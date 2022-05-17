Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Holds Key Support, Why BTC Must Clear This Resistance

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin
Bitcoin corrected lower and tested the $29,000 support against the US Dollar. BTC must settle above the $30,500 resistance to start a decent increase.

  • Bitcoin failed to gain pace above $31,000 and corrected lower below $30,000.
  • The price is now trading above the $30,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near $29,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could gain bullish momentum if there is a close above the $30,500 resistance.

Bitcoin Price Faces Hurdles

Bitcoin price started a downside correction from the $31,500 zone. BTC traded below the $30,000 support zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was a move below the $29,500 level, but the bulls were active near the $29,000 zone. A low is formed near $29,060 and the price is now recovering losses. There was a clear move above the $29,500 level. The price cleared the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $31,390 swing high to $29,060 low.

Bitcoin is now trading above the $30,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near $29,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

An immediate resistance is near the $30,300 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $31,390 swing high to $29,060 low. A successful close above the $30,300 level could open the doors for a decent increase.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next major resistance is near the $31,400 level. A clear move above the $30,300 and $31,400 resistance levels might start a fresh increase in the coming sessions. The next key resistance could be near the $32,500 level, above which the price might rise towards $34,000.

Fresh Decline in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to gain pace above the $31,400 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $29,600 level.

The first major support is near the $29,000 level. A downside break and close below the $29,000 support might start a major decline. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $89,000 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $29,600, followed by $29,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $30,500, $31,400 and $32,500.

Blockchain

Ethereum Hashrate Breaks All-Time High, Will Price Follow?

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 17, 2022

By

ethereum
Ethereum hashrate has been on the rise in recent times. The cryptocurrency has been one of the most profitable ventures for crypto miners and as more people flocked to enjoy some of the spoils, the hashrate has skyrocketed. It has now hit multiple all-time highs in just the space of May alone. However, the question remains if the price of the digital asset is set to do as well as it has done in terms of its mining hashrate.

Ethereum Hashrate Hits New ATH

The month of May would prove to be a very good one for Ethereum when it comes to mining. After steadily climbing through the month of April, mining hashrate had touched as high as 1.1923 PH/s on the 3rd of the month. This was understandably widely celebrated in the market but it was far from done.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Funding Rates Remain Unmoved Despite Plunge To $30,000

The next couple of weeks would be new all-time highs set after the other. Now, two weeks into the month, it has reached another ATH. On 13th May, the Ethereum hashrate had climbed to 1.2370 PH/s. This is the highest that the hashrate has ever been. It represents a 124% growth on a year-over-year basis. 

ETH price settles above $2,000 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Ethereum still operates on a proof of work mechanism though and it is reported that there are over 80 mining pools that are currently providing the hashrate for the network. One thing to note is that the hashrate has been on the rise as the “Merge” draws closer. This upgrade would effectively eliminate the need for

high computing machines required to solve complex equations to verify transactions. Instead, the network would use a proof of stake mechanism to carry out transactions. 

How ETH Is Doing

Ethereum has managed to make its mark above $2,000 once more. This has come after a long week fraught with crashes and dips. A hard-won victory but a victory nonetheless. However, it would seem to be the only one trend-wise. 

Looking at the indicators for the digital asset, it has marked an incredibly bearish trend for both the short and long term. Even though it is maintaining its position above the $2,000 level at the time of this writing, it still marks all the boxes for a bearish asset, such as trading below the 50 to 200-day moving averages.

Related Reading | Ethereum Tumbles To 10-Month Lows As Sell-Offs Intensifies

Sentiment among investors has also skewed completely into the selling territory. With even the 100 – 200-day MACD pointing towards sell. What this shows is that the selling pressure on investors at this time is one of the highest it has ever been in recent times.

Nevertheless, ETH holders are not doing too badly compared to others. The majority of those who hold the digital asset remains in the profit territory even though ETH has lost over half of its all-time high value. It is also worth noting that the majority have been holding their coins for more than one year.

Featured image from Medium, chart from TradingView.com
Continue Reading

Blockchain

This Expanding Triangle Pattern Could Be The Last Hope For Bitcoin Bulls

Published

7 hours ago

on

May 17, 2022

By

bitcoin
google news

Bitcoin broke through support and plunged to the lowest prices seen since 2020. However, despite all the fear the drop has caused, it could be the last low before the top cryptocurrency continues its bull run.

Here is why an extremely rare Elliott Wave expanding triangle pattern could be the last hope Bitcoin bulls have for new highs before a bear market.

Ralph Nelson Elliott And His Theory On How Markets Move

Ask most crypto investors and they would probably agree: we are in a bear market. However, based on the guidelines of Elliott Wave Theory, the last year and a half of mostly sideways could be part of one powerful, confusing, and rare corrective pattern.

Related Reading | One Coin, Two Trades: Why Bitcoin Futures And Spot Signals Don’t Match Up

Elliott Wave Principle was first discovered by Ralph Nelson Elliott in the 1930s. The theory believes all markets move in the direction of the primary trend in the same five-wave pattern. Odd-numbered waves move up with the primary trend as well, while even-numbered waves are corrective in nature that move against the trend.

Is Bitcoin trading in an expanding triangle? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

In the chart above, BTCUSD could potentially be trading in an expanding triangle. In Elliott Wave Theory, triangles of any kind only appear immediately preceding the final move of a sequence. During the bear market, a triangle appeared in place of the B wave before breaking down to the bear market bottom.

Identifying A Bullish Expanding Triangle Pattern

Triangles can contract, expand, descend, ascend, and even take on some “irregular” shapes. The expanding triangle pictured above and below should in theory only occur before the final wave five impulse up. If that’s the case, the bull run could continue once the bottom of the E wave is put in.

BTCUSD_2022-05-16_15-20-58

Each subwave is a Zig-zag similar to wave two  | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

An expanding triangle is characterized as having five waves that sub-divide into ABCDE corrections. Waves A, C, and E are against the primary trend, while B and D waves are with the primary trend. Each sub-wave further sub-divides into three-wave patterns called a Zig-zag. Zig-zag patterns are sharper, and more commonly appear in wave two corrections.

The fact that an expanding triangle has five of these brutal corrections in two different directions makes it especially confusing and frustrating. Expanding triangles only form under the most unusual market conditions.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Bear Market Comparison Says It Is Almost Time For Bull Season

Extreme uncertainty drives expansive volatility in both directions. Both sides of the trade are repeatedly stopped out of trades, adding to frustration. By the end of the pattern, order books are thin and easily overpowered. Decidedly bearish sentiment squeezes prices up quickly causing an upward breakout of the pattern and continuation of the bull run. The chase and FOMO creates the conditions necessary for wave five.

Why Bitcoin Could Still Have Wave Five Ahead

The only problem is that there is no telling if this is the correct pattern, or if Bitcoin is in (or possibly just completed) a wave four according to Elliott Wave Theory. Knowing that triangles only appear before the final move of a sequence helps improve the changes of this expanding triangle being valid. However, it is more important to understand the characteristics of each wave.

Corrective waves result in ABC or ABCDE corrections (along with some more complex corrections) that move against the primary trend. Between corrections is an impulse wave up, in a five-wave stair-stepping pattern. After the bear market bottom, a new trend emerges starting with wave one. Wave two is often a sharp, Zig-zag style correction that retraces most of wave one.

BTCUSD_2022-05-16_15-35-09

A bear market will move below the zero line on the MACD  | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The lack of a new low creates the confidence for more market participants to join, making wave three the most powerful and extended of all. Wave four typically moves sideways and lacks the same severity of the wave two correction. Elliott said that wave four represents hesitancy in the market before finishing the trend. Both wave two and wave four tend to bring the MACD back down to the zero line before reversing higher – a setup clearly depicted above.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Indicator Hits Historical Low Not Seen Since 2015

When the hesitancy ends, wave five typically matches the length and magnitude of wave one. But after such a long and nasty wave four correction, any wave five has the potential to extend similar to wave three. If this were the case, the expanding triangle pattern created the perfect shakeout of both sides of the market.

Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com

Continue Reading

Blockchain

Former Meta Crypto Head Announces Bitcoin Payments Startup Lightspark

Published

8 hours ago

on

May 17, 2022

By

SEC Approves Another BTC Futures ETF While Grayscale Pleads Bitcoin Spot ETF
32 seconds ago |