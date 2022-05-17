Blockchain
How The Tether Peg Could Predict Raging Bitcoin Volatility
The whole UST debacle has seen traders emboldened in the market against stablecoins. The result of this had been more investors going after the pegs of other stablecoins such as USDT and trying to see if they can destabilize the coin. Most prominent of this had been Tether USD, whose peg saw the most opposition as its peg to the U.S. dollar was heavily challenged. This challenge suggests that there could be more volatility coming.
Tether Challenge Ramps Up
One thing to note is that periods of challenges like these are mostly arising from periods of extreme market stress and liquidations. Such were the market conditions for the last week after the UST de-pegging. This ultimately leads to large deviations in the price of stablecoins such as USDT and USDC when it comes to the $1 peg. Although in this case, the majority of the deviations were recorded in USDT alone as USDC held up better in the market.
Tether (USDT) which has always operated under high scrutiny from some in the market had begun trading below its $1 peg after the UST news broke. This gap would grow a bit wider with time although the stablecoin would regain its peg once more. However, the scrutiny that accompanies the stablecoin explains why it was the obvious target of the market.
USDT loses dollar peg following UST crash | Source: USDT/USD on TradingView.com
This had inadvertently created an opportunity for funds that had access to Tether redemptions. These funds had been able to take advantage of this slight de-pegging and presumably profited off it until the digital asset could return to its 1:1 peg.
More Volatility Coming?
On Thursday, the market saw one of the highest yearly volatility trends in a one-day period. This volatility had been brought on by the massive sell-offs that rocked the market, although this volatility has since declined since then.
However, with the USDT peg being continuously challenged in the market, there may be more volatility yet to come. If a stablecoin such as USDT, which is currently the largest stablecoin in the market, were to lose its peg, it would no doubt have an even worse impact on the market than UST did. Basically, a de-pegging such as this could see the market dive deeper given that more than 50% of all open interest in the derivatives market are USDT collateral-based.
The asset also shares the most trading pairs of any other stablecoin. So a de-pegging could lead to historical level short squeezes which would essentially cripple the market. Also, an event like this would set mainstream acceptance back years as more people would become fearful of the market.
Loss of USDT peg could lead to extreme volatility | Source: Arcane Research
Featured image from CoinGeek, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
How Web 3.0 Can Help YouTube Content Creators
YouTube, Instagram and TikTok are some of the most popular platforms for content creators to express themselves, create a community and – ultimately – generate income. However, as a part of the Web2 ecosystem, these platforms have some shortcomings when it comes to monetization and allowing content creators to engage their audiences.
Web 2.0 vs. Web 3.0
Web 2.0 is all about user-generated content, greater interconnectivity and social interaction. People have been able to use Web 2.0 to generate forms of income: from subletting their homes, selling their goods and services and promoting brands through their YouTube channel or Instagram. But Web 2.0 has also demonstrated its dark side, evidenced by Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica Data scandal.
Web 3.0 boasts all of the benefits of Web 2.0, but has further benefits for the average internet user. Web 3.0 is all about decentralization, meaning that instead of our data being held by one organization, like Facebook, our data will be stored in multiple locations through blockchain technology and cannot be manipulated by any single entity. Web 3.0 is also more interactive, with technology like AI and machine learning set to be at the forefront. Web 3.0 also features tokenization, meaning that people can convert many forms of assets into tokens on the blockchain.
Content creators
For the content creator, Web 2.0 has some drawbacks. Firstly, it is difficult for any new YouTuber to crack the platform’s algorithm and boast initial views – regardless of the quality of content that they produce. The YouTube algorithm is inherently biased towards channels with greater views and subscribers.
While content creators are eventually able to make money from YouTube and ads once they reach a certain number of views on their videos, the platform is limited in providing content creators with alternative means of generating income. If content creators were allowed to tokenize their content and brand, they could generate further revenue.
Leading the Web 3.0 Content Creator Revolution: XCAD
XCAD allows for the tokenization of YouTubers. XCAD allows for content creators to create their own token that their fans can purchase or earn by watching their videos. XCAD has a plugin on Google Chrome that automatically has fans get creator tokens just by watching their favorite YouTuber’s content. Unlike anything ever seen before, XCAD allows creators and viewers to be rewarded. For the content creators, this system allows for income generation through tokenization, further views to gain more income from the YouTube platform’s algorithmic rewards system and allows them to reward their fans for watching their content while further engaging them. These Creator tokens can be used by fans to get closer to their favourite YouTuber. Holding them could grant fans access to events, private groups and even video collaborations with the YouTuber.
Apart from tokenization, within XCAD’s roadmap is a plan to allow content creators to mint their own unique NFTs that can be purchased by their fans. Fans will be able to purchase content creator’s NFTs through the content creator’s token or the XCAD token. Creators can offer NFT “moments”, which are essentially a collection of creator moments from videos, with the most iconic moments being rare and more valuable.
Platforms like XCAD are inevitably the way forward and the project has a bright road ahead.
Institutional Investors Flood Over $300 Million In Bitcoin Fund, BTC To Reverse Above $30k?
Last week saw one of the largest losses of value in the history of cryptocurrency. Bitcoin and the general crypto market crisis was hit by the Terra ecosystem’s collapse. Bitcoin plummeted to under $30,000. Obviously, institutional players took advantage of the circumstance.
Investors Flood Bitcoin
Institutions reportedly invested $300 Million into exchange-traded Bitcoin funds last week, according to reports. According to CoinShares, the previous week recorded record weekly crypto inflows for the year 2022. The net weekly inflows were $274 million in the previous week.
While North American investors pumped $312 million into cryptocurrency last week, European investors saw a $38 million net outflow. According to the CoinShares report:
Investors saw the recent UST stable coin de-peg and its associated broad sell-off as a buying opportunity. Bitcoin was the primary benefactor, with inflows totalling US$299m last week, suggesting investors were flocking to the relative safety of the largest digital asset.
CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, expressed amazement at the unprecedented volume of bullish investments in Bitcoin funds despite increased market volatility. “It’s the highest weekly total since October 2021, and the 19th highest since records began in 2015,” he said.
Source: Coinshares
Bitcoin’s price peaked at $69,000 in November of last year, and it has since been on a steady decline, losing more than 50% of its value. The Bitcoin price has dropped by more than 20% since the beginning of May 2022.
Related reading | Grayscale Met With The SEC, Tried To Convince Them To Turn The GBTC Into An ETF
Would Price Surge?
Bitcoin plummeted against the US dollar and hit the $29,000 support level. BTC must settle above the $30,500 resistance to begin a solid rise. Bitcoin dipped below $30,000 after failing to gain traction above $31,000.
The price is currently trading above both the $30,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving averages. A break over a connecting negative trend line with resistance near $29,600 was seen on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair could acquire bullish momentum if it closes above the $30,500 resistance.
Although the price dipped below $29,500, bulls were active near $29,000. The price has recovered losses after forming a low near $29,060. Above the $29,500 barrier, there was a clear upward movement. The price surpassed the 23.6 percent Fib retracement level of the latest drop from the swing high of $31,390 to the low of $29,060.
There is immediate resistance near the $30,300 mark. It’s approaching the 50% Fib retracement level of the latest drop from the swing high of $31,390 to the low of $29,060. A solid close above $30,300 might pave the path for a large gain.
BTC/USD trades slightly above $30k. Source: TradingView
Around $31,400 is the next major resistance level. In the next sessions, a clear break over the $30,300 and $31,400 resistance levels could kick-start a new upswing. Near $32,500 could be the next big resistance level, after which the price could rise to $34,000.
If bitcoin fails to break past the $31,400 barrier mark, it could fall further. On the downside, $29,600 provides immediate support.
Around $29,000 is the first substantial support. If the price breaks and closes below the $29,000 support level, it might herald the start of a significant fall.
Related reading | TA: Bitcoin Holds Key Support, Why BTC Must Clear This Resistance
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Coinshift Closes $15 Million Series A Led by Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Alameda Ventures
Sheridan, United States, 17th May, 2022, Chainwire
Cash management company announces roadmap to build cutting-edge multichain treasury infrastructure for Web3
Coinshift, leading treasury management and infrastructure platform that enables DAOs and crypto businesses to manage cash reserves, announced its $15 million series A funding round and its roadmap for building a novel full-service treasury management solution in the industry.
The series A funding round is led by Tiger Global and joined by Sequoia Capital India, Ryan Hoover (Founder of Product Hunt and the Weekend Fund), Alameda Ventures, Spartan Group, Ethereal Ventures, Alpha Wave Capital, Hash key Capital, Quiet Capital, Polygon Studios, Volt Capital and 300 and more angels and operators in crypto and fintech.
Coinshift has undergone rapid growth since its launch in June 2021, managing more than 1000 safes, $1.3 billion in assets, and $80 million in payouts for organizations like Consensys, Messari, Biconomy, Uniswap, Perpetual Protocol, Balancer and many others.
Coinshift Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tarun Gupta, commented, “Today, a new chapter of the Coinshift journey begins. We are unveiling a glimpse into our platform’s second version, through which we share our vision to build the most sophisticated multichain treasury infrastructure for Web3. The fact that our investors have returned to participate in a series A funding round is a testimony to the quality of our platform and the timely solution we offer to fill the current needs in the market.”
Coinshift’s version 2 was built and designed in close collaboration with the industry’s leading Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Coinshift’s version 2 will allow users to manage multiple Gnosis Safes for multiple chains under one organization to enable significant time saving and transparency in treasury operations. The major architectural change between Coinshift version 1 and Coinshift version 2 is that users can add multiple safes to a single organization across multiple chains, whereas in version 1, one safe address was tied to one organization, in Coinshift’s feature-rich version 2 architecture, treasury managers and sub-DAO committees will be able to efficiently consolidate all their safes across networks and seamlessly visualize overall treasury balances. In addition, users will have global access to payees, labels, budgets, reporting, and advanced access level control between safes.
“With Coinshift’s version 1, our team has done an incredible job of building a sophisticated mass payouts platform. With our version 2, we are taking a massive leap forward to enable DAOs of any size, to manage their treasury. But we’re just getting started, and we are excited for the opportunity that lies ahead as we work toward building the most sophisticated next-generation cryptocurrency treasury management platform.”
Investor Quotes
Tiger Global: “We’ve been impressed by the pace of product development at Coinshift since we met Tarun and the team. It’s clear there is a huge need for crypto native treasury management and payments, and we are excited to back Coinshift as they roll out the next iteration of the platform,” said Alex Cook, Partner, Tiger Global.”
Alameda Ventures: “Excited to observe Coinshift leading the infrastructures to bring simple, flexible, and efficient DAO/treasury management tool into a wider audience.” said Adam, partner, Alameda Ventures.
Notable individual investors include:
- Ryan Hoover (Founder of Product Hunt and the Weekend Fund)
- Sandeep Nailwal — Co-Founder and COO, Polygon
- Shiva Rajaraman — VP at Opensea
- Prabhakar Reddy — Founder of FalconX
- Scott Belsky — CPO Adobe and Founder of Behance
- Lenny Rachitsky — Previously Product Manager, Airbnb
- Utsav Somani — Founder at Iseed and Head of Angelist India
- Shaan Puri — Previously Director of Product, Twitch
About Coinshift
Coinshift is leading treasury management and infrastructure platform that enables DAOs and crypto businesses to manage cash reserves, general financing, and overall risk. Coinshift provides a single and easy-to-use solution that facilitates and manages treasury operations in an efficient manner. Coinshift is built on the Gnosis Safe, allowing clients to utilize its core pay-out features to manage payments, engage in collaborative multi-signature transactions, and save up to 90 percent on gas fees. We extend Gnosis Safe functionality with additional reporting features, on Ethereum and Polygon, allowing users to save time and reduce operational and gas costs.
