Finance
How to Make Money Online: Making Money Online Is Not Easy
Making money online is not easy. Even if you read books about how to make money online, it is still not easy. One of the biggest mistakes a person can make is to believe the hype gushing from people who want to offer you this program or that plan when all they want is your cash. Here is the truth, along with some tips if you are really serious.
Making Money Online is Not Easy!
Yep, the same as the title, that’s because it’s true. It is also true that lots of people make money online using what is vaguely referred to as ‘internet marketing,’ but many times more fail to make even what they outlay.
It’s like slots – put in a $100 and get an $80 drop and you say you won. Did you heck! Pay $12 for web hosting, another $49.99 for an eBook on how to make money and $50 on AdWords advertising and make a sale of $9.99 and you think – “Hey – this could just be what I am looking for!” Forget that you are already down $102!
It can get even worse, because when you start online marketing, you already have hundreds and thousands of people trying to do exactly the same as you – in your niche. If you want to know what competition you have, select a keyword that most describes your business and enter it into the Google search box.
Check the Competition: It Can be Humbling
Check out the number of other results just under the search bar. My keyword ‘article services’ provided 3.17 billion other results, which is an indication of my competition for the concept of my website. When I seek the competition for the exact term by putting the search term in quotes, thus: “article services”, I get 234,000 other web pages using that exact keyword.
This will let you know what you are competing against. It’s discouraging, and almost enough to put you off even trying – almost! If you are still serious about wanting to learn how to make money online, then you at least have a chance- but it won’t be easy and it won’t be quick.
Sure, you read about these guys that have made millions shortly after using their new system! They even provide proof! Photoshop and its clones can provide as much proof as they need to persuade you that their program or ‘system’ is the best thing since sliced bread!
My Learning Experience
Yes, many people are able to make money in affiliate marketing – selling other people’s products for a commission. They are fundamentally salespersons who get paid for each sale. When I started out in internet marketing 8 years ago, I paid $12,500 to Cory Rudl’s mentoring program. I was mentored by a guy in Canada. He taught me what is now common knowledge: how to start up a website and advertise it – that’s about it.
This guy was getting paid for teaching me what everybody already knew! Only I was too naïve to understand that I had very little chance of making money by doing what everybody else was doing. I failed, and do you know why? Here’s why:
I decided to try affiliate marketing. It’s easy: sell somebody’s product and get paid for it. All these products have a high demand I am told, so I cannot fail. I failed! Then I came across this ‘unbeatable offer’ for software that would source the most profitable affiliate products. Only $99.95! Did it source my profitable products – nope! Then this rich jerk sold me a book showing how he did it – total con – it was what I was already doing, so total failure again!
Making Money is Not Easy…
But it can be done! If you have a skill (mine is writing) and there is a demand for that skill online, then you can make money. Sure, you hear about the successful affiliate marketers, or people teaching others how to make money online. What you don’t hear about are the millions upon millions of others that not only don’t make anything, but they lose money they can’t afford to lose.
Use Your Skills and Knowledge
However, if you have a skill:
- You are great at crochet or quilting
- You are a snowboarding expert and can sell advice and equipment
- You are a children’s entertainer that kids adore
- You are a martial arts expert starting you own dojo
- You are a retired teacher offering tuition
- You are a great writer, and can write bespoke children’s story books or web content
- You are an expert in any topic or subject and can offer online training or eBooks
then there are millions of people out there looking for what you are good at. Don’t try to copy what others are doing, but be yourself. Do your own thing, and offer it online. Don’t spend $199.99 for the next great way to make money – it might work for 1%, but the other 99% just waste their cash.
How to Make Money Online – Summary
So, to sum up, I make money online writing articles and web content for my clients. Before I realized that I should be using my writing skills, I learned a great deal about failure, and what should be avoided.
Unless you have no skills or knowledge whatsoever, use what you know about and focus on that. It took me time to realize that and start ignoring those who would make me a millionaire – it doesn’t happen! I maxed all my credit cards (why did they give me them?) and have only recently finished paying them off and building my credit score back up.
Making money online is not easy, and forget those that will teach you how to make money online selling other people’s products that another 100,000 are also trying to sell. The statistics say you will likely lose your money – and some even lose their homes! Use the skills and knowledge you possess. Somebody wants to make use of these and you can sell it to them.
Finance
Cheap Car Insurance
Finding good car insurance can be very difficult. Here are a few tips:
- Try a few different insurance companies. Companies are different. So are their prices. You may find that one company wants to charge you $1000/month for insurance and another will only charge you $400/month. You might be one of the lucky ones who only gets charged $30/month. Regardless of who you are, call multiple carriers even if the first quote you get appears to be low. You may find another company with a lower rate for you.
- Talk to friends and family. Other people are just like you, they want cheap insurance too. Chances are, you know someone who has already called all over the place and can give you some good pointers on which car insurance companies were the cheapest for them. Remember, nobody likes to spend money on auto insurance.
- Use the internet. The internet is a great place to find auto insurance. You can find out information about insurance companies, compare rates, get quotes, and shop around without leaving your house. There are also websites out there like 1carinsurance.org who have organized insurance company data and user data and will tell you which companies people are having success with in finding the best car insurance [http://www.1carinsurance.org] for them.
- Get auto insurance quotes. Don’t just trust them. Get a quote. They’re free (or, if the quote isn’t free you know you don’t want to use that company). If you can get quotes from 6 or 7 different companies, you then have hard data to compare the companies against each other. You’re also pretty sure you’re going to get the lowest rate.
- Try local companies. Often times people only think about the big auto insurance companies like Geico or Progressive. They don’t even look around their local communities for auto insurance companies that might exist. Often local companies can offer cheaper rates because they don’t have the large buracracy that larger companies have.
Just remember to shop around as you look for cheaper car insurance. The first company isn’t always the best.
Finance
Top 5 Social Media Marketing Tips for Businesses
Whether you have a startup or you inherit one, you cannot deny the fact that social media will now be an essential part of your marketing strategy.
However, it is very easy to go wrong on social media, and this can have a negative impact on your brand. So, we’re going to give you a quick rundown of the top five ways through which you can make your strategy work.
Here are 5 things that businesses can implement to maximize the effectiveness of their social media campaigns:
- Plan Your Social Media Marketing Strategies
Many business owners think social media marketing basically means creating a new account and sharing a couple of updates. They apply the same theory on multiple social media channels and expect the same results. They think – “If you build it, they will come!” When they don’t get any foothold, they give up instantly thinking that social media doesn’t work. However, the harsh reality is that they did not formulate a real plan.
- Schedule Your Social Time
Stability is the name of the game when it comes to social media marketing. The time and the frequency chosen for posting are crucial. You will have to keep an eagle’s eye on the current trends and alerts that are relevant to your business, and keep a track of what your customers are doing and saying. Interacting regularly and having conversations with your customers is necessary. Rule of thumb: Allocate at least two hours a week to every social networking site you are present on!
- Engage With Your Customers
Focus on connecting and engaging with your customers. A business can engage with customers and prospects by promoting their updates, sharing what they are saying, mentioning them frequently, replying to their questions, asking them questions, inviting them to events, asking them for feedback or sending them a direct message. Frequently engaging with customers and regularly promoting what they share ultimately leads to more customer satisfaction and higher sales.
- Content is Still King
Writing and sharing high-quality content with your audience and prospective customers should be one of your priorities because of the key role it can play in how you communicate with your readers and get your message across. A great write-up will attract people organically, and they will hang around much longer.
- Be Fun
Last but not the least – your social channels should be useful; however, they also need to be relevant. Everyone loves to laugh and bond; so make time to engage your audience by playing with words or through jokes or fun images.
There is so much information available online; hence, hearing an advice from true and renowned expert will take you in the right direction. Focus on your goals, create high-quality content and keep up pace with the latest trends.
Finance
Is It Always Less Risky To Invest In Stock Mutual Funds Than Directly In Stocks?
Mutual funds, are often claimed to have two major advantages over direct stock purchases:
1. They provide the benefits of diversification for small and medium investors, who would otherwise be unable to afford it.
2. They provide small and medium investors with professional management, they would otherwise be unable to afford.
Let’s look at diversification first:
Mutual funds and stock investors face two kinds of risk. The first is nonmarket risk; risk their portfolio will underperform the market. The second is market risk; risk the market, as a whole, will perform poorly.
Diversification can reduce nonmarket risk, but it has no effect on market risk. Each unit of the fund, purchased by an investor, represents a diverse portfolio of stocks held by the fund. That’s how diversification is achieved through mutual funds.
However, studies show nonmarket risk, through diversification, can be substantially reduced through owning as few as five stocks of companies in substantially different industries. When we invest an equal dollar amount in five stocks, nonmarket risk is only 14% above the minimum that can be achieved through diversification. In the case of ten stocks, nonmarket risk drops to just 7% above the minimum. This means an individual investor does not need to purchase a great many stocks to benefit from diversification. It is quite possible for small and medium investors to cut nonmarket risk without mutual funds.
Professional Management
The results of professional management are mediocre for most funds. As many as 75% of stock funds consistently underperform stock market averages. For this dubious performance, fund holders often pay sales and/or redemption fees and almost always pay management fees. It is very important for investors to watch management fees, in particular, and make sure they’re justified. Here is why.
Studies show that over 25 years, a tax sheltered mutual fund with a 7% annual return and 2.l% annual management fees, will leave only 61% of the accumulated capital for the investor. The remaining 39% goes to the funds company! When you buy stocks directly, there are no management fees.
Former Magellan manager, Peter Lynch, one of the most successful fund managers ever, freely admitted that it is not unusual for individual investors to beat the returns of mutual funds.
Another risk is that your fund may purchase stocks you’d never purchase yourself.
I don’t mean to disparage mutual funds. They definitely have their purposes. But are they always less risky than direct stock purchases? Not necessarily. The term “buyer beware” definitely applies to mutual funds.
How to Make Money Online: Making Money Online Is Not Easy
Cheap Car Insurance
Top 5 Social Media Marketing Tips for Businesses
Is It Always Less Risky To Invest In Stock Mutual Funds Than Directly In Stocks?
Christmas Gift for Him: Top Ten Budget Gift Ideas for 2010
Residual Income Model – A Penny or Ten Grand?
In Kyle Bradish’s ‘huge test’ against Yankees, a mixed bag ends in a 6-2 Orioles loss, their fourth straight
Cyprus Holiday Beach Villa Purchase Guide
Luis Severino throws a gem, Yankees hit 3 more homers in 6-2 win over Orioles
Encryption: What Is It and Why Is It Important?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach