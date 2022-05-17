Finance
How to Get the Cheapest Term Life Insurance Deal
The best way to get the cheapest life insurance is by reducing your cover to the most minimum. You will have to let go a lot of benefits that your term life plan is providing. Obviously, you will not get sufficient cover or be under insured. Normally, this way is strongly not recommended.
Then, is there any other way I can get the cheapest life cover? Yes, there is but you need to sit down with your broker to talk about it. Normally, broker earns some commission from the premium you paid, hence you can look for discounted broker who pay some of their commission back to you. If this does not work, perhaps you can get an execution only insurance policy. This means that you can get a life insurance without a formal advise from the broker. Since their contribution reduces, you can get a cheaper life cover rates.
You may need to consider the consequences to opt for execution only policy because it might have implications on your rights. This is because life insurance companies are obligated to provide you the necessary advice before buying any life products. Sometimes, the cheapest term life insurance policy is not the best for you.
Make sure that you are clear of all terms and conditions in order to protect yourself. Once you purchase the wrong policy, there is nothing much you can do as it is very hard to take up a case with the authority. So, you may shop for cheapest term life policy, but please be clear of what you are up to.
Click Here for FREE Information on Cheapest Term Life Insurance
Finance
How Using the EMR/EHR Can Increase the Revenue in Practice
Healthcare is often reactive, rather than proactive, when it comes to opportunities for improvement. It is often a race to fix what went wrong, not institute infrastructure to prevent it.
Tied to the above is the fact that EMR/EHR is a significant outlay of cash for providers for something that is not directly a medical product. EMR/EHR is not treating patients, but rather it is often something more easily interpreted as administrative as many physician offices are only focusing on capturing incentive dollars.
EMR/EHR companies are using any and every angle they can to make their product stand out above the others. Some EHR/EMR vendors are including billing software and telling providers that their EMR “software” does the billing too. They also push the fact that the EMR and the billing are “linked” to each other. They tell their prospects that they can save money by not hiring a billing service to take care of the billing and collections (Revenue Cycle Management), but anyone who is an expert in RCM knows this is just not true.
Personally, I see EMR as a totally separate entity from the billing. Having billing software does not mean it is smarter for a provider to keep the billing in-house. Actually, most providers who outsource their medical billing already have software capable of billing. The issue for most providers who choose to outsource is that they realize they must maximize their reimbursement at every turn and they do not have experienced staff who expertly and consistently handle the billing, the claims tracking, the phone calls, the denials and appeals process, keeping up with the continuous healthcare mandate changes, the clearinghouse and electronic submissions, credentialing and they recognize that the experience that they get from outsourcing their billing and collections to a billing company is crucial to keeping the doors open. Many providers realize they save money by outsourcing. Some have difficulty hiring, training and keeping a knowledgeable person in that position in their office.
Bottom line, no matter how good your billing software is, it is only as good as the person using it. A provider’s income relies on the billing. If they don’t they will lose money, no matter how good their software is and whether or not it’s tied to their EMR/EHR.
Ten key features within your EMR/EHR and Practice Management solution can help the transition go more efficiently and provide you some savings.
1. Implementation – Cannot be stressed enough. KNOW your needs and wants when choosing your EMR/PM solution. An EMR/EHR should enable physician practices achieve greater patient efficiency by streamlining day-to-day operations, strengthening the patient-physician experience and improving patient quality.
2. Management Commitment – With that being said, need to have providers and staff on-board for a successful transition. Perhaps this means having small but focused project team that is made up of “systems thinkers” – these are people who understand how the current organization works, but more importantly have the vision of how it could work.
3. Robust software emphasizing practice specifications – Define which billing data the practice would like to capture that is specific to your practice and/or specialty. Does the EMR convert encounters/super-bills to claims? Does it “interface” with the practice management software? If not, the process will definitely increase time and cost to the practice. The correct charge application, taxes and discounts for claims should be applied to this feature (critical for ophthalmology and optometry) practices.
4. Real-time electronic eligibility and electronic claim submission – These features should be a given in any EMR/EHR. Is the software capable of checking patient eligibility in real-time? Will the clearinghouse supply direct claim verification?
5. Robust accounting and financial reports – Report management is imperative to any billing features of an EMR/EHR
6. Electronic tracking of payments – All details should be tracked in the payment process. Features should include the ability to log and communicate every action performed in order to get a claim paid.
7. Real time claims rejection analysis – Error codes should be displayed clearly. This feature can enable users to: immediately resolve problematic claims, analyze the reasons for claims rejection and gives the practice an opportunity to monitor red flags as they arise and to implement types of audits.
8. Billing codes pulled directly from EMR/EHR – This automated feature includes pulling (interfacing) the E/M codes and procedures directly from the EMR/EHR documentation. By pulling patient data as it is being entered during patient history, medical notes, pathology and radiology entries, procedures and prescriptions, services rendered are recorded immediately.
Embedded Meaningful Use dashboard helps providers track progress toward meeting Meaningful Use certification.
9. Multi- User, secure and user friendly – Users should be able to utilize powerful embedded claims editing solutions, claim status technology that automatically checks claims status for improvement in reimbursement, automatic claims submissions to name a few.
10. Monitoring, backups, and data recovery – Prevention is always the best measure and a system should be firmly in place for system monitoring and backups.
Finance
How to Make a Budget That Is Easy to Follow
Instagram is the latest trending boom of the social media via Internet. It’s for the Photo Sharing via Online mode. Uplifting the business hubs, it has been the magic wand for what you want more sharing with people as hastags. If you have a business, not in the good handlings, the new Instagram account can be an exceptional investment with the Instagram Followers UK to go virally social. Increased visibility and customer satisfaction is what a Instagram account can offer you, but be sure of the fraudsters too.
Wondering, Why I told of Instragram Followers in UK? The reason is that-people are somewhere no able to make a decision of the best use of the platform and end up in not getting the better leads. Most of the marketers are trying to get familiar with image and video sharing app to enhance business. The popular among the turning waves is the Instagram Followers in the UK and nearby regions. And it is required to stay connected for the social influences as the people of UK want to get the traction of the audiences and like to know, what they like.
Buying Followers on Instagram is not the easy cup of tea. The resulting get some of the spam and the spambots. Challenges will be many, the road will be rough, but to get in the heart of the audiences with Instagram Followers UK, it’s just about to be out of the sabbatical mode and look for the trending changes and Instagram cool policies. Work on the procedure to grow your audiences.
Trending Changes in the Social Media Market with Instagram
A business that has few followers will just get overlooked and people will instantly know that it’s not as popular and will look for another business to buy from. Social Updates plays a huge part in the success of any business or product. Instagram is one of them. From the different developed and developing counties, you can have a faith and can buy Instagram followers UK. With the services provider, you buy from is a legitimate business offering and can increase your business analytics.
In the present scenarios, Instagram is the fastest growing social media platform with over 700 million users. People in the UK and USA are speaking different their own language as followed by the other countries too. So, is the same with the buy of Instragram followers in UK, who are also in hassle with the business companies to increase their sales and reach the audiences?
Instagram Followers in the UK allows you to increase your reach to a large number of good-quality connections. It is all about to get to the strengthening of relationships, which is essential to your success story. Things like visual aesthetics are easy Instagram marketing strategies essential for businesses growth. It’s helps you to be socially engaging and continually active on the visual media success story.
Captivating Ways to Increase Instagram Followers in the UK
Public accounts
Keep your account secure and confidential, that’s the key. Public account generation can help you sore new heights and can get you to the traction of the audience thought process. Make your decision wise with the viral on the social media analogy.
Hashtags
Instagram uses hashtags to reach more people with the trending things. When you search for photographs, the social media flair of network will display all the images with a common share hashtag, working on the new principle. They can get you more closer to the people with the news, videos, and the podcasts, placing the hastags.
Regular uploads
Keep yourself in the hunt of the regular uploads with the sharing app to keep yourself from the fame of reel to real fever. Instagram is all about to keep you in the eyes of the people.
Call to Action
Call to Action should an influential one. You should aim for better engagement with your captions and interesting discussions.
Instagram, the photo-sharing hassle website had gained popularity over the last few years in the UK and USA. With most social networking sites, you are required to be online and draft the new message with the hastags to remain viral on the visual platform.
Finance
Myth Buster: The Truth About Medical Coding From Home
Medical coding has been around for a long time but recently it has gained quite a bit of attention.
It has been sold widely to the public that this is an “easy work from home, data entry job that has little requirements and high earning potential”. This statement is only partly true though.
Before you invest time and money into an education and certification, take a moment to investigate this field and its potential a little more.
Myth 1: Coding is Easy
Most individuals who hear about medical coding for the first time believe that it is easy to learn and/or perform. Most individuals who have attempted to learn, or who do medical coding would disagree.
To be a medical coder you must be very detail oriented and organized.
Medical coders must also have a broad knowledge base of medical billing, medical terminology, gross anatomy, insurance policies, practice management, coding guidelines, HIPPA regulations, how to use each coding manual, and more.
In addition to being knowledgeable, medical coders must also have the ability to read and understand detailed, lengthy medical records and operative notes. Communication skill with physicians and insurance companies are also imperative.
Myth2: Work from Home
Many individuals hear that medical coders work from home and so they enter this field based on this alone.
While many individuals do medical coding do from home, there is more to it than what if often advertised.
In order to do medical coding from home individuals must first become certified as either a CPC or CCS. Following certification individuals must then gain on the job experience.
The majority of companies that allow medical coding from home require 2-3 years of on the job experience as a minimum.
Most coders who do medical coding from home are also independent contractors. Independent contracting should also be researched and considered prior to investing in this career.
Myth 3: Data Entry Job
Medical coding is a learned skill. The only thing data entry and medical coding have in common are the fact that both utilize 10 key.
Performing medical coding requires a knowledgeable individual to first read, interpret, and understand the medical record and/or operative note. They must then determine what information is pertinent and what is not. The pertinent information must then be translated into codes by utilizing three large manuals.
Translating this information into codes requires medical coders to know how to use the coding manuals as well as apply coding guidelines which determine things like; when a code can and cannot be used, sequencing multiple codes in the correct order, linking codes with other codes, when multiple codes are required for a single piece of information, etc. etc.
Medical coders must also know insurance specific coding guidelines as well and determine which guidelines should be applied in each situation.
Myth 4: Little Requirements
The government has not yet mandated any specific requirements that one must first meet in order to be a medical coder.
However, employers have taken action of their own. The majority of employers will not hire an individual as a medical coder without at least a CPC or CCS certification. Many employers also require at least some on the job experience in addition to this as well.
Individuals who wish to become a medical coder and/or do medical coding from home must make themselves employable.
To become employable in this field, individuals must follow a career path similar to those of many other careers.
Proper education is the best place to start. Taking a medical terminology and gross anatomy course should be the first step, followed by taking a medical coding course that will specifically prepare you for one of the two certification exams.
Once education has been obtained individuals must then sit for either the CPC exam that is offered by the AAPC, or for the CCS exam offered by AHIMA. Any other “medical coding certification” will not be recognized by employers.
After earning either the CPC or CCS credential individuals must then gain on the job experience. Similar to most other careers, starting out as a medical coder will require individuals to start in entry level positions and work their way up.
Due to the sensitivity of this work and the direct impact it has on revenue inflow and reimbursement, often newly certified coders find they must take unrelated positions while they learn from the medical coders in the coding department. Only after they have proven themselves do they begin to gain medical coding duties and receive promotions.
Working as a front desk receptionist in a physician’s office, working in the medical records department, or doing data entry in the medical billing department are common ways newly certified medical coders start out.
Myth 5: High Earning Potential
Earning potential varies due to many factors, such as geographic location, years of experience, type of specialty, economics, etc.
Starting out as a medical coder in an entry level position often pays very little.
If individuals are able to stick it out though, earn a less than desired pay, and gain that critical 2-3 years of experience, the flood gate will swing wide open.
Currently the medical coding field is experiencing something of a phenomenon. The market is lacking in experienced medical coders and positions are going un-fulfilled. This is causing employers to offer a high rate of pay in order to bring experienced workers into their organization.
In response to this need many individuals have taken educational courses and earned their certification. This action has caused an over saturation of newly inexperienced coders in the job market.
Newly certified coders are finding that gaining their first coding job is becoming a competition. In addition, entry level positions that they are seeking are also being filled by over qualified experienced individuals due to a sluggish economy.
As a result, newly certified coders are becoming disgruntled due to the fact that they have incurred expensive education, invested time, and cannot afford to invest more in a low paying position.
In the current market, gaining the first medical coding job is the key. If a newly certified coder can obtain an entry level position, do whatever is required of them, and earn the 2-3 years of experience employers are looking for, there will be no limit to both your career and income potential.
Example: Personally, I started out as a front desk receptionist. My first entry level coding job paid $10 -$12 per. hour. After gaining the required experience I chose to do medical coding from home where I earn over $50 per. hour.
In conclusion, medical coding is not exactly the “easy work from home, data entry job that has little requirements and high earning potential” career that it is often sold as, but there are some truths to this statement.
Medical coding is similar to most other careers, requiring education, dedication, hard work, and expertise. The harder one works the more they will succeed.
For those who have the single goal of doing medical coding from home, remember to research this field prior to investing time and money. Ensure this is the right job fit for you and that you can and are willing to make the necessary requirements to become a medical coder.
How to Get the Cheapest Term Life Insurance Deal
Yankees Notebook: Aaron Judge out of the starting lineup in series opener vs. Orioles
Kayla McBride is back for the Lynx, and not a moment too soon
How Using the EMR/EHR Can Increase the Revenue in Practice
Thompson Lake closed after 50,000 gallons of wastewater sewage flows into the West St. Paul lake
How to Make a Budget That Is Easy to Follow
Nestor Cortes deletes his Twitter account after old tweets surface: ‘It’s not who I am’
Here’s the $8 billion worth of topics where Minnesota lawmakers need to find common ground
Myth Buster: The Truth About Medical Coding From Home
Benefits of Purchasing LoL Smurf Accounts
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach