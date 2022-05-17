News
Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal
LONDON (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can’t move forward unless the company shows public proof that less than 5% of the accounts on the social media platform are fake or spam.
Musk made the comment in a reply to another user on Twitter early Tuesday. He spent much of the previous day in a back-and-forth with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who posted a series of tweets explaining his company’s effort to fight bots and how it has consistently estimated that less than 5% of Twitter accounts are fake.
In his tweet Tuesday, Musk said that “20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be much higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.”
He added: “Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of 5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does.”
Twitter declined to comment.
It’s Musk’s latest salvo over inauthentic accounts, a problem he has said he wants to rid Twitter of.
At a Miami technology conference Monday, Musk estimated that at least 20% of Twitter’s 229 million accounts are spam bots, a percentage he said was at the low end of his assessment.
The battle over spam accounts kicked off last week when Musk tweeted that the Twitter deal was on on hold pending confirmation of the company’s estimates that they make up less than 5% of total users.
Also at the All In Summit, Musk gave the strongest hint yet that he would like to pay less for Twitter than the $44 billion offer he made last month.
Musk’s comments are likely to bolster theories from analysts that the billionaire either wants out of the deal or to buy the company at a cheaper price. His tweet Tuesday came in reply to one from a Tesla news site speculating that Musk “may be looking for a better Twitter deal as $44 billion seems too high.”
“Twitter shares will be under pressure this morning again as the chances of a deal ultimately getting done is not looking good now,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, who covers both Twitter and Tesla, said in a research note. He estimated that there’s “60%+ chance” that Musk ends up walking away from the deal and paying the $1 billion breakup fee.
Musk made the offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share on April 14. Twitter shares have slid since then. They were down slightly in Tuesday morning trading to $37.28.
To finance the acquisition, Musk pledged some of his Tesla shares, which have slumped by about a third since the deal was announced.
In tweets on Monday, Agrawal acknowledged Twitter isn’t perfect at catching bots. He wrote that every quarter, the company has made the estimate of less than 5% spam. “Our estimate is based on multiple human reviews of thousands of accounts that are sampled at random, consistently over time,” Agrawal wrote.
Estimates for the last four quarters were all well under 5%, he wrote. “The error margins on our estimates give us confidence in our public statements each quarter.”
Twitter has put the under 5% estimate in its quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for at least the last two years, well before Musk made his offer last month.
But in the filings, Twitter expressed doubts that its count of bot accounts was correct, conceding that the estimate may be low.
News
What Happened to Lil Keed
Raqhid Jevon Render, born on March 16, 1998, famously known as Lil keed, was an American rapper and songwriter. He was signed to Young Thug’s record label YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. On their last album, Trapped on Cleveland 3 in 2020, he collaborated with Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott, Young Thug and Chris Brown. His brother confirmed that he died on Saturday at 24, and he has left behind her daughter Naychur.
Lil Keed was known for his songs “nameless”,” snake”,” proud of me”, and “Balenciaga”.
His Early Life And Career
Render grew up in Forest Park and later moved to Atlanta on Cleveland Ave. Before getting launched into the music industry, he worked at Subway and McDonald’s. On December 12, 2018, Lil Keed released another mixtape, Keed Talk to them, which featured the leading single “Nameless”, as well as other popular songs such as “Balenciaga”, featuring 21 Savage, “Red Hot” featuring Trippie Redd, and others. Keed Talk to them also featured Lil Durk, Lil Yachty and Brandy.
His debut album of 2019, “long live Mexico”, peaked at number 26 on Billboard 200.
Scandal
Earlier in May 2022, the authority claimed that YSl Records and Young Thug were involved in drug dealing and murders and robberies. YSL was portrayed as a criminal street gang. But they were convicted for the same. And on social media, Lil Keed said that “YSL is a family, YSL is a label, YSL is a way of life, YSL is a lifestyle, and YSL is not a gang.” This statement of Keed showed that he is denting the false accusations that ha been put up on the record.
His Last Moments
The cause of the death of Lil Keed is yet to be determined. His brother Lil Gotit confirmed that he had taken Keed to the hospital, and as soon as he looked into his eyes, he knew that his brother was gone. He also said that it was good with his brother. His brother is good, he good, and now it will be difficult for him to cope with this. Losing a brother at such a young is genuinely horrifying.
He has left behind a three-year-old daughter, Naychur, and his girlfriend, Quana Bandz, is expecting another child too.
The Reaction Of Hip Hop Community
Artists from the hip hop community mourn for him and post their condolences on social media. Lil Gotit, Travis Baker, Rick Ross, Murda Beatz, TY Dolla Sign, Quana Bandz, Lil Wop, and Kap G are some people who showed their love for him on social media like Instagram and Twitter.
The post What Happened to Lil Keed appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
What Happened to Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd is an American actress and political activist. She is the daughter of late country singer Naomi Judd.
She had a terrible accident in February 2021 when she was hiking with her partner in search of endangered species of Bonobos in the early rainforests of the Republic of Congo. While hiking, she fell and got her leg fractured in 4 places. Later she was rescued and underwent surgery. It was 55 hours long rescue mission, and she could barely keep up with the pain. She claimed that her right leg didn’t have a pulse and was hemorrhaging.
Who is She?
Ashley Judd is an American actress well known to give her contribution as an actress in the movies like- Ruby in Paradise(1993), A Time to Kill(1996), Kiss the Girls(1997), Olympus has fallen(2013), Divergent(2014), The Divergent Series: Insurgent(2015), The Divergent Series: Allegiant(2016). She is also a political activist. In 2008, Judd supported Barack Obama’s presidential campaign. She is also a social worker. Judd has been working on gender equality and women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and rights.
What happened in Congo?
The mishappening occurred while she was on a trip to an area known as Kokolopori in the Democratic Republic of Congo. She claimed they had established a “research camp” in the rainforest to look for bonobos. She fell over a tree log that she didn’t see and broke her leg. It took five hours for Papa Jean to find her, and he assisted and rescued her. She also stated that she was concerned that the bleeding inside her could’ve resulted in death or loss of her leg.
She went through a six-hour-long surgery and was in a hospital for nine days in South Africa. Later she was moved to Tennessee. The non-profit that Judd has collaborated with, Bonobo Conservation Initiative, the organization with which Judd has partnered Bonobo Conservation Initiative, released its tribute to her following the incident, saying that she was transferred to an institution within South Africa for treatment.
Her recovery…
She had recovered now. Ashley Judd gives updates to her fans from time to time by posting videos and photos on social media. In April, Judd uploaded a picture of her with a guidebook for hiking toward the Patagonian Andes and said she would walk the Patagonian Andes and then return to the Congolese rainforest, despite a long recuperation journey to come. On August 1st, Judd shared the latest video clip of her unaided walking across the Swiss Alps and wearing a knee brace.
She loves her new leg.
Ashley Judd had stated that her leg would never be the same, and she loves her new leg, and they are buddies for sure. From this incident, the authorities can state that Judd is indeed a brave person. During that 55-hour rescue mission, she was in pain, and she held tight to her thoughts and fought it all.
She also went to the Democratic Republic of Congo again, saying that the injury was in the past.
The post What Happened to Ashley Judd appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
The US Food and Drug Administration Shares the Blame in the Baby Formula Shortage
While most Americans only recently learned about the baby formula shortage, the crisis has been building for months.
Numerous factors have contributed to shortfalls in the amount of formula on store shelves, but one of the most important was the slow movement of the Food and Drug Administration reacting to reports of tainted formula in October once it received notice from a whistleblower back in October of 2021 describing issues with food safety practices at the Sturgis, Mich. facility owned by Abbott Nutrition, maker of Similac, said Tinglong Dai, a professor of operations management at Johns Hopkins University.
It was only after an infant died and two others became seriously ill with Cronobacter, a deadly bacteria, that the FDA started an investigation in January of 2022 into food safety practices at the facility in Sturgis, Mich.
And it was not until Feb. 17 that the FDA warned consumers about certain powdered infant formula products from the Sturgis plant and Abbott closed the facility while initiating a recall.
“Why did the FDA take several months to respond?” Dai said. “The problem is the culture at the agency. It does not respond to situations fast enough. The system is broken.”
The FDA did not respond to requests for comment. On May 16, the FDA and Abbott announced plans that could lead the company to re-open the plant.
Someone at the agency should have had the foresight to recognize that an Abbott plant closure might spark a shortage, Dai said. There are just four major baby formula manufacturers and Abbott is the biggest, with nearly half the market share.
Restrictions on importing formula helped create the shortage
Making matters worse, because of trade and FDA restrictions, parents desperate to find formula for their babies cannot import it from Europe or Australia, Dai said. That is finally changing as the FDA announced May 16 it is lifting barriers to importing formula from Europe.
The shortage has also been a result of panic buying and hoarding.
Back in early 2020, during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, “a lot of people were going to the grocery store and buying a lot of basic items, including baby formula,” said Zhi-Long Chen, a supply chain expert and professor of operations management at the University of Maryland..
“So at that time there was a lot of demand,” Chen said. “As the virus situation improved, that led to lower demand. The baby formula manufacturers saw there was much lower demand and they cut production.”
Normally the demand for baby formula is very stable, Chen said. And because manufacturers were responding to a short term “demand distortion,” rather than looking at what might happen long term, there’s a shortfall now. Fixing the problem will take time because companies ordered smaller amounts of the ingredients necessary to the formula and now they can’t easily scale up, Chen said.
