Hallmark’s Just One Kiss: What All To Know Before Watching It (Spoilers Free)

Who doesn’t need love in their lives? The very idea of love can make people smile and cry, as love has always been a roller coaster ride of emotions. And when you feel like watching something, what is better than romance anime movies that make you feel every emotion that love has to offer.

However, if one feels like exploring some new romantic films, the romance genre in anime is worth exploring. Let’s have a look at 25 of the best romance anime movies that will take you on an adventure called love.

25. Only Yesterday (1991)

Director: Isao Takahata

Isao Takahata Writer: Isao Takahata

Isao Takahata Cast: Miki Imai, Toshiro Yanagiba, Yoko Honna

Miki Imai, Toshiro Yanagiba, Yoko Honna IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

100% Platforms Available: Netflix

The film is a cute anime romance that revolves around Taeko Okajima, a 27-year-old unmarried woman, and Toshio, her brother-in-law’s cousin, developing a romantic relationship. However, things are not easy for Taeko as she is already struggling in her personal and professional life and is often nostalgic about her childhood. Taeko has to decide to choose her relationship or move to Tokyo. The decision she makes is going to set the course of her life.

24. A Whisker Away (2020)

Director : Tetsuya Yanagisawar

: Tetsuya Yanagisawar Writer : Yoshimi Narita

: Yoshimi Narita Cast : Hiroshi Kamiya, Haruka Tomatsu, Yuki Kaji, Kana Asumi, Kenichi Suzumora

: Hiroshi Kamiya, Haruka Tomatsu, Yuki Kaji, Kana Asumi, Kenichi Suzumora IMDb Rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

93% Platforms Available: Netflix

This cute romantic anime movie revolves around the life of Miyo, who is secretly in love with her classmate. However, to get closer to him, Miyo takes the help of a mysterious mask and transforms into a cat. However, it doesn’t seem easy when Miyo begins to lose herself. Will it be too late for Miyo to save herself, or will she be able to win over her love Kento before time runs out?

23. Kanojo to Kanojo No Neko (2002)

Director: Kazuya Sakamoto

Kazuya Sakamoto Writer: Naruki Nagakawa

Naruki Nagakawa Cast: Shintaro Asanuma, Kana Hanazawa, Sayuri Yahagi

Shintaro Asanuma, Kana Hanazawa, Sayuri Yahagi IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 84%

84% Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video

Kanojo to Kanojo no Neko or She and Her Cat is a short film revolving around Chobi, the cat who loves his owner due to her generosity. The owner is a mysterious woman with no name, and Chobi’s dedication to his owner is depicted for over 1 year when he stands by her through thick and thin. Chobi has a girlfriend called Mimi, but Chobi denies her saying he loves his owner. This is an unusual love story that truly deserves everyone’s attention.

22. Umi Ga Kikoeru (1993)

Director: Tomomi Mochizuki

Tomomi Mochizuki Writer: Kaori Nakamura

Kaori Nakamura Cast: Nobuo Tobita, Toshihiko Seki, Yoko Sakamoto

Nobuo Tobita, Toshihiko Seki, Yoko Sakamoto IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%

89% Platforms Available: Netflix

Ui ga Kikoeru or Ocean Waves revolves around the life of a high school student called Taku Morisaki and Rikako Muto, a beautiful girl and a new student in their school. Both Taku and Rikako start on a very rough note, and they hate each other due to Rikako’s unpleasant attitude.

However, things take an exciting turn when Taku seems to develop feelings for Rikako, and he tries to seek answers to his complicated feelings. Is there a future awaiting Taku and Rikako?

21. Sakasama No Patema (2013)

Director: Yasuhiro Yoshiura

Yasuhiro Yoshiura Writer: Yasuhiro Yoshiura

Yasuhiro Yoshiura Cast: Yukiyo Fujii, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Shintaro Ohata, Shinya Fukumatsu

Yukiyo Fujii, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Shintaro Ohata, Shinya Fukumatsu IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 73%

73% Platforms Available: Netflix

Patema Inverted or Sakasama no Patema is one of the romantic anime movies which revolve around Patema, a young and brave girl from an underground city, and Age, a disgruntled young boy from Agia, a totalitarian nation who meet under unexpected circumstances which open up the connection between two different worlds.

With both of them being ‘Inverts’ in each other’s lands, Age will go to a great extent to protect his friend who is at significant risk in Agia. The two develop a strong bond, and a cute romance is seen.

Will Age and Patema be able to defy the odds of the two worlds for each other, or has life something else in store for them?

20. Kumo no Mukou, Yakusoku no Basho (2004)

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai Writer: Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai Cast: Hidetaka Yosioka, Masato Hagiwara, Yuka Nanri, Kazuhiko Inoue, Risa Mizuno

Hidetaka Yosioka, Masato Hagiwara, Yuka Nanri, Kazuhiko Inoue, Risa Mizuno IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 80%

80% Platforms Available: GoGoAnime

The Place Promised in Our Early Days is a romance anime set in an alternate universe where Japan is divided into two, with one half ruled by USSR. The story revolves around three friends who try to make an aircraft to unravel the mystery of the world in front of them.

However, the girl Sakuri gets disappears, and later on, Hiroki discovers that she was in a coma for three years. The two friends, Hiroki and Takuya, unite to save Sakuri and what follows is a series of adventures that the three friends will go through to save the world.

Will Sakuri and her friends succeed in their mission, and will Hiroki and Sakuri be united in the end?

19. Eskaflowne (2000)

Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawar

Tetsuya Yanagisawar Writer: Yoshimi Narita

Yoshimi Narita Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Haruka Tomatsu, Yuki Kaji, Kana Asumi, Kenichi Suzumora

Hiroshi Kamiya, Haruka Tomatsu, Yuki Kaji, Kana Asumi, Kenichi Suzumora IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Platforms Available: Crunchyroll

The plotline of this romantic story revolves around Hitomi Kanazaki, who is depressed and has unusual dreams. She is summoned into a fascinating world Gaea where she finds herself in an Escaflowne, which is a doomsday weapon that is of great importance to the people of Gaea. However, things take an exciting turn when Hitomi gets closer to the rebel leader Lord Van and helps him in his conquest.

What new adventures await the protagonists, and will Hitomi be able to confess her love for Lord Van? The story is an exciting tale of romance, action, and drama.

18. Tamako Love Story (2014)

Director: Naoko Yamada

Naoko Yamada Writer: Reiko Yoshida

Reiko Yoshida Cast: Aya Suzaki, Atsushi Tamaru, Yuki Kaneko

Aya Suzaki, Atsushi Tamaru, Yuki Kaneko IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 54%

54% Platforms Available: Netflix

Tamako Love Story is about Tamako Kitashirakawa, a high school student who is excited about her baton performance at the Usagiyama Marching Festival. However, her lack of clarity regarding her future makes her awkward in front of her friends. On the other hand, Mochizhou Ooji has to leave Tokyo to study abroad. However, he has an undying love for Tamako.

Will Ooji confess his love to Tamako, and will both the protagonists be able to fulfill their dreams?

17. Toki Wo Kakeru Shoujo (2006)

Director: Momuoru Hosoda

Momuoru Hosoda Writer: Satoko Okudera

Satoko Okudera Cast: Riisa Naka, Takuya Ishida, Mitsutaka Itakura, Sachi Hara

Riisa Naka, Takuya Ishida, Mitsutaka Itakura, Sachi Hara IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Platforms Available: Netflix

Toki Wo Kakeru Shoujo or The Girl who Leapt Through Time is an anime romance that revolves around the life of Makoto Konno, who is struggling with her career decision in the last year of high school. She discovers her weird ability to leap through time and uses this power to stop or reverse several incidences.

However, she soon discovers that her best friend Chiaki Mamiya is in love with her, and when she falls in love with him, he has to leave for the future, where he belongs.

Will Makoto and Chiaki reunite, or will fate take away the love of Makoto’s life? With power comes consequences, and Makoto might have to pay for it.

16. Zutto Mae Kara Suki Deshita: Kokuhaku Jikkou linkai(2016)

Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawar

Tetsuya Yanagisawar Writer: Yoshimi Narita

Yoshimi Narita Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Haruka Tomatsu, Yuki Kaji, Kana Asumi, Kenichi Suzumora

Hiroshi Kamiya, Haruka Tomatsu, Yuki Kaji, Kana Asumi, Kenichi Suzumora IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Platforms Available: Crunchyroll

I Want to Let You Know That I Love You or Zutto Mae Kara Suki Deshita:

Kokuhaku Jikkou linkai is an anime film that revolves around Natsuki Enomoto, a student at Sakuragaoka High School who finally confesses her love to her childhood friend, Yuu Setoguchi, However. She fails to do so. Yuu instead helps her to find her love.

On the other hand, Koyuki Ayase struggles with his feelings for Natsuki and tries to win her over. Who will Natsuki choose for herself as things are about to get complicated, or does life has a different plan for Natsuki?

15. Tenki No Ko (2019)

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai Writer: Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai Cast: Kotaro Daigo, Nana Mori

Kotaro Daigo, Nana Mori IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%

92% Platforms Available: HBO Max

Weathering with You or Tenki no Ko is one of the best romance anime movies about a high school student named Hodaka Morishima, who works hard to support his family and Hina Amano. This orphan, too, seeks to support her younger brother by working financially. The two of them cross paths unexpectedly and develop a friendship. While Hina has a superpower to make the sunshine anytime, Hodaka suggests she be the ‘sunshine Girl.’

It will be interesting to see how these two different souls affect each other and if there is something else that destiny has planned for them.

14. Koe No Katachi (2016)

Director: Naoko Yamada

Naoko Yamada Writer: Reiko Yoshida

Reiko Yoshida Cast: Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Aoi Yuki, Kensho Ono, Yuki Kaneko, Yui Ishiwaka, Megumi Han

Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Aoi Yuki, Kensho Ono, Yuki Kaneko, Yui Ishiwaka, Megumi Han IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%

95% Platforms Available: Netflix

A Silent Voice is one of the best romance anime movies and revolves around Shouya Ishida, a young schoolboy known for bullying people to remove his boredom. However, things take a terrible turn for him when a deaf girl Shouku is bullied by him and has to leave school. Shouya is ostracized from school, and he starts on a journey to redeem himself and meet Shouku to correct his mistake.

Will Shouku get the chance to make amends for whatever he did to Shouku, or will he continue to endure the punishment he is receiving for his sins? A Silent Voice is a fantastic film that depicts an honest love story.

13. Hoshi no Koe (2002)

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai Writer: Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai Cast: Sumi Moto, Chihro Suzuki

Sumi Moto, Chihro Suzuki IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 86%

86% Platforms Available: Crunchyroll

Voices of a Distant Star or Hoshi no Koe is a science fiction anime romance film that revolves around the life of two childhood friends, Mikako Nagamine and Noburo Terao, who are separated when Mikako is sent to deep space and develop huge communication gaps. The film depicts her adventures and misadventures and the development of their love story despite being light-years away.

Will Mikako come back safe and sound from the depths of space, and will the young couple finally be able to reunite after spending years apart?

12. Josee to Tora to Sakana-Tachi (2020)

Director: Kotaro Tamura

Kotaro Tamura Writer: Sayaka Kuwamura

Sayaka Kuwamura Cast: Kaya Kiyohara, Taishi Nakagawa, Matsutera Chiemi, Kengo Kawanishi, Lynn, Yume Miyamoto, Shintaro Moriyama, Kanji Obana

Kaya Kiyohara, Taishi Nakagawa, Matsutera Chiemi, Kengo Kawanishi, Lynn, Yume Miyamoto, Shintaro Moriyama, Kanji Obana IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

100% Platforms Available: Netflix

Josee, the Tiger, and the Fish is an animated film that revolves around the life of a university student named Tsuneo who is passionate about oceans and does diving workshops to go and do diving abroad someday. One day, Tsuneo unexpectedly meets Josee, a demanding disabled woman. A tale of compassion, love, friendship, inspiration, and innocence follows.

Will Josee and Tsuneo achieve their dreams and be successful in what they are planning, or will their lives take an unexpected turn after their encounter.

11. Koruriko-Zaka Kara (2011)

Director: Goro Miyazaki

Goro Miyazaki Writer: Hayao Miyazaki, Keiko Niwa

Hayao Miyazaki, Keiko Niwa Cast: Masami Nagasawa, Junichi Okada, Keiko Takeshita, Yuriko Ishida, Jun Fubuki, Takashi Naito

Masami Nagasawa, Junichi Okada, Keiko Takeshita, Yuriko Ishida, Jun Fubuki, Takashi Naito IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 86%

86% Platforms Available: Netflix

From Up on a Popp Hill or Koruriko-Zaka Kara is one of the famous romance anime movies that revolves around Matsuzaki, a responsible high school student who looks after her family, and Shun Kazama, a young and young and young and young and famous boy.

The two protagonists develop feelings for each other. However, due to a misunderstanding of their family history, they feel connected by blood and repress their feelings. It is much later that they know that they are not related.

Will the young lovers be successful on their mission to renovate the Latin Quarter, and will they be united after getting to know their real roots?

10. Hotarubi No Morie (2011)

Director: Takahiro Omori

Takahiro Omori Writer: Takahiro Omori

Takahiro Omori Cast: Ayane Sakura, Koki Uchiyama, Shinpachi Tsuji, Izumi Sawada,Hayato Taya

Ayane Sakura, Koki Uchiyama, Shinpachi Tsuji, Izumi Sawada,Hayato Taya IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

Platforms Available: GoGoAnime

Hotarubi no Mori e or Into the Forest of Firefly’s Light is one of the best romance anime movies that revolves around the life of Hotaru Takegawa, who falls in love with a mystical human called Gin after they accidentally meet when she was small.

