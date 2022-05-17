News
Chicago Bears employees and forest preserves volunteers unite to battle invasive plant: ‘Buckthorn is a jerk’
Chicago Bears employees set out last week to tackle an opponent. However, it had nothing to do with the Green Bay Packers. Instead, the enemy on Friday was an invasive species, infamous for damaging plants.
Following up on a March announcement of a pilot project between the Bears and the Lake County Forest Preserves aimed at removing buckthorn from Lake Forest’s Middlefork Savanna Forest Preserve, the plan went into action on a sunny morning in an event that was rescheduled from Earth Day due to rain.
Team employees and forest preserves volunteers joined forces at the team’s Halas Hall headquarters with a goal to remove buckthorn-infested plants and shrubs.
“Knowing that the Middlefork Savanna is close by and with Lake Forest Academy to the south, we do our best to be a good neighbor,” Bears senior adviser of operations and safety John Bostrom explained.
Bostrom and forest preserves director of community engagement and partnerships Rebekah Snyder greeted the employees and volunteers, and they soon followed stewardship ecologist Kelly Schultz who labeled buckthorn in the same way some Bears fans might describe Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
“Buckthorn is a jerk,” Schultz said. “This is not just a weed, it is a really aggressive plant. It causes a lot of detrimental issues. Part of why it is so bad is that it spreads really quickly.”
She added buckthorn reproduces very quickly, changing the pH and moisture content of the soil, thus making it harder for native species to thrive.
“Literally it is changing the foundation of the other trees and the flowers that were here,” she said.
After Schultz provided some advice on how to cut down the buckthorn-invaded plants, the approximate 30-member group set off for the task at hand with pruners and hand saws, with the LCFPD volunteers offering some guidance.
One lesson quickly learned was the buckthorn-infested branches can fall quickly.
“Buckthorn loves to tangle. When you get a vine up there, you don’t know which way something is going to fall or where it is going to hit, so you always have to be on your toes,” explained volunteer Brian Campbell.
Among the Bears employees taking part was director of stadium and event operations Bryan Pett, who took a saw to trees.
“I don’t know if I had ever heard of buckthorn,” he said. “I thought it was more of a weed than it was a tree.”
With the team of approximately 30 people working on the grounds, a large swath of the buckthorn-invaded trees and shrubs were removed, and Bostrom said there aren’t any places to replant the area now.
“We want to keep it natural,” he said.
Bostrom added there could be similar events in the future following discussions with the LCFD and in addition to the environmental goals, team officials like to promote volunteerism for their employees.
“Our folks are having a good time and it is very productive work,” he said.
The volunteers were promised a tour of the Walter Payton Center, the team’s indoor practice facility, afterward.
For his part, Campbell said he hadn’t watched a football game in years, but was pleased he could contribute to the buckthorn eradication process.
“Knowing that we are making a better habitat for everything,” he said. “It is satisfying to know you are making a difference for the ecology in the area.”
Who Plays Cisco in Lincoln Lawyer
The Lincoln Lawyer is a legal American drama series created and developed by David E. Kelly and Ted Humphrey. It is based on a 2008 novel by Michael Connelly, The Brass Verdict. David E. Kelly already has some hit shows in his library, like Chicago Hope, L.A. Law, and other critical standouts like Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers.
The protagonist, Manuel Garcia Rulfo, stars as Mickey Haller, a defence attorney in L.A. He is an unorthodox idealist who practices law from the back of his Lincoln Car as he takes on big and small cases across the vast city of Los Angeles.
Cast
Manuel GarciaRulfo plays Micky Haller, and Maggie McPherson, the deputy district attorney played by Neve Campbell; she is also Mickey’s first ex-wife. Lorna Crain, Mickey’s ex-wife and his office manager. She is now engaged to Cisco, played by Becki Newton. Izzy started as Mickey’s client, but due to a lack of money, she became her driver, played by Jazz Raycole.
Cisco is the key investigator and Lorna’s fiance. He is also a former biker gang member and has connections with LAPD, played by Angus Sampson. Trevor Elliott is a rich and calculated CEO of a gaming company and Mickey’s most prominent client, played by Christopher Gorham.
Who is Cisco?
Dennis Wojciechowski, a.k.a Cisco, is a private investigator working for defence attorneys. He is also a former and now unofficial member of the Road Saints Motor Cycle Club. He has never been in any trouble with the law.
The police even tried to connect him with drug crimes but were unsuccessful. He is from Milwaukee and rides a 1963 Harley Davidson Panhead. He is observant and thorough in his investigations. His appearance is intimidating, making him a good handler of his witnesses. Mickey hired him in 2007 for Trevor Eliott’s case.
Played By
The character of Cisco is played by an Australian-born actor Angus Sampson. In high school, he joined the drama department and started to appear in school plays. Through acting, he found his route and decided to dedicate his life to this profession. In the mid-’90s, after completing high school, he started auditioning for T.V. roles and soon enough, he landed a few minor guest spots in native Australian shows.
By the early 2000s, he started appearing in small roles in movies like “Fat Pizza” in 2003, “Footy Legends” in 2006, and “Rats and Cats” in 2007. His big break came in the year 2010 when he landed the role of Tucker in “Insidious”. Insidious was a low-budget horror movie that was a massive success at the box office, and he spawned his role in Insidious Chapters 2 and 3.
He got his biggest recognition in 2015 from the blockbuster “Mad Max: Fury Road” and T.V. Series” Fargo”.
Streaming Platform
The Lincoln Lawyer just dropped on Netflix on May 13th and has 10 episodes to stream with a run time of 45 minutes per episode.
The post Who Plays Cisco in Lincoln Lawyer appeared first on Gizmo Story.
How Many Episodes of Candy Will There Be?
Candy is Hulu’s crime drama series that premiered on May 9th, 2022. It is based on a true case where in America, Betty Gore, a suburban housewife and churchgoer, was brutally murdered and thought to be killed by her best friend Candy Montgomery. Fret not! This isn’t a spoiler but the plot is based upon the complexity regarding the events of the case and uncertainty of human emotions that lead one to commit such crimes of passion.
The real case occurred in the 1980’s, Texas, and initial investigation pointed that jealousy had a hand in play. There was an affair between Betty Gore’s husband and Candy Montgomery, but is that all there to it?
The book
The show Candy is based upon a true-crime book Evidence of Love, written by the authors John Bloom and Jim Atkinson. The subtitle of the book says “A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs.” Candy and Betty were friends, worked together in the same technological company, but repressed desires led to a murderous rage, where an axe became the weapon of crime.
Cast and Crew
Jessica Biel has played the role of Candy Montgomery. The Texas Chainsaw Massacrestar certainly has a knack for playing thriller roles. Her recent crime-drama series The sinner has an IMDB rating of 7.9. Melanie Lynskey, the New Zealand actress who debuted as a murderess in Peter Jackson’s Heavenly Creatures, has played the role of Betty Gore. Her husband in the series Allan Gore has been played by Pablo Schreiber, who has also acted the character Nick Sobotka in the series The Wire. The series has been created by Nick Antosca (co-creator of The Act) And Robin Veith (who worked as an assistant writer in Mad Men).
Episodes
The series has 5 episodes that debuted on May 9th and later on each episode released every night for 4 more days, where the final episode released on May 13th. The first episode is titled as “Friday the 13th”, second “Happy wife, Happy Life”, third “Overkill”, fourth “Cover Girl”, and fifth “The Fight”. The miniseries is an absolute pick for a short shot of crime drama into life. The series can be binged over popcorn and nachos with dips at night. Though, one will have nightmares or he or she will be purged of negative emotions after watching it is a little hard to say. One thing to keep in mind is to consider its gory nature.
Reception
The miniseries has been decently received with average scores all around. It has a 68 % approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 64/100 on Metacritic. The cast has been praised for their stellar acting but criticised for remaining as flat characters over all with no character development. This, however, must be seen with respect to the length of the series as the number of episodes don’t really leave much space on reels for character development. Also, the theme of the series is such that there cannot be much development in the personalities of the characters apart from their natures leading to the heinous crime. After all, a criminal can’t have much change of heart before the act of crime is committed, or can he?
The post How Many Episodes of Candy Will There Be? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for Johnny Depp questioned the truthfulness of Amber Heard’s claim that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.
Heard was cross-examined Tuesday after her testimony in Depp’s libel suit against her.
Depp is suing Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name. The trial is now in its fifth week.
Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, questioned Heard about a variety of incidents in which she says she was assaulted by Depp.
Questioning was particularly intense over a March 2015 fight the couple had in Australia, shortly after they were married, while Depp was shooting a fifth film in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.
It was during that fight that Heard says she was sexually assaulted. Depp, on the other hand, says he was the victim, and that he lost the tip of his middle finger when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him.
Vasquez questioned why Heard never sought medical attention, even though she said her feet were cut by broken glass and she was bleeding after the attack.
“You’re the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, isn’t that right, Ms. Heard?” Vasquez asked.
“I didn’t assault Johnny in Australia. I didn’t assault Johnny ever,” Heard responded.
Vasquez then questioned why Heard wrote a series of love notes to Depp in the months after she was assaulted.
Heard has said she believed Depp had hit rock bottom after the Australia fight and was committed to sobriety. She has said most of the assaults occurred while Depp was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
“When things were good, they were really good,” she said.
