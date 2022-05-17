Finance
Business Owners Insurance for the Toy Store
It’s not only during the holiday times that toy shops are faced with business perils, though they certainly are heightened during the busy season.
Like other retail outlets, toy stores share common risks, but there definitely are added exposures due to the specific line of industry.
Ordinary risks include damages caused by fire, weather and crime. Should repair or construction be necessary due to damages incurred to the premises, a business may find it cannot operate for the time being. This, unfortunately, translates into loss of income.
As with any other business, a toy store may be sued for a variety of reasons, including injury caused by a a slip and fall on site. Due to the nature of line of work and merchandise sold, a toy store may also become the brunt of a product liability lawsuit.
The following are three insurance claim scenarios that underscore the need for a tailored insurance plan.
Property Coverage
An employee’s took a break in the stock room. His lit cigarette caused a fire that spread to incur tens of thousands of damage to the premises and goods. Because of the extent of damages and time needed to repair, rebuild and restock, the toy store was forced to close up shop for a few weeks, leading to significant income loss and extra expenses.
General Liability Coverage
The rain caused the parking lot to become slippery. A child fell and slipped and broke his arm. The parents sued the toy store for doctors and hospital expenditures.
Product Recall Coverage
A girl got hurt while handling a defective doll. The parents sued the toy manufacturer. They also sued the toy store where the doll was purchased, citing negligence in regard to selling a substandard item.
Business Owners Policy: The Toy Store Owner’s Insurance
A toy store’s business owners policy may consist of different pieces of coverage as it pertains to the individual shop.
The following protective policies can be grouped together for comprehensive related commercial coverage.
• General Liability Coverage
• Property Coverage
• Business Interruption Coverage
• Employment Practices Liability Coverage
• Crime Coverage
• Product liability Coverage
• Commercial Auto Coverage
• Cyber Liability Coverage
• Workers Compensation
• Equipment Breakdown Coverage
Naturally, holiday season has greater exposure to damages and losses. A professional agency will be able to offer temporary coverage options to add to everyday insurance plans. Dealing with a recognized independent insurance agency will ensure you get the lowest competitive quote associated with your needs.
Finance
Cyprus Property Purchase
Cyprus property is selling like hot cakes with more and more houses being built on the Island there is still no sign of the supply exceeding demand for a long time to come. The downside to this is that prices are continuing to rise and will do so for some time to come. If you are considering purchasing a villa or apartment in Cyprus now may be the best time to get your plans moving. A lot of would be investors hesitated during the Spanish property boom and lived to regret their tardiness. We ourselves could have purchased a Cyprus villa in the top resort back in 1998 with three beds a pool and en-suit bathroom for only £65k! We held back and ended up paying nearly £180k for a similar property six years later. Owch!
The great news for Cyprus property buyers is that there is a huge choice of houses and villas all over this beautiful Island. Whether you are looking for an apartment or a luxury Cyprus villa you won’t have to look far. The only downside is that the huge choice could be slightly overwhelming if you are unsure where to start. There are literally hundreds of developers and property agents in Cyprus so you will need to do some homework before you dive in. Like everything else in life there are good and bad with property agents being no exception to the rule. On the whole however most Cyprus property companies have good long standing reputations when it comes to dealing with non residents.
Buying Cyprus property has never been easier with so many people speaking English as a second language. The solicitors and property agents all have English speaking staff so you shouldn’t expierence any communication difficulties when conducting your business with them. The legal system in Cyprus is very similar to that in the U.K. due to the British influence during their occupation of the Island up until the 1960s. There are one or two things however that you should be aware of. Firstly as a non resident of Cyprus you are only allowed to own one property on the Island although this situation could possibly change in the future. The other thing to be aware of is that if you purchase a brand new Cyprus property you are unlikely to receive your title deeds for anywhere up to five years after completion of the project.
The reason that it takes so long to gain possession of the title deeds is as follows. When a Cyprus property developer purchases the land to build on it will usually come with a single title deed for the whole plot. When the melons, tomatoes or whatever that used to grow there have been replaced with houses the developer will need to apply for separate title deeds for each individual property. This cannot of course happen until all the house are built and the roads ect are finished. When the developer applies to the land office they will do a full survey of the whole development to check that the only building work carried out is as was detailed on the original planning application. This is the reason why the owners of these new properties are advised not to carry out any additional structural work until the deeds have been completed. There is a risk that work on any one property which contravenes the planning rules could jeopardize the issuing of title deeds for all the properties on the development.
This is why when you purchase a brand new Cyprus property a contract must be drawn up between yourself and the property developer. This will show that although the developer holds the deeds for the land you have entitlement to your house whilst awaiting the deeds. This may even be the procedure should you purchase a resale Cyprus property up to five years old where the title deeds have not yet been transferred. In fact many sellers have been shocked to discover that the developers require a fee of around three thousand cypriot pounds to set up a replacement contract with the new buyer. The purchaser of such properties is not however required to contribute towards this cost.
So there you have some basic info about the Cyprus property market and we sincerely hope that you find it useful. Obviously there is a lot more to take into account such as the availability of finance in Cyprus and the cost of owning property ect. The Cyprus banks seem more eager than ever before to loan against property purchases for non residents and the cost of living in Cyprus is dramatically less than in the U.K or other parts of Europe. Happy house hunting and enjoy Cyprus!
Finance
Never Compare Insurance Based On Price Alone
Insurance comparison websites simplify the insurance buying process and most people now buy insurance through these sites. Once you know the class of cover you need, you type a few details into any of these sites and instantly gain access to multiple insurance companies with the cheapest quote displayed in a few seconds.
While the process of buying insurance especially car and home insurance appear simplified, same cannot be said of the products.
The insured enters into a contract every time he/she buys an insurance policy and like any contract needs to be examined carefully to ascertain its suitability for the buyer.
The frequency of advertisement in both the print and electronic media by the owners of these sites drowns out complaints and muttering of people who may have had a claim declined because they based their insurance purchase decision on price (premium) alone.
As a way of illustrating how the use of price alone to select an appropriate insurance policy could be problematic, let us look at how the price of a burger is determined.
£0.99 could fetch you a burger at a McDonald’s restaurant but that same store will also have a burger made with a bun of similar size for £5.99. The difference in the price of the two burgers being the topping.
While the cheaper burger may only contain beef, the more expensive offering will probably have a better quality beef, possibly bacon plus lettuce, onion, Mayonnaise, mushroom and pickles.
The £0.99 burger (let’s call this the bare-bones burger) may appeal to some but may not necessarily be what others want.
The £5.99 burger (ROBUST burger) though more expensive, may just be what the other person needs to satisfy his appetite and is willing to pay the extra to meet his needs provided he is aware of the extras which add up to make this other burger expensive.
Bare-bones vs Comprehensive policies
Much like the example above, insurance policies can also be said to either bare-bones or ROBUST/comprehensive. However, it is not always easy for every insurance buyer to tell the difference between the bare-bones policy and the comprehensive, especially when presented in abridged versions with the cheapest ranked topmost.
Risks covered as standard by insurance company ‘A’ could be sold as an add-on by company ‘B’.
The premium quoted by ‘A’ may thus appear higher than that of ‘B’ because the standard policy ‘B’ is offering is a bare-bones cover. If you then opt for this policy because of the cheaper price without realizing that some of the risks you need are not included, this could lead to a dispute when a loss/claim is reported.
Possible Conflict of Interest
Some of the comparison websites are either wholly or partly owned by Insurance companies and thus a conflict of interest may arise. Results of premiums quoted could thus be skewed in favour of the parent or partner companies.
Operators of these sites may also be swayed by the offer high commission rates resulting in the sites promoting particular brands.
Some Insurers are not Included
As at a time of writing, some of the largest insurance companies in Britain notably Aviva and Direct Line are not listed on comparison websites so it is possible that improved terms could be obtained from companies not listed.
Finally, it is worthy of note that these comparison sites only serve as a go-between, linking the prospective buyer to the insurance companies. They only present premiums generated using algorithms furnished by insurers and afterward direct a buyer to the website of the insurer with the chosen quote. In the event that a dispute arises, traceable to a misunderstanding at the point of quotation, these firms are unlikely to assume responsibility.
Finance
How STAGING Helps Homes Sell
Have you ever considered why two, somewhat similar houses, are listed on the market at the same time, for a similar price, and while one sells quickly, the other continues to be available? Once we’ve eliminated reasons such as the condition of the house and grounds/ property, real estate taxes, upgrades, etc, this disparity is often due to how potential buyers view, and perceive each property. Factors such as curb appeal, first impressions, etc, may be major factors and considerations, which explain what’s going on. After more than a decade as a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, in the State of New York, I feel strongly, that there are times, when having a house professionally staged, may make all the difference! Let’s review some of the reasons, STAGING helps homes sell, and do so, with the aid of mnemonics.
1. Strengths; system; solutions: It is often quite challenging for a homeowner to be able to look at his house objectively, because of both the emotional attachment, and because he’s personally involved! While some homeowners might be capable, and some agents might also, it is often wise to seek the assistance, services and recommendations of a professional stager, to seek the best solutions, to better showing off the strengths of a house. These people usually have a tried – and – proven system, and I have witnessed fabulous results. An agent should make recommendations of stagers in the area, who have successfully staged similar properties, in your area.
2. Trends: Stagers know and understand what the present – day buyers might be seeking, and taking advantage of the trends. They will therefore, focus on paying particular focus, in those areas, of need.
3. Appearance; attention; appeal: How might the appearance of a house be enhanced/ improved? From curb appeal, to first impressions, it’s often wise to listen to a professional expert. They know what to pay the most attention to, as well as the best way to draw prospective buyers’ attention, in a positive way. The goal of staging, obviously, is to improve the appeal!
4. Generate: Staging has the ability to generate a higher level of excitement, and interest in a particular property, because it will accentuate the positive!
5. Improve; interest: Don’t you want your home to be shown off, to its best possibilities? Listen to how stagers might improve the overall perception! The greater buyers’ interest, the better the chance of selling a house!
6. Nuances; niche: Often, a stager may identify the specific niche, which this house should appeal to, and, thus be marketed at! They will use that, to place certain nuances into their overall staging plan.
7. Greater; good: Enhance the good points of a home, and reduce attention to the weaker aspects. Like a quality artist, a professional stager, knows how to make something greater, and more appealing!
Don’t behave in a penny – wise, pound – foolish, manner! There may be a cost to STAGING, but if it will get your home sold, quicker and at a better price, doesn’t it make sense?
Business Owners Insurance for the Toy Store
Cyprus Property Purchase
Careful with Your Discord Server
Never Compare Insurance Based On Price Alone
Anthony Rizzo is third Yankee slugger to hit double-digit homers in 2022
How STAGING Helps Homes Sell
More lanes, ramps closing for I-94/35E improvement project in downtown St. Paul
There Are 3 Main Categories of Car Quote Insurance
6 Tips To Help You Buy A Flawless Wedding Dress
Johnny Cueto pitches 6 scoreless innings in his debut for the Chicago White Sox, who blow a 3-run lead before winning in the 10th
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach