Finance
Is It Always Less Risky To Invest In Stock Mutual Funds Than Directly In Stocks?
Mutual funds, are often claimed to have two major advantages over direct stock purchases:
1. They provide the benefits of diversification for small and medium investors, who would otherwise be unable to afford it.
2. They provide small and medium investors with professional management, they would otherwise be unable to afford.
Let’s look at diversification first:
Mutual funds and stock investors face two kinds of risk. The first is nonmarket risk; risk their portfolio will underperform the market. The second is market risk; risk the market, as a whole, will perform poorly.
Diversification can reduce nonmarket risk, but it has no effect on market risk. Each unit of the fund, purchased by an investor, represents a diverse portfolio of stocks held by the fund. That’s how diversification is achieved through mutual funds.
However, studies show nonmarket risk, through diversification, can be substantially reduced through owning as few as five stocks of companies in substantially different industries. When we invest an equal dollar amount in five stocks, nonmarket risk is only 14% above the minimum that can be achieved through diversification. In the case of ten stocks, nonmarket risk drops to just 7% above the minimum. This means an individual investor does not need to purchase a great many stocks to benefit from diversification. It is quite possible for small and medium investors to cut nonmarket risk without mutual funds.
Professional Management
The results of professional management are mediocre for most funds. As many as 75% of stock funds consistently underperform stock market averages. For this dubious performance, fund holders often pay sales and/or redemption fees and almost always pay management fees. It is very important for investors to watch management fees, in particular, and make sure they’re justified. Here is why.
Studies show that over 25 years, a tax sheltered mutual fund with a 7% annual return and 2.l% annual management fees, will leave only 61% of the accumulated capital for the investor. The remaining 39% goes to the funds company! When you buy stocks directly, there are no management fees.
Former Magellan manager, Peter Lynch, one of the most successful fund managers ever, freely admitted that it is not unusual for individual investors to beat the returns of mutual funds.
Another risk is that your fund may purchase stocks you’d never purchase yourself.
I don’t mean to disparage mutual funds. They definitely have their purposes. But are they always less risky than direct stock purchases? Not necessarily. The term “buyer beware” definitely applies to mutual funds.
Finance
Christmas Gift for Him: Top Ten Budget Gift Ideas for 2010
The most important part of Christmas shopping is obviously the gifts. At times ideas do not really spark in our mind. There is another real constraint – the budget. However, if you are looking for great Christmas gift for him without breaking the bank, I hope, these ideas will definitely help you.
1. Magazines: A cheap and impressive gift idea for Christmas; under $10, you can consider one full year subscription of any popular magazine for him like Men’s health, Field & Stream, Motor Trend, Family Handyman and many more. The selection should be made keeping in mind his personal preference.
2. DVDs: Besides popular movie DVD, you can consider fitness DVDs as the Christmas gift for him. Within $10 – $15, you can find wide array of fitness training DVDs exclusively for men. These DVDs have step-by-step instructions and these are intended to meet various fitness aims including weight loss training, muscle development, or just to stay fit.
3. T-shirts: Gift him a designer t-shirt. Priced $20 and up, there are websites, which also feature handmade custom designed tees to create unique gift for him.
4. Games: Indulge in his enthusiasm for gaming this Christmas. Consider popular games like Super Mario Bros, Halo 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and many more. Priced around $25 and upwards, games are perfect gift for teens and young males.
5. Beauty & spa gift for male: There is no reason to presume that he will disregard your choice. Let him pamper himself and relax for a while. Consider shaving kits, skin and hair care products as this year’s Christmas gift for him.
6. Male fragrances: Fragrances will help him to remember your presence whenever he uses it. Fragrances can create a very romantic ambience. Moreover, these are available at various price points to fit any size budget. However, be sure to check before purchase whether it is intended for male.
7. Gadgets: You can also consider utility electronic gadgets like Automobile GPS Unit, Bluetooth enabled MP3 Player Sunglasses; eBook readers like Amazon Kindle or nook, and many more. As such, guys love gadgets. You can consider any gadget or a suitable accessory for the gadget he already owns. In particular, U.S.B. Flash drive is a really affordable but very useful gift.
8. Food gift: Food gift certificates are something you can consider to win his heart. Let him choose his favorite cuisine and preferred delivery date. These certificates will surely constitute great gift for any man.
9. Hand tool or gardening supplies: You can consider either of these as Christmas gift for him. Consider a kit instead of a single unit. Obviously, this idea will not work for everyone. The recipient must have some sort of affinity towards home improvement or gardening to appreciate this gift.
10. Jewelry: Nothing can be compared to jewelry as Christmas gift for him. Bracelets, rings, cufflinks and pendants are among the popular choice. There is no reason to presume that original jewelry will invariably be very expensive. On the contrary, with little bit of effort you can find stunning jewelry within your budget limit.
Finance
Residual Income Model – A Penny or Ten Grand?
Many MLM opportunity seekers have come from a direct sales background where income is dependent on home parties, fundraisers, and retail sales. While this is an excellent source of cash, there is a bigger picture here: The Residual Income Model.
Most MLM opportunity seekers don’t quite understand how the residual income model works, so here’s a little story to demonstrate the concept.
Imagine, if you will, a choice. A genie pops out of a bottle and offers $10,000 cash, today- right this second, no strings attached. You can take it and walk away, happy, forever. Or, he says, you can have just one penny, but not today. The genie will take that penny and double it, every day for 30 days, and at the end of the 30 days, you can have the final amount. You have 5 seconds to decide.
Now, most people would, in fact, simply take the $10,000 cash and happily walk away, especially with so little time to decide. They would instinctively feel that the doubled penny represented a trick of some sort. But they’d be wrong. Let’s see what would happen if the doubled penny scenario was pursued:
Day 1: 1c
Day 2: 2c
Day 3: 4c
Day 4: 8c
Day 5: 16c
Day 6: 32c
Day 7: 64c
At the end of week one, those who took the $10,000 are laughing and those MLM opportunity seekers who opted for the doubled penny are probably a little embarrassed.
Day 8: $1.28
Day 9: $2.56
Day 10: $5.02
Day 11: $10.04
Day 12: $20.08
Day 13: $40.16
Day 14: $80.32
Two weeks have passed, and our doubled penny has not even reached $100. Half-way there and it’s not looking too good.
Day 15: $160.64
Day 16: $361.28
Day 17: $722.56
Day 18: $1,445.12
Day 19: $2,890.24
Day 20: $5,780.48
Day 21: $11, 560.96
Ha! After three weeks, we caught up! I wonder what next week will bring?
Day 22: $23,121.92
Day 23: $46,243.84
Day 24: $92,487.68
Day 25: $184,975.36
Day 26: $369,950.72
Day 27: $739.901.44
Day 28: $1,479,802.88
At the end of four weeks, you can see that the total is a far cry from 1c or even $10,000. Those MLM opportunity seekers that initially took the $10,000 aren’t laughing anymore.
Day 29: $2,959,605.76
Day 30: $5,919,211.52
At the end of the month, the doubled penny is worth almost $6 Million. It’s hard to contemplate that. But that’s the concept behind how the residual income model works. No, you don’t make $6M in a month; this example really has nothing to do with an MLM company’s compensation plan.
But what does happen is you work longer, for what seems to be very little income, in order to take home a much larger prize in the end. And that prize isn’t a one-time thing. After you’ve worked to establish your long term residual income model, you receive your income month after month.
This example is what initially attracted me to the concept of network marketing. Of course, I chose a company that is not a one-size-fits-all company, and I suggest you research companies and do so as well. MLM opportunity seekers want to go with a company where you can build residual income via recruiting while at the same time earning quick cash via sales. Find a company that offers both.
There really is no genie who gives out money. It would be nice if that was the way it worked, but following a residual income model takes a lot of hard work and time. But for those MLM opportunity seekers willing to put in the work, the rewards can be worthwhile.
Finance
Cyprus Holiday Beach Villa Purchase Guide
Searching for an apartment or Cyprus holiday beach villa for purchase in Cyprus for an investment purpose or as a vacation house could be the most exciting undertaking that an ordinary person has ever engaged in. As a result of this a few people get over excited and try to purchase a Cyprus property doing little research in the process.
Some reasonable people have put lots of research into the process. They arrange to see several prospective homes through real estate agents, and their purchase goes through quickly and easily. For others, the process is less simple. Unprepared potential buyers often see their hopes of having a Cyprus holiday beach villa turn unpleasant.
When you search out a Cyprus property developer, he will select for you an apartment or a Cyprus holiday beach villa that you can buy “off plan”. This means that they have gotten rid of a lot of properties already and have put the funds in their accounts before they even started building.
There is nothing dishonest about this scheme of selling property in Cyprus. This method is very prevalent here. The advantage of this scheme is that if you purchase from a sketch there is an excellent possibility that even before you acquire the property as your own, the new Cyprus holiday beach villa will have significantly increased in value. Nevertheless there are certain things that you must check before embarking on such a purchase.
If you are interested in buying a Cyprus apartment property, tread cautiously and do some checking with other developers beforehand. Buyers have paid a lot of money for what they thought was an exclusive view of the sea or countryside and then learn to their regret that other properties are being built close by and their view is not so exclusive.
Cyprus is a large island and now the property market is booming. It looks like the party is on and may continue for some time to come. Never despair even if you do not find your dream villa initially. Buying property for sale Cyprus is not that difficult especially if you use a leading agent. There will be a different Cyprus apartment or a good villa on offer at an attractive cost if you keep looking. You can even take advantage of the cheap flights to Larnaca Cyprus and evjoy a holiday while checking out the many Cyprus properties for sale.
