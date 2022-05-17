News
Kristian Winfield: Luka Doncic is undeniable. Chris Paul … not so much
I remember when it happened. March 2, when the Dallas Mavericks played the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s when I realized Luka Doncic was a top-5 player.
But Sunday night, after Luka Magic’s Mavericks ran up a 47-point lead to dismiss the league-best Suns in Game 7 — in Phoenix — I realized top-5 might not do him justice.
Doncic repeatedly sought LeBron James in pick-and-roll switches and attacked him time after time in the fourth quarter of that March game. It was similar to his all-out assault on the Suns on May 15 that began with 27 points in the first half.
The Mavericks, who had blown a 21-point lead to the Lakers and trailed by six in the final period, won by five in that decisive March matchup, delivering all but the death blow to a Lakers team still delusional enough to believe it had a chance at the playoffs, let alone the Play-In.
“Until you stomp me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, I’ve got a chance,” James said. “So that’s my confidence.”
No, no. That’s Luka’s confidence.
It’s become more clear with every opponent who steps in the Slovenian Savage’s path: Luka Doncic is undeniable. Doncic played on a bad calf and still hung 33 on that so-called vaunted Utah Jazz defense. He made every single Phoenix defender — from Defensive Player of the Year candidate Mikal Bridges, to prototypical 3-and-D wing Jae Crowder, to the helpless switching center Deandre Ayton — look like a chair on the basketball floor. Cameron Johnson was a folding chair in Game 7, when Doncic shook him so hard, he fell to the ground, in a moment that rivaled James Harden’s breakdown of Wesley Johnson years back.
Talk about a path to the NBA Finals. If Doncic makes it there, he’ll have gone through the gauntlet.
The Jazz, for all their shortcomings, are still one of the best defenses in basketball, as are the Suns, and as are the Golden State Warriors, who are waiting, with one of the greatest defensive players in basketball history, Draymond Green.
If Green can’t guard Doncic, then no one can. The Warriors will throw some mix of Green, Klay Thompson, rookie Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter and Kevon Looney — and if Gary Payton II was healthy, he’d get his shot at Doncic, too.
And if the Mavericks defy the odds once again and defeat the Warriors in the conference finals, Doncic will have to face one of the two best defenses in all of basketball: DPOY Marcus Smart’s Boston Celtics, or DPOY snub Bam Adebayo’s Miami Heat.
What Doncic has proven so far is that he’s not ducking any smoke. He’s seeking it, just like he sought LeBron James on those early-March switches.
Shoutouts to the Mavericks for having the foresight to pull off such a deal on draft night. The gap between Doncic and Trae Young just got wider, and that says a lot because Young is one helluva player.
But he’s not top-5, and Doncic ain’t No. 5.
CP0 FOR LAST 6
Talk about a disappointment. No one took a harder hit in the eye of public perception than Chris Paul, who is now 0-for-6 in his last six Game 7s.
Think about the optics on that: In his last six win-or-go-home matchups, Chris Paul has lost. Isiah Thomas would never. Neither would Magic Johnson.
That’s the standard you have to live by when you’ve been crowned the Point God. Paul is assuredly the regular-season point god, but in the playoffs, specifically when the season is on the line, Paul is proving no more than a false idol.
And you can’t blame Scott Foster for this one. He wasn’t an official Sunday night.
The true constant is Paul, who was the first player in NBA history to blow four 2-0 playoff series leads, before extending his own record to five against the Mavericks on Sunday night.
Paul said he isn’t going to retire, even though his production plummeted like the crypto market after his 37th birthday following Game 2.
It’s all good, king. Keep collecting them coins. Paul has three more years left on his deal, which is worth about $90 million. The Suns will be back next year, and they better pay Ayton his worth, too.
BUCK STOPS HERE
Just how valuable is home-court advantage? It’s about worth a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Bucks and Celtics both faced the same decision in their regular season finale: Win and face Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s Nets in the first round, or lose and take the No. 3 seed. The Bucks rested all of their starters and lost intentionally, while the Celtics put a 30-point pounding on the Grizzlies.
Which means the Bucks gave the Celtics home-court advantage, in Boston of all places, which came back to bite them because Khris Middleton missed the entire series with an MCL injury.
We all know the drill from here. Role players historically play better at home, especially in elimination games. The Celtics shot 22-of-50 from downtown — led by 7-of-18 shooting from deep by Grant Williams — while the Bucks logged just four makes on 33 attempts.

Dave Hyde: Miami Heat, Florida Panthers start big playoff series — and blame TV for it happening at same time
Sorry if I’m distracted writing this Florida Panthers column.
I’m on a second keyboard simultaneously writing a Miami Heat column.
Both of our local teams are alive in the playoffs and — inexplicably and irretrievably — play Tuesday night to start an unfortunately overlapping schedule in what should be their rock fights of playoff series.
It’s like two cousins having simultaneous weddings. Can you be in two counties at once? Should you be asked to?
The Panthers drop the puck Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Tampa Bay Lightning in Sunrise in the second round of the NHL playoffs. The Heat tip off their Eastern Conference finals in Miami against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.
They play the same nights in all four home games in their respective series, too. How dumb is that? They clash on six of the scheduled seven games, if necessary. Take your bathroom breaks strategically, folks.
What will be a fun time, maybe a memorable time for South Florida sports is a little less so because of this overlapping schedule. It hurts the Panthers more than the Heat. The Panthers could use some stand-alone time. They need to build a fan base, and the playoffs are the time to do that.
Now they face two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay on the ice and blue-ribbon Heat on the schedule. How did such playoff fortune come with scheduling misfortune?
For starters, it’s uncharted water for the Panthers and Heat to play this deep in simultaneous playoffs. That’s typically the Panthers’ fault. They haven’t made a second round since 1996, while this is the seventh Eastern Conference finals for the Heat.
Here’s the larger truth of this scheduling fiasco: There’s no one looking out for local fans in this decision. It was dictated by TV executives looking out for their investments.
“The people making the decision aren’t thinking about [South Florida] fans wanting to see both games,’ a network TV source said. “They’re thinking what’s best for ratings.”
After Boston advanced Sunday afternoon, ESPN had by contract the Eastern series with the Heat starting Tuesday night. The Panthers needed some help with other Sunday NHL games to side-step the Heat’s schedule. They got none.
They needed the New York Rangers to lose — and, with them, the New York market and national viewing to be out of the playoffs. The Rangers won in overtime.
The Panthers could have gotten help if the Dallas Stars won, because they share an arena owned by the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. But the Stars lost to Calgary, and that meant there would be no conflict for the Mavericks and no need to put the NHL on specific days in Dallas.
ESPN, with first choice, took the New York-Carolina series for Wednesday. That’s the slot the Panthers wanted. They were left with the Tuesday slot on TNT.
Where was NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman? Didn’t he need to stand up for the Panthers in this fight? Well, this is the first year the NHL is back to a big television stage with ESPN and TNT. He had little leverage in pushing for the Panthers’ best.
There was another telling, scheduling twist of where the NHL stands in pecking orders. Country singer Kane Brown’s concert Saturday in Tampa’s Amalie Arena pushed the series’ Game 3 to Sunday afternoon.
That’s the only reason the Panthers and Heat aren’t scheduled to clash all seven games. It also meant the Panthers and Lightning will play on ridiculous back-to-back days. That rarely happens in a playoff series.
Game 4 is Monday night in Tampa — same as the Heat’s Game 4 in Boston. It doesn’t matter that few season-ticket holders overlap or the Heat draw more from Miami-Dade and the Panthers from Broward and Palm Beach.
Still, these a first-world sports problems, the ones the lucky markets have. These are two, bare-knuckled series coming. The Panthers and Lightning tried to artificially create a rivalry going back to their expansion years in the 1990s.
There’s always been some boiling blood between these franchise. They’ve had more on-ice fights with each other than any other team, according to the site hockeyfights.com. Some of that’s because they’re in the same division and play more games. The Panthers have had 99 fights with Tampa players compared to second-place Philadephia at 81 fights
But when Tampa was contending for and winning a Stanley Cup in 2003, Lightning coach John Tortorella said the sad-sack Panthers weren’t a rival. “That can only happen in the playoffs,’ he said.
All these years later it’s happening. Tampa Bay beat the Panthers in a tough series last year en route to second-straight Stanley Cup. Now they meet again. They’re as much a rival as the Panthers have by now.
Boston has a more layered history with the Heat. Dwyane Wade saying, “This won’t happen again,” when the Celtics took the Heat out of the 2010 playoffs in the first postseason of the Big Three era? LeBron James having 45 points and 15 rebounds in an era-changing Game 6 the next year?
“Danny Ainge needs to shut the f— up,’ Heat president Pat Riley said after the Celtics general manager said LeBron was whining about officiating the next year.
Boston is a tough team this year. So is Tampa Bay. In any other year, these would be playoff series that would stand alone for intrigue. Now they arrive with a shared stage.
Heat vs. Celtics.
Panthers vs. Lightning.
Panthers vs. Heat.
Do you pick a team each night or split television screens? Is the pleasure and pain doubled, halved or squared? And what of us poor sports writers having to make a Sophie’s Choice?
Finally, there’s this to consider: Game 7 for each series is Sunday, May 29. It could rank as the most consequential date in South Florida sports history. Two teams. Two playoff prizes. And thousands of fans going crazy watching both games at once.

Wild defenseman Matt Dumba reveals he suffered punctured lung in April
Wild defenseman Matt Dumba slowly staggered to his skates during an April 5 game following a head-on collision with Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki in the neutral zone. In the aftermath, Dumba missed 12 games with what the team deemed an upper-body injury.
On Monday, Dumba revealed the specifics, telling reporters he suffered a punctured lung in the incident, plus a dislocated rib. He praised the team’s training staff for helping him return to the lineup in time for the playoffs.
“It was tough to go through,” Dumba said. “Those guys pushed me knowing I wanted to get back and help this team.”
Asked if he was at 100 percent for the opening-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, Dumba sidestepped the question, replying, “I was going to play no matter what.” He actually returned to game action for the regular-season finale against the Colorado Avalanche.
“We wanted to give it a test run,” Dumba said. “I felt good enough to play.”
That said, Dumba was conspicuously absent on the power play throughout the series between the Wild and the Blues. Was the absence due to him not being at full strength?
“I think it has a little bit to do with that,” Dumba said. “But we’ve got plenty of guys that can play on the power play.”
The Wild fell 4-2 in the series with the Blues, bowing out in the first round once again — and an ineffective power play was a big reason why. The most frustrating part for Dumba, beyond the fact that he wasn’t at 100 percent for the playoffs, was that he felt like the Wild let the fan base down.
“It was an atmosphere we’ve never seen here before,” Dumba said. “That’s why it’s so hard to be sitting here now with the season over.”
DENTAL WORK
Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek sported a toothless grin Monday while chatting with reporters. His need for dental work came as a result of defenseman Dmitry Kulikov accidentally whacking him in the face last week before the Wild were eliminated by the Blues.
“It’s hard,” said Eriksson Ek, who missed nearly 20 minutes of game time before returning with a full shield. ” You want to be out there.”
Though his face looked a little better, if not a little swollen, on Monday, Eriksson Ek said he lost a few teeth in the incident and also punctured a hole in his lip. Originally, the training staff tried to glue Eriksson Ek’s teeth back into his mouth before deciding to pull them out completely.
Did it hurt?
“You’re so fired up from the game, so not too bad,” Eriksson Ek said. “On the flight and the next day was pretty painful.”
FREE AGENTS
While it’s unclear if the Wild are going to re-sign star winger Kevin Fiala this offseason — he’s probably going to be too expensive — there’s a very good chance they bring back defenseman Jake Middleton if the price is right.
It’s clear that Middleton wants to be back next season.
“I’ve mentioned how much I enjoy it here and how seamless the fit was right away,” Middleton said. “I’m pretty bummed out that it’s ended now because I’m just getting to know these guys. I really enjoyed going to war with them every night. I’m really enjoying it here, and it would be nice to come back.”
It’s also a good bet that the Wild kick the tires with veteran winger Nic Deslauriers. He clearly has interest in returning to Minnesota.
“We strongly love Minny and there’s hope I come back, for sure,” Deslauriers said. “It’s all about business now.”
White House says deal near to reopen formula plant
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under fire from parents and politicians, President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday is expected to announce an agreement to reopen the largest domestic manufacturing plant of infant formula and to ease import rules to allow supplies in from overseas, amid a nationwide shortage spurred by the Michigan plant’s shutdown earlier this year over safety issues.
A consent decree between the producer, Abbott, and the Food and Drug Administration that would pave the way for reopening the plant is “forthcoming,” said Brian Deese, the director of the White House’s National Economic Council. He added the agency would also take steps Monday to allow more foreign imports into the U.S. to address the urgent supply constraints.
It comes as the Biden administration has come under intense pressure over the last week to do more to ease the shortage of formula that has forced parents of infants to go to significant lengths to feed their children.
Over the weekend, the White House offered formula manufacturers and retailers transportation and logistics support, and working with all major formula producers to boost production, including reaching out to their suppliers to encourage them to prioritize production and delivery of formula ingredients.
Deese said the administration “made clear to all of them that federal resources, including transportation and logistics resources, are available and on call and we are prepared to move assets in coordination with them as and when we identify need.”
The shortage stems from a February recall by Abbott, the nation’s largest formula maker, that shuttered the company’s Michigan plant and exacerbated ongoing supply chain disruptions among formula makers, leaving fewer options on stores shelves across much of the country. The shortage has led retailers like CVS and Target to limit how many containers customers can purchase per visit and forced some parents to swap and sell formula online.
On Monday, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” that the federal agency is “working really closely with Abbott” to reopen the closed Michigan factory and he expects that “in a very short period of time we’re going to have an announcement about the path forward.”
Califf said an announcement is forthcoming about importing baby formula from abroad, noting that the key is making sure the instructions for the formula are in languages that mothers and caregivers can understand.
The FDA warned families against making their own baby formula because it has 30 distinct constituents that have to be in the right amount, otherwise the formula can possibly be dangerous to consume.
Abbott’s voluntary recall was triggered by four illnesses reported in babies who had consumed powdered formula from the Michigan plant. All four infants were hospitalized with a rare type of bacterial infection and two died.
Abbott is one of just four companies that produce roughly 90% of U.S. formula, so its shutdown squeezed already tight supplies.
After a six-week inspection, FDA investigators published a list of problems in March, including lax safety and sanitary standards and a history of bacterial contamination in several parts of the plant.
But Chicago-based Abbott has emphasized that its products have not been directly linked to the bacterial infections in children. Samples of the bacteria found at its plant did not match the strains collected from the babies by federal investigators. The company has repeatedly stated it is ready to resume manufacturing, pending an FDA decision.
The terms of the consent decree were not immediately clear, including what steps Abbott was taking to remediate issues raised by the FDA or how quickly production at the plant would be restarted.
Former FDA officials say fixing the type of problems uncovered at Abbott’s plant takes time, and infant formula facilities receive more scrutiny than other food facilities. Companies need to exhaustively clean the facility and equipment, retrain staff, repeatedly test and document there is no contamination.
Even if the facility reopens soon, the FDA will still face scrutiny for its handling of the issues at the plant.
FDA inspectors visited the factory in September for a routine inspection, around the time that the first bacterial infection was reported in an infant. Although inspectors uncovered several violations— including standing water and unsanitary conditions— the FDA did not shut down the plant or issue any formal warning.
Only after several more illnesses were reported did the FDA return to the plant in January, this time finding a history of bacterial contamination in several parts of the plant. Abbott then shut down the facility and recalled several powdered formulas in mid-February.
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro reported last month that a whistleblower had contacted the FDA in October about unsafe conditions and practices at the plant, including falsifying plant records and failing to properly test formula for contamination.
She and other lawmakers are set to question FDA Commissioner Califf about that issue and others at a hearing scheduled for Thursday.
