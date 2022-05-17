News
Johnny Cueto pitches 6 scoreless innings in his debut for the Chicago White Sox, who blow a 3-run lead before winning in the 10th
Joe Kelly saw how starting pitcher Johnny Cueto was progressing at Triple-A Charlotte while the Chicago White Sox reliever was on a rehab assignment.
He gave a positive review.
“Johnny Cueto looked good,” Kelly said last week. “Johnny’s a great dude. He messes up hitters with timing, multiple looks, leg kicks, slide steps. Johnny does it to try to get guys off balance and he’s a master at it. He was commanding all of his pitches for strikes.”
Cueto joined the Sox in Kansas City and started Monday’s game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium after the team purchased his contract from Charlotte. He was terrific in his Sox debut, allowing two hits in six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Cueto didn’t figure in the decision after the Royals tied the game with three runs off Kendall Graveman in the eighth. But Luis Robert hit a two-run homer in the 10th and Liam Hendriks struck out the side for a 5-3 Sox victory.
It didn’t take long for Cueto to impress as he struck out the side in the first. He retired the first nine batters — striking out five — before surrendering a single to Whit Merrifield to begin the fourth.
He wrapped up his outing by striking out Salvador Perez with two on to end the sixth.
“He’s had a really impressive career,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said before the game. “He pitches with some style. … We’ve gone against him (when La Russa managed the St. Louis Cardinals) and he gives you this and he gives you that and then vice versa.”
The 36-year-old Cueto went 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA and 17 strikeouts in four starts with Charlotte after signing with the Sox as a minor-league free agent April 8.
“The road games were not his forte,” Kelly said, “just because the umpires — I’m not going to say they weren’t ready for Johnny, but when I watched him pitch with the automatic strike zone? Pfft. Good luck. He could dot.
“Some umpires give up on some of the ways his balls move, and they move a ton. So when he’s flipping pitches and they’re strikes in the strike zone but the umpire thinks it runs off, that might get him into trouble.
“But these guys up here, big-league umpires, they know that. They know Johnny, they know how it moves. He looks great. He’s definitely going to help us this year.”
Cueto is 135-97 with a 3.45 ERA in 330 appearances (329 starts) during a 14-year career with the Cincinnati Reds (2008-15), Royals (2015) and San Francisco Giants (2016-21).
The right-hander is a two-time All-Star (2014, 2016), finished second in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2014 and is 2-4 with a 4.54 ERA in eight career postseason starts. He made four starts in the 2015 postseason with the World Series champion Royals.
“I said hello to him and then I told him I still feel the effects of Game 5 in the 2015 (American League) Division Series,” Sox starter Dallas Keuchel said Monday. “He stuck it to us pretty good (when I was) with the (Houston) Astros and he got traded over to the Royals.”
Cueto allowed two runs on two hits and struck out eight in that playoff game on Oct. 14, 2015, a 7-2 Royals win.
“He’s one of the best to do it for over a decade,” Keuchel said, “and it’ll be nice to watch him on (our) side now.”
Cueto went 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 22 outings (21 starts) for the Giants in 2021.
Lucas Giolito was originally scheduled to pitch Monday, but he was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list Friday. Giolito began experiencing symptoms Wednesday.
“The good part of it is all the signs are looking up on (Giolito),” La Russa said. “He’ll pitch in the series, whether it’s (Tuesday) or make an adjustment for Wednesday. That’s the good news. We’re going to wait and see.”
La Russa said Dylan Cease will start the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Game 2 is to be determined. Vince Velasquez and Keuchel are the probable Sox starters Wednesday and Thursday.
Cueto is expected to be a factor in the rotation going forward.
“We would be disappointed if he’s not,” La Russa said. “And we don’t expect to be disappointed. He’s done enough since he’s reported to Arizona (for extended spring training) and what he’s shown in Charlotte (that) we expect him to be helpful.”
In Monday’s corresponding roster move, the Sox optioned infielder Danny Mendick to Charlotte. Mendick is 5-for-23 (.217) with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs in 11 games during two stints with the Sox this season.
()
News
In Kyle Bradish’s ‘huge test’ against Yankees, a mixed bag ends in a 6-2 Orioles loss, their fourth straight
These are the nights that can occur as a major league starter, laboring through innings and leaving the mound with a shake of the head. The game’s bestexperience them rarely, but they come for everyone, sooner or later, and it came for Kyle Bradish on Monday night.
In his first three starts, the right-hander had largely avoided these sorts of displays. If it was ever bound to come, though, it was in start No. 4, against a New York Yankees lineup stacked with left-handed and right-handed power hitters, the kind of variation mixed with experience that creates a potent — and imposing — combination for a rookie learning his way.
“It’s a definite challenge,” manager Brandon Hyde said before the game. “I don’t care if you’re a 10-year vet or a rookie. This is a huge test to pitch against this lineup.”
In a sense, that Bradish only allowed four runs in his 4 1/3 innings during Monday’s 6-2 loss at Oriole Park at Camden Yards was commendable. He worked through traffic throughout, with a 30-pitch first inning setting the stage for a laborious outing.
The 25-year-old worked out of that jam, however, stranding the bases loaded, with three strikeouts mingling with two walks and an infield single. It took a savvy play from second baseman Rougned Odor, cutting the ball off before it reached the outfield, twirling and firing home to hold a runner at third.
And it appeared the six-pitch second inning would even out Bradish’s outing. But a two-out double into Elrod’s Corner by Giancarlo Stanton plated Anthony Rizzo, and two singles and a Jose Trevino homer that collided with the right field foul pole left Bradish with a 5.06 ERA in four starts. He gave up a career-high eight hits and three walks, not matching the 11-strikeout performance he compiled last week in a win against the St. Louis Cardinals.
That outing, in which he didn’t allow a free pass and gave up just four hits across seven innings, showed the promise Bradish possesses. Monday showed that promise has yet to be fully realized — although against the Yankees (26-9), those nights can happen to rookies and veterans alike.
Offensive woes continue
It took a golf swing from Anthony Santander to give the Orioles (14-22) their first hit and first run in the fourth inning, sending a low slider into the flag court beyond right field. But unlike golf, where the lowest score wins, Baltimore’s inability to produce much of anything on offense led to a fourth straight loss.
The absences of Ryan Mountcastle, Austin Hays and Jorge Mateo are clearly impacting an offense without much depth. The lack of production continued a stretch that includes four runs in four games, most recently a series sweep to the Detroit Tigers.
But the Orioles could’ve gotten on the board immediately, with Cedric Mullins reaching on a three-base error from left fielder Joey Gallo. Instead, Trey Mancini was doubled off first after a soft liner from Santander and Ramón Urías grounded out. There would be few other opportunities beyond Santander’s ninth-inning blast — his sixth of the season — that towered over the left field wall.
Left-hander Keegan Akin’s scoreless 3 2/3 innings in relief kept the deficit at three runs, but there was little opportunity to narrow that gap further. And after Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo powered consecutive homers off Félix Bautista in the ninth inning, any window was slammed closed.
Baltimore finished with three hits, the team’s fewest this season. And with 11 whiffs, the Orioles continued a strikeout habit that was especially noticeable Sunday, when they punched out a season-high 16 times.
A handbreadth away
As Hays walked off the field before Monday’s game, he admitted the feeling felt weird — for the first time since he was 10 years old, the Orioles left fielder wore a batting glove, both while swinging and under his glove for fielding.
It’s a necessary precaution as he works his way back from a grisly hand injury that required stitches in several places after he was stepped on sliding into first base Thursday against the Cardinals. His buildup has been slow going. First, he needed to wait a minimum of 48 hours for the stitches to set. Then he needed to wait for the swelling to recede.
His hand has made progress in both regards, allowing him to swing a bat for the first time Monday since the injury. Beyond the weird feeling of a batting glove, Hays said he felt “good.” He also practiced shagging fly balls with his hand still healing — “didn’t drop any,” he said.
“Check that off the list,” Hays said, taking another step toward a return. Hyde said Hays would be available off the bench if necessary, but he didn’t make an appearance. For the foreseeable future, Hays will play with a tight bandage wrapping his pinky, where the most severe cuts occurred, to avoid the stitches from being tugged out. Once the stitches are ready to be removed, he can go without that wrapping — and soon after lose the batting glove.
Mateo said pregame he felt good enough to play, but Hyde preached a slower approach to his return to action. The shortstop sustained bruises on his chest and shoulder after a weighty collision with Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson, which forced Mateo to leave Sunday’s game. But he shouldn’t miss extended time.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Luis Severino throws a gem, Yankees hit 3 more homers in 6-2 win over Orioles
BALTIMORE — Coming into the season, Luis Severino was one of the big question marks the Yankees had. The right-hander had been so limited by injuries over the past three years, the Bombers couldn’t know what to expect. Monday night, Severino answered the question yet again. He pitched six, one-hit innings as the Yankees beat the Orioles 6-2 at Camden Yards.
The Yankees (26-9) have won two straight, six of their last seven and 21 of their last 25. They maintained the best record in baseball.
Jose Trevino ripped a three-run home run in the top of the fourth to give the Yankees the winning runs. It was the catcher’s first home run of the season and the first homer by a Yankee catcher this season. It was Trevino’s first home run since Oct. 1, 2021 and the 10th of his career. Josh Donaldson hit his fifth of the season in the top of the ninth, his third in the last five games. Anthony Rizzo followed with his 10th and first since April 29. That was also the last time the Yankees hit back-to-back homers.
In the third, Giancarlo Stanton doubled on a line drive to left field, allowing Rizzo to score. Stanton, whose “double” went 387 feet to the new left field, was thrown out trying to stretch to third. The left-field wall was moved back before this season and goes from 333 at the foul pole to 398 in left-center just before the bullpens. Stanton’s double would have been a homer with the old dimensions.
Severino held the Orioles to one run on one hit over six innings of work. He allowed an Anthony Santander home run in the fourth inning. He walked two and struck out seven. Aroldis Chapman gave up the Orioles’ other run, another homer to Santander.
Severino worked out of early trouble when Joey Gallo missed on Cedric Mullins’ fly ball to left for a three-base error. Severino walked Trey Mancini to put runners on the corners, but got a big double play from Gleyber Torres and then got a ground ball out to end the threat.
Severino pitched just 27.2 innings from 2019 to 2021 because of injuries. He had a torn lat in 2019 and then a torn ulnar collateral ligament in 2020 that forced him to have Tommy John surgery. Coming into this season, even though he had pitched four innings at the end of 2021 and 1.1 in the Wild Card Game, there were concerns about how deep the righty could go into the season.
“Honestly, I haven’t heard a number uttered. So I would say that that remains very fluid,” Boone said of an innings limit for Severino. “Like we picked a spot when we had the rain outs we kind of slotted him back. I could see us doing that throughout the summer assuming everything continues to go well when you get a day off …. maybe just slide him back. Maybe pick a spot where we go short in an outing if we’re set up with an off day and bullpen wise.
“So, no hard and fast [limit] like we’re not going over this number. We’ll just kind of monitor and as best we can gauge with where he’s at as his season unfolds, but we’re encouraged with what we’ve seen so far.”
The way that Severino has pitched makes it easy to forget that he is coming off of basically three lost seasons. He’s thrown 34. 2 innings in seven starts, probably a quarter of the way through his season. Pitching coach Matt Blake said in spring training that they were using 2021 Jameson Taillon (who was coming off his second Tommy John) and Corey Kluber (who was coming off pitching just one inning in 2020 because of a shoulder injury) as guides.
“I’ve been really impressed with his pitchability and adjustability on the mound. He’s had a couple of outings, even recently where it hasn’t just been smooth sailing and easy going, yet he’s kind of figured it out on the fly and kind of had that experience, pitchability thing, and that’s been really good to see,” Boone said. “Coupled with we’re seeing Luis-type stuff come out which has been encouraging. So we’re excited where he’s at, psyched to see him go out there and continue to build on a season.”
()
News
Ukraine says mission at Mariupol steel mill is complete
By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The regiment that doggedly defended a steel mill as Ukraine’s last stronghold in the port city of Mariupol completed its mission Monday after more than 260 fighters, including some badly wounded, were evacuated and taken to areas under Russia’s control, Ukrainian officials said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the evacuation to separatist-controlled territory was done to save the lives of the fighters who endured weeks of Russian assaults in the maze of underground passages below the hulking Azovstal steelworks. He said the “heavily wounded” were getting medical help.
“Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes to be alive. It’s our principle,” he said. An unknown number of fighters stayed behind to await other rescue efforts.
The steel mill’s defenders got out as Moscow suffered another diplomatic setback in the war, with Sweden joining Finland in deciding to seek NATO membership. And Ukraine made a symbolic gain when its forces reportedly pushed Russian troops back to the Russian border in the Kharkiv region.
Still, Russian forces pounded targets in the industrial heartland of eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, and the death toll, already many thousands, kept climbing with the war set to enter its 12th week on Wednesday.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said 53 seriously wounded fighters were taken from the Azovstal plant to a hospital in Novoazovsk, east of Mariupol. An additional 211 fighters were evacuated to Olenivka through a humanitarian corridor. She said an exchange would be worked out for their return home.
“Mariupol’s defenders have fully accomplished all missions assigned by the command,” she said.
Officials also planned to keep trying to save the fighters who remained inside. Military experts generally put the number of fighters at the plant at anywhere from a few hundred to 1,000.
“The work to bring the guys home continues, and it requires delicacy and time,” Zelenskyy said.
Before Monday’s evacuations from the steelworks began, the Russian Defense Ministry announced an agreement for the wounded to leave the mill for treatment in a town held by pro-Moscow separatists. There was no immediate word on whether the wounded would be considered prisoners of war.
After nightfall Monday, several buses pulled away from the steel mill accompanied by Russian military vehicles. Maliar later confirmed that the evacuation had taken place.
“Thanks to the defenders of Mariupol, Ukraine gained critically important time to form reserves and regroup forces and receive help from partners,” she said. “And they fulfilled all their tasks. But it is impossible to unblock Azovstal by military means.”
The Ukrainian General Staff also said on Facebook that the Mariupol garrison has completed its mission. The commander of the Azov Regiment, which led the defense of the plant, said in a prerecorded video message released Monday that the regiment’s mission had concluded, with as many lives saved as possible.
“Absolutely safe plans and operations don’t exist during war,” Lt. Col. Denis Prokopenko said, adding that all risks were considered and part of the plan included saving “as many lives of personnel as possible.”
Elsewhere in the Donbas, the eastern city of Sievierdonetsk came under heavy shelling that killed at least 10 people, said Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region. In the Donetsk region, Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook that nine civilians were killed in shelling.
The western Ukrainian city of Lviv was rocked by loud explosions early Tuesday. Witnesses counted at least eight blasts accompanied by distant booms, and the smell of burning was apparent some time later. An Associated Press team in Lviv, which was under an overnight curfew, said the sky west of the city was lit up by an orange glow.
The chairman of the Lviv Regional Military Administration said the Russians fired on military infrastructure in the Yavoriv district. The city of Yavoriv is about 15 kilometers (less than 10 miles) from the Polish border.
Ukrainian troops also advanced as Russian forces pulled back from around the northeastern city of Kharkiv in recent days. Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers who reportedly pushed them all the way to the Russian border in the Kharkiv region.
Video showed Ukrainian soldiers carrying a post that resembled a Ukrainian blue-and-yellow-striped border marker. Then they placed it on the ground while a dozen of the soldiers posed next to it, including one with belts of bullets draped over a shoulder.
“I’m very grateful to you, on behalf of all Ukrainians, on my behalf and on behalf of my family,” Zelenskyy said in a video message. “I’m very grateful to all the fighters like you.”
The Ukrainian border service said the video showing the soldiers was from the border “in the Kharkiv region,” but would not elaborate, citing security reasons. It was not immediately possible to verify the exact location.
Ukrainian border guards said they also stopped a Russian attempt to send sabotage and reconnaissance troops into the Sumy region, some 90 miles (146 kilometers) northwest of Kharkiv.
Russia has been plagued by setbacks in the war, most glaringly in its failure early on to take the capital of Kyiv. Much of the fighting has shifted to the Donbas but also has turned into a slog, with both sides fighting village-by-village.
Howitzers from the U.S. and other countries have helped Kyiv hold off or gain ground against Russia, a senior U.S. defense official said. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. military assessment, said Ukraine has pushed Russian forces to within a half-mile to 2.5 miles (1 to 4 kilometers) of Russia’s border but could not confirm if it was all the way to the frontier.
The official said Russian long-range strikes also appeared to target a Ukrainian military training center in Yavoriv, near the Polish border. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Away from the battlefield, Sweden’s decision to seek NATO membership followed a similar decision by neighboring Finland in a historic shift for the counties, which were nonaligned for generations.
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said her country would be in a “vulnerable position” during the application period and urged her fellow citizens to brace themselves.
“Russia has said that that it will take countermeasures if we join NATO,” she said. “We cannot rule out that Sweden will be exposed to, for instance, disinformation and attempts to intimidate and divide us.”
But President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, a NATO member, ratcheted up his objection to their joining. He accused the countries of failing to take a “clear” stance against Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara considers terrorists, and of imposing military sanctions on Turkey.
He said Swedish and Finnish officials who are expected in Turkey next week should not bother to come if they intend to try to convince Turkey of dropping its objection.
“How can we trust them?” Erdogan asked at a joint news conference with the visiting Algerian president.
All 30 current NATO members must agree to let the Nordic neighbors join.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow “does not have a problem” with Sweden or Finland as they apply for NATO membership, but that “the expansion of military infrastructure onto this territory will of course give rise to our reaction in response.”
Putin launched the invasion on Feb. 24 in what he said was an effort to check NATO’s expansion but has seen that strategy backfire. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the membership process for both could be quick.
___
McQuillan reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov and Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Elena Becatoros in Odesa and other AP staffers around the world contributed.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine:
6 Tips To Help You Buy A Flawless Wedding Dress
Johnny Cueto pitches 6 scoreless innings in his debut for the Chicago White Sox, who blow a 3-run lead before winning in the 10th
Bitcoin Holds Key Support, Why BTC Must Clear This Resistance
Florida Workers Compensation – Need to Know Information
How to Make Money Online: Making Money Online Is Not Easy
Cheap Car Insurance
Top 5 Social Media Marketing Tips for Businesses
Is It Always Less Risky To Invest In Stock Mutual Funds Than Directly In Stocks?
Christmas Gift for Him: Top Ten Budget Gift Ideas for 2010
Residual Income Model – A Penny or Ten Grand?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach