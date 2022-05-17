Finance
Considerations When Purchasing a UTV Windshield
If you’re like most new UTV owners that drop a hard-earned wad of cash on a shiny, bone-stock new machine, you probably discover on that first ride that the one accessory you should have budgeted for was a high quality windshield. With many of the new machines on the market capable of freeway speed on firm ground, and the likely scenario that your recreational use includes some dusty, rainy, or snowy driving, it’s not long before most drivers opt for a more permanent alternative than motorcycle goggles.
So why not just head down to your nearest dealer and throw a couple hundred bucks at whatever’s in stock? At first glance it may seem like a pretty simple purchase. Just make sure it fits your vehicle and you’re in business, right? But there’s a reason for the wide selection of UTV windshields available. Side by side owners are an adventurous, varied group of enthusiasts with applications ranging from recreational use in dunes or trails, to hunting, to a second street legal vehicle to get around town in on those fair weather days. Besides your application, there are several other major considerations that should be made to avoid buyer’s remorse. What type of weather do you encounter frequently? Will you be trailering your UTV every time you use it? Do you want to have the option to remove it from the vehicle easily? What type of warranty options should you consider? This posting will address these questions to help you make an educated purchase.
There are two major reasons that owners purchase a windshield, and they are both critical to your continued enjoyment of your UTV. The most obvious is to protect your face and body from dust and debris. Unless you use your UTV exclusively on the street, you will likely get a mouth full of bugs or at least a thin layer of your local soil all over you from that very first ride. The good news is that literally any windshield, even the one-size-fits-all half windshields that are commonly seen on UTVs operating in sand dunes, will at least limit your exposure. Half windshields are often a good choice for low dust, hot weather applications where insulating the cabin is not an issue. In addition to the universal half windshields that will fit any model, there are many manufacturers, like Moose Division, that make both fixed and folding half windshields in the $150-$350 price range.
Speaking of weather, what’s the temperature and precipitation frequency where you ride the most? If you find yourself frequently battling the brutal winters of the Mid-west or Northeast (or any of you wacky Canadians), you not only want a full windshield, you may want to consider one of the heavy duty glass windshields that usually include a wiper option. While expensive, this will likely be the last windshield you will ever buy for your side by side. They are as strong as a car windshield and won’t scratch, and they offer the added benefit of insulating the cabin, particularly when integrated with a cab enclosure. If your weather conditions trend closer to the triple digits, in addition to the afore-mentioned half windshields, there are many vented Full Windshields on the market. Check out options like the patent-pending “Coolflo” Polaris RZR Windshield by Trail Armor or “lock and ride” models that are easily removable with thumb screws. Both are available in the $200-$400 price range.
I’ve talked a little about Windshield materials, and there is good reason for the incredibly wide price range between different materials available. Obviously, glass is the most expensive because it requires mounting in a thick, heavy frame (it’s already mounted in the frame for you), and is usually of the same quality as automotive windshield. These are usually the only windshields that have a wiper option available. They are an excellent choice for most applications other than racing, where the weight and added drag will slow you down. They are virtually impossible to break and are usually DOT approved (street legal). Most states require a windshield for any four wheel motor vehicle, and if you are ticketed for driving without one, the ticket may be close to the cost of a new windshield. Don’t get busted without one!
Most plastic Polaris RZR windshields fall into two categories: Acrylic (buy at least 1/4″ thick for strength) and Polycarbonate (usually 3/16″ thick). Both are sturdy enough to handle the elements, but usually only the thicker polycarbonate is DOT approved. If you plan on having your windshield on your UTV most of the time, it makes sense to spend a little extra on the heavier polycarbonate. It’s considerably stronger than acrylic and the way most owners beat up their machines, you’ll likely be glad you did. The strongest option (next to glass) is hard coated MR-10 Lexan, a super-hard material used in demanding applications like light aircraft windshields and medical grade instruments. It will never haze or yellow and it is safe to leave on when trailering your side by side. No matter what windshield you decide on, be sure to verify that the manufacturer warranties the windshield for trailering. This is the most common reason for UTV windshield breakage. EMP makes a great fixed Lexan windshield for the Polaris RZR and Polaris Ranger, among other models. It even includes a wiper option on some models.
There are essentially two mounting options to consider when purchasing any windshield. Will it require tools to remove it from your machine or not? Glass windshields are too heavy to take on and off regularly, so go with plastic if your application requires this flexibility. Most easily removable options include some form of “lock and ride” system that allows easy removal with thumb screws. They can usually be removed anywhere by one person as long as they are strong enough to lift the windshield off the cage. Most windshields do not require drilling, but use clamps that secure the windshield to the roll cage.
While windshields are usually great for protecting passengers from the elements, backdraft dust can be another issue, particularly if you have a windshield/roof combo on your side by side. This is where cab backs are a great option. These rear windows that bolts to the rear of the cage to keep dust, snow and rain out of the passenger area. Most offer the same easily removable thumbscrew system as the “lock and ride” windshields, and they are available from Kolpin and others for around $200.
No matter the type of windshield you decide on, it makes good sense to invest in a Brand made by a quality manufacturer such as those mentioned in this article. Bargain-basement models made of thin acrylic that are passed off as a “one size fits all solution” are often cheaply made sheets of plastic with a couple of clamps made by retailers who are trying to squeeze maximum profit out of their customers. Name brand warrantees will protect you from junk that might break your first time out. Take it from someone who has replaced more than one windshield on the same vehicle.
Finance
How to Do SEO for Your Own Website
Our ultimate guide is to rank our site for a keyword which has decent search volume. Before starting SEO, you must know how the search engine works. This article is about how to SEO. if you are a beginner and want to know how the search engine works, please refer some Moz articles.
I start with keyword research as its must and very first task in SEO. You cannot proceed further without a targeting keyword list. Now let’s see how to do keyword research with Google Keyword Planner. First, sign up for an AdWords account with your Gmail account. Once you login click keyword planner under the tool tab. Now click find new keyword ideas and type some services or product you provide through your website and select the country you want to target. Now you have a list of keywords with search volume.
Now you will get the search volume range, not the exact number. AdWords gives accurate data only to the accounts who running paid campaigns. If you want to know the exact search volume then, add the most relevant keywords into the account and click review plan. Enter the maximum value in the bid and change the tab from keyword group into keyword finally, select the exact match keyword then you get keyword and its search volume with competition details. Now you can select the most relevant keyword to your business and make sure that keyword has decent search volume.If you want some more keywords to check search volume manually, give a search on Google and pull the keyword from auto-complete and related search queries. You must select only one targeting keywords per page and select some long tail related keywords to enrich the page content. Now you have done the keyword research and have a list of targeting keywords. Now we move onto site audit.
We must understand what Google checks on our website before auditing a site. I will give you a basic idea of what are the ranking factors. Google first check the accessibility of a site, whether the site is loading fast and can be accessed easily by users. Even though I write this simply Google perform this in large-scale like from browser header code, redirection and code errors. Next will be search engine optimization to check whether the pages are optimized to search engines with proper meta tags. Starting from the title, meta description, keyword and social open graph tags.
Most importantly Google checks the authority of the website. In order to check authority, the major factors will be the number of links referring to the website and its quality, and it checks domain age, domain expires, server IP, social signals brand mentions and the website traffic. The authority will be the most powerful factors to beat the competitor and rank top in search engines.
Here I have mentioned only the major audit checklist if you want to perform a complete SEO audit on your site my advice would be to buy an SEO software. The software gives you an audit report, from that write an action plan and execute the plan on your site.
Finally, you must learn how to link building or backlink creating. I will explain the basis of link building. You can create backlinks from the online directory, classified sites, online forums, guest blogging and content marketing. My major methods will be content marketing and forum posting. Choose some forums which are related to your website subject and create a signature with your site links. Now create new posts or reply to the others who need your help. Make sure you know the subject very well before replying to the posts otherwise the forum moderates will kick off from the forum. Content marketing is very powerful marketing method. You must be very knowledgeable about your subject in order to market content.
