Buyer’s Remorse – How to Get Rid of Your Timeshare!
Many timeshare owners come out of a presentation shell shocked and feeling weary. They aren’t sure what just happened or how it is they ended up purchasing a timeshare at all. Somewhere in the three hour long song and dance they got pulled in and ended up signing on the dotted line.
Pretty quickly after that buyer’s remorse kicks in. They want to know how to get rid of their timeshare – and fast!
Luckily, there are options out there for timeshare owners and they CAN cancel their timeshare.
The steps to canceling a timeshare purchase will depend on how long ago it was purchased. Most timeshare purchases come with a “cooling off” period. This is known as a rescission period and depending on the state of purchase can be anywhere from 3-15 days following the purchase.
It’s usually not legal to waive a consumer’s Right of Cancellation. It is guaranteed if it is written in the contract. Owners do however need to take the proper steps in order to take advantage of it.
Review the contract to determine what the rescission period is. Be sure that it is still within the specified time period for cancellation. Check the contract for what method of delivery the cancellation statement requires – hand delivery, certified mail, fax – be sure to it is followed completely or the cancellation may not be considered valid.
Make copies of all the timeshare documents to show proof of purchase and draft a succinct letter of cancellation. There is no need to explain why you are cancelling the contract. Make a copy of this as well. Include all the documents along with the cancellation statement with the delivery to the timeshare agency.
If the purchase is past the rescission period there are still options available to cancel the timeshare contract. A timeshare attorney is well versed in timeshare law and can review your purchase experience and contract for errors, potential loopholes or deceptive practices. If the company misrepresented the terms of your agreement or used misleading statements to close the sale, you may have a right to cancel on the grounds of fraud.
Additionally, many times contracts are missing pages or addendum’s that can unknowingly translate to a huge financial burden for the consumer. This is not only unethical but also illegal. Timeshare attorneys can handle contract disputes that will ultimately end in the cancellation of your timeshare contract, cancel your mortgage, get rid of maintenance fees and leave you with a letter of release from time timeshare company. Your deed cancellation will be complete and your timeshare purchase will be history.
WordPress Blogging Tips to Help You Get Started
If you want to start a blog, WordPress is probably the easiest and most user friendly application you can use. There are even simpler options -such as using a free online blogging service such as Blogger.com, but then you really don’t have much control over your own site.
With WordPress, you get the best of both worlds -an easy to understand platform and unlimited features that enable you to grow your blog and add bells and whistles as you learn.
WordPress.org vs WordPress.com
First, I should point out that there are two WordPresses. They are run by the same company, but WordPress.com is a service that hosts your blog for you -like Blogger, Tumblr and other third party sites. These are often called Web 2.0 sites. There’s nothing wrong with creating your blog this way, but it does limit you in some ways.
When you use WordPress.com or any Web 2.0 site, you don’t own the blog. You are simply renting space on it. This means that the host can delete your blog at any time. This happens if you are deemed in violation of any TOS (terms of service). It’s surprisingly easy to do this, even without meaning to.
For example, WordPress.com does not allow you to make your blog commercial in any way. So if you want to start a business or even make a few extra dollars every month, this is not the way to go.
Another reason why WordPress.com and other such sites are not ideal is that you will have a harder time with SEO and generating traffic than if you owned the blog. That’s because most of the “link juice” generated by your article will go to the host rather than your specific site.
That’s why WordPress.org is what I’m going to focus on here. This is when you buy a domain, get hosting and start your own blog.
Choosing a Domain and Web Host
Your domain is your URL -the address of your website or blog. If you haven’t chosen one yet, you will have to do this first. If you don’t have web hosting either, you will also need this. You can combine these if you want. Many web hosting companies offer you a free domain when you sign up for hosting.
When choosing a web hosting company, it’s good to pick one that has a lot of experience with WordPress. If you really want to be sure of this, you might go with WP Engine, a company that specializes in WordPress. They are, however, a little more expensive than most web hosts.
If you want to save money, you can still find a good web host that can support your WordPress site. Bluehost, for example, is highly recommended for this. They are even recommended by WordPress itself.
One suggestion I will make here is that, whatever web host you choose, try to pick a plan that gives you unlimited domains/websites. Sometimes one host will offer several different plans. The difference in price is usually only a few dollars per month.
The point is that creating WordPress blogs can be addictive! You will probably not want to stop with one. So you may as well have a hosting plan that lets you create as many as you want.
When choosing a domain, try to keep it short and simple. If you want your blog to rank well in the search engines, choose some good keywords in the title. These are words that people will actually search for when looking for information.
If your domain is something like Bobsblog.com or Marysblog.com, you will have a personalized name but not one that is likely to help you with SEO (search engine optimization). This is of particular importance if you intend to sell something. If you only want a blog to share with your friends, family members, co-workers, etc. then it’s not important.
How to Install WordPress
Installing WordPress is quite easy with most major web hosting companies. You usually use a script installer such as Fantastico or Softaculous (your web host probably has one of these -look on your control panel). You can then install WordPress in a few clicks.
I don’t want to waste too much space here describing the steps of installing WordPress, because you can find this at your web hosting company. There are also numerous articles and videos on this topic.
What Should You Blog About?
This doesn’t seem like it should be a problem, but many people experience “blogger’s block” after writing a post or two. I’m assuming that you’ve already chosen your topic. After all, if you can’t even think of a topic, it’s not really a good time to start a blog yet!
But even when you have a topic that interests you, it can be challenging to think of actual posts to write. For this, you may need to do some research for inspiration. Here are some ideas.
- Set Google Alerts -You can get emails from Google that will deliver news to your inbox based on some keywords you choose.
- Amazon -Check out what books are popular. Also check out their magazine section!
- Other Blogs -check out Google Blogs and see what others in your niche are writing about. You don’t want to copy them, but you may get ideas you can put your own spin on.
- Offline Books and Magazines -Go to the library, bookstore and magazine section at Barnes & Noble (or wherever magazines are sold). Read newspapers. These are all great sources for ideas.
- Consistency is the Key to Success
If you have a blog, you have to write blog posts! This is really the most important “secret” to having a successful blog, believe it or not. You hear a lot today about “quality content,” which is, of course, important.
If you are populating your blog with auto-generated or spun content (if you don’t know what that is, don’t worry about it -you’re better off!) you won’t get very far. The search engines are quick to recognize this as low quality content. However, you do have to generate posts on a regular basis.
Forgetting about the search engines for a moment, when a visitor sees that a blog hasn’t been updated in months, he or she is likely to conclude that it isn’t very active or relevant. You probably do the same when you are looking up new sites online.
Search engines also love blogs that are frequently updated. It also gives you more content for them to index. Let’s say a few words about SEO, as long as we’re on that topic.
The Vast Universe of WordPress Plugins
Once you get more familiar with WordPress, you may want to start looking into more advanced features. This often means adding plugins. These are tools that you upload to your WordPress site to perform a variety of functions.
Plugins can be used for security, SEO, to create forums or membership sites, to place contact forms on your site or hundreds of other things. Plugins give you the ability to accomplish many tasks that would otherwise require advanced knowledge of coding.
There are so many plugins for WordPress it would be impossible to keep up with them all. At first, you may not think you need any plugins -and this is true. Yet it’s so easy to use them that you may as well get your feet wet and install some basic ones.
You can access the plugins settings from your WordPress dashboard.
- Akismet -This anti-spam plugin is already included when you install WordPress, but you have to get an API key to activate it. There are instructions on how to do this.
- Google XML Sitemaps -This makes it easy for Google and other search engines to index your posts and pages.
- W3 Total Cache -This is a great plugin to help your site load faster and operate more efficiently. It does this by caching posts, pages, databases, scripts and other elements that take up space.
- BulletProof Security -Helps keep your site safe from attacks. This is important, as hackers often target WordPress sites.
- WordPress SEO by Yoast -Makes it much easier to optimize your site for the search engines.
The above is a very abbreviated list of what you can do with plugins. If you have any particular needs or ideas for special features for your blog, chances are there’s a plugin that can help you achieve this.
WordPress: The Perfect Place For Your Blog to Evolve
What makes WordPress so amazing for bloggers is that it can help you at any stage of your blogging career. For rank beginners, it makes it easy to set up a barebones blog. Advanced users can play with all the configurations and plugins.
Yet WordPress is still just a tool. It’s up to you to come up with awesome content so people have a reason to visit your blog!
Things to Think About When Purchasing a Direct Mailing List
You can either start a direct marketing campaign to reach out to your current customer database or you can purchase a direct mailing list from a list broker or list manager to connect with new prospects. If you’re considering purchasing a direct mailing list, there are several factors you should think about.
Decide on Contact Method
The first step is to decide how you want to reach your prospects. Do you want to do a direct email campaign, do you want to reach out by telephone, or do you want to try an email campaign? Each contact method has its own considerations.
When deciding on a contact method it is extremely important to ensure you know the various rules and regulations governing each direct marketing method. If you are planning on purchasing a telemarketing list, take the time to research the Do Not Call regulations. If you decide an email blast is the way to go, make sure you know CAN-SPAM requirements.
Not educating yourself on the rules regulating the marketing method you use could cost you.
Know Your Target Market
The next thing you need to do is determine what group would be most interested in your products and services. This is called a target market and your direct mailing list should be tailored specifically to contact them. Are you promoting your products to consumers or business? If you don’t know who your target market is, try looking at your current customer base and use their features as the model for your target market.
How Often are You Going to Reach Out?
Is your direct marketing campaign going to be ongoing or is it going to be one and done? This factor will probably be determined by what the purpose of the campaign is. Are you reaching out to new prospects to try to create awareness or are you trying to promote a limited time offer? Repetition is important with any marketing campaign, the more you can get your message out the better.
Direct Mailing Lists do allow for one-time or multiple uses. One-time use mailing lists are typically cheaper that multi-use lists as you are only using the list once. With multi-use lists you pay full rate for the first use and a reduced rate for each subsequent use.
You just need to make sure that you are clear on what the usage guidelines are of the mailing list you are purchasing. If you use a mailing list multiple times when it’s a one-use only list, you are going to be charged a hefty fine.
How Many Contacts?
The size of the mailing list you purchase can be determined by a couple of factors. First is the marketing method that you decide to use.
Email lists have a greater success rate if they are sent out to a large quantity of contacts. The average open rate of an email campaign is 18 – 20%, with the average click through rate after the being opened is 3 – 4% (rates vary depending on the subject line and relevancy). This means out of 1,000 emails sent, roughly 200 will get opened and of those, 8 will respond to the call to action. A larger email list will ensure that your message will be opened and reacted to.
The size of the telemarketing list should be determined by the number of callers you have. If you plan on outsourcing to a call center with several callers, then the telemarketing list should be reflective of that. A telemarketer can make anywhere between 300 and 500 calls in an eight-hour shift. If you have 4 telemarketers calling, you can go through roughly 8,000 names in a week. Conversely, if you only have one person in-house making calls when they have the time, you could go through only 100-150 names in a week.
The number of contacts on a mailing list will be mostly dependent on budget. With direct mail campaigns, the list is usually the cheapest part, especially if it has a lot of contacts. Printing and postage can get quite pricey if the list you’re mailing to is large.
The other factors that might determine the size of your list are the number of contacts that match your target market and budget.
The more defined your target market is, the better the mailing list is going to work. The key is being able to correctly narrow down your target market. If your target market is too broad, the mailing list is going to be way too big. However, if you narrow the target market down too specifically you are going to end up with a mailing list that is to small to market to. You have to find the happy medium.
When do You Need the List?
It is also important to know that mailing lists have a shelf life. People move, get married, staff changes, new businesses start up, other go out of business, etc. Whether it’s a business list or a consumer list, there are countless influences that can affect the data in your purchased mailing list. If you aren’t planning on using the mailing list right away, don’t order it until you are ready to use it.
What is your budget
No one likes answering this question. In a perfect world, you’d purchase as many names as you can to get the optimal result of your direct marketing campaign. Unfortunately, we all have to budget. Paying for printing and postage or paying the call center or for the email design and deployment software or services all eat up a huge portion of the marketing budget, leaving little behind for the mailing list. Luckily, as mentioned before, the mailing list is usually the cheapest part of a direct marketing campaign.
With that being said, you don’t want to cheap out on your mailing list either. The more targeted you want your mailing list to be, the more effective it is going to be and as a result it is going to cost a little more than a generic, non-targeted mailing list. But it will be much more effective than a generic, non-targeted mailing list.
As the old saying goes, anything that can be bought for a very low price probably isn’t very good. You can probably purchase a cheap mailing list with tens of thousands of names, that isn’t accurate, isn’t compliant and isn’t targeted and probably won’t work. A properly sourced, compliant, targeted marketing list is not going to be cheap. You get what you pay for and if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
The answers to the above six points are the foundation for your direct marketing campaign. Whether you are going to find your direct marketing lists directly or use a list broker, you are going to need to know the answers to these points. It’s always good to really think about the different aspects of a direct marketing campaign. If you’re unsure of what your answers might be, look for an experienced list broker. They can help guide you through the list buying process.
Security Challenges Faced by Cloud Hosting – Physical Security
The following three posts explore the topic of cloud hosting and the challenges it faces in providing secure data environments for enterprise consumers. In addition, it discusses the measures taken to combat these challenges, whether they be physical risks to hosting platforms or cybercrime.
The Need for Secure Data
The concept of security in all aspects of computing can be said to fall into two areas, the preservation of data and the control of data. The first of these concerns is the ability to ensure that data is not lost or corrupted, whether it be sensitive (i.e., private) or not. Data preservation may be essential for the effective operations of a business, for example, to be able to contact suppliers/clients or monitor and analyse business performance (business intelligence). In many cases firms are required to preserve data for periods of time by regulatory bodies in order to provide audit trails on their activities and where data is deemed personal, sensitive or private in relation to customers, suppliers or employees, firms will also be required by data protection laws to maintain that data.
The second issue pertains to the risk of sensitive data being seen by those who should not have access to it. Again data protection laws govern firms when it comes to only obtaining personal data with an individual’s permission and then ensuring that they control who has access, restricting unwarranted access. In addition however, firms will invariably want to keep their own business operations private as well to prevent competitors gaining an advantage on them.
All IT infrastructure needs to confront these security issues whether it be personal or enterprise level computing and this has been a particular challenge for cloud computing in general, including cloud based hosting.
The Vulnerabilities
Cloud computing services ultimately require networks of physical servers to create the pool of computing resource from which clients can access their computing as a service, which means that all cloud resources always have some form of physical location. In addition, cloud services rely on a point at which the end users can access them, often publicly available on the internet as well as of course a public network such as the internet to transfer the data used by the service. These three elements to a typical public cloud service each have their own vulnerabilities in terms of the protection and preservation of data.
Physical Security
In terms of the physical infrastructure used to build a cloud service, many of the security challenges are the same as those faced by any other hosting platform. To keep data secure, providers first need to keep the infrastructure secure and running, and the data centres where cloud servers are housed take great measures to these ends. In terms of access, they ensure that the facilities themselves are secured against unauthorised personnel by using tools such as biometrics, security cameras, guards and limited access to individual server suites. This not only controls the risk of intentional sabotage or physical hacks but also the risk of accidental damage caused by one engineer affecting another organisation’s servers, for example.
Furthermore, servers and network infrastructures are protected against physical damage using advanced fire protections systems and environmental controls such as temperature management. Controlling the temperature inside data centres is one of the primary expenses of a data centre provider due to the vast amount of heat generated by working servers. The aim of the exercise is to ensure that servers can run at their optimal temperatures but if left unchecked the damage caused could take servers offline completely. Data centres employ techniques such as chiller units, ventilation and water cooling to keep temperature regulated and servers running smoothly.
Cloud servers and their networks also benefit from the general expertise of data centre providers to keep the hardware maintained and up to date, ensuring that the chances of other hardware failures are reduced. As with alternative hosting solutions which locate servers in data centres, such as colocation, dedicated hosting and VPS (virtual private servers), this expertise may be accessed at a fraction of the cost it would take for businesses to deploy in-house.
However, these physical security measures are only the first step. The second part of this post explores the efforts taken to keep cloud hosting software operating smoothly and prevent data from falling into the wrong hands.
