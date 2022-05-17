Finance
Build Your Own Website Easily With WordPress
If you work from home or are trying to get that elusive first project, creating a professional website is an important step. As a home for your business, your website can showcase your skills, provide details of your experience, and give potential clients and customers a convenient way to get in touch.
What’s more, being able to create or work with a website is a useful skill in itself. For many people that work at home, the ability to get a website up and running is an additional service that can be sold to your existing clients.
You don’t need to spend a fortune getting a website developed for you. You can do it yourself, even if you have never had any experience. Thankfully, there is a secret – WordPress. WordPress is a free system that streamlines and simplifies the process of web development and, as you will find out, can still be flexible enough for just about any website imaginable.
What Does WordPress Do Besides Blogging?
Many people have heard of WordPress, but do not understand the full capabilities of the system. Most people think that WordPress is a platform for blogging when, in fact, it is far more than that.
Today, WordPress has grown into what would be called a content management system, or CMS. A CMS is a tool to store all of the information required for your website and present it to your visitors in a professional, organized way. Other content management systems include Joomla and Drupal, but the reality is that WordPress is the easiest to understand, the easiest to work with, and the most easily adaptable.
Let’s look at – in simple terms – how exactly WordPress works once it is installed:
- You access a convenient WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) interface to securely work with all of the content on your website
- You can create new web pages in a variety of formats
- The content that you create is stored in a database
- You can use the same interface to edit your content in the database
- When visitors access your website, the information in the database is presented to them in a website layout. You can change this layout at any time and your content will automatically adopt the right look
In technical terms, WordPress is fairly advanced. In the nine years since the platform first launched, this advanced functionality has been used in all kinds of exciting ways.
Why Should You Use WordPress?
You may be wondering why people choose WordPress as their CMS. The answer is because WordPress can make just about anything that you want to do easier, quicker and more convenient!
Press agency Reuters uses WordPress to keep journalists up to date with the latest news as it happens. Music streaming service Spotify powers its entire website with WordPress.
WordPress makes creating, editing and organising your content simple and, as a result, less time-consuming. That gives you more time to focus on other areas of your business. WordPress also gives you the chance to get a professional design to make your website look great – often free of charge.
The best way to see how WordPress streamlines setting up your website is to try it for yourself. WordPress is easy to install on your web hosting or, if you sign up on the WordPress website, you can explore its features with no set-up required.
Installing WordPress Made Easy
There are a few different ways to get started with WordPress, depending on your budget, your expertise and whether you use a web hosting service.
If you are just trying out WordPress and do not have your own web hosting, visit signup.wordpress.com and sign up for a free account. You will be guided through the entire process of creating your WordPress site, which will be stored on the WordPress servers for you. It is also possible to pay for a custom domain name (the address of your website) during the sign-up process.
Alternatively, if you already have a web hosting plan that supports PHP and MySQL, you can install your own WordPress on your server. This can be done by visiting WordPress.org and downloading the necessary files. The website also offers a convenient guide to installing WordPress in 5 minutes.
Finally, see if your web hosting provider offers an automatic script installer such as Softaculous. If so, you will be able to log in from your web hosting control panel and install WordPress in just a few clicks.
Finding A Great Theme
Once WordPress is up and running, you will need to log in with the details that you chose during set-up – usually at yourdomain.com/wp-admin. You will see the WordPress dashboard, a control panel that lets you work with your website, and a range of different menu items on the left-hand side. A good place to start is by selecting a theme, under the Appearance menu.
Using the ‘Install Themes’ tab at the top of your screen, you can explore an extensive database of layouts and designs for your website. From conventional business layouts to distinctive and unusual looks, there are currently 1,607 themes available. After finding one that you like, installing is as easy as clicking the ‘Install Now’ button.
As well as these free WordPress themes that are available from within your control panel, many websites offer a great selection of themes – some of which are free, and some of which are ‘premium’ themes that incur a charge. If you are just getting started with WordPress, a free theme is a good choice. Of course, paying for a premium theme guarantees high quality, good performance, and continued support from the theme developers.
For professional WordPress themes, check out these websites:
- ThemeForest
- WooThemes
- GetYourThemes
Once you have installed your theme, you will be able to conveniently customize it to suit your specific requirements. You can do this using Widgets.
Using Widgets
Many people choose WordPress because there are so many professional-looking themes available for it. However, it can be useful to tweak your chosen theme to make it more individual.
When a developer creates a theme, he will name specific areas of the layout that you can customize. For example, you may be able to change the menu at the top of your layout, a sidebar that runs down the side of every page, or the footer.
Under the Appearance menu on your WordPress control panel, select the Widgets option. On the right, you will see a list of the different areas of your theme that you can customize. On the left, there is a range of included widgets that you can simply drag and drop into the relevant section.
Standard WordPress widgets include Links to other websites, an automatic list of your Pages, and a calendar of when Posts have been published. You can also install other Widgets free of charge, in the form of Plugins.
Use Widgets to personalize your theme. Once you are happy, it is time to start thinking about the most important thing of all – your content.
Pages And Posts
A common obstacle for people that are new to WordPress is the distinction between two similar types of content – Pages and Posts. Whenever you want to publish something on your website, you will need to decide whether it is a Page or a Post and select the appropriate option.
Originally, WordPress only offered the ability to create Posts – a term that is short for Blog Posts. Posts are content items that are time-specific and, when they are created, they have the current time and date attached to them. Creating a new Post causes two things to happen:
- An individual web page is created with the content of your post
- Your post is added to a single page that collects together each individual post
This is perhaps clearer as an example – let’s imagine you have a blog section on your website, at yourdomain.com/blog. When you publish a new blog post, a single page will be created – for example, this could be yourdomain.com/blog/my-post-name. But, at the same time, your blog post will be added to the central page at yourdomain.com/blog, giving your visitors the chance to see all of your most recent posts in one convenient place.
Posts are also added to your website’s RSS feed – more on that in our next article on advanced WordPress tips. Pages, on the other hand, are static items that do not have a date attached to them. They are the pages of your website that stand alone, offering general information about your business.
If you’re still unsure, ask yourself this question before you create your content – is this something that will stand alone (a Page), or something that is part of a section of the website that I will update regularly (a Post)?
Explore And Learn On The Fly
You now understand the concepts of WordPress, including what it can do, common terminology, and why you should be using WordPress to build your site. So start exploring!
The great thing about WordPress is that it is intuitive and easy to use. Anything that you create can be deleted or edited with ease, so the best advice is to check the menu options included in your control panel and start working on your content right now.
Once you’ve made a start, be sure to read our next article on making the most of your WordPress installation to create a website that really stands out from the crowd.
Success in Selling – Sometimes Not Selling Is The Best Way To Sell!
Sometimes not selling is the best way to sell. Instead of forcing your sales targets to focus on what you are selling, it is often better to cleverly divert their attention to something they want to talk about. If at all possible, being a friend is much more effective in sales than being an aggressive sales rep for your company. Ultimately, how well you sell yourself is much more important than how you sell your product or service.
What We Don’t Want
Of course, we all know that the “chemistry” has to be right. How many times in my early career was I required to take the stage in a “hostile” environment? What am I talking about? I’m talking about having to approach the sales manager at a large automobile dealership in my city, for example, to ask him to consider buying a service from me – in this case, an opportunity to advertise in a regional magazine. This would mean asking him to spend money with me for which he would demand guaranteed results. He would be curt, barely civil, sometimes insulting and usually demeaning in his reception to me. I would feel like I was asked to grovel on my stomach to be granted the privilege of his brief attention to my request. As a woman, a business person, a human being, I would feel violated and swear to never put myself in that situation again. It’s not worth it, I would say to myself.
Was I Naive?
Did I understand that he was under a lot of pressure from his superiors to achieve optimum results while keeping profits at a maximum? Of course! Did I understand that I was interrupting him during his busy, highly stressful day to timidly, and probably amateurishly, present him with my offer? Undoubtedly.
But every sales initiative can feel this way, although luckily all are not this belittling. In fact, some situations can be much more benevolent, even welcoming and appreciative. After all, your role as sales rep for your company is to offer help. While salespeople may suffer the indignities of an unearned reputation for being swindlers and crooks, certainly the vast majority are just honest, hardworking people trying to make a living. Like you and me, right?
The Secret To Good Salesmanship
While cast in that role, my life as a salesperson was not one I enjoyed. Fast forward to the present. Somehow, my life has changed dramatically, yet sales still figure into my reality, but from a completely different perspective. No longer do I need to make cold calls in person to try to sell my wares. With the advent of the Internet, a lot has changed over the years. It is much more common for me to “sell” via email. But the truth of the matter is I really don’t try to sell at all anymore. Rather, I relate to people I do business with in the subtlest of ways so they don’t even know I’ve delivered a sales pitch. I am neither deceptive nor disingenuous. My attitude is one of constructive guidance, to politely offer them my experience and expertise to improve their quest for business success. There is always intrinsic value in what I tell them which is never dependent on their buying something from me. To be perfectly frank, I never want anyone to proceed with a sale unless they are convinced they really want to do so. If they do not see that it will help them, then they shouldn’t buy it.
How I Reward My Present Customers
As everyone knows, your best customer is your present customer. I know that better than anyone since I am constantly flooded with business from my present customers. But I certainly help the cause along by doing nice things for them every chance I get. I’m not talking about giving candy or sending flowers or taking them out to dinner. Granted, that would be nice, but that’s not my style at all. I’m quite reclusive and definitely a workaholic, so I hardly ever get out socially, to be completely honest. Instead, I do nice things for them like not charging them for an emergency service they really needed, one which didn’t cost me anything except my time and effort. Or, writing a letter on their behalf to bring them more business without their even asking me to do so and again not charging them. Or tweaking their search engine optimization so their websites rank highly in Google searches and never even tell them I do so. Recently, I devoted several days to addressing ways to circumvent Flash files on some of my clients’ websites in case someone’s mobile unit could not receive Flash. These are things I should be charging for but could never convince some of these clients they need such services so I do them for free. I’m not looking for gratitude. I am more concerned that they be pleased that their websites are working for them and bringing them consistent sales. That is something they can understand. Am I defeating my own cause by not bringing all of these things to their attention, in case one of my competition tries to lure them away from me? Maybe. But I trust in the core relationships we have as human beings working together which is what I referred to earlier in this discussion as “chemistry.” I really like my clients and I want them to know it.
What They Need and What I Give
In addition, I help some of my older clients all the time with their online PayPal accounts, for instance, which they have trouble logging into, finding what they need and transferring their funds. If that sounds a little shady, it isn’t. They trust me to help them and I bend over backwards to earn their trust. While on the phone, we both log in to their account and I show them their account balances and help them through the processes to transfer funds or raise their monthly limits. I show them their online sales and discuss where those sales have come from by sharing statistics I get from Google Analytics.
These gestures all take lots of my time and I am generous sometimes to the point of excess. But, the rewards I reap far outweigh the time I spend in helping them. Since I am usually light years ahead of them in online savvy, I am confident they appreciate my efforts and will continue to rely on me as we move forward.
The Hardest Sales Jobs Still Haunt Me
Still, I am not exempt from needing to make phone calls to sell advertising for some clients I represent. This is not an easy job and never has been. Today, in this economically challenged environment, it is probably one of the hardest things a salesman has to do. No one likes to be rejected and failure is hard to swallow. Fortunately, as we gain in age and experience, we learn to approach tasks like these in more creative ways.
One of these advertising sales jobs occurs once a year so I don’t often have to bother contacts I have made in the past. But, when I do, they respond favorably to my friendly tone as I remind them of something we shared in the past, whether it’s commiserating about how much worse things were last year, or how nice it was to see customers responding to an ad they had placed. I always give them the opportunity to gracefully bow out if they are so inclined. High pressure is not my modus operandi. I’d rather they welcome my calls than dread talking to me for fear I’m going to embarrass them into fabricating an excuse for declining. There have been cases when I would speak to a prospect once a year, laughing about some subject we took pleasure in only to walk away without any new business at all, but be satisfied that the relationship had matured just a little bit more and perhaps with the next attempt, I’d see a positive result. Actually, it mattered more that I had achieved a good rapport with someone I had never met in person and only speak to once a year under the adverse conditions of asking them to spend money in a bad economy. This gave me good mental ammunition for the next phone challenge on my list. Being in a good mood with lots of confidence sometimes is half the battle. And believe it or not, some people react well to a refreshing break in their day.
The Ultimate Route To Sales Success
First and foremost, whether you are selling something for the first time to a new person you have never spoken to before, your biggest objective is to make a very good first impression in order to build a long and fruitful relationship. If you keep that in mind with every new phone call, you will find someone on the other end who recognizes your sincerity, your good intentions and your ultimate value. And if at the end of the day you have nothing to show for it, then there’s always tomorrow to try, try again.
The Big Question: WordPress (Dot) Org or WordPress (Dot) Com for Your Small Business Blog?
You have just decided to create the website for your small business. You know you want to include a blog, so what should you do next? Which blogging publishing platform will you use? There are many platforms to choose from, so you’re not quite sure what to do. You have heard great things about WordPress, but the $70k question is now which one to choose… WordPress.org or WordPress.com. Which is better?
When it comes to blogging, WordPress has managed to come out as one of the leading blog publishing platform. And with both WordPress.org and WordPress.com, you are sure you’re going to get the right platform as it fits your current needs, resources as well as your set of skills (very user friendly).
So now that you have made the decision to go with WordPress, which will you pick… WordPress.org or WordPress.com? This article will take a brief look at what these platforms offer, thereby shedding more light on this matter to help you make your final decision.
WordPress.Org
WordPress is an open software available on the internet. It currently powers millions of blogs as well as websites across the web, with WordPress.org, acting as the center of this community. Here, you get access to free themes, plug-ins, community support as well as other blogging software.
For those who are “hands on” by nature, you will absolutely love WordPress.org. With tons of “how to” guides and community support, as a site owner, you have the ability to modify and design your site as well as its functionality
Pros
- You have full control over your site.
- It’s free.
- You can use any free or premium themes to design your site to make it look extremely professional.
- Themes can be modified and customized.
- Custom analysis and tracking.
- You can upload free or premium plugins (including your own)
- You can have an online store to sell your services or products (eCommerce)
- Unlimited storage
- You can easily make extra cash using the site by placing your own ads.
Cons
- Requires website hosting, which may cost you anything between $4 and $8.
- You have to purchase your own domain name.
- You are in charge of updating it as well as preventing any spamming.
WordPress.Com
With WordPress.Com, your site or blog will be hosted on WordPress servers. This is a plus particularly if you are looking to set up a blog on a string budget. You get to set up a blog absolutely free on WordPress.Com.
This platform is ideal for photographers, artists, doctors, engineers, restaurants and nearly anyone else. Unlike with WordPress.Org, you are not required to download any software or pay for any hosting fees.
Basically, with WordPress.Com, you get to focus on creating content for the site/blog, without having to necessarily worry about the technical aspects associated with running a site/blog.
Pros
- Easy to get started and set-up.
- Select themes from a list of free available themes.
- Hosting is free.
- No updating or worrying about security or backup.
- Part of a large network of other bloggers
Cons
- You can only select a theme from their list unless you upgrade your account, hence limiting your level of control over the site/blog.
- Themes cannot be modified or customized unless you purchase an upgrade for CSS.
- Plugins cannot be uploaded unless you upload to the VIP program.
- You cannot have an eCommerce site unless you upgrade to their business plan.
- Ads may at times appear on your site. You have to pay $30 a year to stop the ads.
- You only get 3 GB of storage space and then have to purchase more.
- You get the additional WordPress.Com to your domain name (an additional $15 a year is charged if you want to use your own domain name)
- You cannot use 3rd party advertisements such as Google AdSense.
In the end, the primary difference between these two WordPress platforms lies in how much control you want of your site. If you are a casual blogger that does not own a small business that needs a professional looking website to sell your services or products online, WordPress.com should be sufficient. However, if you want full control of your site and have a professional looking website in addition to your blog, WordPress.org is your best way to go.
Omaha Foreclosures – Benefits of Buying a Foreclosed Home in Omaha and Guidelines to Purchase
There are several benefits of purchasing Omaha foreclosures as Omaha is the largest city in the US state of Nebraska and highly recommended city to live. You can purchase foreclosure homes at almost half the price than the normal rates prevalent there.
The several benefits of buying foreclosure homes in Omaha include
1. The city founded along the Missouri River has been given the name ‘Gateway to the West’. Its central location makes it’s an easy transportation hub and an ideal city to live and do business.
2. It has one of the world’s biggest Omaha Stockyards and internationally acclaimed meat packing plants
3. It is home to several fortune 500 companies like Union Pacific Corporation, ConAgra Foods etc. making it a city with several high paying jobs.
4. City’s Henry Doorly Zoo is one of the major attraction of Omaha.
5. A top news magazine identified Omaha as one of the top 10 high-tech havens of US thus making Omaha foreclosures a great choice to buy in this high tech city.
6. Omaha has around one hundred properties listed in National Register of Historic Places including Holy family Church, Bank of Florence etc.
Proper guidelines to foreclosure homes will help to make your buying Omaha Foreclosures transaction easier and hassle free.
Guidelines to Purchase Omaha Foreclosures
1. Subscribe to an online listing service on monthly basis and keep track of latest Properties added in the Omaha city section.
2. Make a list of all the properties and shortlist about 5 to 10 properties which are suitable to your requirement.
3. Visit all the short listed properties and inquire about neighborhood people in case of the properties you like. Also inquire rates of similar properties in the neighborhood areas.
4. When visiting the places in Omaha yourself, do look for signboards like ‘foreclosure homes for sale’ and you may thus come across a new choice.
5. Once you zero-in on a property, ask for the papers to check the title of the property.
6. Keep an appraiser to ascertain the actual value of the property and to check that it is matching with the demand by the title owner.
7. Hire a legal expert to check all the papers and for final documentation.
