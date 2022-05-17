Finance
Budget Travel in the Free State – Ever Present Windmill in the Agricultural Center
The best time to visit this part of South Africa is in the months of April and May.
This Province of South Africa is famouse for its `boerekos (traditional Afrikaner farm-style cuisine) and decidedly slower-paced lifestyle.
The Free Sate Province is the third-largest province in South Africa famous for its warm South African hospitality. It has the second-lowest population density, on about 129 480 km2 of land. All the towns display a mix of cultures. You will find the most valued San (Bushman) rock art is found in the Free State. The Free State South Africa offers you open plains between the Vaal and Orange Rivers.
Bloemfontein is the ideal place to start a tour of the Free State. North of Winburg, the Willem Pretorius Game Reserve is a must see, offering a wealth of wildlife, excellent fishing conditions, and a wide range of sports facilities.
Loch Athlone, one of the major attractions of Bethlehem, is a magnet for fresh water fisherman.
Starting at Harrismith and ending at Zastron, the route is particularly notable for the Golden Gate National Park, beautiful mountain scenery and charming country towns. In the south-west, the Gariep Dam resort offers an extensive range of leisure activities including water sports, tennis, bowling, horse-riding, golf and 13 nature reserves.
This province presents the classic scene of veld, grass-covered prairie land with deep-blue African skies.
The Free Sate is known, locally, as our ‘bread basket’, the this part of South Africa is cultivated by more than 30 000 farms to produce over 70% of South Africa’s grain consumption. It is also home to the most productive gold and diamond mines in the world.
The Free State climate in the summer-rainfall region is warm but can be relatively cold during the winter months.
This Province boasts an extensive system of parks and reserves, including one national park (Golden Gate) and more than 80 provincial, municipal, and privately owned nature parks, nature reserves, game reserves, and game farms. Activities include bird and game viewing, trophy and biltong hunting, hiking, horse-riding, biking, 4×4 off-road driving, camping and climbing.With its wealth of historical and cultural attractions and excellent facilities, Bloemfontein is the ideal place to start a tour of the Free State. North of Winburg, the Willem Pretorius Game Reserve is the Free State’s major provincial reserve, offering a wealth of wildlife, excellent fishing conditions, and a wide range of sports facilities. Kroonstad has all you need for a relaxing break, including an excellent holiday resort. Loch Athlone, one of the major attractions of Bethlehem, is a magnet for anglers and those who enjoy pottering around in boats. No visit to the Free State is complete without following the renowned Highlands Route.
Attractions:
Motheo (Central Bloemfontein)
Botanical Gardens & Zoo Gardens
National Museum
Loch Logan Waterfront
Rustfontein Dam and Nature Reserve
Thaba ‘Nchu Sun
King’s Park & Prince’s Rose Garden
Transgariep
Gariep Dam
Jagersfontein Open Mine Museum & Koffiefontein Open Mine Museum
The ‘Eye’ of Zastron
Mayaputi Nature Reserve
Goldfields
Winburg Voortrekker Monument
Welkom Gold Museum
Saltpans Mining
Underground mine tours
Willem Pretorius Game Reserve
Phakisa Racetrack
Northern Free State
Vredefort Dome – the world’s largest meteorite impact site
Viljoenskroon Tractor Museum
Frankfort Sandstone NG Church
Eastern Free State
Golden Gate Highlands National Park
Titanic Rock in Clarens
Ficksburg Cherry Festival
Bushman rock art
Basuto Cultural Village at Qwa-Qwa
Bushman Rock Art
Seekoeivlei Wetlands at Memel
Suggested Travel Route
Day 1: Bloemfontein
Bloemfontein Reyneke Park
Motheo
Tel: 051 523 3888
Fax: 051 523 3887
Day 2: Fauresmith
Kalkfontein Dam Nature Reserve
Transgariep
Tel: 051 722 1441
Fax: 051 723 0134
Day 3: Ventersburg
Africas Best Aldam Resort
Goldfields
Tel: 086 183 6237
Fax: 057 652 0014
Day 4 & 5: Parys
Dimalachite Nature Resort and River Lodge
Northern Free State
Tel: 056 818 1860
Fax: 056 818 1854
Day 6 & 7: Clarens
Golden Gate Highland National Park
Eastern Free State
Tel: 058 255 0012
Fax: 058 255 0901
Distances in km from Bloemfontein:
Aliwal North 207 km
Bethlehem 238 km
Clarens 298 km
Harrismith 339 km
Kimberley 175 km
Kroonstad 211 km
Sasolburg 344 km
Welkom 154 km
We invite you for a visit.
Making Motorcycle Accident Claim
If you are taking your motorcycle accident claim to court, you’ll need a suitable qualified lawyer. The best way to get your motorcycle accident claim started quickly and completed with the best outcome for you is by using the services of a specialised lawyer.
Not only will your lawyer help you with court proceedings, they will also be very helpful in negotiating an out of court settlement should the opportunity arise. If your opponent has their own experienced and strong legal representation, you’ll be glad you’ve got a good lawyer on your side too.
The number of accidents involving motorbikes is rising every year. Some of the main reasons given for these accidents are negligence by rider or the driver of another vehicle, poor road conditions and unavoidable circumstances. Whatever the reason for your accident, if you feel you are entitled to some form of compensation, here are some useful tips on preparing for your motorcycle accident claim.
Assuming your accident doesn’t leave you unconscious or incapacitated, try the following. Take photo’s of the accident scene if you can before things are moved around. Also take some pictures of the surrounding areas leading up to the accident site. It is also useful to write down your recollection of the accident as soon as you can after the accident itself has been cleared away. The more evidence you have supporting your claim, the better off you will be when it comes to making a claim for an accident on your motorbike.
The payout for your motorcycle accident claim (assuming you win) may vary depending on your age, sex, number of dependants, seriousness of the accident and your injuries, and so on. Don’t be surprised if there is a long time involved in concluding your case.
You must know your rights and the type / level of compensation that you are entitled to. If you are not knowledgeable about this, then it is best that you use a qualified lawyer to guide you through the process. A good lawyer will give you sound advice on whether your claim has a likelihood of winning, how much you should be claiming and how long the process should take.
The increase in motorcycle accident claims is worrying to some insurance providers. Some insurance providers have decided to take a harder line on motorcycle accident insurance claims. If you are up against one of these, a skilled lawyer will be your best ally.
This article is intended as definitive legal advice in any way. It represents general information that you should check with your own trusted legal professional. You are advised to consult with a suitable qualified legal profession on your individual situation and motorcycle accident claim.
Authentic or Replica Designer Handbag? What You Need to Know Before Making That Online Purchase
During this time of economic turmoil, it’s easy for consumers to justify purchasing a replica designer handbag at a fraction of the cost of the original. Most of us can’t fit the high cost of an original designer handbag into our budget, but would still love to carry that beautiful bag we saw in our favorite fashion magazine. That’s why many people have turned to purchasing bags online through auction sites or other retail outlets.
It can be a challenge for buyers looking to purchase designer handbags online, but the rewards are great if you find an authentic bag at a drastically reduced price. Be sure to do your homework before making that online purchase. Look at the seller’s credentials. How long has this person been selling? What is their feedback rating? Carefully read through any comments their customers have left – both positive and negative. If a seller is using stock photos of the handbag in their auction listing, don’t assume the images truly represent what they are selling – instead, make sure to ask for current photos of the bag. Even after asking all of the right questions, it is sometimes nearly impossible to tell the difference between a counterfeit and an authentic handbag. Counterfeit handbags are often cleverly packaged with dust bags, care cards, retail tags, or even fake serial numbers.
If you are contemplating the purchase of a replica handbag, you really should think about who will ultimately profit from your decision. Counterfeiting is a worldwide, multi-billion dollar industry and it ultimately benefits organized criminals, terrorists, and other unscrupulous groups. Law enforcement does a great job battling counterfeiters, but the problem is growing and it’s impossible to prosecute all offenders. It is our duty as law abiding citizens to make sure we are not contributing to the success of organizations that compromise intellectual property rights.
As a tourist visiting a foreign country, it’s common to see street vendors openly display fake designer bags. It may be tempting to purchase a handbag from a vendor, but keep in mind that if you are caught trying to re-enter the United States with a counterfeit bag, customs officials may seize and destroy it.
If you sell designer goods, consider yourself a distributor. If your products are found to be counterfeit, you are subject to state and federal criminal penalties, including fines and prison terms. “Not knowing” is not an excuse. If you are unsure, have it authenticated. It’s better to be safe than sorry!
Unfortunately, today’s online marketplace has become saturated with counterfeit bags. It is imperative that buyers have a reliable place to authenticate the designer handbags they intend to buy or sell. That’s why we at Coal Creek Auctions have decided to begin offering authentication services.
Spending hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars on a designer handbag that you believe to be authentic – only to find out later that it’s counterfeit – can be devastating. For your own piece of mind, it’s worth the small investment to obtain qualified proof of authenticity.
How to Find Cheap Van Insurance Quotes
Whether you’re carting around concrete blocks and bricks to build a house, chauffeuring a large brood of children on the school run, or just have a nagging desire to drive a roomy vehicle, the first thing you’ll need following the purchase of the van is van insurance. And like anyone trying to insure their vehicle, you’ll want to find the cheapest available policy that covers everything you need it to. More often than not, the renewal cost with your current insurer is dramatically inflated, which is why so many people are now turning to online comparison sites to find cheap van insurance.
Heading online to an insurance aggregator site is by far the most efficient and least time consuming method of comparing the main van insurers and the quotes they offer. What’s more, it also saves the brain engagement of struggling to physically remember every quote you receive yourself, instead showing them in one concise list of results. Of course, all van insurance quotes depend on a number of factors when setting the price of your premium. And there are a number of methods that can ensure your policy is reduced. We detail the best selection of these below.
1) Secure overnight storage. By being able to provide a locked garage to keep your van in, you reduce the ease of which it can be broken into by thieves, as opposed to sitting on a driveway. However, parking the van off a public street on your driveway will be safer and reduce your policy, as it minimises the risk of the vehicle being hit by other road users, or again being broken into.
2) Remove valuables. Storing valuable tools and items in your van overnight will encourage theft, especially if they are on view through a window for example. Taking out anything of value each night will contribute to reducing your premium.
3) Anti theft-devices. Such devices go a long way in stopping any valuables or the entire vehicle from being stolen, and insurers recognise and reward this. So fitting something such as an additional alarm alongside the factory fitted one, or an aftermarket immobiliser, will reduce both your van insurance quotes and the risk of your valuables being stolen. The initial cost of purchasing these will more than repay itself over each policy you hold with them, with the money you save.
4) Vehicle group. Every vehicle on (and off) the road is placed into an insurance category by insurers. What group they are placed in factors in the cost and availability of parts to repair the van should it break down, how many people it can hold, its top speed etc. The lower all of these factors are, subsequently the lower the group of insurance the van will be in. And the lower the group, the cheaper it will be to insure.
5) The type of cover. Both van insurance and car insurance comes in three flavours – Third Party Only, Third Party Fire & Theft, and Fully Comprehensive. Third Party Only is the cheapest, but provides the most basic level of cover, providing payment for other people in an accident, but not your own vehicle. Stepping up to Fire & Theft incorporates the latter, but also covers, as it says on the tin, fire damage and theft of your vehicle. Finally, the most expensive but most popular choice of cover is Fully Comprehensive, covering all of the previous, but also adds cover for the loss of your vehicle, accident damage, and vandalism.
By taking into account these five pointers, and factoring in as many as possible by the time you renew or purchase your van insurance, you’ll go a long way to reducing your van insurance quotes. Implementing even at least one of these will knock money off your policy prices, so you should always strive to achieve one of the above aspects in order to return cheap van insurance quotes from your comparison website of choice.
