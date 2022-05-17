Finance
Benefits of Purchasing Pets Supplies Online
The population of people owning pets is continuously increasing throughout the years. This is in debt to the great comfort and joy that a pet can give them. And one way to repay them for the companionship and happiness that they bring to their owners is by pampering them. Buying pet clothing and accessories is not a new thing anymore for most pet owners. Pets nowadays are treated like human beings. They are clothed, groomed and given the most delicious treats. This is also the reason why pet retail stores are popping out like mushrooms across the country. Online pet shops are also popular haven for many pet owners in finding the best animal supplies for their dearest pets.
Although visiting a brick and mortar pet store can be a lot of fun, buying pets supplies online also has its own benefits. Buying supplies from stores can help you to save time, energy and money. For pet owners who do not have the time to physically visit a pet retail store, browsing on online pet shops will help them to easily find and purchase what they need. It will save them the time of wandering across the city, squeezing themselves in a jam packed pet store and falling in a long line before they get to purchase their pet’s goodies. Online pet shops can give you the comfort that you need while shopping for your pets. This can also save you the money of fueling up your car before driving to a pet retail store. Brick and mortar pet shops also have extra overheads that they add to their merchandise. Purchasing supplies online will save you from these extra charges.
Online shops also offer a wider variety of pet supplies. Since, retail pet stores have limited floor spaces, they can only display a limited array of pet goodies. In online pet shops, you can find the most common up to the hardest to find pet supplies. This can be done by just clicking and browsing on their catalogues. You can also do your research online while shopping. For example, if you want to buy a particular brand of cage for your pet iguana, you can research on it online to help you decide if you will purchase it or not. Reading various comments or reviews of online pet owners about a particular item can also help you in your shopping.
By buying supplies online, you are also given the opportunity to get online deals, discounts, introductory offers, and coupons. Most shops offer variety of gimmicks which can provide you great shopping discounts. Some shops even offer “zero delivery charges”. All you need to do is to pay up your merchandise online through your credit card and wait for your purchases to be delivered right in front of your own doorstep.
Online stores are open to serve you anytime of the day, buying pets supplies online is not just a time and money saver, it can also help you to know more about your pets. Online pet stores also offer support forums for pet lovers to make their shopping experience more fun and rewarding.
Cheap Domain Website Hosting – Finding What You Need
Finding quality cheap domain website hosting has become a bit more difficult over the last two years as the need for hosting services has increased exponentially. Sure, there are hundreds of hosting services available but finding the one that provides your needs can be complex if you don’t know where to start. Here are the steps to take when you begin the search. Narrowing down the list of companies will save you a lot of headaches in the long-run.
Step 1: Determine if your site is going to be used for personal or business use. Business websites have a different set of requirements then personal sites. For example, e-commerce tools may be necessary if you are selling directly to the public. Also, if you need to drive traffic to your site, a set of SEO (search engine optimization) analytics are crucial for site success. Being able to monitor day-to-day traffic changes may make the difference between site success or failure.
Step 2:If you know what platform you will be publishing your site on (WordPress, Joomla, etc…)., be sure the hosting company you choose caters to that specific platform. However, just because a company displays a symbol on their website for WordPress doesn’t mean their hosting environment is user friendly. One of the biggest hosting and domain companies on the internet has a hosting service that would make the intermediate user cry for help. The larger hosting companies do not necessarily mean better quality or value.
Step 3:What kind of technical support does the company offer? Most companies now offer 24/7 support with U.S. based support personnel. If you enjoy multiple ways to contact a company, be sure they have “chat”, “e-mail”, and “live” support. If you are up working on your site in the middle of the night, that 24/7 support may make the difference between sales or not if something goes wrong with your site(s).
Step 4:Be sure you are able to host multiple domains on one account. This is now the norm for most companies. This one step can save you hundreds of dollars. By being able to host, say, five domains on one hosting account, you save yourself the expensive and headache of learning several different services.
Step 5:Understand how much you are willing to pay for quality services. Most low cost domain hosting services allow users to pay for a full year in advance so they get the best deal possible. Whatever your financial situation, stay within budget.
If you have more technical requirements then what is listed above (like unlimited bandwidth), call the company or email them to see if they meet your needs. Go out on some niche forums and see if others have a good experience with the hosts company you are going to use. In a sense, once you determine you are going to use a particular company, the “marriage” of your site to a hosting company is set. No one wants to get a divorce after one month just because “due diligence” was not done. Good luck!
Buyer’s Remorse – How to Get Rid of Your Timeshare!
Many timeshare owners come out of a presentation shell shocked and feeling weary. They aren’t sure what just happened or how it is they ended up purchasing a timeshare at all. Somewhere in the three hour long song and dance they got pulled in and ended up signing on the dotted line.
Pretty quickly after that buyer’s remorse kicks in. They want to know how to get rid of their timeshare – and fast!
Luckily, there are options out there for timeshare owners and they CAN cancel their timeshare.
The steps to canceling a timeshare purchase will depend on how long ago it was purchased. Most timeshare purchases come with a “cooling off” period. This is known as a rescission period and depending on the state of purchase can be anywhere from 3-15 days following the purchase.
It’s usually not legal to waive a consumer’s Right of Cancellation. It is guaranteed if it is written in the contract. Owners do however need to take the proper steps in order to take advantage of it.
Review the contract to determine what the rescission period is. Be sure that it is still within the specified time period for cancellation. Check the contract for what method of delivery the cancellation statement requires – hand delivery, certified mail, fax – be sure to it is followed completely or the cancellation may not be considered valid.
Make copies of all the timeshare documents to show proof of purchase and draft a succinct letter of cancellation. There is no need to explain why you are cancelling the contract. Make a copy of this as well. Include all the documents along with the cancellation statement with the delivery to the timeshare agency.
If the purchase is past the rescission period there are still options available to cancel the timeshare contract. A timeshare attorney is well versed in timeshare law and can review your purchase experience and contract for errors, potential loopholes or deceptive practices. If the company misrepresented the terms of your agreement or used misleading statements to close the sale, you may have a right to cancel on the grounds of fraud.
Additionally, many times contracts are missing pages or addendum’s that can unknowingly translate to a huge financial burden for the consumer. This is not only unethical but also illegal. Timeshare attorneys can handle contract disputes that will ultimately end in the cancellation of your timeshare contract, cancel your mortgage, get rid of maintenance fees and leave you with a letter of release from time timeshare company. Your deed cancellation will be complete and your timeshare purchase will be history.
WordPress Blogging Tips to Help You Get Started
If you want to start a blog, WordPress is probably the easiest and most user friendly application you can use. There are even simpler options -such as using a free online blogging service such as Blogger.com, but then you really don’t have much control over your own site.
With WordPress, you get the best of both worlds -an easy to understand platform and unlimited features that enable you to grow your blog and add bells and whistles as you learn.
WordPress.org vs WordPress.com
First, I should point out that there are two WordPresses. They are run by the same company, but WordPress.com is a service that hosts your blog for you -like Blogger, Tumblr and other third party sites. These are often called Web 2.0 sites. There’s nothing wrong with creating your blog this way, but it does limit you in some ways.
When you use WordPress.com or any Web 2.0 site, you don’t own the blog. You are simply renting space on it. This means that the host can delete your blog at any time. This happens if you are deemed in violation of any TOS (terms of service). It’s surprisingly easy to do this, even without meaning to.
For example, WordPress.com does not allow you to make your blog commercial in any way. So if you want to start a business or even make a few extra dollars every month, this is not the way to go.
Another reason why WordPress.com and other such sites are not ideal is that you will have a harder time with SEO and generating traffic than if you owned the blog. That’s because most of the “link juice” generated by your article will go to the host rather than your specific site.
That’s why WordPress.org is what I’m going to focus on here. This is when you buy a domain, get hosting and start your own blog.
Choosing a Domain and Web Host
Your domain is your URL -the address of your website or blog. If you haven’t chosen one yet, you will have to do this first. If you don’t have web hosting either, you will also need this. You can combine these if you want. Many web hosting companies offer you a free domain when you sign up for hosting.
When choosing a web hosting company, it’s good to pick one that has a lot of experience with WordPress. If you really want to be sure of this, you might go with WP Engine, a company that specializes in WordPress. They are, however, a little more expensive than most web hosts.
If you want to save money, you can still find a good web host that can support your WordPress site. Bluehost, for example, is highly recommended for this. They are even recommended by WordPress itself.
One suggestion I will make here is that, whatever web host you choose, try to pick a plan that gives you unlimited domains/websites. Sometimes one host will offer several different plans. The difference in price is usually only a few dollars per month.
The point is that creating WordPress blogs can be addictive! You will probably not want to stop with one. So you may as well have a hosting plan that lets you create as many as you want.
When choosing a domain, try to keep it short and simple. If you want your blog to rank well in the search engines, choose some good keywords in the title. These are words that people will actually search for when looking for information.
If your domain is something like Bobsblog.com or Marysblog.com, you will have a personalized name but not one that is likely to help you with SEO (search engine optimization). This is of particular importance if you intend to sell something. If you only want a blog to share with your friends, family members, co-workers, etc. then it’s not important.
How to Install WordPress
Installing WordPress is quite easy with most major web hosting companies. You usually use a script installer such as Fantastico or Softaculous (your web host probably has one of these -look on your control panel). You can then install WordPress in a few clicks.
I don’t want to waste too much space here describing the steps of installing WordPress, because you can find this at your web hosting company. There are also numerous articles and videos on this topic.
What Should You Blog About?
This doesn’t seem like it should be a problem, but many people experience “blogger’s block” after writing a post or two. I’m assuming that you’ve already chosen your topic. After all, if you can’t even think of a topic, it’s not really a good time to start a blog yet!
But even when you have a topic that interests you, it can be challenging to think of actual posts to write. For this, you may need to do some research for inspiration. Here are some ideas.
- Set Google Alerts -You can get emails from Google that will deliver news to your inbox based on some keywords you choose.
- Amazon -Check out what books are popular. Also check out their magazine section!
- Other Blogs -check out Google Blogs and see what others in your niche are writing about. You don’t want to copy them, but you may get ideas you can put your own spin on.
- Offline Books and Magazines -Go to the library, bookstore and magazine section at Barnes & Noble (or wherever magazines are sold). Read newspapers. These are all great sources for ideas.
- Consistency is the Key to Success
If you have a blog, you have to write blog posts! This is really the most important “secret” to having a successful blog, believe it or not. You hear a lot today about “quality content,” which is, of course, important.
If you are populating your blog with auto-generated or spun content (if you don’t know what that is, don’t worry about it -you’re better off!) you won’t get very far. The search engines are quick to recognize this as low quality content. However, you do have to generate posts on a regular basis.
Forgetting about the search engines for a moment, when a visitor sees that a blog hasn’t been updated in months, he or she is likely to conclude that it isn’t very active or relevant. You probably do the same when you are looking up new sites online.
Search engines also love blogs that are frequently updated. It also gives you more content for them to index. Let’s say a few words about SEO, as long as we’re on that topic.
The Vast Universe of WordPress Plugins
Once you get more familiar with WordPress, you may want to start looking into more advanced features. This often means adding plugins. These are tools that you upload to your WordPress site to perform a variety of functions.
Plugins can be used for security, SEO, to create forums or membership sites, to place contact forms on your site or hundreds of other things. Plugins give you the ability to accomplish many tasks that would otherwise require advanced knowledge of coding.
There are so many plugins for WordPress it would be impossible to keep up with them all. At first, you may not think you need any plugins -and this is true. Yet it’s so easy to use them that you may as well get your feet wet and install some basic ones.
You can access the plugins settings from your WordPress dashboard.
- Akismet -This anti-spam plugin is already included when you install WordPress, but you have to get an API key to activate it. There are instructions on how to do this.
- Google XML Sitemaps -This makes it easy for Google and other search engines to index your posts and pages.
- W3 Total Cache -This is a great plugin to help your site load faster and operate more efficiently. It does this by caching posts, pages, databases, scripts and other elements that take up space.
- BulletProof Security -Helps keep your site safe from attacks. This is important, as hackers often target WordPress sites.
- WordPress SEO by Yoast -Makes it much easier to optimize your site for the search engines.
The above is a very abbreviated list of what you can do with plugins. If you have any particular needs or ideas for special features for your blog, chances are there’s a plugin that can help you achieve this.
WordPress: The Perfect Place For Your Blog to Evolve
What makes WordPress so amazing for bloggers is that it can help you at any stage of your blogging career. For rank beginners, it makes it easy to set up a barebones blog. Advanced users can play with all the configurations and plugins.
Yet WordPress is still just a tool. It’s up to you to come up with awesome content so people have a reason to visit your blog!
