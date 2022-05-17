Connect with us

Blockchain

Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin Pens His Heart Out in a Series of Twitter Thread

Published

2 mins ago

on

Vitalik Buterin Wants ETH Layer-2 Transactions Costs Lower Than $0.05
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Editors News

In a recent sequence of tweets, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin put bare his inner battles, which he deems “some still open contradictions in my thoughts and my values.” The entire thread commenced with the “contradiction between my” phrase, and it seemed like the Ethereum co-founder was spilling his heart out.

He talks of the contradiction between his wish to see Ethereum become a more Bitcoin-like system and the understanding that reaching this required “quite a lot of active, coordinated short-term changes.” Buterin also stressed his ambition to see Ethereum become a Layer 1 blockchain that can endure harsh conditions.

Thread Garnered Mixed Reactions

His tweets generated some intriguing reactions, while a few wondered about a probable failure of the planned ETH 2.0, which was long delayed. According to Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko, the network’s much-anticipated change to proof-of-stake may not arrive until autumn. There has been a long run of delays for a project that was supposed to be completed in 2019 despite Beiko’s claim that Ethereum was in its “final chapter of PoW.”

The Merge indicates Ethereum’s change to a proof-of-stake (PoS) method for securing itself. Today, the network depends on a resource-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) scheme similar to that of Bitcoin, wherein a decentralized network of computers competes to verify transactions.

Cardano inventor Charles Hoskinson allegedly took a jab at Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder, in a recent tweet. Responding to the series of tweets made by the latter, Hoskinson urged that the Ethereum co-founder move over to Cardano, stating “it’s not too late to come to Cardano.”

The current bear market has had an unforgiving impact on cryptocurrencies throughout the globe. ETH purchasers exhibited significant confidence throughout the recent downswing. However, important support levels were shattered as things deteriorated, and the recovery did not appear to be going well. Although, ETH’s price surpassed the $2k threshold at the time of writing and is presently trading at $2,050 as per statistics from CMC.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

How The Tether Peg Could Predict Raging Bitcoin Volatility

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 17, 2022

By

Tether
google news

The whole UST debacle has seen traders emboldened in the market against stablecoins. The result of this had been more investors going after the pegs of other stablecoins such as USDT and trying to see if they can destabilize the coin. Most prominent of this had been Tether USD, whose peg saw the most opposition as its peg to the U.S. dollar was heavily challenged. This challenge suggests that there could be more volatility coming.

Tether Challenge Ramps Up

One thing to note is that periods of challenges like these are mostly arising from periods of extreme market stress and liquidations. Such were the market conditions for the last week after the UST de-pegging. This ultimately leads to large deviations in the price of stablecoins such as USDT and USDC when it comes to the $1 peg. Although in this case, the majority of the deviations were recorded in USDT alone as USDC held up better in the market.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Marks Seven Consecutive Red Candles, Paints Gruesome Picture For Market

Tether (USDT) which has always operated under high scrutiny from some in the market had begun trading below its $1 peg after the UST news broke. This gap would grow a bit wider with time although the stablecoin would regain its peg once more. However, the scrutiny that accompanies the stablecoin explains why it was the obvious target of the market. 

USDT loses dollar peg following UST crash | Source: USDT/USD on TradingView.com

This had inadvertently created an opportunity for funds that had access to Tether redemptions. These funds had been able to take advantage of this slight de-pegging and presumably profited off it until the digital asset could return to its 1:1 peg.

More Volatility Coming?

On Thursday, the market saw one of the highest yearly volatility trends in a one-day period. This volatility had been brought on by the massive sell-offs that rocked the market, although this volatility has since declined since then.

Related Reading | Ethereum Hashrate Breaks All-Time High, Will Price Follow?

However, with the USDT peg being continuously challenged in the market, there may be more volatility yet to come. If a stablecoin such as USDT, which is currently the largest stablecoin in the market, were to lose its peg, it would no doubt have an even worse impact on the market than UST did. Basically, a de-pegging such as this could see the market dive deeper given that more than 50% of all open interest in the derivatives market are USDT collateral-based.

The asset also shares the most trading pairs of any other stablecoin. So a de-pegging could lead to historical level short squeezes which would essentially cripple the market. Also, an event like this would set mainstream acceptance back years as more people would become fearful of the market. 

USDT peg

Loss of USDT peg could lead to extreme volatility | Source: Arcane Research
Featured image from CoinGeek, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

How Web 3.0 Can Help YouTube Content Creators

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 17, 2022

By

How Web 3.0 Can Help YouTube Content Creators
google news

YouTube, Instagram and TikTok are some of the most popular platforms for content creators to express themselves, create a community and – ultimately – generate income. However, as a part of the Web2 ecosystem, these platforms have some shortcomings when it comes to monetization and allowing content creators to engage their audiences.

Web 2.0 vs. Web 3.0

Web 2.0 is all about user-generated content, greater interconnectivity and social interaction. People have been able to use Web 2.0 to generate forms of income: from subletting their homes, selling their goods and services and promoting brands through their YouTube channel or Instagram. But Web 2.0 has also demonstrated its dark side, evidenced by Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica Data scandal.