I have explained to you how to keyword research, site audit, and link building through this article, Which are major tasks in SEO. You will cover 75% of the SEO process by completing these three tasks on your site. I hope this article will help do SEO on your website.
Finance
Sell Your Own Home and Profit Big – Who Needs an Agent Anyway?
Did you know that you can sell your home and save commission using the latest ‘for sale by owner’ methods which are available? This means that you can profit and profit in a very big way by seeking out the services of a company that’s designed to help you sell your home so that you can skip using an agent all together. Pretty great, don’t you agree?
Nobody is crazy about the idea of using a realtor and for good reason. The typical real estate agent can be a rather arrogant person and somewhat pushy. He may insist that you follow his set of rules. He might tell you that you have to re-arrange your furniture multiple times or do something like buy new curtains so that your home ‘looks right’ in his eyes. Plus, he will undoubtedly give you all types of other directives which you may not appreciate too much. To add insult to injury, you will be told (often at the drop of a hat) to leave your home whenever a prospective buyer is coming for a walk-through. This can be very inconvenient as you can imagine – especially if you have small children and pets.
You may think that you don’t have what it takes to conduct a private real estate deal. But if you think about it, who knows your home better than you do? You purchased your home because of it’s unique character, charm, building style, features, etc. This makes you the perfect DIY real estate agent because you can tell interested buyers all the great things about your home and why you bought it in the first place.
You can literally save thousands of dollars in commission fees by using a service which provides you with everything you need to sell your home. For a nominal fee, your property will be advertised on many of the largest existing real estate websites for several months. You also will typically be given a ‘for sale by owner’ sign, a ‘sold’ sticker as well as a simple guide which walks you through the entire process of how to properly conduct private home sales.
An increasing number of consumers are choosing to use this type of service which makes it very easy to sell a no agent property. If you choose to go with a service which helps you sell your home the DIY way, you can expect to be given access to no-cost, ongoing professional advice and assistance from a licensed real estate agent who can guide you in the right direction so that you will not have that ‘for sale by owner’ sign in your yard for long.
Due to the less-than-optimal economic conditions we have been forced to live with during past few years most of us these days are watching our money and are ‘tightening our purse strings’ so to speak. Many people are drawing up household budgets, are becoming coupon-clippers and are watching for discounts and sales on everything from clothing to food – all in the attempt to save money. Consumers are also looking for ways to save money whilst selling their homes so it should come as no surprise that many sellers are choosing the DIY route.
Private homes sales are now routinely being done each and every day and are quickly becoming the norm in the real estate world. This is because an increasing number of home owners are realizing that selling their own properties is far easier than they had previously thought. And, because no agent is involved in a private home sale, all of the commission money is pocketed by the seller.
By taking the ‘for sale by owner’ path, not only can you save thousands of dollars in commission, but you also will have 100% control over the price you are willing to accept for your home. When you are using an agent, it is very likely that he will allow a buyer to ‘talk him down’ a few thousand dollars just because he is eager to close the deal. Don’t let an agent walk all over you – sell your home yourself and save a bundle as well as a ton of headaches.
Finance
Know About the Best 5 Universities to Do Your Online MBA
MBA degree is a coveted degree among many to increase not only the earning potential but also the career options. Often, students wait for two more years to complete their MBA degrees, even after they land a job after graduation because, the experience, skill and the networks made during earning this degree, help them in future. This can take them out even in tough market situations. The practical business expertise that they will gain will help them in securing topmost positions in their organizations. An MBA degree is known to provide a practical experience in the foundational business practices. It is a comprehensive coverage of accounting, management and finance primarily and also business communications, operations management, quantitative analysis and marketing strategy. Thus, we understand the importance of these degrees. But, often due to certain reasons or the other, attending a regular college for earning the degree is often not possible. Then people prefer to go for online MBA courses. These courses are ideal for those people who may be already working in an organization for a long period of time. He or shay may now want to acquire the required theoretical knowledge or apply for some managerial positions. For them also, online MBA courses are very helpful.
