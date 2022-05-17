Christmas Gift for Him: Top Ten Budget Gift Ideas for 2010

Share Pin 0 Shares

The most important part of Christmas shopping is obviously the gifts. At times ideas do not really spark in our mind. There is another real constraint – the budget. However, if you are looking for great Christmas gift for him without breaking the bank, I hope, these ideas will definitely help you.

1. Magazines: A cheap and impressive gift idea for Christmas; under $10, you can consider one full year subscription of any popular magazine for him like Men’s health, Field & Stream, Motor Trend, Family Handyman and many more. The selection should be made keeping in mind his personal preference.

2. DVDs: Besides popular movie DVD, you can consider fitness DVDs as the Christmas gift for him. Within $10 – $15, you can find wide array of fitness training DVDs exclusively for men. These DVDs have step-by-step instructions and these are intended to meet various fitness aims including weight loss training, muscle development, or just to stay fit.

3. T-shirts: Gift him a designer t-shirt. Priced $20 and up, there are websites, which also feature handmade custom designed tees to create unique gift for him.

4. Games: Indulge in his enthusiasm for gaming this Christmas. Consider popular games like Super Mario Bros, Halo 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and many more. Priced around $25 and upwards, games are perfect gift for teens and young males.

5. Beauty & spa gift for male: There is no reason to presume that he will disregard your choice. Let him pamper himself and relax for a while. Consider shaving kits, skin and hair care products as this year’s Christmas gift for him.

6. Male fragrances: Fragrances will help him to remember your presence whenever he uses it. Fragrances can create a very romantic ambience. Moreover, these are available at various price points to fit any size budget. However, be sure to check before purchase whether it is intended for male.

7. Gadgets: You can also consider utility electronic gadgets like Automobile GPS Unit, Bluetooth enabled MP3 Player Sunglasses; eBook readers like Amazon Kindle or nook, and many more. As such, guys love gadgets. You can consider any gadget or a suitable accessory for the gadget he already owns. In particular, U.S.B. Flash drive is a really affordable but very useful gift.

8. Food gift: Food gift certificates are something you can consider to win his heart. Let him choose his favorite cuisine and preferred delivery date. These certificates will surely constitute great gift for any man.

9. Hand tool or gardening supplies: You can consider either of these as Christmas gift for him. Consider a kit instead of a single unit. Obviously, this idea will not work for everyone. The recipient must have some sort of affinity towards home improvement or gardening to appreciate this gift.

10. Jewelry: Nothing can be compared to jewelry as Christmas gift for him. Bracelets, rings, cufflinks and pendants are among the popular choice. There is no reason to presume that original jewelry will invariably be very expensive. On the contrary, with little bit of effort you can find stunning jewelry within your budget limit.