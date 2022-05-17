Finance
How to Convince Your Wife to Let You Buy an ATV
It’s no secret that ATVs rock and just about every guy wants one. However getting your wife to see the vision is pretty difficult at times. Any good family discussion needs to focus on just that – “family”. ATVs are a great way to spend time together as a family. ATVs are a link to dozens of great outdoor activities like camping, hunting, fishing, trail riding and afternoon spins. Below I will point out a few ways riding ATVs make these activities even better.
Camping is a great way to connect with the wilderness and an ATV is the perfect way you can do that as a family. You can jump on the quad together and spend the day cruising the trails talking and enjoying the wilderness. Hunting and fishing are both great ways to bond and discover new places. Your ATV will help you do this more efficiently.
Trail riding is one of our favorite ways to spend the weekend. After a few trips my wife is really starting to enjoy driving as well. Since she is new to the state it’s been an awesome way to show her the surrounding wilderness. We chat and let the family dog join us by running behind.
Afternoon spins are one of the best ways to spend an afternoon with the kids after work, giving your wife a break from the kids. It’s a win win for both of you. ATVs can also be a huge help in the yard. Our yard needs some serious help and my quad is really helping me handle the loads of work. I’ve never met a wife who doesn’t want her husband to spend more time in the yard or playing with the kids. An ATV is a great way to do all of these things in a way that you will love as well.
Buy used: spending $8,000 dollars on your first quad is going to be a very tough sell. However finding the guy who is selling his quad after only riding it a few times is a great way to save money and get an awesome machine. Let the first owner take the depreciation drop.
Most importantly make sure it’s not just going to be another way to leave your wife for the weekend with the guys. Teach her how to drive and make the types of trips that she will enjoy and save the hardcore rides for your trips with friends. I grew up riding my whole life and now it’s becoming one if my wife’s favorite things to do. The sell has been long but we will be riders for life.
Protecting Your Firm With Corporate Reputation Management Services
As commerce and finance moves to a more internet based business model, more and more companies are finding it not only prudent but a sound financial investment to secure the services of a Reputation Mgn.t firm. These companies not only track the perception of their client’s activity on the World Wide Web, but to also simultaneously assist their clients in promoting the good benefits of the products and services that they offer.
A Reputation Management company, also known as a Search Engine Reputation Management company (SERM) is an invaluable ally in this volatile economy that businesses are presently forced to navigate themselves through. A good SERM is wholly vested in the success of their client company, assisting in not only reputation management but also helping to monitor the public perception of their client company and working to maintain not only a good reputation, but a healthy cyber image as well.
For a long time businesses and individuals had to live with the economic and reputation fallout of getting negative comments, negative blogs, and rip off reports; causing businesses to lose not only revenue, but even more valuable market share in their perspective fields, hindering the growth of the business. With the advent of firms in the Corporate Reputation Management field, companies and individual business people are no longer held professional and economic hostage by irate ex-employees, unscrupulous competition and dis-satisfied customers.
SERMs have balanced the playing field, especially for the small to medium sized business owner who really cannot afford the time, energy and money that is required to litigate a possible slander case. In lieu of the fact that it is very rare for courts to positively on behalf of the firm slandered, the SERM is much more streamline, affordable and neater way to deal with the inevitable negative information that will come.
Considerations When Purchasing a UTV Windshield
If you’re like most new UTV owners that drop a hard-earned wad of cash on a shiny, bone-stock new machine, you probably discover on that first ride that the one accessory you should have budgeted for was a high quality windshield. With many of the new machines on the market capable of freeway speed on firm ground, and the likely scenario that your recreational use includes some dusty, rainy, or snowy driving, it’s not long before most drivers opt for a more permanent alternative than motorcycle goggles.
So why not just head down to your nearest dealer and throw a couple hundred bucks at whatever’s in stock? At first glance it may seem like a pretty simple purchase. Just make sure it fits your vehicle and you’re in business, right? But there’s a reason for the wide selection of UTV windshields available. Side by side owners are an adventurous, varied group of enthusiasts with applications ranging from recreational use in dunes or trails, to hunting, to a second street legal vehicle to get around town in on those fair weather days. Besides your application, there are several other major considerations that should be made to avoid buyer’s remorse. What type of weather do you encounter frequently? Will you be trailering your UTV every time you use it? Do you want to have the option to remove it from the vehicle easily? What type of warranty options should you consider? This posting will address these questions to help you make an educated purchase.
There are two major reasons that owners purchase a windshield, and they are both critical to your continued enjoyment of your UTV. The most obvious is to protect your face and body from dust and debris. Unless you use your UTV exclusively on the street, you will likely get a mouth full of bugs or at least a thin layer of your local soil all over you from that very first ride. The good news is that literally any windshield, even the one-size-fits-all half windshields that are commonly seen on UTVs operating in sand dunes, will at least limit your exposure. Half windshields are often a good choice for low dust, hot weather applications where insulating the cabin is not an issue. In addition to the universal half windshields that will fit any model, there are many manufacturers, like Moose Division, that make both fixed and folding half windshields in the $150-$350 price range.
Speaking of weather, what’s the temperature and precipitation frequency where you ride the most? If you find yourself frequently battling the brutal winters of the Mid-west or Northeast (or any of you wacky Canadians), you not only want a full windshield, you may want to consider one of the heavy duty glass windshields that usually include a wiper option. While expensive, this will likely be the last windshield you will ever buy for your side by side. They are as strong as a car windshield and won’t scratch, and they offer the added benefit of insulating the cabin, particularly when integrated with a cab enclosure. If your weather conditions trend closer to the triple digits, in addition to the afore-mentioned half windshields, there are many vented Full Windshields on the market. Check out options like the patent-pending “Coolflo” Polaris RZR Windshield by Trail Armor or “lock and ride” models that are easily removable with thumb screws. Both are available in the $200-$400 price range.
I’ve talked a little about Windshield materials, and there is good reason for the incredibly wide price range between different materials available. Obviously, glass is the most expensive because it requires mounting in a thick, heavy frame (it’s already mounted in the frame for you), and is usually of the same quality as automotive windshield. These are usually the only windshields that have a wiper option available. They are an excellent choice for most applications other than racing, where the weight and added drag will slow you down. They are virtually impossible to break and are usually DOT approved (street legal). Most states require a windshield for any four wheel motor vehicle, and if you are ticketed for driving without one, the ticket may be close to the cost of a new windshield. Don’t get busted without one!
Most plastic Polaris RZR windshields fall into two categories: Acrylic (buy at least 1/4″ thick for strength) and Polycarbonate (usually 3/16″ thick). Both are sturdy enough to handle the elements, but usually only the thicker polycarbonate is DOT approved. If you plan on having your windshield on your UTV most of the time, it makes sense to spend a little extra on the heavier polycarbonate. It’s considerably stronger than acrylic and the way most owners beat up their machines, you’ll likely be glad you did. The strongest option (next to glass) is hard coated MR-10 Lexan, a super-hard material used in demanding applications like light aircraft windshields and medical grade instruments. It will never haze or yellow and it is safe to leave on when trailering your side by side. No matter what windshield you decide on, be sure to verify that the manufacturer warranties the windshield for trailering. This is the most common reason for UTV windshield breakage. EMP makes a great fixed Lexan windshield for the Polaris RZR and Polaris Ranger, among other models. It even includes a wiper option on some models.
There are essentially two mounting options to consider when purchasing any windshield. Will it require tools to remove it from your machine or not? Glass windshields are too heavy to take on and off regularly, so go with plastic if your application requires this flexibility. Most easily removable options include some form of “lock and ride” system that allows easy removal with thumb screws. They can usually be removed anywhere by one person as long as they are strong enough to lift the windshield off the cage. Most windshields do not require drilling, but use clamps that secure the windshield to the roll cage.
While windshields are usually great for protecting passengers from the elements, backdraft dust can be another issue, particularly if you have a windshield/roof combo on your side by side. This is where cab backs are a great option. These rear windows that bolts to the rear of the cage to keep dust, snow and rain out of the passenger area. Most offer the same easily removable thumbscrew system as the “lock and ride” windshields, and they are available from Kolpin and others for around $200.
No matter the type of windshield you decide on, it makes good sense to invest in a Brand made by a quality manufacturer such as those mentioned in this article. Bargain-basement models made of thin acrylic that are passed off as a “one size fits all solution” are often cheaply made sheets of plastic with a couple of clamps made by retailers who are trying to squeeze maximum profit out of their customers. Name brand warrantees will protect you from junk that might break your first time out. Take it from someone who has replaced more than one windshield on the same vehicle.
How to Do SEO for Your Own Website
Our ultimate guide is to rank our site for a keyword which has decent search volume. Before starting SEO, you must know how the search engine works. This article is about how to SEO. if you are a beginner and want to know how the search engine works, please refer some Moz articles.
I start with keyword research as its must and very first task in SEO. You cannot proceed further without a targeting keyword list. Now let’s see how to do keyword research with Google Keyword Planner. First, sign up for an AdWords account with your Gmail account. Once you login click keyword planner under the tool tab. Now click find new keyword ideas and type some services or product you provide through your website and select the country you want to target. Now you have a list of keywords with search volume.
Now you will get the search volume range, not the exact number. AdWords gives accurate data only to the accounts who running paid campaigns. If you want to know the exact search volume then, add the most relevant keywords into the account and click review plan. Enter the maximum value in the bid and change the tab from keyword group into keyword finally, select the exact match keyword then you get keyword and its search volume with competition details. Now you can select the most relevant keyword to your business and make sure that keyword has decent search volume.If you want some more keywords to check search volume manually, give a search on Google and pull the keyword from auto-complete and related search queries. You must select only one targeting keywords per page and select some long tail related keywords to enrich the page content. Now you have done the keyword research and have a list of targeting keywords. Now we move onto site audit.
We must understand what Google checks on our website before auditing a site. I will give you a basic idea of what are the ranking factors. Google first check the accessibility of a site, whether the site is loading fast and can be accessed easily by users. Even though I write this simply Google perform this in large-scale like from browser header code, redirection and code errors. Next will be search engine optimization to check whether the pages are optimized to search engines with proper meta tags. Starting from the title, meta description, keyword and social open graph tags.
Most importantly Google checks the authority of the website. In order to check authority, the major factors will be the number of links referring to the website and its quality, and it checks domain age, domain expires, server IP, social signals brand mentions and the website traffic. The authority will be the most powerful factors to beat the competitor and rank top in search engines.
Here I have mentioned only the major audit checklist if you want to perform a complete SEO audit on your site my advice would be to buy an SEO software. The software gives you an audit report, from that write an action plan and execute the plan on your site.
Finally, you must learn how to link building or backlink creating. I will explain the basis of link building. You can create backlinks from the online directory, classified sites, online forums, guest blogging and content marketing. My major methods will be content marketing and forum posting. Choose some forums which are related to your website subject and create a signature with your site links. Now create new posts or reply to the others who need your help. Make sure you know the subject very well before replying to the posts otherwise the forum moderates will kick off from the forum. Content marketing is very powerful marketing method. You must be very knowledgeable about your subject in order to market content.
I have explained to you how to keyword research, site audit, and link building through this article, Which are major tasks in SEO. You will cover 75% of the SEO process by completing these three tasks on your site. I hope this article will help do SEO on your website.
