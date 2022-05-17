News
Delhi Airport Recruitment 2022: Last date is near! Great opportunity to get job in Delhi airport, salary up to 25000, know selection details
Delhi Airport Recruitment 2022: Last date is near! Great opportunity to get job in Delhi airport, salary up to 25000, know selection details
Delhi Airport Jobs 2022: This is a great opportunity for 12th pass candidates who want to work at Delhi Airport. As per the notice, no aviation or airline certificate or diploma is required for the post of Customer Service Agent.
Delhi Airport Jobs 2022: IGI Aviation Services, an aviation service provider company at Delhi Airport, has taken out bumper recruitment for the 12th pass of Customer Service Agent. According to the notice, there are total 1095 vacancies of Customer Service Agent. The last date to apply for this recruitment is 22 May 2022. Online application for this recruitment has to be done by visiting the official website. As per the notice, no aviation or airline certificate or diploma is required for the post of Customer Service Agent.
How much will you get salary
Rs 15000-25000 per month
Age Range
18 to 30 years
How will the selection
The selection for the post of Customer Service Agent will be through written examination. The exam will be of 100 marks. In this, questions related to General Awareness, Aviation Knowledge, English Knowledge and Aptitude and Reasoning will be asked. The exam will be of 1.5 hours.
Elon Musk Says His Twitter Bid was Contingent on SEC Filings About Fake Accounts Being Accurate and Can’t Move Forward
Elon Musk’s complicated $44 billion purchase of Twitter is on hold and “can’t move forward” until CEO Parag Agrawal discloses “proof” that fewer than 5% of Twitter’s accounts are fake, according to a tweet posted by Musk early Tuesday, casting even more doubt that the planned takeover will go through. Last week Musk said the deal was on hold because of the “fake account” issue—a frustrating, but nearly universal problem for social media companies.
Musk’s early morning tweet stated that the offer for Twitter was contingent on the SEC filings being accurate, and continued to explain that “20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher.” The tweet was threaded as a reply to an article from the website Teslarati stating that the billionaire believes 20% of the accounts are spam and citing analysts that claim Musk is presenting all the red flags of an investor who has soured on his own deal and wants out.
About three hours after Musk’s tweet, Twitter announced it had filed its preliminary proxy statement and stated that the company is “committed to completing the transaction on the agreed price and terms as promptly as practicable.”
20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher.
My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.
Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%.
This deal cannot move forward until he does.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022
UCF offers Sanford Seminole freshman OT Max Buchanan
UCF has dipped into the talent pool at Sanford Seminole High once again, looking to keep the successful pipeline going with a scholarship offer to 2025 offensive tackle Max Buchanan.
“It’s a great feeling,” Buchanan said. “We have a lot of people who were in this past class that have signed on to UCF and they are the home team.”
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Buchanan is the second Seminole freshman to be offered by UCF in the past week. Wide receiver Kenyon Holden received a scholarship offer from the Knights last week. UCF signed three players from Seminole in the 2022 recruiting class in twin defensive backs Ja’Cari and Demari Henderson and linebacker Kameron Moore. NFL star Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills also came through the Sanford-UCF Pipeline, as did former All-AAC honorable mention selection Brandon ‘Bam’ Moore.
Buchanan started seven varsity games this past season for a Seminole team that lost just two games and fell one game shy of advancing to the Class 8A state championship game. Seminole lost to Apopka in the semifinals.
The UCF offer is Buchanan’s fifth Football Bowl Subdivision scholarship offer. His others are from Penn State, Iowa State, USF and Troy. Head coach for Troy at the time of his offer was Chip Lindsey, who is now UCF’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
UCF co-defensive coordinator David Gibbs and offensive line coach Herb Hand have been Buchanan’s main recruiters from UCF.
“I feel like recruiting is going as planned right now. It’s going really well,” Buchanan said. “We’re ahead of the game. It’s an amazing feeling, really.
“I’ve just been working hard with training a lot and going to a bunch of camps so I was hoping [the offers] would come. I didn’t think they were going to come this early though.”
Buchanan is coached by his father, Seminole offensive line coach Jordan Buchanan, and he said it provides a unique situation.
“At Seminole they push me to be the best I can everyday, especially my dad,” Buchanan said. “[My dad] is tough on me a lot, but I know he cares for me a lot and it makes for a tighter bond on and off the field.”
Buchanan likes to study NFL offensive linemen like former Notre Dame guard Quinton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts and former Georgia guard Ben Cleveland of the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland is currently on short-term injured reserve with a knee injury.
With three more high school football seasons remaining, Buchanan said he would like to work on his “strength a lot, and my mobility and speed.”
Buchanan’s versatility as a run and pass blocker gives him an advantage when being recruited. Many high school offensive linemen come from one-dimensional offenses and have to learn techniques at the next level. Seminole mixes it up.
“I would say we are very balanced … it really depends on the team we are going against if we are going to be passing or running, so people have to stay on their toes with us,” Buchanan said.
And he loves being at tradition-rich Seminole.
“It’s a great feeling. I know there is nothing better than our school,” he said.
()
Jet Set: Pre-Summer Packing
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a chic leather bag and your new favorite beauty set to a pretty lavender duffle and pint-sized skincare, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
