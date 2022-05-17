News
How Many Episodes of Candy Will There Be?
Candy is Hulu’s crime drama series that premiered on May 9th, 2022. It is based on a true case where in America, Betty Gore, a suburban housewife and churchgoer, was brutally murdered and thought to be killed by her best friend Candy Montgomery. Fret not! This isn’t a spoiler but the plot is based upon the complexity regarding the events of the case and uncertainty of human emotions that lead one to commit such crimes of passion.
The real case occurred in the 1980’s, Texas, and initial investigation pointed that jealousy had a hand in play. There was an affair between Betty Gore’s husband and Candy Montgomery, but is that all there to it?
The book
The show Candy is based upon a true-crime book Evidence of Love, written by the authors John Bloom and Jim Atkinson. The subtitle of the book says “A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs.” Candy and Betty were friends, worked together in the same technological company, but repressed desires led to a murderous rage, where an axe became the weapon of crime.
Cast and Crew
Jessica Biel has played the role of Candy Montgomery. The Texas Chainsaw Massacrestar certainly has a knack for playing thriller roles. Her recent crime-drama series The sinner has an IMDB rating of 7.9. Melanie Lynskey, the New Zealand actress who debuted as a murderess in Peter Jackson’s Heavenly Creatures, has played the role of Betty Gore. Her husband in the series Allan Gore has been played by Pablo Schreiber, who has also acted the character Nick Sobotka in the series The Wire. The series has been created by Nick Antosca (co-creator of The Act) And Robin Veith (who worked as an assistant writer in Mad Men).
Episodes
The series has 5 episodes that debuted on May 9th and later on each episode released every night for 4 more days, where the final episode released on May 13th. The first episode is titled as “Friday the 13th”, second “Happy wife, Happy Life”, third “Overkill”, fourth “Cover Girl”, and fifth “The Fight”. The miniseries is an absolute pick for a short shot of crime drama into life. The series can be binged over popcorn and nachos with dips at night. Though, one will have nightmares or he or she will be purged of negative emotions after watching it is a little hard to say. One thing to keep in mind is to consider its gory nature.
Reception
The miniseries has been decently received with average scores all around. It has a 68 % approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 64/100 on Metacritic. The cast has been praised for their stellar acting but criticised for remaining as flat characters over all with no character development. This, however, must be seen with respect to the length of the series as the number of episodes don’t really leave much space on reels for character development. Also, the theme of the series is such that there cannot be much development in the personalities of the characters apart from their natures leading to the heinous crime. After all, a criminal can’t have much change of heart before the act of crime is committed, or can he?
Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for Johnny Depp questioned the truthfulness of Amber Heard’s claim that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.
Heard was cross-examined Tuesday after her testimony in Depp’s libel suit against her.
Depp is suing Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name. The trial is now in its fifth week.
Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, questioned Heard about a variety of incidents in which she says she was assaulted by Depp.
Questioning was particularly intense over a March 2015 fight the couple had in Australia, shortly after they were married, while Depp was shooting a fifth film in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.
It was during that fight that Heard says she was sexually assaulted. Depp, on the other hand, says he was the victim, and that he lost the tip of his middle finger when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him.
Vasquez questioned why Heard never sought medical attention, even though she said her feet were cut by broken glass and she was bleeding after the attack.
“You’re the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, isn’t that right, Ms. Heard?” Vasquez asked.
“I didn’t assault Johnny in Australia. I didn’t assault Johnny ever,” Heard responded.
Vasquez then questioned why Heard wrote a series of love notes to Depp in the months after she was assaulted.
Heard has said she believed Depp had hit rock bottom after the Australia fight and was committed to sobriety. She has said most of the assaults occurred while Depp was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
“When things were good, they were really good,” she said.
Is Justin Timberlake in Candy
What is better than a spine-chilling crime drama to beat climate change? Well, jokes aside, climate change is real, folks! And with it, the true story of Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore upon which the Hulu’s miniseries is based. This 5-episode series will take you on a journey that passes through passions, desires, violence, brutality, and the human mind’s complexities. With a reliable cast to back these gripping realities of our life, the show will display some intense moments that will rile up our emotions for good.
Dealing with the question
First and foremost, we must deal with the question here “Is Justin Timberlake in Candy?” Short and a quick answer is a definite yes! While Jessica Biel is acting the role of Candy Montgomery, her spouse Justin Timberlake is playing the role of Deputy Steve Defibaugh. Steve Defibaugh is the real name of the Texas Sherrif’s deputy who investigated the murder of Betty Gore, which occurred in June of 1980 in Texas. Timberlake first appears in episode 4, flaunting his moustaches, acting out an important role in the investigation that led to the arrest of Candace Montgomery.
Dull yet sexy
The “SexyBack” singer may only appear as a recurring character, but his mundane look will impact you. The production house can only describe the simple and serious sheriff’s look as dull at best, but in a good way (there is a quaint charm of nobility at the display), Timberlake has genuinely pulled it off. The hot duo has worked in tandem to bring the absurdity of this brutal case.
Rest of the cast
While Jessica Biel has successfully built her career around a thriller, Melanie Lynskey, too, has played quirky roles such as Rose in the series Two and a Half Men. She began her career as a murderess in Peter Jackson’s Heavenly Creatures (1994) when she was 16 years old. Her recent series Yellowjacketsis a psychological drama that again makes her suitable for representing the depressed Betty Gore in the miniseries Candy. She presented her sympathies in an interview with help-seeking Betty, who went through post-partum depression. Her silence has particularly affected the actor, and she asserts the importance of being conversational regarding personal mental health.
Jason Ritter, the spouse of Melanie Lynskey, has also played a cameo and has played the role of Deputy Denny Reese. He is the partner of Deputy Steve Defibaugh. The actor was nominated for Grammy for the role of Mark Cyr in NBC’s series Parenthood.
What goes around comes back around!
Well, it does come back, umm… sort of. In an interview, Biel mentioned that because there was a photograph of Timberlake on Christmas with grown moustaches. Then the lack of budget, since they spent most of it on the main cast, led to Timberlake’s casting, which was immediately accepted by the writer Robin Vieth. The moustaches made their way back on our actor’s face, usually always stubble clad. Good for all the moustache lovers among us!
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 for 38926 Vacancies: Check Direct Link Here
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 for 38926 Vacancies: Check Direct Link Here
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: India Post has the opportunity for the 10th passed candidates for recruitment as Gramin Dav Sevak (GDS). Such candidates from any part of the country should submit their application, now, in order to avoid the last-minute rush at the India Post GDS website i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. India Post GDS Registration Link will be disabled on 05 June 2022.
|Recruitment
|India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: 38,926 Vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak Across India, Apply Now!
|Last Date of Submission
|5 Jun, 2022
|Country
|India
|Organization
|India Post
|Eligibility
|Secondary
India Post GDS 2022 Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application – 02 May 2022
- Last Date of Online Application – 05 June 2022
India Post GDS 2022 Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 38,926
India Post GDS 2022 Salary:
- BPM – Rs.12,000/-
- ABPM/DakSevak – Rs.10,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for India Post GDS 2022
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should have Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.
The candidate should have studied the local language.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to 10th standard.
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age Limit- 18 years
- Maximum Age Limit – 40 years
India Post GDS Selection Process 2022
Selection will be made as per the system generated merit list based on the merit position of the candidate and the preference of posts submitted. This shall be subject to fulfilling of all eligibility criteria as per the rules.
How to Apply for India Post GDS Jobs 2022?
The application can be submitted online only at
Application Fee:
Rs. 100/-
The Candidates Can Apply Online At Https://Indiapostgdsonline.Gov.In.
