantees are only what they say they are; they are not outright gifts. Loans to rebuild, even if guaranteed by the government, still have to be repaid at some point, and could place impossible debt burdens on a business.
Natural disaster insurance for businesses is a thorny issue with no clear cut, easy decisions for the average business person located in a high risk area. Its purchase requires careful consideration and the weighing of pros and cons, but even then, the final prudent decision may not be obvious. Sometimes business people have to make decisions based on intuition and their individual risk tolerance, and this is one situation in which those factors definitely come into play.
