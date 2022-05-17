Blockchain
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 16TH May 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on16thMay.
For a more complete list please follow our twitter@LBank_Exchange
Project:ENTC
Listing date:16thMay
Key words:NFT, Utility, defi, Listed on BW.COM,ERC20
Official Website: http://enterbutton.io
About:
ENTERBUTTON (ENTC) strives to construct a project which establishes a harmonious relationship between the blockchain ecosystem and the entertainment business and based on its credibility and its influence within the entertainment world, it seeks to provide and distribute the best-in-class NFT entertainment products to public worldwide.ENTERBUTTON(ENTC) builds up the cornerstone of the pan-cultural ecosystem rooted in entertainment. Through the ENTC NFT Collection and blockchain technology, ENTC’s vision is to spread the importance of recording and upholding cultural arts as well as create the ENTC universe where De-fi ecosystem users can coexist under stable platform operation. The world will be familiarized with NFT as it converges with metaverse, entertainment, and P2E games. At the very center of the world’s entertainment NFT contents, there lies ENTC.
Project:HAC
Listing date:17th May
Key words:Platform, Initial listing, ERC20
Official Website:http://heaven-haechi.io/index_en.html
About:
The Haechi platform pursues a multifunctional ecosystem created for everyone. Based on the cryptocurrency Haechi platform used for payment, compensation, and transactions on online and mobile services, between existing and developing services Integrating disconnected point compensation schemes, content purchases and payments. The goal is to create a platform where users’ assets can be moved and traded between heterogeneous services. We would like to establish a compensation and trading system, develop a wallet and API that can be connected to services in other fields, and establish an ecosystem system that can be used in the online real economy to promote the usability, connectivity, and sustainability of Haechi to users.
Project:CHEQ
Listing date:18thMay
Key words:Public Chain (Layer One), listed on Gate, Bitmart,Osmosi,ERC20
Official Website:https://www.cheqd.io/
About:
Self-sovereign identity (SSI) / Decentralised identity puts data back under the control of the individual so they can decide when, what and to whom they share their data. However it is missing a payments system which is slowing growth. We are building that payment system through a dedicated public permissionless network on Cosmos, with a dedicated token (CHEQ) and crucially pluggable tokenomics and payment rails to incentivize all particpents to build new trusted data ecosystems and new data market places.
As identity and trusted data shifts to this paradigm, we will be the de-facto payment mechanism for identity and trusted data, globally and cross-industry. We have already signed to our network over 60% of the Self-Sovereign Identity market (SSI companies bulding SSI applications ontop of our network) who will bring their customers (large banks, supply chain, manufacturing, web3, DeFi, NFTs, exchanges etc…) to our network as well as build applications on our network.
Project:GFT
Listing date:19th May
Key words:Gamefi, Listed onmimo,IOTEX
Official Website:https://starcrazy.com/
About:
GFT (Game Fantasy Token) is the utility token of StarCrazy, the latest blockchain Play-to-Earn game built on the IoTeX platform. Players buy and sell Starz (NFTs) and can fuse them for a chance to create more valuable characters. Assign your Starz to mine to earn GFT or GFS tokens. You can also stake your GFT tokens in a liquidity pool for yet another way to earn.
Project:ARTR
Listing date:20th May
Key words:DApp,Listed on coinsbit,Mainnet
Official Website:https://artery.network/en/
About:
Artery is a project based on 2 key components: utility and clarity. Based on this, the main tasks were formed:Communicate clearly about the work of Artery Blockchain;Provide users with useful Blockchain products in the form of an Artery Network application and enable them to make money with them.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings –May9th to May15th, 2022
Name:DVLD
Weekly gain: 2000%
Official Website:http://diviland.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/dvld/usdt/#innovation
Name:TOMS
Official Website:https://tomtomcoin.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/toms/usdt/#innovation
Name:PIE
Weekly gain: 3%
Official Website:https://pieme.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/pie/usdt/#innovation
Name:SPSI
Official Website:https://www.spmainnet.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/spsi/usdt/#usd
Name:OPSMEN
Official Website:https://www.opsmen.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/opsmen/usdt/#innovation
Name:NIT
Official Website:https://nesten.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/nit/usdt/#innovation
Name:ELC
Weekly gain: 2016%
Official Website:http://eliac.info/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/elc/usdt/#innovation
Name:MON
Weekly gain: 90%
Official Website:https://monstock.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mon/usdt/#innovation
Name:HUB
Weekly gain: 58%
Official Website:https://hubcoin.space
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/hub/usdt/#innovation
Name:VT
Official Website:https://www.virtualtourist.io
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/vt/usdt/#innovation
Name:TINC
Weekly gain: 165%
Official Website:https://tinyworlds.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tinc/usdt/#innovation
Name:FWC
Weekly gain: 18%
Official Website:https://fwctoken.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fwc/usdt/#innovation
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now:
lbank.info
Visit Our Social Media：
Join Our Community:
Telegram
Contact Details:
For business cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
For marketing cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Careful with Your Discord Server
Origin Protocol’s co-founder Josh Fraser pointed out some of the popular platform’s vulnerabilities
Ever since its founding in 2015 as a tool for connecting and communicating with other gamers, Discord has very quickly established itself as the de facto community communications platform of choice for blockchain- and crypto-based projects and businesses of every conceivable type. From exclusive, invite-only Discord servers for NFT collections to airdrop and insider news communities, countless blockchain, NFT, crypto, DeFi, and Web3 projects use Discord as their go-to community engagement and marketing platform.
Unfortunately, many server security issues, hacks, compromised accounts, and other privacy problems on Discord have plagued the platform. Josh Fraser, a co-founder of Origin Protocol, recently highlighted many of these issues in a Twitter thread that he posted to educate the general public about the potential hazards of using Discord.
