Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin Pens His Heart Out in a Series of Twitter Thread

In a recent sequence of tweets, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin put bare his inner battles, which he deems “some still open contradictions in my thoughts and my values.” The entire thread commenced with the “contradiction between my” phrase, and it seemed like the Ethereum co-founder was spilling his heart out.
Thread: some still open contradictions in my thoughts and my values, that I have been thinking about but still don’t feel like I’ve fully resolved.
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) May 17, 2022
He talks of the contradiction between his wish to see Ethereum become a more Bitcoin-like system and the understanding that reaching this required “quite a lot of active, coordinated short-term changes.” Buterin also stressed his ambition to see Ethereum become a Layer 1 blockchain that can endure harsh conditions.
Thread Garnered Mixed Reactions
His tweets generated some intriguing reactions, while a few wondered about a probable failure of the planned ETH 2.0, which was long delayed. According to Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko, the network’s much-anticipated change to proof-of-stake may not arrive until autumn. There has been a long run of delays for a project that was supposed to be completed in 2019 despite Beiko’s claim that Ethereum was in its “final chapter of PoW.”
The Merge indicates Ethereum’s change to a proof-of-stake (PoS) method for securing itself. Today, the network depends on a resource-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) scheme similar to that of Bitcoin, wherein a decentralized network of computers competes to verify transactions.
Cardano inventor Charles Hoskinson allegedly took a jab at Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder, in a recent tweet. Responding to the series of tweets made by the latter, Hoskinson urged that the Ethereum co-founder move over to Cardano, stating “it’s not too late to come to Cardano.”
The current bear market has had an unforgiving impact on cryptocurrencies throughout the globe. ETH purchasers exhibited significant confidence throughout the recent downswing. However, important support levels were shattered as things deteriorated, and the recovery did not appear to be going well. Although, ETH’s price surpassed the $2k threshold at the time of writing and is presently trading at $2,050 as per statistics from CMC.