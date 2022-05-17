News
Jeff Greenberg brings the system he learned with Theo Epstein’s Cubs to the Blackhawks as he tries to ‘close that gap’ with baseball
Even Jeff Greenberg knows this feels crazy, right?
Here’s a former Chicago Cubs assistant general manager, who worked in baseball for 16 years, making the leap to professional hockey — and not just switching from another sport but occupying one of the Chicago Blackhawks’ top three front-office positions as an associate general manager.
“Sure,” Greenberg said Monday, his expression suggesting it’s not the first time he has heard the skepticism. “(But) the hardest part of the decision was leaving the Cubs.”
Greenberg was a member of former Cubs President Theo Epstein’s group that built the 2016 World Series champions.
“Honestly, I have so much respect for (current Cubs President) Jed (Hoyer) and the entire group there, and I really believe in what they’re doing,” Greenberg said. “That, for me, was the hardest part, not so much going into hockey from baseball.”
That’s not to say Greenberg expects his transition to the NHL to be a cakewalk.
“I’m trying to learn, absorb as much as I can,” he said during an introductory news conference with fans at the United Center Concert Club.
But it’s what the rebuilding Hawks can learn from Greenberg that inspired general manager Kyle Davidson to take the unusual step of hiring someone from outside hockey to round out his top leadership group with fellow associate GM Norm Maciver.
Davidson hopes Greenberg can take “the systems sophistication that he brings to the Cubs, and seeing that sort of build that is going on in baseball, and bring that expertise over to us.”
Greenberg said he wants to modernize the Hawks’ scouting, analytics and other information systems — making them as expansive as what the Cubs and most baseball teams have — and warehouse them in one system that’s seamlessly accessible to players, coaches, scouts and operations staff at all levels of the organization.
Much of that, Greenberg said, he learned from Epstein and Hoyer.
“Having the systems like that in itself isn’t enough,” Greenberg told reporters after the news conference. “It comes down to how are you using those things, how are you leveraging those things effectively.
“We’re not trying to build systems or good processes for the sake of building good systems and good processes. We want to really help drive what we’re doing — how we’re acquiring players, how we’re developing our players, what we’re doing in the game — figuring out principles and lessons from baseball that we can apply to hockey.”
Greenberg said there has been “an explosion of information, technology (and) data” in baseball scouting and development, and it has become “pretty modern, sophisticated” in comparison with hockey.
“My sense was there was opportunity to move the needle and kind of close that gap between where hockey is now and baseball has gone over the last 10 years,” he said. “I’m here in part because I want to try to fill that gap.”
Maciver said he and Davidson, both baseball fans, have benefited from hearing Greenberg’s process on both hockey and baseball decisions, but it has been a two-way street.
“I know he was working in baseball,” Maciver said, “but he always kept a pulse on the NHL and he’s a huge hockey fan and very aware of what’s going on and always looking at teams that are having success and kind of figuring out how they structure things. And we’ve had a lot of great dialogue even in a short of amount of time.”
Still, there’s no getting around the lack of hockey entries on Greenberg’s resume.
He insisted, however, that this was always the goal.
“I was fortunate to work in baseball for the last 16 years, but hockey was really my first true love,” he said. “I’m from Pittsburgh. I was born a year after the Penguins drafted Mario Lemieux (in 1984), and I fell in love with the game at a very young age.
“I started skating when I was 3, played on my first team when I was 5 and was on the ice almost every day from then through when I graduated (from the University of Pennsylvania in 2008) at the age of 22.”
He was captain of his club hockey team at Penn his junior and senior years.
“Clearly I wasn’t that good if I was playing club,” he joked. “I had a little bit of speed and I was tenacious but obviously wasn’t very good.”
Despite those modest beginnings, Hawks CEO Danny Wirtz and president of business operations Jaime Faulkner — who also has ties to the Cubs — set their sights on Greenberg for the GM role.
“At some point my name came up — I don’t exactly know how — but I think the first conversation I had was probably with Jaime, really just to get a sense of what that process would look like, what potentially they were looking for,” Greenberg said.
He and Davidson, then the interim GM, emerged as two of the three finalists in the competition that Davidson won.
Greenberg began texting Davidson, at first to congratulate him.
“I thought it was neat to see somebody who started here as an intern and worked his way up,” Greenberg said. “I have a similar background, started as an intern with the Cubs. So, really, I just wanted to reach out and congratulate him. And then we went back and forth on text, had a couple conversations.”
Davidson said he discovered they had a rapport and the conversations evolved into an invitation to join the Hawks front office.
“That process was really driven by Kyle,” Greenberg said.
Students To Get Rs 50000 – 200000 Per Year – Full Details Here
GEV Memorial Merit Scholarship 2022-23 for Law Students
GEV Memorial Merit Scholarship 2022-23 for Law Students
Description:
GEV Scholarship Fund Trust invites applications from students pursuing law courses at undergraduate or postgraduate level in India. The scholarship aims to provide financial support to meritorious law students and help them pursue a quality legal education at premier Indian institutes.
Eligibility:
The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. They must be already enrolled in any year of an LLB/LLM degree course at a recognized law institute in India or applying for CLAT, LSAT-India, AILET. The students are required to have scored a minimum of 60% in Class X and XII board exams. They must have an annual family income of not more than INR 10,00,000 (10 lakh) from all sources. Also, they must be willing to sign-up for scholarship fund’s annual mentorship programs to assist and nurture the next batches of GEV Merit Scholars.
Prizes & Rewards:
INR 50,000 to INR 2,00,000 per year
Last Date to Apply: 30-06-2022
Application mode: Online applications only
The post Students To Get Rs 50000 – 200000 Per Year – Full Details Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
ASK IRA: Could this be a Heat moment of truth on dual levels for Victor Oladipo?
Q: Victor Oladipo will be the most important player off the Heat bench. His defense will greatly help against Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. That definitely will help Butler. Hopefully Tyler Herro comes through, but Victor will shine if given the minutes. – Juan, Miami Beach.
A: That is a lot to be putting on Victor Oladipo plate, considering he continues to acknowledge that he remains in the process of rehabbing from last May’s quadriceps surgery. Plus, this is, by far, the deepest he has gotten in the playoffs in his career, so we still don’t know the degree, even if fully healthy, he is up to such challenges. I don’t view Victor as a Tyler Herro replacement. Tyler has to be close to the top of his game for the Heat to thrive in this series. Basically, with Kyle Lowry out for the start of this series, what Victor has to be is a Gabe Vincent replacement on the second unit, with Gabe moved up with the starters. If he meets just that mandate, it would be a net gain.
Q: Ira, do you think that Caleb Martin could become a larger factor in this series with the Celtics due to his defensive abilities or do you think that his recent 3-point shooting woes will keep him more on the bench? There was a good part of the season where he was an integral part of the rotation. Will he get another chance in this series? – Brent, Wellington.
A: I believe he will, especially with a rotation spot opened up by the absence of Kyle Lowry. With Kyle out, it likely will come down to either Caleb Martin or Duncan Robinson. And if Caleb can hit shots, then he would have a clear advantage. For as much as Duncan could stretch the Celtics’ defense, he would, in turn, give Boston a definitive point of attack against the Heat defense.
Q: Ira, with the injury history of Kyle Lowry, and Chris Paul not doing it, perhaps the past prime point guards are not where to go. – Martin.
A: And you might be right in terms of aging point guards simply being betrayed by their bodies at such deep stages of season. We saw it with Tim Hardaway, as well, toward the end of his Heat tenure. Then again, Goran Dragic was one of the Heat’s best players in the 2020 playoffs . . . until injury also caught up.
Hallmark’s Just One Kiss: What All To Know Before Watching It (Spoilers Free)
What’s not to like about 2 folks on the lookout for love in all the wrong places? ‘Just One Kiss,’ a Hallmark movie, narrates the reality of a professor as well as a musician who meets by coincidence and falls in love. What are your chances?
Furthermore, Mia (Krysta Rodriguez) & Tony (Santino Fontana )’s love and blossoming connection is the result of a cunning scheme created by the pair’s moms! Who might have guessed? Jeff Beesley along with Davide Reali directed the film, which was written by Diane Robin, as well as Nina Weinman. Continue reading to learn information regarding Hallmark’s forthcoming romantic comedy.
What All To Know Before Watching It Without Spoilers?
Santino Fontana, Krysta Rodriguez, and Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez appear in Just One Kiss. Just One Kiss will release on 2 April 2022. Jeff Beesley is the producer of Just One Kiss which appears to be a humorous movie. We seldom see non-holiday-themed Hallmark movies, but JUST ONE KISS, a mostly musical with actual Broadway performers Illeana Douglas and Aida Turturro.
Hallmark’s Just One Kiss: Is It Worth Watching?
Hallmark is known for being snobby, but this, together with A Second Chance at Love, gives real, passionate melodies that might signal the start of an interesting new day for the network. Santino has a wonderful voice. A celebrity of Santino Fontana’s caliber would’ve been ecstatic to play a large part in a Hallmark movie.
Tony Santino Fontana, a singer, and Mia Krysta Rodrguez, a lecturer, don’t want to do anything about each other, yet their respective moms have some other intentions. If you are a rom-com lover, you should check this out.
Who Are the Cast
Just One Kiss stars Santino Fontana, Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez, and Krysta Rodriguez (2022). “Just One Kiss,” featuring Krysta Rodriguez with Santino Fontana, is the very first romance film. Illeana Douglas would also be seen along with Krysta Rodriguez, Santino Fontana, and Aida Turturro.
Douglas and Turturro play matchmakers towards their young kids in the romantic comedy. They strive to fulfill on the sidelines in a condition of synchrony. The film appears sophisticated and entertaining at the same time.
The post Hallmark’s Just One Kiss: What All To Know Before Watching It (Spoilers Free) appeared first on Gizmo Story.