Their growing friendship soon becomes a budding romance when Hotaru becomes almost the same Age as Gin. However, Gin accidentally touches a young boy in a fair, and as he perishes, both Hotaru and Gin confess their love for each other. However, if touched by a human, Gin will perish, and they keep on interacting within their limitations.

Hotaru accepts the fate of her love and the pain of her separation. This anime is an epitome of a heartbreaking love story.

9. Kaze Tachinu (2013)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Writer: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Cast: Hideaki Anno, Miori Takimoto, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Masahiko Nishimura, Morio Kazama

Hideaki Anno, Miori Takimoto, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Masahiko Nishimura, Morio Kazama IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%

88% Platforms Available: Netflix

Kaze Tachnu or The Wind Rises is an emotional story of Jiro Horikoshi, who dreams of becoming a pilot. Still, due to eyesight issues, he was rejected, and he aspired to build an aircraft. Even though he repeatedly fails in the test flights, he is determined to make an aircraft.

On the other hand, he meets Nakao Satomi after years to develop feelings after meeting once. Both of them get engaged, and even though Nakao is diagnosed with tuberculosis, they make the most of their time until Nakao dies a tragic death. While Jiro dedicated himself to making an aircraft, Nakao’s absence significantly affected him.

Will Jiro be able to fulfill his dream of making an aircraft? How much will Nakao’s absence affect Jiro, and will he be able to honor the love of his life?

8. Mimi Wo Sumaseba (1995)

Director: Yoshifumi Kondo

Yoshifumi Kondo Writer: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Cast: Yoko Honna, Issei Takahasdi, Takaahi Tachibana, Shigeru Muroi, Shigeru Tsuyuguchi, Keiju Kobayashi

Yoko Honna, Issei Takahasdi, Takaahi Tachibana, Shigeru Muroi, Shigeru Tsuyuguchi, Keiju Kobayashi IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 94%

94% Platforms Available: Netflix

Mimi, who Sumasea or Whisper of the Heart, is a romantic anime film that revolves around a young girl named Shizuku Tsukishima, a young girl who enjoys writing and reading poetry. Her library books are checked out by one boy named Seiji Amasawa, an aspiring.

Both the characters befriend each other when Shizuku accidentally lands up in an antique shop called The Baron, where she finally gets to know Seiji. As their relationship develops, Shizuku becomes more focused on her talents and dreams while Seiji works on his.

Will Seiji and Shizuku fulfill their dreams, and will the lovers unite? Whisper of the Heart is one of the best animated movies made about love.

7. Doukyuusei (2016)

Director: Shouko Nakamura

Shouko Nakamura Writer: Asumiko Nakamura

Asumiko Nakamura Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Manabu Hara, Rihito Sajo

Hiroshi Kamiya, Manabu Hara, Rihito Sajo IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%

85% Platforms Available: GoGoAnime

The plot of one of the famous romance animes, Doukyuusei, revolves around the life of Hiraku Kusakabe, a carefree young boy who has to participate in an upcoming chorus festival. He accidentally discovers his classmate Sajou struggling with the class song and helps him get it right. With time, both the boys start to develop feelings for each other despite their significantly different personalities. Hiraku is intrigued to see the new side of his topper classmate.

With the pressure building of an unknown future, will the budding romance of the two friends take an unexpected turn, or does fate has something else planned for them?

6. Byosoku Go Senchimetoru (2007)

Director : Makoto Shinkai

: Makoto Shinkai Writer: Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai Cast: Kenji Mijuhashi, Yoshimi Kondo, Satomi Hanamura, Ayaka Onouei

Kenji Mijuhashi, Yoshimi Kondo, Satomi Hanamura, Ayaka Onouei IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%

88% Platforms Available: Netflix

Books Go Senchimetoru or 5 Centimeters per Second is one of the best romance anime movies, and the film tells the story of a boy named Takaki Tono. Set in Japan across three different times of Takaki’s life and his relation with the girls around him. The film is depicted in three segments and shows how Takaki and Akari, his high school love get, drifted apart over time, only to meet again. But fate has a different plan for the estranged lovers.

Will Takaki and Akira ever get a chance to confess their feelings to each other, and will they end up together when they see each other after 13 years? The film is a perfect romance watch for those who want to watch it.

5. Yoru Wa Mijikashi Aruke Yo Otome (2017)

Director : Masaaki Yuasa

: Masaaki Yuasa Writer : Makoto Ueda

: Makoto Ueda Cast : Gen Hoshino, Kana Hanazawa, Hiroshi Kamiya, Ryuji Akiyama, Kazuya Nakai, Yuhko Kaida

: Gen Hoshino, Kana Hanazawa, Hiroshi Kamiya, Ryuji Akiyama, Kazuya Nakai, Yuhko Kaida IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%

90% Platforms Available: Netflix

Yoru Wa Mijikashi Aruke yo Otome or The Night is Short, Walk on Girl is a famous romance anime that revolves around Kohai, an unnamed woman, and Senpai, an unnamed man who meet unexpectedly on a college night out. Though the Senpai has enormous admiration for Kohai, he tries to win her over by finding Kohai’s childhood book called Ratatatam. While their story is full of twists and turns, Senpai is determined to win over Kohai.

Will the two young lovers finally confess their feelings for each other, or is there another series of twists and turns awaiting them in their journey together?

4. Howl No Ugoku Shiro (2004)

Director : Hayao Miyazaki

: Hayao Miyazaki Writer : Hayao Miyazaki

: Hayao Miyazaki Cast : Chieko Baisho, Takuya Kimura, Akihiro Miwa, Tatsuya Gashuin

: Chieko Baisho, Takuya Kimura, Akihiro Miwa, Tatsuya Gashuin IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%

82% Platforms Available: Netflix

Howl’s Moving Castle or Howl no Ugoku Shiro is one of the most popular romance anime movies that depict the story of Sophie, a young milliner, and Howl, a wizard. Both Howl and Sophie help each other in many ways and confide in each other.

Set in a backdrop of a fictitious place where magic and 21st-century technology exist together, Howl’s Moving Castle depicts a series of adventures and misadventures that draw Sophie and Howl together as they join forces to fight against the witch king.

What is in store for Howl and Sophie as an adventurous ride awaits them has kept the audience hooked to the film.

3. Kotonaha No Niva (2013)

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai Writer: Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai Cast: Kana Hanazawa, Wataru Sekine, Fumi Hirano, Yuka Terasaki

Kana Hanazawa, Wataru Sekine, Fumi Hirano, Yuka Terasaki IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 83%

83% Platforms Available: Netflix

Kotonoha no Niwa or The Garden of words is one of the best movies in anime. This unusual love story is about a young boy named Takao Akizuki, an aspiring young shoemaker, who accidentally falls in love with his teacher Yukari Yukino.

Even though bound by societal restrictions and age differences, both of them develop a connection. However, fate has a different plan for them as Yukino moves back to her hometown and Akizuki focuses on his career. The Garden of Words is an incredibly touching and off-beat film.

Will, the lovers, meet someday, or will the waiting be endless for Akizuki, who is determined to get the love of his life back after he has established himself?

2. Kimi no Suizou wo Tabetai (2018)

Director: Shinichiro Ushijima

Shinichiro Ushijima Writer: Shinichiro Ushijima

Shinichiro Ushijima Cast : Mahiro Takasugi, Lynn, Jun Kukushima

: Mahiro Takasugi, Lynn, Jun Kukushima IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

93% Platforms Available: Netflix

Kimi ni Suizou who Tabetai, is one of the most loved romance anime movies that depicts a heartbreaking tale of love between two high school sweethearts, Haruki and Sakura. Sakura is diagnosed with a pancreatic illness but keeps it a secret to maintain an everyday school life.

On the other hand, Haruki gets drawn to her, and the two of them fall in love. While trying to make most of their time together, the lovers are met with an unfortunate fate as Sakura gets murdered in cold blood. Sakura’s best friend, Kyoko, is in denial of whatever happened. However, Kyoko and Haruki honor Sakura by maintaining a friendship.

Will Haruki and Sakura have the ending they deserve, or will the pain of losing the one you love to take over Haruki in every way possible?

1. Kimi no Na Wa (2016)

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai Writer: Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi

Ryunosuke Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 98%

98% Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Considered to be one of the best romantic anime movies, Kimi no Na Wa or Your Name revolves around the lives of two individuals, particularly teenagers named Mitsuha Miyamizu and Taki Tachibana. They discover a magical connection of body-swapping between them.

Both the protagonists switch their bodies and help each other in different ways by working on their shortcomings. However, things take a complicated turn when the boy and the girl decide to meet each other in person. They also develop a connection and are drawn to each other.

Will Taki and Mitsuha resolve their complicated past and confess their feelings for each other, or will time separate the lovers? The story is full of heart-wrenching romance, drama, and adventure to keep the audience hooked.

