How Many Episodes Are There in Bling Empire Season 2

Hola readers! Were you also waiting for bling empire’s season 2? Guess what. The wait is over now. Netflix has finally announced to air the Bling empire season 2. The first season was a massive hit and got all the positive reviews they needed. Bling Empire is a perfect show if you want to watch something light yet entertaining.

Are you looking for something to binge-watch right now? Then, Bling Empire Season 2 is a perfect fit for you. It has already been broadcasted on May 12, 2022, on Netflix. There are 8 episodes of 40-minute length each.

What Is Bling Empire?

If you enjoy watching reality drama shows, then Bling Empire will surely be a guilty pleasure for you. Bling empire is a T.V. reality show. The show has a close resemblance to crazy rich Asians and Keeping up with the Kardashians. It’s a show where you take a peek into the life of rich Asian-Americans based in L.A. From entrepreneurs to D.J.s to actresses and models, you got to watch all their life in detail. It’s like they are living what you are dreaming of.

What To Expect From The Show?

Indeed, to have that kind of riches, you have to pay some price too, and for them, the price was the biggest fear of all the celebs- “controversies”. You got to see everything about those deep-pocketed people. From their lavishing rich life- the parties they attend, the cars they drive, the hotels they stay at, the little dark secrets they hold, their infertile issues, and all the gossip you need to know. Of course, they haven’t got this success overnight. They have put in a lot of hard work and dedication to achieve their place today.

Who Are Those Fat-Cats? (Cast Of Bling Empire)

Here are all the cast members of the show. Kevin Taejin Kreider is a Male model from South Korea. Kane Lim is a Real estate developer and investor from Singapore. Christine Chiu is a Philanthropist. Gabriel Chiu is a Plastic surgeon and husband of Christine Chiu. Kelly Mi Li is a producer born in China who has also dated actor Andrew Gray. Anna Shay is a socialite whose fortune comes from selling her father’s Pacific Architects and Engineers company. Cherie Chan is a Denim heiress and former singer. Jessey Lee has a Family business in furniture. Kim Lee is D.J. and a former model. Andrew Gray is Kelly’s boyfriend from season 1. Andrew is a model and actor best known for playing the Red Ranger in the Power Rangers. Jaime Xie is a Fashion blogger and daughter of Ken Xie. Guy Tang is Hairdresser and singer-songwriter. You will also be seeing Mimi Morris and Dorothy Wang in season 2.

Final Predicament

It is certainly difficult to believe that the show is not scripted. But Bling Empire is based on reality and not excited for TRPs. The show is worth watching. It’s the perfect show you to binge-watch at night.

You can surely expect a lot of drama, entertainment, emotional ride, and much more from Season 2.

