Budgeting Time
As most people say, time is money. It is also very important that people learn how to budget time so that they can be more productive and efficient. The skill of knowing how to budget one?s time should be learned early on, especially before one joins the workforce. This is because having discipline with budgeting time is a skill that young people will find very important in the workplace. Young people can learn to budget time by focusing on their priorities.
Planning a study system
Planning a study system while you are in college can become an effective tool in making your college life more bearable. A study system can help you avoid the stress of cramming and all-nighters. Before you create your study system, you should first assess the subjects that you are taking and allot the appropriate amount of time that you think you need for each subject, depending on the difficulty of the subject. Your study system should also be flexible enough to allow changes, depending on how you do in the subjects.
Preparing and reviewing
In college, studying means that you need to prepare and review for subjects. Preparing involves reading assignments, doing library work, writing papers, memorizing vocabulary and solving practice problems. On the other hand, reviewing involves going through your notes, going over reading materials and clarifying new principles and ideas introduced in the class. To help you review, you should set aside a regular review period, which can help preparing and reviewing for exams much easier.
Finding time to rest
Apart from allotting specific times for studying, it is also important that you allot time for sleep and other activities that can relax you. You cannot spend all your time studying since doing so will only cause you to burn out, and you will not do well on your exams if you are always tired.
Starting early in learning the value of budgeting time can become a powerful tool for people who wish to live productive lives. Knowing how to budget your time does not only ensure higher productivity; it also means that you have enough time to enjoy the good things in life.
3 Big Fat Awful Lies That Parents of Special Needs Children Mistakenly Believe
I am the mother of a bright and funny highly-distractible, often impulsive, sometimes socially awkward 7 year old boy. I feel blessed (on most days) that God has entrusted me to raise and nurture this little genius in the making. But lately I’ve been so inundated with work that I haven’t had much time to take a breather and fully enjoy my son. However while on winter recess I had the opportunity to slow down and be more present and engaged with him.
Watching my son fill up his mornings with self-led learning activities, I am in total awe of his creativity, ingenuity and sheer brilliance. Here is what I witnessed that might be helpful for you if you are raising a highly-distractible child.
1) He built a Lego Fire Temple and Dragon consisting of over 500 little pieces. He spent the whole day yesterday and would not take a break except to go to the bathroom and eat his meals. And I had to fight to get him to take a break to eat. He worked from about 10am until 7pm (and this is a child who the school system says cannot focus).
2.) Today the plan was to go to the park so he could try out his new scooter. Instead he wanted to stay in and create his own board game out of construction paper, crayons, masking tape, pipe cleaners and toothpicks. He also made dice for the game, movable pieces and wrote up simple instructions. For now he’s named his game The King’s Castle. The goal of the game is to roll the dice and move your pieces until you get to castle. His game involves: simple math skills, basic literacy (reading and writing instructions), focus and concentration (and this from a child who’s former teacher concluded that my son could not read or write on grade level).
So parents of special needs children I implore you to look beyond the label and realize that every child has the capacity to learn. In no way am I saying that you should be in denial of your child’s special needs. What I am saying is put as much energy into nurturing his strengths as you do in addressing your child’s challenges. Because sometimes it’s just a matter of discovering how your child learns best to spark his academic stride.
So here are the 3 major lies that parents of special needs children mistakenly believe.
Lie #1.) Your Child Is Not Teachable
This is a lie from the pit of hell. I am using such a graphic depiction to get you to see how emotionally, mentally and spiritually dangerous this lie can be for the academic growth and social wellness of your child. Of course your child is teachable, but you’ve got to unlock the key to how your child not only learns but moves through the world. Is he mostly visual? Mostly auditory? Or mostly kinesthetic? Always remember that there was a time in our history when people believed that Helen Keller was not teachable or reachable… and she proved the world wrong. Make sure you take the time to unlock the key to how your child learns and moves through the world.
Lie #2) Your Child Does Not Have The Capacity To Focus
This is another lie that parents of special needs children believe, especially parents of children with ADHD and Asperger’s Syndrome. My son is always in motion and gets distracted very easily. He’s like having three kids in one. In the past I used to get so angry because I wanted him to sit still, stop wiggling, stop rocking from side to side and sit on his bottom without interruption. In reality my expectations for him were not in alignment with how he is naturally wired. And truthfully speaking, my constant criticism over things he could not control without tools and help did nothing to build his confidence and academic self-esteem. Watching my son spend the entire day putting his Lego Fire Temple and Dragon together as well as create his board game reminded me that he does have the capacity to focus when he’s engaged in something he likes and when he has tools in place to assist him. Your child does have the ability to focus, find out what he really likes and help him hone that skill so he can begin to transfer it to his academics.
Lie #3) You Cannot Take Your Child Anywhere
One of the things I learned early on about my son is that sometimes large groups and lots of noise have a frenzying effect on him. He seemed to become more hyper when he was in the midst of crowd, so I mistakenly believed that I could not take him anywhere for fear that he would misbehave, embarrass me or get himself in trouble. In fact on class trips he was so hyper that his former teacher put a plan in place stating that he would not be allowed to go on class trips unless I chaperoned him or provided a chaperone to personally accompany him. So I spent a good deal of time working with the school to keep him from crossing the line and understanding how to follow instructions from beginning to end. Sometimes things went well. Other times they did not. This led me to mistakenly shy away from outings with my son. I have now learned to prepare him for outings by reinforcing the rules, having him draw a picture or write a few sentences about why he thinks it’s important to adhere to the rules associated with that outing, I let him bring along something to do or play with if appropriate and if necessary I tell the host ahead of time so that if we have to leave early he/she knows not to take it personally. Don’t buy into the false belief that you cannot take your special needs child anywhere. Instead prepare yourself, prepare your child and if appropriate prepare the host.
In closing, when it comes to your special needs child, look beyond the label and see the gifts in your child. Your child is teachable. Your child can focus…if only in small spurts. And you should proudly bring your child out into the world.
Mexican Timeshare Fraud – Your Right to Cancel a Timeshare Purchased in Mexico
While the timeshare industry doesn’t have the best reputation for being completely forthcoming about how timeshares actually work, usually a lot of what the sales person says can be regarded as hype rather than outright fraud. Unfortunately though, this isn’t the case in Mexico where fraud is pretty commonplace in timeshare sales.
If you purchase a timeshare during a tour in Mexico, you should be aware that Mexican law requires a 5 business day cooling off period for timeshare purchases. This is also known as the rescission period. But getting this rescission period honored by the timeshare sales force is another matter all together.
Most of the fraud that occurs in the Mexican timeshare industry has to do with the rescission period. It is not uncommon that this law is completely ignored and some timeshare resorts require you to sign your rights away even though Mexican law does not allow this either.
Let me reiterate. The “cooling off” period is a right guaranteed to you by Mexican law and you cannot waive this right away, even though many timeshare sales personnel will insist that you must do so. It does not matter if they are selling you a “used” timeshare or if you are turning in a timeshare you own to cover part of the purchase price. You still have the right to cancel the sale within five business days.
Of course, enforcing the rights you do have is another matter altogether. If you do find yourself in a situation where you are trying to cancel the purchase of a timeshare that you bought in Mexico, make sure to contact your credit card company and dispute the charges if you paid by credit card.
In addition to your credit card company, you should also immediately contact Mexico’s consumer protection department, called Profeco. Their phone number is (+52) 55 5211-1723. You will need to send them a complaint letter and fill out some paperwork, but they will be a big help making sure that you get your money back, though it may take a while.
This is just another reason why I would recommend buying your Mexican timeshare from eBay or another reseller located in the US rather than buying it in Mexico itself. You will save money and a great deal of hassle.
Giving 10 Percent – The Importance of Tithing
One of the most contentious, if not THE most contentious, issues in the Bible is money. I have heard and read numerous times that money is mentioned more times in the Bible than heaven, hell and love combined. I have seen sites that tout money is mentioned more than 2,000 times, Others tout 800. Yet others claim 125 in the King James Version. In any case there is no set number. But money and relying upon God for it are very important issues for Christians.
So what is a tithe? Is it relevant to today? Was it for the Israelites only? Do Christians need to pay it?
Tithe is defined as a one-tenth contribution. Therefore to truly tithe, one must be giving up 10% of his income. Any amount above 10% is called an offering in biblical terms. Anything below 10% is not a tithe. It may be a donation but it is definitely not a tithe!
God promised blessings for those who tithed AND curses for those who robbed Him of the tithes and offerings that were due Him. Deuteronomy, 2 Kings and Malachi are great books in the Bible to see the blessings and cursings that occurred for the Israelite people.
An argument I hear against tithing is that it was part of the Law. It was an old covenant direction that was wiped away under the new covenant. But if you want to be nit picky about this, the concept of the tithe predates the Law. In Genesis, Abraham (still called Abram at the time) offered the high priest Melchizedek 10% of the spoils of war which Abraham had just won. Both Abraham and Melchizedek were acknowledging that God had blessed Abraham with victory and the spoils. Thus tithing was around hundreds of years before the Law was established.
Do Christians need to tithe? No. It is not a condition of making heaven. No one can buy his way into heaven. There is no legal requirement to tithe.
Should Christians tithe? Absolutely! This is how Christians demonstrate their trust that God will take care of them. Let us assume that money is a very important issue to God (based upon the number of times it is mentioned throughout the Bible). Obviously money is an important issue to every human being. So who do we as Christians acknowledge as the source of our money and overall welfare? When we choose to put a few dollars in the offering plate when it comes by during church service, we are demonstrating that WE are the source. We earned that income and we are going to hold onto it.
But when we truly tithe, we are acknowledging that God is our ultimate source. After all ten percent is a hefty portion of our income to let go of. But when we place that trust in God, He blesses us through unexpected income AND lessening of expenses. He did not stop blessing people when the new covenant was established. God’s math is infinitely superior to our math!