Online MBA programs, often include group projects and case studies. These allow, students from various backgrounds to collaborate with each other and share ideas. This is very much important for people to form a mutually beneficial network. The students also get a chance to hone their soft skills like communication and analytical skills along with leadership skills which they can apply to the global world of business. They get to know about various other diverse fields like marketing, supply chain management, entrepreneurship etc.
The online MBA courses help the already working professionals to take on new responsibilities, get into management roles or pursue any entrepreneurial course of action, if they want.
Online MBA Courses-Things You Have To Know
The MBA degree, as already discussed, is a very much sought after degree. It is seen as a ticket to corporate success. As the time has passed by, the MBA course has witnessed a lot of variations like, one can do it with a lot of specializations at the same time. Then there is the emergence of online MBA programs, which allow not only flexibility but also continuity in education. These programs are also known as distance learning programs, and gives the opportunity to students to opt for an MBA course, who might have otherwise found it a difficulty.
Online MBA Courses have become very popular in the last few years. There are many accredited online MBA courses nowadays that are accepted not only by the employers but are sometimes also offered by the reputed B-schools. The only thing that has to be kept in mind is that one has to check whether the online courses are accredited. Some of the online programs are eligible for financial scholarships and student loans as well.
Advantages
The online MBA courses have two main advantages. The first is the flexibility to work within the schedule. This is a great help to those students who are already working or for mothers who have to take care of a baby, back at home. Sometimes, financially also, these courses are more feasible, as online courses are priced at a lower cost than the normal MBA programs. The online courses usually take 2 years to be completed but sometimes depending upon the time taken by the students, they might get extended.
Top 5 international Universities Offering Online MBA
There are many universities which offer online MBA. The best degree programs are selected based on certain parameters like the quality of program, types of courses which are provided, awards received, faculty strength, reputation in general and reputation for online programs.
-
University of Florida-Warrington College of Business
This university offers, graduate, undergraduate and various professional courses in a diverse range of business studies. It has courses, catering to the busy professionals. Practical and theoretical concepts on legal and ethical issues, communication, organizational, management, accounting and marketing are stressed on in this course.
-
University of Virginia-Darden School of Business
This institution is known to offer great programs in business education. The programs can be continued without disturbing the current careers. This MBA program requires 60 credit hours and includes courses like business ethics, accounting for managers, financial management and policies, decision analysis, operations management, strategic thinking and action etc.
-
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities-Carlson School of Management
The Carlson School of Management has a lot of business related programs, through online program options. This curriculum again focuses on key subjects like communication, data analysis, marketing and operations, management etc.
-
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill-Kenan-Flagler Business School
This business school offers a great variety of business programs catering to all kinds of professional development. Busy professionals who want to advance their business careers may select any one from Corporate Finance, Data Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Global Supply Chain management, Investment Management etc. This program may be completed in 18-36 months.
-
University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign-Gies College of Business
Known for offering a comprehensive curriculum, this program covers finance, investments, team leadership, leadership models, communication and marketing. The program is known to improve the knowledge and skills necessary for achieving success in various roles like chief executive, management consultant, personnel manager etc. This program requires 72 credit hours to be completed.
Source by Stratford Universty
Considerations When Purchasing a UTV Windshield
UCF offers Sanford Seminole freshman OT Max Buchanan
Jet Set: Pre-Summer Packing
How to Do SEO for Your Own Website
Sell Your Own Home and Profit Big – Who Needs an Agent Anyway?
Know About the Best 5 Universities to Do Your Online MBA
Why I Don’t Recommend You Buy Special Equipment When You Start Podcasting
Teacher I’m Done
Belize Real Estate – Tips on the Purchasing Process
Jeff Greenberg brings the system he learned with Theo Epstein’s Cubs to the Blackhawks as he tries to ‘close that gap’ with baseball
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach