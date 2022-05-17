Finance
Medical Doctors of Washington – District of Columbia Doctors
There are several doctors located in the area of Columbia, Washington that offer different types of health care and medical treatments. These doctors have their own clinics where patients can have immediate medical attention especially when hospitals are far away from their home.
Some of these doctors can provide home service treatment for patients who cannot visit their clinics due to serious illness. These doctors are mostly affiliated with hospitals in which they can refer patients in case further treatment is necessary.
Washington Institute of Natural Medicine
3402 Connecticut Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20008
Telephone: (202) 237-7681
Among the established medical institutions is the Washington Institute of Natural Medicine. The institute provides homeopathy treatment to many patients in Washington, D.C. and its neighboring districts. The center is manned by certified doctors of naturopathy and licensed natural health care personnel.
Dr. Victoria K. Goldsten is the director of the center. Since 1973, Dr. Goldsten has devoted her expertise in treating several patients. During her early medical practice, she has served to several hospitals in the area. She is also a certified in homeopathy, acupressure, hypnotherapy, and Reiki.
Her credentials include:
o B.S. Nursing degree holder
o Doctorate degree in Naturopathy
o Registered Naturopath in the District of Columbia
o Licensed nurse and massage in Maryland and Washington
Dr. Goldsten has also conducted several seminars on the importance and methods of natural medicine.
Dr. Neal J. Naff
Telephone: 410-616-7600
Dr. Naff is a certified neurosurgeon. Dr. Naff finished his neurosurgical study at the Johns Hopkins Hospital.
His credentials and achievements include:
o Founding member of Chesapeake Neurosurgery
o Chief of Neurosurgery at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and St. Joseph Medical Center
o Surgical Director of the CyberKnife Radiosurgery Center
As an expert in the treatment of the nervous system, Dr. Naff has gained many recommendations regarding complex surgical pain procedures. These include methods like implanting morphine pumps and spinal cord stimulators.
Dr. Naff is also affiliated with some of the finest hospitals including Union Memorial Hospital, Northwest Hospital, Greater Baltimore Medical Center, and Carroll Hospital Center.
Among the services provided by Dr. Naff includes:
o Complex spinal reconstruction and stabilization
o Spinal tumor surgery
o Lumbar discectomy
o Cervical discectomy and fusion
o Microdiscectomy
o Kyphoplasty
o Lumbar facet blocks
Dr. William C. Lauerman
Georgetown University Orthopedics
3800 Reservoir Road, N.W.
Washington, DC 20007
Telephone: 202.444.8766
Dr. Lauerman is a resident doctor of the Spine Center at Georgetown University Hospital. He is a board certified Orthopedic Surgeon and has made successful surgeries to many patients.
Most of the resident doctors in the hospital are specialists who came from the Orthopedic and Neurological Surgery, Neuroradiology, Pain Management, and Rehabilitation Medicine.
The hospital provides the latest in surgical and non-surgical medical treatment. Treatment includes degenerative disorders or spinal stenosis, scoliosis, spondylolisthesis, spine tumors, infections, and spinal fractures.
Dr. Randy F. Davis
Spine and Pain Center
Telephone: 410-553-8290
Dr. Davis received his doctorate degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He is a certified orthopaedic surgeon and also a professor in the Departments of Orthopedic Surgery and Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Davis is also a member of the North American Spine Society and the Cervical Spine Research Society. He conducts lectures around the world in topics pertaining spinal injuries.
Organizational Membership:
o Cervical Spine Research Society
o North American Spine Society
o Scoliosis Research Society
His medical expertise includes:
o Degenerative Spine
o Spinal Deformity
o Trauma
Dr. Davis is also affiliated with the Johns Hopkins Hospital and Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Finance
Buying Used Home School Curriculum – 7 Practical Keys to Making the Best Purchase
Buying home school curriculum can be expensive. Many people resort to purchasing their curriculum used, which usually works out very well for the buyer and seller. Here are a few warnings to watch out for to make your purchase of used home school curriculum, just what you need:
1. Do your homework – Check eBay and homeschoolclassifieds to see what the going rate is for the book or curriculum you are looking to purchase.
2. Check editions – What edition do you want to purchase? If it doesn’t matter, then make sure the books in the set you are purchasing are all the same edition. If you want a particular edition, then make sure you ask questions before buying.
3. If you have any allergies be sure to ask if the books come from a pet-free, smoke-free home. You would hate to start sneezing or coughing every time you opened a used book that you purchased. Even if you don’t have allergies, it’s usually a good idea to buy a book or curriculum that doesn’t smell like animals or smoke.
4. Ask the condition if not stated. Most people state the condition of the book(s) they are selling. If you have any questions about the description or if the description is incomplete – always ask!
5. Complete set – Make sure you ask if all the lessons are in the set if this isn’t mentioned in the ad or auction.
6. Set your price. When bidding on an auction for your book or curriculum, make sure you decide ahead of time how much you want to spend. This will keep you from spending more than you want to at the end of the auction when the bidding can get a little crazy.
7. Check the seller’s reputation. Make sure you look over any complaints at the site you are purchasing from. On eBay check the seller’s feedback ratings and make sure you are dealing with a reputable seller.
Purchasing home school curriculum can be fun and rewarding. I have bought and sold quite a few home school books and have met many wonderful people. Hopefully these tips will help you have a positive experience with purchasing used home school books and curriculum.
Finance
Best Diets (Ranked)
The best diets are ranked by doctors, nutritionalists and dietitians for U. S. News and World Report(1) annually. There are many factors that go into the ranking like its heart and diabetes ratings, weight loss potential, ease of following and best plant based diets. These different ratings are combined to afford its overall rating.
One of the first things you notice reviewing the list is how the trendy diets are near the bottom. Here is a list of the top and bottom five diets:
The Worst:
The Fast Diet–weak on dietary guidance when not fasting
Atkins–good for weight loss, not for nutrition or heart health
Raw food–3rd for weight loss, but too hard to follow
Dukan–not proven with a ton of rules
Paleo–not proven and ignores certain food groups, hard to follow
The Best:
DASH diet – (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension)This started out to lower blood pressure, but ranks high due to its safety, nutritional completeness and prevention of diabetes and blood pressure.
TLC diet – (Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes) was created by the National Institutes of Health. Its described as a complete diet and is especially heart healthy. It’s a do-it-yourself diet, so you just get organized with meal planning.
Mayo Clinic – Developed at the clinic to make healthy eating a lifestyle. It has great nutritional balance and safety, but not necessarily as a weight loss diet.
Mediterranean Diet – This diet is heavy into veggies and fruits, olive oil, fish, nuts, and grains. It’s a longevity diet, but not necessarily for weight loss.
Weight Watchers – The only commercial diet on the top 5. It’s a nutritionally sound diet that’s easy to follow and has group support to encourage weight loss.
I found it interesting that cancer prevention wasn’t included as part of the ranking criteria considering it’s the second cause of death in the U.S.(heart disease is first). A plant based diet is good for cancer prevention as many of these are, but you may want a more specific diet. For example, we know that onions, mushrooms, and cruciferous vegetables provide more cancer protection than other veggies. So, adapting a diet specific to cancer is better than a general good diet.
After examining the details of these diets, I find the DASH and the Mediterranean diets to be similar with their heavy emphasis on whole grains and veggies. I personally follow the Mediterranean diet because I have a cerebrovascular(stroke) history in my ancestry and I like the freedom it provides. I encourage you to choose a diet based on your genetic predispositions as well. So, take a little time to find out your family medical history to help determine your direction. Make your diet specific to your genes. L. Johnson
(1)U.S. News staff. Jan. 2015. “Best diets overall” Retrieved on 9-14-15 from website: health.usnews.com/best-diet/best-overall-diets
Finance
How I Learned to Sell My House Fast!
I had been trying to sell my house for over two long years before I discovered how to sell my house in 7 days or less. I had a house in another state in which I no longer lived. In addition to the house I lived in, I was paying a first and second mortgage, utilities, taxes and outrageous rates for vacancy insurance month after month while my house sat empty and unsold. The house was bleeding my bank account to death, especially when the real estate and credit market started to go downhill.
Before I moved, I tried to sell my house myself “For Sale by Owner” (FSBO) with no luck. I had no idea how to effectively market my house to generate buyer interest, how to get them financed, how to complete the purchase and sale paperwork and the like. After I failed to sell my house myself, I listed the house with 4 different Realtors for six months each. They told me the that my house was beautiful, that they could sell my house fast and get top dollar. They promised me that they would market my house in the paper, magazines, on the MLS and do multiple open houses and more. In reality, they barely lifted a finger. They listed my house on the MLS, put a sign in the yard and forgot about my house. They did no open houses as promised, advertised in no magazines and never showed the house. I lost two years worth of mortgage payments, taxes and utilities that I will never recover.
Perhaps you’ve found yourself in a similar situation. Perhaps you are making two house payments, trying to sell an ugly house, in foreclosure, bankruptcy, going through a messy divorce, dealing with the death of a loved one, lost your job, had an extended illness or just can’t afford to make your house payments anymore. Perhaps you too have tried to sell your house on your own or through a Realtor with no luck. Regardless of your reasons for wanting to sell your house fast, there is a better way to sell without trying to sell your house yourself or listing through a Realtor. You can sell your house in 7 days or less and here’s how…
I was searching the Internet one day looking for yet another Realtor to list and sell my house when I came across a local company that claimed to buy houses in 7 days or less. Perhaps you’ve seen some of those local “We Buy Houses” people or companies in your neighborhood. I called the home buyer and he said that they were indeed a local, professional home buying company that buys houses in any area, condition or price range, in 7 days or less, for investment purposes. He said they could pay me all cash, take over my mortgage payments and close quickly if needed. He said that if my house qualified, they could buy my house fast allowing me to sell my house in 7 days or less!
We made an appointment for him to come out and inspect my home within the next 48 hours. He loved my house and said it was exactly the type of home that he and several of his customers were looking for. He made me 2 different offers to purchase my home on the spot. One was an all cash offer to buy my house below current market value. This offer would have netted me about the same amount I would have made had I listed and sold through a Realtor. The second offer was to give me some cash now, take over my mortgage payments and cash me out of my mortgage and remaining equity later when he was able to resell my house to a new buyer. This offer would give me a higher sales price, some cash now, immediate debt relief from my mortgage payments and the rest of my cash later. If I had not been trying to sell my home for two years, I would have taken the 2nd offer. However, because I had been trying to sell my home for so long, I took the cash offer and netted the same amount I would have likely made if I had sold through a Realtor. The home buyer handled all the paperwork and we closed later that week with a local real estate attorney. My house was bought and sold in 7 days or less! Man, I wish I had met these guys two years ago!
If you too have an unwanted house you need to sell fast for any reason whatsoever, I recommend you contact one or more local, professional home buyers in your area before you list your house with a real estate agent or try to sell “For Sale by Owner”. You owe it to yourself to see what these folks have to offer before you lock yourself into a six month listing agreement with a real estate agent and end up waiting two years and thousands and thousands of dollars later to sell your home for the same amount you would have likely netted to begin with.
