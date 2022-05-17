News
Josh Donaldson managing rest to continue putting up big numbers
BALTIMORE — Josh Donaldson feels it. The 36-year-old third baseman recognizes that it takes time for him to work his way into his swing. He understands that, now in his 12th year in the big leagues, he has to balance his career with rest to stay healthy. In the last five games, it seems like he’s worked his way into that zone.
Donaldson hit his fifth homer of the season in the Yankees’ 6-2 win over the Orioles at Camden Yards Monday night. It was his third home run in the last five games.
In the month of April, Donaldson hit .203/.329/.362 with two homers over 20 games. In the last 12 games, Donaldson hit .311/.404/.556 with a .959 OPS and three home runs.
“I feel like at the plate right now, I’ve been making pretty good decisions. When I get a good pitch to hit, I’m not missing it. Normally, that’s the difference,” Donaldson said. “And obviously with my swing, there’s movement that goes on in that and being able to be consistent with those moves is important for me. Obviously, the more at-bats that you get, it gets more consistent.
“The good thing is, I feel like (manager Aaron Boone) has been playing me to let me get to play defense a few days and then DH to let my body stay somewhat fresh,” Donaldson continued, “and still get broke in and I feel like that’s kind of where I’m at right now… I feel like I am breaking into that part of the season to where my body feels good day in and day out. Obviously with more at-bats I can get better.”
Donaldson is a nice fit into a lineup that is just rolling right now. He’s obviously contributing to the power show that they are putting up. After adding three homers on Monday night — from Donaldson, Anthony Rizzo and Jose Trevino — the Yankees led MLB with 52 homers.
He’s contributed 14 RBI to an offense that also led the American League East in RBI (164).
Donaldson’s played solid defense at third base, and as a player who doesn’t back down from challenges, he’s brought a little bit of an edge to a team that really didn’t have one.
The Yankees traded for Donaldson in a deal that also brought over shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and minor league catcher Ben Rortvedt and sent catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela to the Twins.
Lost in the drama of Donaldson — who called out Gerrit Cole as the first pitcher whose stats showed the effects of MLB’s crackdown on pitchers’ uses of illegal sticky stuff — was that the Yankees were getting a veteran hitter who would bring an edge to the lineup.
Donaldson was the 2015 American league Most Valuable Player, a three-time All-Star and two time Silver Slugger Award winner. Donaldson came over as a career .269/.367/.505 hitter with 251 home runs in 1,201 career games over 11 Major League seasons. In 2021, he hit .247 with 26 homers and 72 RBI in 135 games with the Twins.
Donaldson, who had two years and $50 million owed on his contract with the Twins, also had battled injuries over the last two years.
So, he’s appreciated how Boone has factored in rest as a preemptive program to help him keep his swing consistent, but his body fresh.
“For me, I think so. Yeah. I mean, I know everybody has a different outlook on it. Some guys don’t like DH-ing,” Donaldson said. “And I understand that as well. Like for me and where I’m at, in my career that’s big for me to be able to do that.”
()
News
‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Delivers Some Much Needed Comfort and Kindness
Many have compared the experience of watching Downton Abbey to being wrapped in a warm blanket. Although the six-season TV series had its tragic moments (we miss you, Sybil), that was exactly what it offered every Sunday evening on PBS. A 2019 film, also titled Downton Abbey, continued the storyline and urged a similar feeling: comfort. Now, after lockdowns and illnesses and the deaths of loved ones, a sequel film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, is just what the doctor ordered, bringing with it a warm sense of kindness and optimism.
|
DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA ★★★1/2 (3.5/4 stars)
The setting is 1928 and the Crawley family has found themselves at a turning point, with the modern age making its way into the traditional walls of Downton Abbey. The roof of the historic manor home has begun to leak and Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) convinces her father Robert, the Earl of Grantham, (Hugh Bonneville) to take a chance by allowing a Hollywood film crew to use the property for a silent movie. The arrival of two Hollywood stars, the glamorous Myrna Dalgleish (Laura Haddock) and the dapper Guy Dexter (Dominic West), sends the staff into an excited frenzy. It’s a meta storyline—Downton Abbey is filmed in historic English home Highclere Castle, which has been able to refurbish itself with the funds—that draws a lot of laughter and whimsy into the mix.
Meanwhile, news arrives that Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham (Maggie Smith), has inherited a villa in the south of France from a man she knew during her youth. Some of the family, including Robert, Cora (Elizabeth McGovern), Tom Branson (Allen Leech) and Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael), travel to see the villa—and uncover Violet’s past. This storyline, while beautiful to watch, is slightly less compelling than the drama at the house, where Lady Mary is forced to step in as a voice actress when the silent film becomes a talkie.
Though Downton Abbey: A New Era exists as a closed chapter of a much longer journey, it does require a familiarity with the characters and their histories. This is a movie for fans, with insider references and jokes intended to captivate those who have followed the Crawley family and their servants for over a decade. Most of the key players from the TV series have returned and the new additions, including Lucy Branson (Tuppence Middleton) and Lady Bagshaw (Imelda Staunton), feel like they’ve been around for years. Enjoyable secondary storylines, like Robert James-Collier’s Barrow finally finding a viable love interest in Guy Dexter, are satisfying because they’re part of a much longer narrative adventure.
Downton Abbey: A New Era is notably funnier than its previous chapters, which feels intentional on the part of screenwriter Julian Fellows. It’s also a tear-jerker on par with that episode where Matthew Crawley met his untimely demise (bring Kleenex). Some may dismiss Downton Abbey as fluff, and perhaps it is. But there’s a place for comforting entertainment that allows us to laugh and cry with characters to whom we feel deeply connected. When times are tough, we go back to what feels familiar and even the swell of Downton Abbey’s score feels like a friend reaching out to hold our hand. Fellows and director Simon Curtis give the audience exactly what it’s looking for and there’s a real power to that. Downton Abbey: A New Era acknowledges that it’s okay to just want that warm blanket. It’s not a guilty pleasure; it’s actual pleasure. If there was ever a time to run into Downton Abbey’s welcoming embrace it’s now.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
News
Former Orioles great Adam Jones hints playing career might be over: ‘A hell of a run’
Former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones didn’t entirely shut the door on his playing career. But in an article for The Players’ Tribune, Jones hinted at his time playing baseball reaching an end, reminiscing on his time in Japan as the “perfect sendoff.”
“I feel incredibly lucky,” Jones wrote. “I gave every day my all. And it’s been a hell of a run.”
The five-time All-Star selection with the Orioles last played in Major League Baseball in 2019 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, a final stop after 11 seasons in Baltimore and two in Seattle.
Then the 36-year-old moved to Japan, where he played for the Orix Buffaloes. He didn’t realize it at the time, but his last in-game swing of the bat as a professional might’ve happened there.
In Game 5 of the 2021 Japan Series against the Yakult Swallows, with his wife and two sons sitting in the stands, Jones hit a pinch-hit solo home run to give the Buffaloes the lead.
Jones wrote that he was “fortunate enough to have had an amazing career,” beginning with the 2003 draft, when the Mariners selected him 37th overall. A trade brought him to Baltimore, where he was a fixture in center field and won four Gold Glove awards.
But that last swing with Orix? That tops it all, part of an overseas adventure with his family that resulted in “the time of our lives.”
“I’d love to keep playing,” Jones wrote. “I really would. But if my time has indeed come to an end, and that last blast against Yakult is indeed my swan song, you know what … I’m good with that. Baseball has given so much to me over the years. It’s taken me to so many places, allowed me to see and experience more than I could’ve ever imagined.”
Jones totaled 1,781 hits, 263 home runs, 866 RBIs and batted .279 in his 11 seasons with the Orioles, helping lead the franchise to the playoffs in 2012, 2014 and 2016.
Last month, Jones said on 105.7 FM that the Orioles hadn’t invited him to any planned events for the 30-year anniversary of Camden Yards, although an Orioles spokesperson said the club was still in the process of inviting Jones and other notable alumni from the ballpark’s history.
()
News
Jacob deGrom continuing to heal from scapula injury
Jacob deGrom has continued to heal from his scapula injury.
On Tuesday, the Mets announced their injured ace had more imaging done on Monday, which showed continued healing in the scapula.
As a result, deGrom will also continue his throwing program, to build distance and velocity.
The team said it would continue to provide further updates on his progress.
The last update the team gave of the pitcher was back on April 25, when an MRI and CT scan showed enough healing in his bone to begin “loading and strengthening” his shoulder.
DeGrom initially developed the stress reaction in his right scapula in Spring Training, just days before MLB’s Opening Weekend.
()
Josh Donaldson managing rest to continue putting up big numbers
Villas In Sea Cave Area Cyprus – A Great Purchase
‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Delivers Some Much Needed Comfort and Kindness
Shared Web Hosting Overview: Is It Right For You?
What is the Purchasing Process For Hospitals Buying Hospital Equipment?
Former Orioles great Adam Jones hints playing career might be over: ‘A hell of a run’
Jacob deGrom continuing to heal from scapula injury
WordPress – How Hard is it to Install?
Daytona Beach Mainland 2024 safety Zay Mincey offered by UCF
Use the Internet As a Tool to Sell and Gain Clients
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach