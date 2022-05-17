Finance
Binary Options – Helpful Tips to Make Money
Binary options offer a spontaneous way to trade the financial markets with relatively low collateral based on simple Yes/No proposition as they are straight forward limited risk derivatives.
There are two main types of binary options. The first one is Asset-or nothing binary option and the second one is cash-or-nothing binary option. Asset-or-nothing pays the value of the underlying security however cash-or-nothing binary options pay some fixed amount of cash, if options expires in-the-money.
In binary options, trader can earn up to eight-one percent return in less than an hour by starting with as little as hundred dollars. Thus, if you are looking to make money online, it can be a new type of online trading which can be very tempting.
However it is recommended to do some research and know your market completely before you would go for binary options to make money online. For instance, if you want to trade in currencies, you should know the latest currency trends such as which particular currency has been going high in the market lately and which particular could possible go higher due to latest happenings in the world.
Once you will make a final decision about your trade, you should decide if the price will go up or down before it would expire. If you will predict it correctly, you can earn hundred percent profit on your initial stake. However, if you would want to earn more, you can aim to foresee how much your trade will go up or down by to earn five hundred percent profit on this system. It is always advisable to never invest more than you can comfortably afford to lose.
If you are looking to make quick money in it, you can go for short-term trading as it can last from one hour to one year. It is recommended to choose an hourly option because if you would lose, you can always move to another option and if you would gain, it’s a quick way to earn huge amount of money. This way, you will also not be investing your money for a longer period of time due to its quick results.
It is always recommended to stay in touch with the latest news and happenings in the world as all trade are dependent on external factors such as major political and economical decisions by international institutions. This way, you will be in a better position to decide on which trade or product to invest in and what would be its market trend in the future.
I hope above-mentioned tips will be helpful for you to make money with binary options.
All About Buying And Selling Of Old Panties
Did you know that you can buy and sell used panties? Here are a few things you should be aware of about the trade:
Buying of old panties
There are many reasons why people would buy old underwear:
Collectors: These simply collect the underwear and store them. They are similar to car collectors, but now they are passionate of the panties. They collect the garments depending on the material, color, design, and even the brand. In most cases, these types of buyers will be interested in clothes that are rare and from a particular era.
Broke: As you know, used products are cheaper than their new counterparts. Some people will get online and buy the used undergarments as they can’t buy the new ones. In most cases, people that will buy these are those that have a preference for an individual design or brand but can’t afford it when new.
Fetish: These are the most common types of buyers. Some are women, but most are men. Just as some people that have feet, hand, boob fetish, some people have a fetish for used underwear. These often don’t care about the brand or design of the panties. As long as its worn, they will buy it.
Selling of used underwear
Just as there are many types of buyers for the old panties, there are many types of sellers of the units. You can decide to sell the units if you are broke and you have a pair of panties that you don’t use. If they are in good shape and you don’t wear them regularly, you can sell them online and make some money.
You can also consider selling your undies if you have an expensive pair such a corset that you don’t wear. Since you bought it at a high price, there is no reason letting it collect dust in the closet when you can make some money from it.
Do you love the feeling that someone is admiring your garment? You should consider selling your panties online. There are people out there who will worship your undies thus making you feel good about yourself and also make some money out of it.
Tips to consider when buying and selling used panties
For you to get the most out of the trade, use a reputable site. Due to the magnitude of the trade, many sites have come up. As a buyer, some of these sites will ask you to make your payments and fail to send you the used panty. For peace of mind, always do your research and ensure that you are trading with a reputable company.
As a seller, you will be dealing with different types of buyers. The fetish customers will have many demands. Some will ask you to wear the panty for a certain length of time. Others will require that you engage in different activities such as running and many others. Those that collect the underwear will be interested in seeing the design and look of the outfit. It’s up to you to decide the type of buyers that you want to work with.
WordPress Vs Google Sites – Some Gotchas For the Serious Marketer
WordPress is free to download, and Google Sites is already there on the web for you if you’ve signed up for a free Gmail account. There’s an embarrassment of riches out there for anyone interested in creating a web presence for little or no money. But there are always hidden costs to anything that’s “free”, and if you want to put an organization or business online on a low budget it’s good to know them now. Here are some of the most common criteria. I am discounting sites hosted on WordPress.com because they cannot take advantage of the most compelling WordPress features, such as plugins.
Easy to get started
We all have too much to do and too little time, so ease of getting started is important. Google Sites wins this hands down because it requires no installation or download step. WordPress, on the other hand, must be obtained from the WordPress site and you must already have a web hosting account in order to make use of it. Winner: Google Sites
Easy to maintain
At first Google Sites looks easier to maintain. For a very small site, it may be. But the WordPress internal architecture lets you create a dramatically appearance different simply by changing or manipulating a theme. WordPress themes are infinitely richer than those offered by Google Sites. Thousands of gorgeous WordPress themes are available free all over the web. Winner: WordPress
Ability to add features the product doesn’t yet have (extensibility)
No software product, ever, has fulfilled all its users’ needs. The best ones have an extensible architecture: Photoshop, Microsoft Word, Excel… and WordPress. Want to add affiliate sales through Amazon to your site but have no tech knowledge? No problem, there’s a WordPress plugin. Want to sell your crafts, artwork or services on your site? Plenty of WordPress plugins for ecommerce. Want to do any of those things from a Google Site? Sorry, no can do. They don’t have an extensible architecture. Winner: WordPress
Third party support and training
All successful software products have lots of consultants, books, and training programs available for them. That means if you end up not having the time or technical knowledge to add a particular feature to your site, you can rely on a web ecosystem to find the help you need. WordPress has well over a million installations, tens of thousands of knowledgeable developers, and lots of books available both online (for example, http://www.OnTheWebInAnHour.com) and offline (your local bookstore). Google Sites? Not so much. Winner: WordPress
Easy to move to another host
Do you like being tied down to a single company for anything? Most people who have responsibilities in any business or organization understand that’s not an acceptable risk. One policy change, one simple decision to move into your previously undisturbed market segment, one rep who just doesn’t like you, and boom! Your comfortable niche is gone. Or what if you just have reliability problems, or find a better deal elsewhere? Moving a website can be traumatizing enough. Make sure you can do so easily. Moving WordPress sites is child’s play; HostGator, for example, will move it for free. What makes Google Sites so wonderfully easy to start under the hood results in a site full of all kinds of extra, copyrighted Google code you can’t take with you. Plus they just don’t have a good mechanism to allow you to take all your work with you to another host. It’s a big gotcha. Winner: WordPress
Building a website is easy now. The ability to update articles yourself, keeping it running, getting third party help, and having a choice of web hosts make the decision far more different than you might have considered.
The Ultimate Email Marketing Guide: 15 Tips To Fast Email Marketing Success!
A practical “how-to” list for email marketing success, from small to large business.
Email marketing is easy (–ponder–) if you know how to do it. Wow, you have heard that one before, I’m sure. Is that not always the case – with almost anything? So, why even say it?
Because – in this case it is really true.
However, so many small businesses make it more complex than it is; they don’t fully understand or grasp the impact of list building, what tools, services and techniques are available, and don’t recognize what a successful campaign and its results can and will mean for their businesses.
We believe that a) simplicity of application, b) knowledge – and c) immediate action are the first steps to success. And, everything done in an ethical way – you got permission based marketing. Full speed ahead!
1. Get the legalities out of the way.
Did you know that recent changes in the search engine algorithms now recognize a privacy policy page as an important metric in the total number of items that helps your ranking and visibility? In fact, Google has over 100 variables that make up the secret sauce of their algorithmic search engines. Only two engineers at Google know it. (Eric Schmidt, CEO of Google chose not to learn it himself).
So, you should write and always provide a link to your privacy page. Starter text can be obtained from links below – and always make sure to review with your legal counsel for a final review. You will then include a link to it from your outgoing email campaigns.
Here are some places to start:
a) http://www.truste.org/pdf/WriteAGreatPrivacyPolicy.pdf
b) [http://www.marketingpower.com/content4740.php]
c) http://www.microsaw.com/privacy_policy.htm
2. Your site must capture user via first name (last name) & email address.
Burn this into your head – make it your site requirement – day one. There are too many online businesses that forget this simple rule. It’s a must. If you are reading this article, then you probably already realize the importance of mailing lists.
Your audience is looking for good (relevant!) materials to solve problems in their life and business. Capture these visitors, and continue to provide this information and free information, you can grow your business by 1000% or more almost overnight, in some cases in any future mailing. It’s super-important to have – and build a quality mailing list.
On your ‘landing page’ (sometimes called a sales page, gateway page, squeeze page, splash page) you should try to include this capture form on the “top of the fold” of your webpage. (Think of this as single sheet of paper, folded in half. The visitors will read the top portion first, from left to right – almost in an F-shaped order).
Therefore, make sure you:
Place this input form in a strategic location, “above the fold”
Make this coding your first priority for implementation – don’t make it the last – or never (which many companies do)
3. Example Signup forms.
Search the internet for example sign up forms. A great technique is to look for companies that have this in their URL. Try this in Google (type into search box): allinurl: “free newsletter” (it will search any site that has this contained in the TITLE of the page).
Some examples of successful forms:
http://www.microsaw.com/myform.htm
http://www.marketingtips.com/newsletters
http://www.redhotcopy.com/workshop.htm – using interesting “slanted” pop-under and image (a black/white banana)
Note that you should always apply “up selling” techniques: links to other complimentary tools, software, articles & e-books.
In other words, give something away for free.
This is the Stephen Covey “emotional bank-account” working at its best. Web surfers are getting smarter and not just links to privacy policies and terms of use are recognized, but easy to read pages that are brief and to the point, score high. (Ed note: An example can be seen on the right side at http://www.microsaw.com/myform.htm – the “free 5-day SEO email course”).
4. Popups, popunders, popup blockers & search engines.
Traditional popups (yes, the annoying ones) are banned from search engines like Google.
Therefore, smart marketers have come up with other means. They are called “popunders”.
They use specialized JavaScript to display a pop-up box, but it’s not tracked or recognized by popup-blockers or the search engines (Ed. Note: this could change, as the search engines change their smarts all the time).
As of writing, you should use a pop-up box, and capture first name, last name & email. Don’t make it an intrusive one though (it needs to follow your style sheet guidelines, in other words).
Another way to go is to use what’s called ‘house-banners’ — ads that display compelling graphics, text – and uses your own local advertising system (example: double-click).
Here’s what to do to capture interested visitors:
Apply a page that “slides” onto your page, and have it appear after 5 seconds.
Display this email form capture on all pages.
Only show it once, and only repeat 2-3 days later (assuming they come back). Many of the email marketing systems include this feature for you.
Annoying, but it works. I went from 5% signups a day a 75% increase overnight – only a few weeks back.
Tip: Make a note that the popup is from your site- not a partner site. (sometimes popups are thought to be from sponsors, make a note to your visitor that it’s from you).
5. Do you have a newsletter you are trying to promote? Up-sell is the answer!
If you are promoting a newsletter, outside of just getting visitors to sign up, there are 3rd parties vendors that can help you publish and sell your newsletter. Throughout all campaigns, you must make sure to provide useful, relevant and unique content.
Some options for you:
Coregcomplete.com – get signups on thank you pages of other subscription forms this is a great way to promote your wares
Getsubscribers.com
Partner with companies you find, and call them up. Search for ‘newsletter publishers’ in Google.
When you write articles (yes, you should) – make sure to make a note in the “About Author” that you publish or have newsletters available.
TIP/Warning: Beware of commercial co-regs — they typically have poor quality names and offers.
6. Get the best and highest performing email service.
Don’t skimp here. A few extra dollars a month can really save you a lot of headaches. We worked with one company that went from about 1,000 emails on their list, down to about 100 in 24 hours, (when they switched providers). They quickly realized that they had made a bad choice.
Here’s what to consider initially:
ASP hosted solutions are now connected with ISPs to ensure uptime/deliverability
Desktop applications can work well for you, for example, Gamma Dyne Mailer: http://www.soft32.com/download_4469.html
Autoresponse Plus, GetResponse, Aweber are a good place to start reviewing options.
You can also add monitoring services to make sure that emails get delivered, and keep the highest integrity of your emails via tracking.
Here are a few companies that work with monitoring:
1. pipersoftware
2. returnpath.biz
3. edeliverability.com
4. deliverymonitor.com
Other email marketing services to review are:
Sparklist
Constantcontact
Topica
Global intellisystems
Got campaigner
Vertical response
1stshoppingcart (shopping cart, affiliate programs and autoresponder)
Proautoresponders
You also need to understand and read the updated laws about email marketing and spam. The CAN-SPAM Act of 2004 is FTC governed, and the they will pursue any SPAM artist to the fullest extent of the law.
Make sure you have:
Working unsubscribe
Be careful where you get the lists
Avoid fraudulent subject lines
Include postal address, phone, privacy policy
Porn must be identified in subject line (SEXUALLY EXPLICIT)
Opt-out lists, including ‘double-opt-in’ (user must click to approve the email)
Tip: It’s important to have a strict and trusted email service. Reputable email marketing companies will upload a few emails from your list and test your list to verify. Then, they’ll approve or deny you.
7. Test, test & track, track.
No MBA student, no computer scientist, web braniac or 30 year veteran of marketing, both online and off – can predict what visitors will click on, and why. We can all make really great educated guesses, but they are only that. So, you really need to test your campaigns. Online marketing compared to traditional marketing (print, media) is vastly different.
Here’s how to do it:
Test the campaigns with A/B Split test tactics – specifically on subject line and ad copy, it can help improve newsletter and pages immensely. (A/B refers to capability of serving up different content or ads, or headlines, sections on your page and campaign – that can be tracked)
Tracking conversions from email blasts (cookies and JavaScript and beacons on landing pages, thank you pages, etc)
Got campaigner and topica are high-end products, aweber is doing split-testing now (we use this – with great success)
Good reporting and database segmentation to section off to demographics, recency, frequency, sales totals
Use relevant and powerful headlines. Use wordtracker.com and keyworddiscovery.com to get keywords to back up your headline in content. (Ed Note: The site http://los-angeles.microsaw.com is dedicated to copywriting for the Internet)
8. Formatting and send options.
Formatting is an important element of any newsletter or mailing. Unfortunately, a love of companies go wild on graphics, sound, multi-media to present “their” branding or look/feel. It’s important to have a clean mailer.
What are the options? See a few below:
text only
html
combination of the above & multi-part MIME
Key facts to consider:
Text more easily can penetrate spam filters, gets through company firewalls, but only preferred by 15% to 25%.
HTML has more advantages, will double or triple the click-through on text, nicer, pretty graphics, tracking better. It can also track opens, click-thrus and conversions. If the email marketing system supports it (most do) – send both.
Tip 1: Send Multi-part MIME, not just straight HTML
Tip 2: Place a URL reference in email to actual content on your website
Tip 3: Microsoft Outlook “Preview” mode: make sure it looks ok. Many will have this “on” by default – and it may reflect your email poorly (try it!). MarketingSherpa.com has a great article on this and how it can affect “opens”. Graphics are often blocked too, so your intended “pretty” newsletter may not look the way you planned under these circumstances.
Tip 4: Make sure font is large enough for “older” folks and the smaller monitors
9. How often to send? How about text size?
In company marketing strategy meetings, where all the ‘masters’ will create their online strategies — do not seem to agree. We’ll outline a few scenarios below.
Daily.
Daily if you have a good “alert” system (ex: Google alerts) – this will not make sense for most companies. CNN news alerts are OK though.
Once a week.
Weekly OK if you have a strong listener base, and compelling content.
Once a month.
Monthly probably best for most small businesses. Overall – you want to retain “mindshare” – so they don’t forget you, but still not too much “in their face”.
How long should the text be?
Short, with longer description on website. People “scan”, not read
Keep it tight, focused on brief — “read here for more” (link to full page)
Tip 1: Archive URL’s on your site, and allow it to be searched later. It’s “spider-food”, and you get recognized as an expert as well.
Tip 2: Also, a link to “send to friend” (‘found this article, thought you’d be interested’)
Tip 3: Use personalization (Dear Bob, Hello Cathy, etc.) – increases opening and reading by 50-60%. Work on the relationship — build trust and credibility. Note: Don’t overuse in the newsletter! Better to be a little conservative, than too friendly.
10. Campaigns and newsletters take time. How-to get it done in your workweek.
Unless you have a dedicated staff, you must do this yourself. Add this task to your calendar (with a recurring reminder), and consider this your “must-do” work.
Tips that work well:
Allocate some time your calendar, book it – and execute, don’t delay
Use it as a marketing expense, track it in the books
Hire a writer (guru.com, elance.com) – and use search for ‘copywriters’ (in your niche)
Test with innovative audio and video options, outsource if necessary
Make sure to include testimonials
11. Auto-responders.
Auto responders are a fantastic and simple way to turn your business on automated 24×7 attendance. Use them, learn them and build your list and responsiveness from this feature alone. Your list will grow, which you will use for future mailings and offers. Auto-responders are software systems that allow for total automation of messaging.
Here are another few tips for you to help build your list and credibility:
Follow up for an e-Book (example: 3 days after first mailing, send “did you get the email?” In that mailing, provide a link to a free download e-book, offers, etc)
Follow up to the subscription – ‘thank you’
Training series (“5-day SEO email course”) — see example on http://www.microsaw.com seo email course
Create free email courses, courses send every 1-2 days for a short period (less than a week).
12. Isn’t use of email as a business tool dead?
Answer: No it is not. It’s part of our lives, and email is still very effective. It’s accepted, and with filters and advanced software solutions, it is managed.
Here are some tips and tools:
Many programs use filtering (ISP)
Bounces can be recorded: soft, hard (to edit/maintenance your list)
SpamAssassin
Cloudmark Desktop (report spam) – helps the community at large
SpamArrest
Amazon does a lot of things with email. They have applied a cool system with personalization. They have supposedly as high as a 14% conversion rate!
Tip: Do you need to check your email for SPAM? Try sending your campaign or email to: [email protected]?subject=TEST — you’ll get an email response back with a rating of 0 through 5.
13. Wave of the future – “white-listing”.
Email marketing is not going away, as some have alluded to. The key is to stay within the form and function of the email marketing community. Newer options exist for creating “white lists” (universally accepted lists) – a few of these new services are listed here:
Sender Certification is an important change which has been used for a while already.
Here are a few companies:
Habeas
Sender Score Certified
Habeas is expensive at $15,000 a year, and only recommended for serious, large email marketing companies. Goodmailsystems (used by AOL and Yahoo) is also another high-end product. Search on Google for ’email sender certification’.
Tip: Definitely a “future” thing, and growing in use today. You get a (good) reputation for being an email sender, and can build a strong business around this as well.
14. What other technical issues should I review?
Check spelling, graphics, relative links, use the free software XENU to get amazingly detailed reports. The Webmaster reports at the bottom of one of their reports provide a lot of good detail, perfect for executive overview.
Other tips:
Make sure to use http://, not just [http://www..]. in your LINK references. Your link may not work without it.
Research shows that Tue, Wed, Thu works well for B2B (but, make sure to test!)
Some B2C lists are better on the weekends (personal feeling about this)
15. Landing pages.
We’ve talked about this topic in several places in the article. It’s so important, we dedicate a special section here.
A landing page is a strategically developed (content and visuals) page that you bring your potential customers to. It’s a call-to-action page. Many just bring their prospective customers to a home page where other non-related items may appear, including no specific instructions. You only have a few seconds to get him or her to react.
If you are not great at writing, you can hire a copywriter, check elance.com and guru.com, sometimes as low as 30-40 bucks for a pretty good writer.
Test, test, test and location, location, location.
You must test and track (metrics) your pages and run A/B splits (change a few things like color, title, subhead, etc – and not too much at the same time). You can use a free service Google analytics to get started.
More expensive ones are clicktracks, omniture, hitbox, hitlens – and the ultimate wholly grail testing, tuning and tracking system is the taguchi models (multi-variant optimizers).
The human eye scans from top left to right in a downstream manner.
The call-to-action items (like “sign up for my newsletter”) would get optimal viewing if placed here, in this F-shaped Golden Triangle. Also, as we mentioned – above the fold!
Make sure you have some free downloads and give-aways, surfers love quizzes and mini-tests, including email courses, using autoresponders for immediate follow-up and tracking.
Your email campaigns should take them to a landing page for more / better conversion.
Tip: Add a “Special Message” block on your page and in your email text and allow users to discuss on your forum or in your blog link.
