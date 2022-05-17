Is Bitcoin Global Reserve For Cryptocurrency?

- PulseX allows you to trade tokens (PRC20s) on PulseChain for one another.
- Other chains’ currencies may be traded on PulseX through bridges.
Let us look at the top 3 altcoins of 2022 for massive ROI.
Pulsechain
PulseChain will re-enable use cases that were previously unavailable due to high costs. PulseChain debuts with the ETH system state and ERC20 tokens reward Ethereum holders and project creators. Many Ethereum-based tokens, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), have received free PulseChain versions. Thousands of tokens and NFTs on PulseChain have found value due to this latest gold rush. Staking and validator rotation is now taking place on the second iteration of the PulseChain Testnet.
PulseX
PulseX allows you to trade tokens (PRC20s) on PulseChain for one another. One can substitute the original PLS token of PulseChain with the PLSX token of PulseX. As with Uniswap, this is an Ethereum-based version of the concept. Other chains’ currencies may be traded on PulseX through bridges. Every time someone uses PulseX to switch from one cryptocurrency to another, liquidity providers are paid. Users may connect their ERC20 tokens with complimentary PRC20 tokens to offer liquidity and generate fees. An important part of the plan is attracting ERC20 token holders to utilize their free PRC20 tokens to bridge into the PulseChain ecosystem and recoup some of their initial investment.
MoveZ
MoveZ is based on something that most people do daily: moving around. Users may earn IN-APP money by just moving about, jogging, walking, running, and swimming both inside and out. This currency can then be given to various charitable organizations or sold for a profit. Using its social features and easy user interface, MoveZ aims to create a stable platform that encourages the creation of user-generated Web 3.0 content by motivating tens of millions of people across the world to adopt a healthier lifestyle.