Web 3.0 boasts all of the benefits of Web 2.0, but has further benefits for the average internet user. Web 3.0 is all about decentralization, meaning that instead of our data being held by one organization, like Facebook, our data will be stored in multiple locations through blockchain technology and cannot be manipulated by any single entity. Web 3.0 is also more interactive, with technology like AI and machine learning set to be at the forefront. Web 3.0 also features tokenization, meaning that people can convert many forms of assets into tokens on the blockchain.

Content creators

For the content creator, Web 2.0 has some drawbacks. Firstly, it is difficult for any new YouTuber to crack the platform’s algorithm and boast initial views – regardless of the quality of content that they produce. The YouTube algorithm is inherently biased towards channels with greater views and subscribers.

While content creators are eventually able to make money from YouTube and ads once they reach a certain number of views on their videos, the platform is limited in providing content creators with alternative means of generating income. If content creators were allowed to tokenize their content and brand, they could generate further revenue.

Leading the Web 3.0 Content Creator Revolution: XCAD

XCAD allows for the tokenization of YouTubers. XCAD allows for content creators to create their own token that their fans can purchase or earn by watching their videos. XCAD has a plugin on Google Chrome that automatically has fans get creator tokens just by watching their favorite YouTuber’s content. Unlike anything ever seen before, XCAD allows creators and viewers to be rewarded. For the content creators, this system allows for income generation through tokenization, further views to gain more income from the YouTube platform’s algorithmic rewards system and allows them to reward their fans for watching their content while further engaging them. These Creator tokens can be used by fans to get closer to their favourite YouTuber. Holding them could grant fans access to events, private groups and even video collaborations with the YouTuber.

Apart from tokenization, within XCAD’s roadmap is a plan to allow content creators to mint their own unique NFTs that can be purchased by their fans. Fans will be able to purchase content creator’s NFTs through the content creator’s token or the XCAD token. Creators can offer NFT “moments”, which are essentially a collection of creator moments from videos, with the most iconic moments being rare and more valuable.

Platforms like XCAD are inevitably the way forward and the project has a bright road ahead.

 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Institutional Investors Flood Over $300 Million In Bitcoin Fund, BTC To Reverse Above $30k?

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 17, 2022

By

Institutional Investors Flood Over $300 Million In Bitcoin Fund, BTC To Reverse Above $30k?
google news

Last week saw one of the largest losses of value in the history of cryptocurrency. Bitcoin and the general crypto market crisis was hit by the Terra ecosystem’s collapse. Bitcoin plummeted to under $30,000. Obviously, institutional players took advantage of the circumstance.

Investors Flood Bitcoin

Institutions reportedly invested $300 Million into exchange-traded Bitcoin funds last week, according to reports. According to CoinShares, the previous week recorded record weekly crypto inflows for the year 2022. The net weekly inflows were $274 million in the previous week.

While North American investors pumped $312 million into cryptocurrency last week, European investors saw a $38 million net outflow. According to the CoinShares report:

Investors saw the recent UST stable coin de-peg and its associated broad sell-off as a buying opportunity. Bitcoin was the primary benefactor, with inflows totalling US$299m last week, suggesting investors were flocking to the relative safety of the largest digital asset.

CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, expressed amazement at the unprecedented volume of bullish investments in Bitcoin funds despite increased market volatility. “It’s the highest weekly total since October 2021, and the 19th highest since records began in 2015,” he said.

Source: Coinshares

Bitcoin’s price peaked at $69,000 in November of last year, and it has since been on a steady decline, losing more than 50% of its value. The Bitcoin price has dropped by more than 20% since the beginning of May 2022.

Related reading | Grayscale Met With The SEC, Tried To Convince Them To Turn The GBTC Into An ETF

Would Price Surge?

Bitcoin plummeted against the US dollar and hit the $29,000 support level. BTC must settle above the $30,500 resistance to begin a solid rise. Bitcoin dipped below $30,000 after failing to gain traction above $31,000.

The price is currently trading above both the $30,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving averages. A break over a connecting negative trend line with resistance near $29,600 was seen on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair could acquire bullish momentum if it closes above the $30,500 resistance.

Although the price dipped below $29,500, bulls were active near $29,000. The price has recovered losses after forming a low near $29,060. Above the $29,500 barrier, there was a clear upward movement. The price surpassed the 23.6 percent Fib retracement level of the latest drop from the swing high of $31,390 to the low of $29,060.

There is immediate resistance near the $30,300 mark. It’s approaching the 50% Fib retracement level of the latest drop from the swing high of $31,390 to the low of $29,060. A solid close above $30,300 might pave the path for a large gain.

bitcoin

BTC/USD trades slightly above $30k. Source: TradingView

Around $31,400 is the next major resistance level. In the next sessions, a clear break over the $30,300 and $31,400 resistance levels could kick-start a new upswing. Near $32,500 could be the next big resistance level, after which the price could rise to $34,000.

If bitcoin fails to break past the $31,400 barrier mark, it could fall further. On the downside, $29,600 provides immediate support.

Around $29,000 is the first substantial support. If the price breaks and closes below the $29,000 support level, it might herald the start of a significant fall.

Related reading | TA: Bitcoin Holds Key Support, Why BTC Must Clear This Resistance

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
google news
Continue Reading

Trending