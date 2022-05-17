Finance
Do Auto Accident Victims Need to Hire an Attorney?
Imagine being involved in an auto accident through no fault of your own. You find that your car is destroyed, and your entire body is in pain. The person who hit you apologizes profusely and says “it was all my fault.” Later that day you receive a phone call from that person’s insurance company. The adjuster on the phone asks you how you are feeling and says they will “take care of you.” You see your doctor, who refers you to a chiropractor to take care of your back injuries. You finish your treatment four months later and the bills total about $5,000.00. You call the insurance company and send them all of your bills. The adjuster calls back and all of a sudden starts telling you that you went to the doctor for too long, the bills are too high and you were not that injured. They offer you $1,000.00 to settle the claim and will not give you a penny more. The end result of being a victim now means that you have to pay money out of your pocket to take care of your bills.
In order to avoid this unfortunate result, a victim should always hire a personal injury attorney. Hiring an attorney will level the playing field against the big insurance companies. An insurance adjuster’s goal is to pay you as little money as possible so because they work for a business. As such, they will belittle your claim and try to force you to take as little money as possible. Since personal injury attorneys have experience with these companies, they will be able to help you through the process by helping you obtain the doctors you need to treat your injuries and the settlement you deserve for having to deal with those injuries. Studies have shown that victims that have attorneys on their side obtain settlements three to four times higher than victims who represent themselves. Attorneys will also be able to advice you about getting your car fixed correctly and in a timely manner, to obtain a rental car while your car gets fixed, to find doctors who are willing to work on a lien and only get paid from the settlement proceeds. The most important thing to remember is that most personal injury attorneys work on a contingency basis, so if you do not win your case, you will not have to pay for their services. Also, most attorneys do not require you to pay any fees up front. Hiring an attorney is truly a win-win situation for a victim. Insurance companies only care about their bottom line, so hire a personal injury attorney and get the settlement that you truly deserve.
Using Social Media To Sell Your Property
I would assume that when you decided to become an FSBO and sell your property, you have done your homework and researched on how to be an FSBO. If you haven’t then I urge you to first research on what to expect when you sell your property as an FSBO. Now if you’re able to do your homework, you might have come across some articles that states that there are about 90 percent of for-sale-by-owner that fail to sell their property. However, you have to also understand that this number may not be accurate as the success of an FSBO would highly depend on how much effort you put in. It is not enough to have your property to have a for sale sign, you also have to make every effort to make sure that you will be able to put your property for sale in front of as many eyeballs as possible. More people who knows that you have a property for sale means the higher possibility of having a potential buyer of your property.
So how do you increase the visibility of your property for sale? Some would use traditional media to advertise their property for sale, although that may be one way to go it is going to be very expensive and a problem for FSBO. But do not fret there are other ways on how you can promote your property for sale. One of them is to use the services of a flat-fee mls provider, flat-fee mls is a process where you only pay a flat-fee to have your property be placed in hundreds of MLS listing sites among other services inclusive.
Another possible way to have your property for sale, promoted is to use the power of social media. It is free and it would not cost as much as traditional media if you choose to use social media paid advertising. You might be wondering on how do you start advertising your property for sale via social media. Here are some easy steps which you can follow.
- Choose Your Platform – you do not have to look far, everyone may have a social media account, this is where you should start, choose the platform where you are already in and have friend and or followers to which you can promote your property for sale. If you do not have an account in any of the social media platforms out there then it is time for you to have one. In this case choose a platform that you know that your friends are mostly using. Once you sign up start adding your friends and start posting your property for sale. And start the word of mouth about your property snowball.
- Post Your Property for Sale – nobody wants to have their property social media timeline to look like an advertising platform. Although we have suggested that you post your property for sale on your account, do not post the same thing everyday. It pays to also post something interesting to your friend even if such is unrelated. Make sure to also nurture your relationship with your friends using your timeline rather than having your timeline turn into a newspaper classified ads. In addition, make sure that you make your post public so that anyone can see it.
- Engage and Answer Queries – once you get queries on your post about your property for sale, make sure that you immediately answer their questions and do so professionally. Remember with social media, as long as your post is public, people can freely see your posts.
These three simple steps is a start for you to use social media to make sure as an FSBO that your property for sale can get much more exposure beyond the traditional media could do, not to mention that this could be done only for a fraction of a price if not free and with the aid of flat-fee mls listing, you will surely get that deal.
Ubi Jus Ibi Remedium
1. UBI JUS IBI REMEDIUM
(i) Meaning
Jus means legal authority to do or to demand something and remedium means the right of action. So it means there is no wrong without a remedy.
(ii) Importance of Maxim iub Jus Ibi Remedium:
The law of tort is said to be a development of the maxim ubi-jus-ibi Remedium. This maxim led the chancellor to intervene in the administration of justice in order to give a relief where the common law gave none relief by common law inadequate and to help the litigant by offering facilities in evidence and the procedure which the ordinary courts did not secure.
(iii) Conditions
(i) If a party has destroyed, lost or waived his right to an equitable remedy by his own act this maxim will not apply,
(ii) It will not apply where the rights and remedies fell within the exclusive domain of law.
(iii) It will, not apply if there is a moral infringement being incapable of enforcement.
(iv) Limitation
Following are the limitation of the maxim.
(i) Where rights and remedies both with in the jurisdiction of common law.
(ii) The courts are not authorized to question the act of state.
> Example
If a person files a suit against sovereign or diplomate, he cannot be given relief because diplomats have immunity from such proceedings.
(iv) Position in Pakistan
This maxim is applicable in Pakistan. The specific performance of the contract, ratification of the instrument, rescission of contract, cancellation of the instrument are its examples. The civil procedure code entitles a civil court to entertain all kinds of suit unless they are prohibited.
Buy Essay Online Now and Get Relaxed With Your Assignments
To complete Essay writing requires many hours of work. Sitting in library, studying related topics, their sources in detail, and then rewriting to paper by hand. But the buy essay services will help to reduce the time. Now most of all have internet connection, so such services should help high school students as well as college students. Buying essays are the right choice to enhance our writing skill. choose essays and practicing as homework will create huge enhancement in creativity of writing. Today may all students have essay writing assignments from smaller class onwards. The student’s main problem is they have only less time to do homework. Such essay assignments may take more time. To solve such difficult situations we are introducing online services to buy essay.
It is a help from professionals, to get best essays to the clients. These services will help you to reduce the pressure of mind. Buy essays service easies the work and get relaxed with your assignment. Once you requested the essay by providing topic and the date of delivery you need, it would perfectly do that and sure it will give you on time. Everyone may face difficulties to write perfect essays, do not shame on that, it’s quite natural. Try to improve your vocabulary using these services. I am sure in that those can help you better. No one was perfect in their first attempt, daily homework and practices makes them perfect.
Here the essays are providing native writer’s essay as well as professional writers. Native writers, which are may have great experiences and basic knowledge than others. We all are always available to help you. The buy essay services ensure money back guarantee, free unlimited number of revisions, qualified writers and so on.
Buy essays and practicing as homework will create huge enhancement in creativity of writing and will enhance your academic life. In the busy life such services have good role to maintain academic life graph well. Such services are the real god’s of hand to reduce students work. We sure that you can buy essay that match your essay demands. We ensure you to plagiarism free essays, native English speaking writer’s essay, prompt delivery, free and unlimited revision. The main feature is they are delivering essays on time with good quality. The buy essay must be simple but keep professionalism, 100 % plagiarism free, we proudly keeping all aspects.Feel the growth from you.
