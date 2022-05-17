Finance
How To Sell Your House By Yourself: A Short Guide
Selling your house is something you’ll have to do maybe just a few times in your life. And unless you know a local real estate agent who will sell your house for free or a hugely discounted commission… it can be a real pain in the rear and an expensive process for you as well.
So… you landed on this page about “How to sell your house by yourself ” because of a few reasons I’m guessing…
- You have no or very little equity in your house so you can’t afford to pay a real estate agents commissions
- You have equity but want to try to save money selling the house yourself before you resort to hiring an agent
- You’re in foreclosure (or heading that way) and just need to sell fast without incurring thousands in agent commissions
- You can’t wait the months and months it sometimes takes to sell a house in your area, so you want to try to sell it more quickly
Whatever one you land in… there are ways to sell your house yourself in your local real estate market.
Since 2013, the housing sector has been experiencing a major recovery. Selling your house at this time will definitely be profitable if you do it right. In most cases, it is about using smart marketing strategies and being realistic about your expectations on what you want to achieve with this sale.
This article will provide some guidelines to help you sell your house yourself.
How To Sell Your House By Yourself – Let’s Dive In
Know The Real Estate Market Well
The first and most important step is doing a market research on your neighborhood. This step involves visiting various home marketing sites (Zillow, Eppraisal, Redfin, etc), calling a real estate agent or two to see what your home is worth, or reading about the various market pricing techniques. Proper homework on these issues will allow you to come up with a right price for your house and also helps you to avoid making certain selling mistakes.
If you don’t want to hassle with trying to come up with a home value yourself… contact a local cash home buyer. They’ll be able to give you an honest fair valuation of what your house is worth in its current condition. And most cash homebuyers can make you a fair all-cash offer on your house within 24 hours, to give you that option of selling quickly (most cash homebuyers can close within 14 days).
Assess the market
This step is almost similar to conducting market research, only that in this case, you are bound to your neighborhood and similar houses. Are there lots of houses for sale in your neighborhood? If so, what is the average that they are listing for? Are there lots of foreclosures in your neighborhood? That may drag your house price down.
Assess the house
As a seller, your house should be in top condition or shape in order to sell at a good price. Identify certain unique characteristics about it and emphasize them during the marketing. For example, a house with garage parking may be more attractive to buyers compared with one with driveway parking.
Also, does your house require repairs? Does it need to be repainted inside or out? How is the condition of the roof? Is the landscaping in good shape? Is the house outdated at all? (you know, those popcorn ceilings. All of these things can make the house more attractive or less attractive depending on the buyer… which changes the price they’re willing to pay.
After all of this… come up with an asking price for your home that is fair… isn’t so high it’ll take you 12 months to sell the house… but is attractive so you get a frenzy of buyers who are ready to buy it quickly.
Use Photos or Videos
Buyers are obsessed with media. Taking walk-through videos of the house and using the videos to advertise will enable you to reach a wider market. In fact, these videos are considered more transparent than taking photos. However, this should not stop you from using the latter option since it is more affordable compared to the video.
So take some great pictures. Take a picture of every room in the house that helps show it off. Take a picture of the house from the outside in a few different angles… people want to see the house before they ever show up to see it. So having great pictures of your house online could be the difference between getting the right buyer quickly… and waiting months and months to sell.
Get Your House “Listed” On The Local MLS And Market It
You can find no or low fee real estate brokers these days who will charge you a few hundred bucks to put your house on the local MLS. This gets your house in front of all of the real estate agents quickly (so be prepared to pay those “buyers” agents a 2-3% buyers broker fee if you plan to have their support in helping you find a buyer.
Place ads in the local newspaper, signs on the roads, and hold an open house.
All Of This Sound Like A Lot Of Work To Sell Your House Yourself?
It can be.
And in the end, many homeowners think they’re saving money and time by marketing the house themselves… when in the end it costs them more money to go that route.
When you sell your own house here are some things you need to consider…
- If you’re not a good marketer or aren’t ready to spend a bunch of time marketing your house right… selling it yourself may not be your best bet
- If you don’t do a good job preparing the house and the marketing materials… and working with buyers to really build the value of your house in their minds… you may actually sell the house for 3-8% less than you may get for the same house an experienced person marketed the house for you
- Too many sellers never think about holding costs or opportunity costs… every month that your house doesn’t sell means another mortgage payment, tax payment, insurance, utilities, etc. If your mortgage payment is $1,500/mo… and $1,300 of that is interest… if it takes you 7 months to sell your house… that cost you an extra $9,100 (not to mention taxes and insurance you paid during that time). So, if you were able to sell that house more quickly… would it make sense for you to provide a buyer a discounted price today so you can close quickly and move on? Something to think about.
A local cash home buying company can give you a fast offer for a fair price.
Finance
Why You Should Delay Upsells in Your Product Funnel
Most people immediately try to upsell their customer from one product to another. Here’s why you should consider delaying your upsell for 7-10 days.
In this example, we’ll say someone purchases a $97 item, and they use it: read it, listen to it, whatever. They begin to get results.
In 7 to 10 days later, I can offer them something that is a much higher ticket item than that first, initial item. At this point, there’s a great chance that they’re going to make that purchase. In fact, they’ll invest more with me after 7 to 10 days than they would have invested on the up-sell. What this does is this gives me an opportunity to market a $2k coaching program. Or a $1k online course.
The psychology here is, let’s say, 10 topics in your niche that someone could learn about. And, really, they could learn about all 10 of these topics. Now, they could learn 1 topic from you. One topic from your competition. One topic from their competition. And literally buy products to learn from 10 different people.
Give Your Customer a Chance to Trust
People are not going to like everybody’s teaching style. Some people like my teaching style, some people probably don’t like my teaching style. Now, that’s okay! Because the people that do buy from me. And the people that don’t, it’s okay. They’ll buy from my competition and that’ll work. That’s the right teaching style for them.
Again, someone buys your initial product. Let’s say it’s a $97 2 hr recording. They like it! They got great value! They were really excited about the fact that it was 2 hrs instead of 10 for the exact same content. They learned a lot. They were able to go out and implement it immediately.
7 to 10 days down the road they’re thinking, “I need more information on this topic. I want to do more.” Maybe they’re looking at your competition. NOW you offer them a complete online course that contains advanced information on all 10 topics that they need.
Because of the fact that they’ve just purchased from you, and they like what they’ve gotten from you, they’re very likely to be open to purchasing your much larger program than they would have been willing to trust you to provide on the up-sell.
Because, remember, they were buying a $97 product because that’s what they trusted you, to be able to purchase from you. Until they consume that, their trust hasn’t grown. Sure, there’s some psychological evidence, I mean, there is psychological evidence that shows that somebody’s got their wallet open, and they make 1 purchase, then a percentage of them will make the 2nd purchase. Again, going back to the psychology, I’m really leaning towards you lose more in trust than you gain in total revenue over the life of the customer. What I’m concerned with is that life of the customer.
Offering the Upsell
Now we’ve got this $997 product that we’re going to offer 7-10 days later.
Now, this is going to be the up-sell. Instead of on the download page for your initial product, this is going to happen in your email sequence 7-10 days later.
This online course can be based on the same outline as your initial product – it just needs to be much deeper. Go into more depth. Give more practical information. Give more of a “system” for them to implement. What you’ll do exactly depends on your niche, but people like “step-by-step” and “drop-it-in” systems and information.
Offer this product through your autoresponder sequence and see how that works for you. I highly recommend testing – both the immediate upsell and the delayed upsell. Sometimes you can do a combination – offer directly on the thank-you page. Then have an email sequence that launches a few days later.
See what works for you, but I think you’ll often find that people buy through the upsell sequence after they’ve had a chance to use your product, find that it’s excellent, and build more trust in you.
Finance
7 Tips To Buy Cremation Urns
If you have done some homework to find out about cremation urns, you may know that they come in a lot of options. For example, you can choose from wooden boxes or high-quality hand-polished marble based on your budget. Since there are numerous options, opting for the right one can be a little bit overwhelming. Fortunately, we have a few tips that can help you narrow down your choices. Read on to know more.
1. Consider your Style
First of all, you should consider your style. The unit you are going to purchase should reflect the taste and wishes of the deceased one. If they were worried about the environment, choosing a biodegradable unit is a better idea.
On the other hand, if they had a simple test, there is no need to purchase an overly ornate version.
2. Consider your Budget
Another important factor that you may want to consider is your budget. Cremation urns are available in a lot of price ranges. Based on how much you want to spend, you can buy the right unit.
3. The Storage Place of the Remains
If you want to place your urn in a cemetery, funeral home, or mausoleum, make sure you purchase a unit that can meet this purpose. For example, if you are looking for a unit for a green cemetery, you should purchase a unit that is made of biodegradable material.
On the other hand, if you are going to bury the urn in a cemetery, it is better that you to go for an urn vault. The role of the vault is to protect the urn and prevent the ground around the vault from collapsing.
4. Traveling Needs
You also need to decide whether you are going to travel with the remains or not. If you are planning to travel, make sure that you purchase an urn that is x-ray scannable. Aside from this, some airlines have specific rules and regulations as far as the transportation of cremated remains is concerned. Therefore, you may want to contact your carrier prior to traveling.
5. Distributing the Ashes
You can ask your crematory about how much of the remains you can get back. This will help you decide on the size of your urn. If you are planning to distribute the remains among different relatives, we suggest that you purchase multiple smaller urns.
6. Scattering the Ashes
It can be a bit complicated matter to scatter the ashes. Actually, things can get complicated because of wind and weather. Therefore, based on the place where you want to scatter the ashes, you should go for a unit that is designed for that place.
7. Personalization
As far as customizing your container is concerned, you can choose from a lot of options. Some units allow you to include a photo in the urn to pay your tribute to the deceased. You can choose from a lot of options for infants, pets and couples.
So, hopefully, these 7 tips will help you buy the right cremation urns based on your needs.
Finance
Thickening Narrative Therapy Through Existential Psychotherapy
Once upon a time there was now, right now. The past has been written by many perspectives but the future is still blank and right now is the act of writing. Narrative therapy is a form of therapy that uses the narrative or story of our way of looking at our life situations. We look for that crack in the lens that tells an alternative way of perceiving our predicaments. Not to change the story but to tell it from a different view. Narrative therapy honors these stories and yet accepts that each view is imbued with meaning that family, society, culture has preordained as the “right” meaning. Existential therapy tends to focus more on the individual stance and with a focus on the “now” instead of the past or future. In turn it examines limits and expansiveness. The four main areas of examination within existentialism are meaning (vs. meaninglessness), freedom (vs. confinement), death (vs. life), and isolation (vs. inclusion) (Yalom, 1980). Narrative therapy and existential psychotherapy can help fill in the gaps leftover by each other. Including a past, present, and future tense and to give meaning to both as an individual and collective stance.
The term meaning has eluded philosophers for thousands of years. To give it a precise definition has proven to be almost impossible. The way we use meaning is a thread that runs throughout most of the major schools of psychotherapy. The view within narrative therapy is that meaning is not a given, nothing is imbued with meaning, but instead it is the interpretation of experience. That interpretation is through the theory of social construction of reality. Accordingly (:”The Social Construction of Reality”, 2009):
“The central concept of The Social Construction of Reality is that persons and groups interacting together in a social system form, over time, concepts or mental representations of each other’s actions, and that these concepts eventually become habituated into reciprocal roles played by the actors in relation to each other. When these roles are made available to other members of society to enter into and play out, the reciprocal interactions are said to be institutionalized. In the process of this institutionalization, meaning is embedded in society. Knowledge and people’s conception (and belief) of what reality is becomes embedded in the institutional fabric of society.”
A more general way of stating this is that through language, symbols, and interactive dialogue we give meaning to an experience. First comes experience and then that experience is filtered through these cultural transactions which then creates interpretation. Just because we see the color blue it is only “blue” because that has been the assigned meaning that has happened within a cultural context. A quick formula for meaning in narrative therapy is experience plus interpretation equals meaning.
One of the core tenants of existential psychotherapy is the often quoted phrase from Sartre “existence precedes essence.” Meaning is personally constructed, as compared to socially constructed. There are givens such as we are all going to die that we will all have to face. Meaning then is personally constructed within this framework. Since we are going to die at some point in the future what does the current moment mean? This meaning is believed to come from the individual. We become a more honest or authentic human being when we acknowledge this constraint but ask ourselves what are we going to do about it? First there is just being, as in the present moment, and then from that we create the essence. Meaning within existential psychotherapy tends to be about the over arching beliefs such as the question of “what is the meaning of life?”
A key theoretical move within narrative therapy is to pay attention to what is called the sparkling moment. While a client is relaying the story of what brought them into the therapist office the therapist is listening for an episode within the story that contradicts the main story. A story that tells a different picture of our preferred way of being, as an example, if a client is telling a story of depression then the therapist listens for an event or time that the depression was not present. The telling of this alternative story in narrative therapy is called “re-authoring”. The therapist can help this along by also evoking what is called a “remembering” conversation where a major focus is on the identity of a past significant other who has helped contribute greatly to the client’s life. This could be a friend, a lover, a parent, a musician, or even an author.
To help the client along on this path the therapist needs to stay de-centered, and non-influential. They can do this by helping the client “thicken” the preferred storyline by encouraging the details of what is being told, instead of having a thin description of an event. For example, instead of just saying the weather is nice outside, ask questions about why the client thinks it is nice outside. What is it the smells, the air, the feel, does it remind them of something, The therapist would do well to keep in mind the rich history of existential psychotherapy to help thicken the preferred way of being.
Existential psychotherapy has a rich history of being cognizant of the way we use what Howard Gardner has called multiple intelligences. They are, according to Wikipedia, bodily-kinesthetic, interpersonal, verbal-linguistic, logical-mathematical, naturalistic, intrapersonal, visual-spatial, and musical intelligences (“Theory of multiple intelligences”, 2009). Howard Gardner has proposed a ninth intelligence which would be an existential intelligence. The existential intelligence would consist of the ability to be able to question bigger issues in life such as death, life, and possible spiritual meaning (“Theory of multiple intelligences”, 2009). Narrative therapy also embraces this notion of multiple intelligences even if this is not explicit. The therapist is encouraged to explore with the client the best possible way of expression. This could be through music therapy, writing therapy, or even art therapy. Existential psychotherapy in conjunction with humanistic psychotherapy has historically promoted the concept of the whole self including from an exploratory angle. The therapist comes not from an expert role but rather from an interest in the genuine person or phenomenological approach. In order to be fully present with this approach the intelligence that the client best works from should be the avenue of exploration for further development.
We are forever in the temporal now but are always focused on future plans, worries, hopes, or even dreams. Likewise when we are not future focused we are past focused. Past focused on our worries, shame, even our doubts. This tends to be the realm of narrative therapy. That is linking a sequence of events through a specific time period and giving that meaning. Narrative therapy struggles with the moment of now. It postulates a center or self as contrasted against the Buddhist concept of the no-self. This stance of a self is referred by a state of an observer researching or remembering the storyline. The concept of the no-self contradicts this position and has no observer but this is in the temporal now. The concept of existence is the current now or the becoming (such as a flower opening up into what it could be). Existential psychotherapy pays tribute to the past and possible future but the main source of temporal time is the now. James Bugental calls this the living moment (Bugental, p.20). While in the phase of re-authoring and thickening the storyline within narrative therapy this existential stance could prove to be very informative. It could also be used within the problem saturated phase of storytelling. If the client seems stuck on issues of the effects or judgments of a particular event then ask what seems to be the current emotions, thoughts, smells, etc. in order to unclog the blockage. Staying in the temporal now there are many facets that could be examined for example the current kinesthetic experience. This is one possible way to help with the issue of being stuck.
Existential psychotherapists tend to narrow in on four different realms for meaning making. They are freedom, death, isolation, and meaninglessness (Yalom, 1980). Each of these realms can be constructed as being on a continuum. Freedom would have two extreme sides to it. On the one end of freedom there would be the complete restraint of any freedom at all. Not having any type of choice such as being shackled in a dungeon. The other end would be complete freedom such as is found in libertine philosophies of everything goes with no restraints. Existential psychotherapists posit that each of us fall somewhere on this continuum. In order to move, to find relief from our struggles with our mental illness or anguish, we need to come to an individual understanding on where we are currently on this continuum and where we would like to go or what we would like to become. For example, if we feel we have too much freedom due to overindulgence with no restraints we might need to move a little on this continuum for more restraint to help us balance out. There is no right or wrong answers but where the individual feels is appropriate. To help thicken the preferred way of being within narrative therapy this theory could seem to be a limitation on what meaning is. This meaning being created by the therapist and client, but I argue that if we use it as a map, it can help keep us focused.
This opinion piece is not meant to be a position that is grounded in a complete theoretical stance. The author acknowledges that both narrative therapy and existential psychotherapy both come from very rich philosophical but very different backgrounds. There have been only a few philosophers that have tried to examine the similarities between post-modernism and existentialism. If one is looking for connections they could always find, in some small detail, those connections but each philosophy is really a different project altogether. The therapeutic stance, or pou sto, are quite a different thing altogether. Narrative therapy does not just use postmodernism as a philosophical background and existential psychotherapy does not just use a strict philosophy of existentialism. Instead these philosophical backgrounds are an applicable way of using these various therapeutic stances for the use of trying to help heal our mental illnesses. As Foucault stated in his last known interview (William V. Spanos, P.153) “For me Heidegger has always been the essential philosopher… My entire philosophical development was determined by my reading of Heidegger.”
What are some of the future directions for thickening narrative therapy with existential psychotherapy? First narrative therapy would do well to further elaborate what is meant by thickening the preferred story. What does it mean to make this story more real or the main focus over the grand narratives? There needs to be more philosophical discussion on the idea of meaning as both forms of therapy have as a major emphasis on meaning making but they just come at it from different angles and different projects. The question could also be asked are these two different therapies as compatible as this author suggests they are. If not, why not? And is there a way forward?
As this story (theoretical positioning) comes to a close it is important to remember that these are questions and not absolute truths. The story can still be changed by adding subtle detail and subtracting the distractions. The one thing that can be stated is that narrative therapy and existential psychotherapy are strangers traveling the same road.
References
1. Bugental, James F.T. (1999). Psychotherapy Isn’t What You Think: Bringing the Psychotherapeutic Engagement Into the Living Moment. Phoenix, Az.: Zeig Tucker & Theisen Publishers.
2. The Social Construction of Reality. (2009, July 8). In Wikipedia, The Free Encyclopedia. Retrieved 22:46, July 8, 2009, from http://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=The_Social_Construction_of_Reality&oldid=301080937.
3. Spanos, Williams V. (1993). Heidegger and criticism: Retrieving the cultural politics of destruction. Minneapolis, MN: University of Minnesota Press.
4. Theory of multiple intelligences. (2009, August 4). In Wikipedia, The Free Encyclopedia. Retrieved 16:07, August 4, 2009, from http://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Theory_of_multiple_intelligences&oldid=306033977.
5. Yalom, Irvin D. (1980). Existential Psychotherapy. New York: Basic Books.
