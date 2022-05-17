Finance
Commercial Insurance For Natural Disasters
Losses attributable to natural disasters are not commonly included in commercial insurance coverage (or in any other insurance coverage, including homeowners insurance). Yet the location of a business may require such coverage be obtained to protect the life of the business. Businesses located along the southeast coastline of the US, for instance, should have “windstorm,” that is, “hurricane” insurance, especially considering the increasing frequency since 2004 of severe storms hitting these areas.
California businesses must seriously consider the advisability of obtaining earthquake insurance, even though the probability of a catastrophic earthquake causing total devastation of a business is less than that of a hurricane hitting the southeastern US coastline. Flood insurance, back-stopped by the Federal government, really falls into a different category because it is more available and affordable than insurance for the other two kinds of natural disasters mentioned above.
Natural disaster insurance for businesses would seem to be “no brainers” but for a few key considerations:
- The high cost of premiums
- High deductibles
- Limited coverage
- The remote likelihood that a natural disaster will hit an individual business
However, whether or not a business owner decides to purchase natural disaster insurance, the decision may be made for the business by an outside source: a lender or mortgage holder for the business. If a business is located in a high risk area, a lender to a business may insist on natural disaster insurance as part of its loan covenants with the business.
Recent major natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina and the active hurricane seasons of 2004-2006 have placed extreme stresses on insurance companies with high concentrations of policyholders in the affected areas. This pressure has caused almost unbelievable rate increases in these areas since those storm seasons, increases of up to 600%. Obviously, the expense of actually doing business in these high risk areas has grown proportionately. Unfortunately, however, these high risk areas correspond to high population densities, high property values, high socio-economic demographics and high income areas, meaning they are great places, and potentially very lucrative locations, for businesses to locate.
Some businesses, not tied up with risk-averse mortgage holders or lenders, opt not to purchase expensive natural disaster insurance, because they believe the government will step in to help offset such losses if in fact they occur. In recent times the Federal government has offered loan guarantees and in some cases outright grants to help in rebuilding demolished private residences and in some cases businesses, as well. However, there are no guarantees this will continue and it is also important for businesses to consider that loan guarantees are only what they say they are; they are not outright gifts. Loans to rebuild, even if guaranteed by the government, still have to be repaid at some point, and could place impossible debt burdens on a business.
Natural disaster insurance for businesses is a thorny issue with no clear cut, easy decisions for the average business person located in a high risk area. Its purchase requires careful consideration and the weighing of pros and cons, but even then, the final prudent decision may not be obvious. Sometimes business people have to make decisions based on intuition and their individual risk tolerance, and this is one situation in which those factors definitely come into play.
Finance
How to Buy Used Olhausen Pool Tables
This article provides some pointers on how to buy used Olhausen pool tables and thus have the opportunity to buy these tables at discounted prices so that you will finally be able to play your favorite game at home with friends and family. This particular brand of tables has a wide range of designs, including antique and modern designs, and their attractive looks make them suitable for the game room. You can purchase these used pool tables through the Internet or you can buy them directly from people who have decided to sell their pool tables for a number of reasons. You may also get lucky and find a table that is almost new. On the other hand, you may unearth Olhausen pool tables that have some minor defects, particularly on the wood parts, but this is good because you can ask for more discounts on the price.
Luckily, there are companies offering pool table repair services that can transform the secondhand Olhausen pool tables into tables that seem to be brand new. Do not forget to add the cost of repair to your estimated acquisition costs for the table. To ensure that you have a proper estimate of the repairs that are needed make sure that you check the item before making the decision to buy. It is also advisable to ensure that the product will be delivered to you. If not, you will also have to include the cost of delivery. When looking for online sources of cheap pool tables, you may find them on the websites of pool enthusiasts and also on the online classified ads. You may also search for reviews of these tables on the Internet to guide you on your final choice.
Remember to check the quality and the condition of the item before you indicate that you have decided to acquire the pool table. The first thing that you may notice, of course, is the table felt. You may find some irregularities, damages or worn areas. In those worn and damaged areas, there is a possibility that the slate underneath has some chips and cracks. You can ask for the permission of the owner to remove the felt so that you can take a peek underneath. This is important because the slate is an essential component and affects the game if it has some defects. Another item to check into is the cushion. This part provides the bounce of the ball when it hits the sides. If this part is defective, the ball would hardly bounce, so make sure that you check on this too.
In summary, you can enjoy the quality of Olhausen pool tables by purchasing secondhand tables. For those who cannot afford the price of new tables, this offers an opportunity to own a pool table at home that you can enjoy with your family and friends. You just need to remember to check for any defects in the used table to ensure that you will not incur unexpected costs.
Finance
Who Needs Product Liability Insurance?
What do investors, manufacturers, distributors, suppliers and retailers have in common?
If you guessed product liability exposure, you are correct. Each of these business people share the risk of product malfunction or danger for merchandise put out to the public.
Here are five different but related types of insurance coverage that can shield a commercial enterprise from loss or damage as a result of error. The following forms of coverage can protect from a liability claim and lawsuit.
Product Tampering Insurance Coverage
Although a business making a product accessible to the general populace is not behind a tampering incident, it can be liable for damages. Product tampering insurance covers you in the event someone else tampered with or warned you of the possibility that a product may be corrupted.
Associated coverage extends to the following.
• Eradication of the manipulated merchandise
• Loss of earnings
• Expenses related to recalling the merchandise
• Costs associated with repairing or restoring products
This type of insurance does not include third-party liability. It also does not cover any related extortion costs.
Product Warranty Ineffectiveness Insurance Coverage
Likened to a specialized surety or bond, the product warranty ineffectiveness policy was first created for investors and/or manufacturers that produced alternative forms of energy sources. The coverage protects form financial damages that occur when there the system does not work as it should. Presently, this form of coverage is also offered to investors and/or manufacturers of other kinds of products.
Product Hazardous/New Products Liability Insurance Coverage
Certain kinds of manufactured products are more liable to hazardous liability. This can include products such as:
• Drugs or medication
• Cosmetic products
• Chemicals
• Car parts
• Other products that are subject to hazard and related damages
For the most part, the specialty insurance market offers hazardous liability insurance for products.
Products Liability-Retroactive Insurance Coverage
This insurance coverage exchanges the policyholder’s claims-made form for an occurrence form. Insurance can be tailor-made to give coverage for:
• A specific amount of time that retroactively protects claims from particular months going back
or
• Comprehensive occurrence coverage that dates back to initial date of claims-made insurance
or
• Continuous occurrence coverage that protects against all former acts
It is possible to also gain occurrence coverage by using an insurance policy that increases the time span of detecting the claims-made form that has not been renewed for an identified amount of years or for an unlimited time.
Product Recall Expense Insurance Coverage
The product-recall expense policy gives the insured greater expense coverage – more so than a legal liability coverage. Direct costs involved in a product recall are covered.
Examples of product recall expenses are:
• Communications costs
• Shipping charges
• TV, radio broadcast costs
• Payment to required added employees
• Overtime pay for regular staff
• Product destruction costs
Finance
Wealthy Affiliate Log In – How to Access Your Account
Just as with other websites and memberships, your Wealthy Affiliate account will have a log in process to follow. You will sign up for your initial membership which will include your full name, address and billing information.
After that first time though, logging into your account will be as simple as entering your user name and password. Remember general guidelines for your own safety when choosing your password, even on the Wealthy Affiliate site: don’t choose really obvious passwords, don’t give your password out and consider changing it frequently.
While logging in is generally an easy enough operation, there might occasionally be some trouble. First of all, are you absolutely sure that you are using the right email and log in combination?
Many people have more than one email account that they use on a daily basis and may occasionally mix one of them up for the other.
Consider this to make it easier: use one email for personal use including friends, family and hobbies and another email for business, including Wealthy Affiliate. If you do not have any luck with that, then try the log in info link on the Wealthy Affiliate page.
Occasionally the problem may be caused by the browser that you are using. If you have issues with other websites, especially with log in, then follow the steps for your particular browser which will be different for each.
If you find yourself constantly battling with browser issues a quick upgrade to consider is Firefox, a better browser by far. Check that out at www.Firefox.com. Even with FireFox installed, the right email and password combination and other steps taken correctly you may find you have some issues.
If this is the case, then email Wealthy Affiliate and report the problem. The only solution that remains may be to have your information reset. You may have to enter your basic info again, but don’t worry, you will not have to pay again.
Your Wealthy Affiliate log in is more than entering just another website, it is the portal to your future. All the knowledge and expert training that you could hope to gain is there at your fingertips. All you have to do is type a few letters, press enter and your future is opened up for you.
Logging in will give you access not only training and guidance but one on one mentoring meant to help you fully accomplish your dreams and goals as well.
Finally, remember that your password is meant to log you in to the site that will help you gain your financial independence. Do not allow others to use your log in information, this is your dream, let them get their own.
Log in to your account and follow your step by step guidance. Work at your own pace and make sure that you understand what you have just learned before you move on for the next lesson. That is one of the huge benefits of training with Wealthy Affiliate, you do everything at your own pace.