To begin, Fraser says that unauthorized third parties can gather many insights into the internal workings of different projects on Discord because the Discord API leaks the name, description, members list, and activity data for every private channel on every server. Since many crypto projects use private channels on Discord for many different needs, such as collaborating on as yet announced partnerships, product launches, exchange listings, and more, it is incorrect for anyone to assume that these channels are truly as private as their users assume.
To illustrate his point, Fraser explains how private servers for Binance staff, an OpenSea server for Solana launch partners, and a Compound Finance channel for Coinbase, were all found to not be private despite Discord signaling via a lock icon that they were.
What are some of the dangers of these issues? For starters, Discord’s security breaches range from leaking private server information, private user data (which can be used for doxing), and activity data (which can indicate an upcoming listing or release), to crypto projects using their multisig wallet addresses as the description for their private channels, which can potentially flag otherwise unremarkable data to malicious eavesdroppers. These are in addition to Discord effectively compromising the trust of the public (and its users) by not securing data on servers that should be private.
While these issues were brought by Fraser to the Discord team, it does not seem likely that they will be addressed anytime soon. It is in the best interest of the public to be aware of these potential security issues and to take whatever action they deem appropriate to protect their privacy and data.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Holds Key Support, Why BTC Must Clear This Resistance
Bitcoin corrected lower and tested the $29,000 support against the US Dollar. BTC must settle above the $30,500 resistance to start a decent increase.
- Bitcoin failed to gain pace above $31,000 and corrected lower below $30,000.
- The price is now trading above the $30,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near $29,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could gain bullish momentum if there is a close above the $30,500 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Faces Hurdles
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from the $31,500 zone. BTC traded below the $30,000 support zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was a move below the $29,500 level, but the bulls were active near the $29,000 zone. A low is formed near $29,060 and the price is now recovering losses. There was a clear move above the $29,500 level. The price cleared the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $31,390 swing high to $29,060 low.
Bitcoin is now trading above the $30,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near $29,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
An immediate resistance is near the $30,300 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $31,390 swing high to $29,060 low. A successful close above the $30,300 level could open the doors for a decent increase.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $31,400 level. A clear move above the $30,300 and $31,400 resistance levels might start a fresh increase in the coming sessions. The next key resistance could be near the $32,500 level, above which the price might rise towards $34,000.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to gain pace above the $31,400 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $29,600 level.
The first major support is near the $29,000 level. A downside break and close below the $29,000 support might start a major decline. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $89,000 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $29,600, followed by $29,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $30,500, $31,400 and $32,500.
Blockchain
Ethereum Hashrate Breaks All-Time High, Will Price Follow?
Ethereum hashrate has been on the rise in recent times. The cryptocurrency has been one of the most profitable ventures for crypto miners and as more people flocked to enjoy some of the spoils, the hashrate has skyrocketed. It has now hit multiple all-time highs in just the space of May alone. However, the question remains if the price of the digital asset is set to do as well as it has done in terms of its mining hashrate.
Ethereum Hashrate Hits New ATH
The month of May would prove to be a very good one for Ethereum when it comes to mining. After steadily climbing through the month of April, mining hashrate had touched as high as 1.1923 PH/s on the 3rd of the month. This was understandably widely celebrated in the market but it was far from done.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Funding Rates Remain Unmoved Despite Plunge To $30,000
The next couple of weeks would be new all-time highs set after the other. Now, two weeks into the month, it has reached another ATH. On 13th May, the Ethereum hashrate had climbed to 1.2370 PH/s. This is the highest that the hashrate has ever been. It represents a 124% growth on a year-over-year basis.
ETH price settles above $2,000 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Ethereum still operates on a proof of work mechanism though and it is reported that there are over 80 mining pools that are currently providing the hashrate for the network. One thing to note is that the hashrate has been on the rise as the “Merge” draws closer. This upgrade would effectively eliminate the need for
high computing machines required to solve complex equations to verify transactions. Instead, the network would use a proof of stake mechanism to carry out transactions.
How ETH Is Doing
Ethereum has managed to make its mark above $2,000 once more. This has come after a long week fraught with crashes and dips. A hard-won victory but a victory nonetheless. However, it would seem to be the only one trend-wise.
Looking at the indicators for the digital asset, it has marked an incredibly bearish trend for both the short and long term. Even though it is maintaining its position above the $2,000 level at the time of this writing, it still marks all the boxes for a bearish asset, such as trading below the 50 to 200-day moving averages.
Related Reading | Ethereum Tumbles To 10-Month Lows As Sell-Offs Intensifies
Sentiment among investors has also skewed completely into the selling territory. With even the 100 – 200-day MACD pointing towards sell. What this shows is that the selling pressure on investors at this time is one of the highest it has ever been in recent times.
Nevertheless, ETH holders are not doing too badly compared to others. The majority of those who hold the digital asset remains in the profit territory even though ETH has lost over half of its all-time high value. It is also worth noting that the majority have been holding their coins for more than one year.
Featured image from Medium, chart from TradingView.com
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 16TH May 2022
Commercial Insurance For Natural Disasters
How to Buy Used Olhausen Pool Tables
Willson Contreras’ 1st-inning grand slam — his 100th career home run — sparks the Chicago Cubs’ 9-0 win
Who Needs Product Liability Insurance?
Wealthy Affiliate Log In – How to Access Your Account
Royce Lewis helps lead Twins past Athletics
Commercial Liability Insurance: An Introduction to GL Insurance, Its Covers, and What to Look For
7 Steps to Becoming a Successful Barrel Racer on a Budget
Business Owners Insurance for the Toy Store
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach