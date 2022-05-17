News
Orioles minor league report: Adley Rutschman has quiet week with Triple-A Norfolk but international signings shine
The wait continues.
Despite some hope among the fan base that Monday would mark the day the Orioles promoted top prospect Adley Rutschman for his major league debut, it seems Rutschman will at least begin the week with Triple-A Norfolk as it starts a road series against Charlotte. His first full week with Norfolk was a quiet one offensively, though he caught three of the Tides’ past four games, his most work behind the plate since returning from the right tricep strain that kept him from competing for an opening day roster spot.
Perhaps a more impressive week with the bat would’ve sent him to Baltimore; Rutschman went 3-for-21 (.143), though he homered for the first time this season. The Orioles are likely less concerned with the results themselves than they are Rutschman’s overall readiness, as determined by whatever internal measurements the organization is using.
Rutschman now has more than 200 plate appearances at Triple-A across the past two seasons. Clearly, the Orioles believe he needs more before joining them.
Each week, The Baltimore Sun will break down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hand out some superlatives for those who didn’t make that cut.
1. Triple-A right-hander Grayson Rodriguez
Working with Rutschman for the second straight start, Rodriguez allowed one run in five innings, matching a season high with eight strikeouts. He also surpassed 80 pitches for the second straight start; Kyle Bradish got up to 87 before his major league promotion, though he spent last season in Triple-A while Rodriguez is at the level for the first time. Baseball’s top pitching prospect, Rodriguez, 22, leads all upper minors pitchers in strikeout rate (minimum 30 innings).
2. Low-A Delmarva right-hander Juan De Los Santos
In his second outing of last week, De Los Santos gave up two runs in five innings Sunday, striking out seven. It marked the first time in seven starts for the Shorebirds he allowed multiple runs. His two-start week saw him strike out 14 batters in 11 innings while surrendering three runs. Signed out of the Dominican Republic in March 2019, De Los Santos joins Rodriguez as the only Orioles minor leaguers to have pitched 30 innings this season, posting a 1.97 ERA, .186 opponents’ average and 1.062 WHIP. He doesn’t turn 20 until next week.
3. High-A Aberdeen right-hander Conor Gillispie
As Baltimore’s ninth-round pick in 2019, Gillispie represented the fourth-highest selected pitcher during executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias’ three drafts. This year with Aberdeen, he’s largely worked in bulk out of the bullpen, with his most recent appearance earning him South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week. Gillispie, 24, struck out eight batters in six scoreless innings, allowing one hit and nothing else. He’s allowed two earned runs or fewer in five straight appearances with a 2.05 ERA in that span.
4. Double-A Bowie first baseman Andrew Daschbach
The trifecta of Stanford products from Baltimore’s 2019 draft class all had strong weeks amid what’s been slow starts for each. Comp pick Kyle Stowers broke a nearly three-week homeless stretch with a two-run shot Sunday for Norfolk. In Bowie, sixth-rounder Maverick Handley doubled his hit total for the season with a 4-for-10 output. Daschbach, Baltimore’s 11th-round choice three years ago, matched that, with two of his four hits leaving the yard as he mixed in four walks against two strikeouts. He entered Bowie’s series against Reading in a 2-for-29 slump — striking out 17 times — but posted a 1.517 OPS last week.
5. Low-A Delmarva outfielder Isaac Bellony
Bellony played his way into this space with his Sunday performance alone. Entering the week’s finale 1-for-12 on the weekend, the 20-year-old then recorded three extra-base hits, including a game-tying double in the ninth inning and a walk-off, three-run home run in the 11th to end the Shorebirds’ six-game losing streak. A switch-hitter who Baltimore signed after dipping its toes into the international market in July 2018, Bellony has hit all four of his home runs left-handed, with a .910 OPS from that side compared to a .332 mark as a right-handed hitter.
The top prospect not featured so far
The only of Baltimore’s top three prospects not yet mentioned, left-hander DL Hall mostly impressed in his first two starts at Triple-A, both with Rutschman catching. He’s methodically being built up coming off last year’s stress reaction in his pitching elbow, yet to pitch past the fourth inning or throw more than 64 pitches. He reached that tally Sunday as he struck out seven over 3 2/3 innings in which he also allowed two runs, hits, walks and hit batters each. In four starts, Hall has struck out more than 40% of the batters he’s faced.
International acquisition of the week
With De Los Santos and Bellony representing this group above, a short week from Aberdeen infielder César Prieto is enough to land him here. Before missing about two weeks with a right hamstring strain, Prieto was tearing up High-A pitching in his first stateside stint, earning the organization’s April Minor League Hitter of the Month honor. He picked up where he left off after returning in the middle of last week, going 6-for-12 with a double.
The best former top-30 prospect of the week
Right-hander Cody Sedlock has long since been surpassed by the players who have joined the organization since he was Baltimore’s first-round pick in 2016, with Baseball America ranking him as the system’s No. 2 prospect that offseason. He doesn’t hold the promise he perhaps once did, but Sedlock finds himself on the cusp of the majors with Norfolk. More outings like this week’s bulk relief outing, in which he struck out eight and allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings. Sedlock has split 2022 between the Tides’ rotation and their bullpen, struggling as a starter but putting up a 2.19 ERA in three lengthy relief appearances.
Time to give some shine to …
After taking Daschbach in 2019′s 11th round, the Orioles selected and signed only seven position players out of the remainder of that draft’s 40 rounds; only two of those — 21st-round pick Toby Welk and 23rd-rounder Shayne Fontana — remain with the organization. Welk has missed the past month with a left knee sprain, but Fontana has continued to make an impact for Bowie. Last week, he slashed .333/.500/.611, with half of his six hits going for extra bases as he walked more than he struck out. Playing mostly left field for the Baysox, the 24-year-old is hitting .282 with an .866 OPS this year.
()
News
The 20 Best Anime For Adults Of All Time
Looking for some best anime for adults? Well, your search seems over now. Take a glance at the below-mentioned anime tv-series and movies and find the one suitable as per your mood.
Are you also an anime fan who is tired of watching all the sad romantic anime series and movies and are looking for some psychological thriller, adventurous, and sci-fi anime series and films which could cater to the younger audiences out there who are looking for some adult anime series and movies.
Anime has come a long way. It is no more about Pokemon or Beyblade cartoons, but today the themes and the plot of the anime series have drastically changed. Most of them are based on themes and depict real-life problems like depression, heartbreak, mental illness, romance, etc.
If you ask your friends, each of them will suggest a hell of many options to you, which will confuse you. So, here I am, providing you a list of some best anime to watch that has a perfect blend of fight scenes, fantasy, mystery, and animation, which has been listed typically for mature audiences. Some of them are R-rated and display some adult contents, which can trigger the kids and children who are below 18 years of age.
20. Attack On Titan
- Director: Tetsurō Araki, Masashi Koizuka, Yuichiro Hayashi, Jun Shishido
- Writer: Yasuko Kobayashi, Hiroshi Seko, Shintarō Kawakubo
- Cast: Yûki Kaji, Marina Inoue, Yui Ishikawa,
- IMDB Rating: 9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, And Hulu
The plot of the attack on titan revolves around a war of humanity with the monsters living in the world. Humanity lives inside the cities, surrounded by massive walls that protect them from flesh-eating monsters called Titans.
The main cast is the three best friends, Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert. The life of these characters is seen to take a sudden turn when the colossal titan appears and breaks the impenetrable protective wall, and Eren finds his mother to be dead.
After witnessing such a huge loss, Eren, his sister, and Armin decided to join the Survey cops who fight the monsters outside the wall in the hope of eradicating the titans from the world. All three of them were involved in a brutal war with the titans and were continuously brainstorming over the idea of how to defeat the titans before the last wall was demolished.
This anime series has four seasons and the 4th season is continuing. Sixteen episodes of the 4th season have been aired till now, and the rest are yet to be declared. According to a new source (via ComicBook.com), the second half will consist of 12 episodes. As of this writing, five episodes have already been shown, leaving only seven to air — but this hasn’t been formally confirmed and won’t be until much closer to the end.
19. Death Note
- Director: Ryūichi Inomata, Ryō Nishimura, Marie Iwasaki
- Writer: Yoshihiro Izumi
- Cast: Masataka Kubota, Kento Yamazaki, Mio Yūki, Hinako Sano
- IMDB Rating: 9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon.com
If you are planning to start watching anime series and ask an anime fan for suggestions, to begin with, I am sure the first name will be “Death note”. This is the level of fan base death note has. Writing about adult anime and not including death notes sounds weird, right?
After discovering a notebook capable of killing anyone whose name is entered into it, a bright high school student embarks on a hidden crusade to eradicate criminals from the world. The first episode of this anime series begins in Japan, where a boy named Light Yagami, the main character, is walking towards his home and from another world finds a black notebook dropping from the sky.
The name on the notebook read “Death Note”, and the first rule inside was: “The human whose name is written in this notebook shall die”, which he thought to be a prank.
A girl is set to be raped by Takuo Shibumaru, a motorcycle gang member. He notes down the name and the reason for death, “accident”, as he walks into a convenience store. When Light witnesses the motorcyclist being hit by a truck moments later, he realizes that the Death Note is accurate.
The series sees the death of many characters, and the cause of death remains a mystery to everyone. The light uses the notebook to get rid of all the evil people in the world.
This anime series can trigger and impact children’s minds because of a lot of death scenes. Otherwise, this series comes with a perfect blend of animation, fantasy, and thrill, which puts it under the category of adult anime, making it one of the best anime.
18. Black Lagoon
- Director: Sunao Katabuchi
- Writer: Rei Hiroe
- Cast: Megumi Toyoguchi, Daisuke Namikawa,yûichi Nakamura
- IMDB Rating: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Amazon, Netflix
Themes around a group of modern-day pirates known as Lagoon Company, who smuggle goods in and around the seas of southeast Asia. They operate in the fictional city of Roanapur in Thailand and transport the goods in a boat named black lagoon.
The Lagoon Company has several clients, but one, in particular, is the Russian crime syndicate Hotel Moscow, with which it has a close relationship. The Lagoon Company takes on a variety of missions in Southeast Asia, including violent firefights, hand-to-hand combat, and naval battles.
When they’re not doing anything, the members of the Lagoon Company spend a lot of their time at The Yellow Flag, firefights frequently destroy the bar in Roanapur. The black lagoon is one of the best adult anime, an excellent combination of both action and storyline.
17. Psycho-Pass
- Director: Naoyoshi Shiotani, Katsuyuki Motohiro
- Writer: Gen Urobuchi, Makoto Fukami, Aya Takaha
- Cast: Kana Hanazawa, Miyuki Sawashiro,takahiro Sakurai
- IMDB Rating: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 70%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu
The anime Psycho pass is centered shortly in Japan, at a time when it is possible to measure a person’s state of mind. The story is set in the 22nd century, and japan has changed its justice system and enforced the Sibyl system.
This Sibyl system is known to determine the threat level of each citizen by examining their potential of committing a criminal activity known as their Psycho pass. If they found the probability to be higher than a specific limit, they were sent to the rehabilitation center, apprehended, or killed if necessary.
In this world of justice enters Akane Tsunemori, a young woman who desires to uphold the justice system. While working with the veteran Enforcer Shinya Kougami, when Akane realizes that this test is not as perfect as the other inspectors thought, she revisits and starts thinking about what true justice means.
This anime is an adult watch. Not because it has violence or sensuality, but because it deals with mature concepts and ideas.
16. Tokyo Ghoul
- Director: Shūhei Morita
- Writer: Sui Ishida
- Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Sora Amamiya, Kana Hanazawa, Mamoru Miyano
- IMDB Rating: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon.com
Tokyo Ghoul is a sci-fi TV series based on manga of the same name. The plot is set in Tokyo, Japan, where a college-going guy is attacked by a girl he went on a date with because she was a flesh-eating ghoul.
In Tokyo, a college-going student, Kaneki Ken, who dates a girl, Kamishiro Rize, tries to attack him in a lonely park because she is a flesh-eating ghoul. Kaneki manages to flee, but he soon discovers that he has turned into a ghoul.
Kaneki manages to save himself from the group of ghouls by getting an organ transplant from the girl who attacked him, thus turning into a half-ghoul.
He befriends a gang of calm ghouls with whom he attempts to live his new life. Two police officers pursue them from the Ghoul Division, their task is to eradicate ghouls from their district.
Tokyo ghoul tells us about some group of flesh-eating monsters and how they usually live within human beings and try to hide their identity from the world. Watching Ken’s transformation and eventually embracing into a ghoul is a fantastic way to develop the character, but where Tokyo Ghoul excels is world-building.
15. Death Parade
- Director: Yuzuru Tachikawa
- Writer: Yuzuru Tachikawa
- Cast: Tomoaki Maeno, Rumi Okubo, Yoshimasa Hosoya
- IMDB Rating: 7.9
- Platforms Available: Funimation, Netflix
Every episode of this anime series revolves around the past mistakes or something that the main characters have experienced in the past life that had led them here.
Humans either go to eternal nothingness or are reincarnated after death. When it’s unclear where to put some stray souls, they end up at bar Quindecim, where they have no recollection of having died. The bartender, Decim, challenges them to the Death Game, in which they risk their “lives” and expose their true identities.
Decim is truly an adjudicator in charge of choosing the fate of individuals who come at Quindecim – he assesses their final fate by drawing the darkness from deep within them.
Death parade takes its audience into the world of fantasy combined with some jazz music and poetry. The story of the death parade will leave you devastated in the end and is one of the most profound anime tv series. It is a beautiful combination of a story that is raw and emotional at the same time.
14. Berserk
- Director: Shin Itagaki
- Writer: Kentaro Miura
- Cast: Hiroaki Iwanaga, Takahiro Sakurai, Kouichi Yamadera
- IMDB Rating: 8.7
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Funimation
Berserk is an adaptation of Japanese manga series, with themes around the dark fantasy world. The story is set around the main characters, Gutswho, a lone mercenary, and Griffith, the leader of a mercenary band called the “Band of the Hawk”.
Guts is a swordsman who joins forces with a mercenary group known as ‘The Band of the Hawk’, led by the charismatic Griffith, and battles his way into the royal court.
Since his birth, a mercenary group raises guts. In self-defense, he kills his guardian and then flees. He runs into Griffith and The Hawk Band many years later. The Hawks serve the King of Midland and become the King’s guard after winning a 100-year battle against a neighboring empire. Things, however, quickly deteriorate once they reach the top.
13. Violet Evergarden
- Director: Taichi Ishidate, Haruka Fujita
- Writer: Reiko Yoshida
- Cast: Yui Ishikawa, Daisuke Namikawa
- IMDB Rating: 9.2
- Platforms Available: Netflix
After the Great War came to an end after years of conflict, the continent of Telesis began to flourish with life again. They raised a young girl named Violet Evergarden solely to kill enemies.
After being injured in the war, she was hospitalized and left with some words said to her by someone she held dear but without understanding their meanings.
She got the opportunity to work with an auto memory doll that had the power to transcribe people’s thoughts and feelings into words on paper. This anime can be better understood by the mature audiences out there as this anime involves a lot of bloodshed and violence, which can negatively impact the minds of the kids.
12. Monster
- Director: Masayuki Kojima
- Writer: Naoki Urasawa
- Cast: Hidenobu Kiuch, Mamiko Noto, Nozomu Sasaki
- IMDB Rating: 8.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 81%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime
Dr. Kenzo Tenma is a well-known and successful neurosurgeon from Japan who now practices in Germany. While preparing to operate on a patient, the hospital’s director instructs him to operate on a well-known celebrity instead. The operation goes well, but Dr. Tenma learns that the patient he was scheduled to operate on has passed away. This will cause the doctor to have a serious moral dilemma.
Another time the same kind of situation arises, he decides to operate on the boy, Johan Liebert, with a gunshot injury, instead of the Mayor. The latter arrived at the hospital later. The boy is saved, but the Mayor dies, due to which he loses his respect and position in the hospital.
Depressed and drunk when he was out one day, the twins disappeared from the hospital, and Tenma’s superior and the hospital director were found dead, making Tenma the prime suspect in the murder.
A pure thrill, violence, and suspense, the monster is truly one of the best adult anime if you are looking for some mystery and animation.
11. Samurai Champloo
- Director: Shinichirō Watanabe
- Writer: Shinji Obara
- Cast: Kazuya Nakai, Ginpei Sato, Ayako Kawasumi
- IMDB Rating: 8.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix
Fuu is a young girl who is a waitress in a small teahouse. One fine day she accidentally spilled a drink on one of the customers, and now a group of samurai is harassing her while she calls for help, and another samurai, Mugen, comes out to help her. Mugen and ronin Jinn indulge themselves in an unwanted fight.
Unfortunately, they destroy the teahouse and accidentally kill the local magistrate’s son. Fuu helps both the guys rescue from the execution and then hires them as her bodyguard.
More On Fuu
In exchange for her help, she asks them to search for a samurai who smells like a sunflower. Despite disapproval, both the samurais agreed to help her.
Finally, the group of new friends begins the journey full of adventure in search of a samurai who smells like a sunflower. Fuu’s presence in this anime is the most exciting part as she serves as the point of communication between Mugen and Jinn, who are constantly in the mood to pick up a fight.
We always hope that the best things should stay in our lives forever, but life has other plans. Samurai Champloo sets a great example of “Nothing lasts forever”. All things should end, and this is what we got to watch here. The three strangers turned friends decided to part their ways in the end on good terms.
Samurai Champloo can be considered one of the best anime series that beautifully portrays Japan’s themes, set in the Edo era. It has so many hidden meanings that one can relate to in real life. Samurai Champloo is one of those anime series kids can also enjoy because of its storyline.
10. Elfen Lied
- Director: Mamoru Kanbe
- Writer: Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Kira Vincent Davis, Adam Conlon
- IMDB Rating: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes: 100%
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix
Elfen Lied is a short anime about a mutant race known as the Diclonii. Dillon, as a species, is driven to kill humanity and wipe humanity out to construct a new planet for themselves. Dillon, unlike humans, have two horn-like protrusions extending from their skulls and invisible “arms” known as vectors, which they can use to move objects in their environment.
Sure, they’re kept in cells at a Facility, where they’re put through grueling tests to see if their abilities are natural, or they’re put to death because they’re too dangerous.
A virus connects the mutation. Non-lethal interaction with diclonius vectors transmits this virus. As the dicloniuses seek refuge from the scientists, Kouta, the story’s main non-mutant character, becomes increasingly entwined with them.
Elfen Lied sends a message to anime fans that a person must learn to accept their inner self and monster. Elfen lied’s plot is much of a controversial adult anime series that is remembered for displaying explicit content, making it unsuitable for kids to watch. Apart from violence, there’s an open display of nudity of under-aged characters.
9. Ergo Proxy
- Director: Shūkō Murase
- Writer: Dai Satō
- Cast: Kôji Yusa, Akiko Yajima, Rie Saitô
- IMDB Rating: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Platforms Available: Tubi, Amazon, Hulu
The series is based on the aftermath of a global ecological crisis in a post-apocalyptic future Earth. Rapid climate change resulting from a series of explosions in methane hydrate reservoirs appears to be the apparent source of this calamity.
To survive, the remaining Humans created 300 Proxies in an event known as the Proxy Project and tasked them with creating a new Human race that would nurture within the Proxies’ Dome Cities. On the other hand, the Proxies turned out to be a flawed design. They attempted to develop and support Humans who took on the flaws of their creators and became imperfect creatures themselves.
The tale of Ergo Proxy follows Re-L Mayer, Vincent Law, and Pino as they search for the truth about their universe and themselves thousands of years later. Earth has only become worse by this point; a virus known as the Cogito Virus has spread among the AutoReiv populace, the last Dome Cities are crumbling, and Rondeau’s regent Donovan Mayer is nothing more than an ersatz monarch.
8. Blue Period
- Director: Koji Masunari
- Writer: Reiko Yoshida
- Cast: Hiromu Mineta, Yumiri Hanamori, Daiki Yamashita
- IMDB Rating: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Most people think of Yatora Yaguchi as a delinquent, yet he’s a good guy. He receives good grades and has a large group of friends, but he is dissatisfied with his monotonous life. After being inspired by a large, gorgeous picture by an upperclassman, he begins to pursue art.
Art. However, as someone who has always been successful without putting in a lot of effort, he is astounded at the amount of effort required to become a master of the arts. He suffers when comparing his work to that of his classmates, but he perseveres because he has discovered a hobby in which he is genuinely passionate.
While the animation in Blue Period isn’t awe-inspiring, the message it depicts is accessible to anyone of any age group who enjoys being creative and can relate to the protagonist. Apart from depicting art, it also conveys a severe mental health issue.
7. Rurouni Kenshin
- Director: Kazuhiro Furuhashi
- Writer: Nobuhiro Watsuki
- Cast: Mayo Suzukaze, Mîna Tominaga, Yûji Ueda
- IMDB Rating: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime, iTunes
During the Japanese civil war, Kenshin’s wanderer aka Hitokiri Battousai, and his narrative is in Rurouni Kenshin. His story is about how he uses his reverse-blade sword, the Sakabato, to atone for his past and all of his killings by assisting those in need.
He struggles with himself and his deadly side while employing his strong technique, Hiten-Mitsurugi Ryu, to battle oppressors of freedom and justice. Kenshin is joined in his search by several characters, including Kaoru Kamiya, Sanosuke Sagara, Yahiko Myojin, and Megumi Takani, to mention a few. They all battle against those who oppress the helpless while also seeking happiness and atonement.
For the mature audiences out there, if you are a fan of samurai and Japanese habits, I strongly recommend watching Rurouni Kenshin. It has a great deal of action, sword war, animation, and music.
6. Cowboy Bebop
- Director: Shinichirō Watanabe
- Writer: Keiko Nobumoto
- Cast: Kôichi Yamadera, Unshô Ishizuka, Megumi Hayashibara
- IMDB Rating: 8.9
- Rotten Tomatoes: 100%
- Platforms Available: Tubi, Hulu, Netflix, amazon
The Inter Solar System Police, aided in part by renegade bounty hunters known as “Cowboys,” strive to maintain peace in the galaxy. Two such individuals are the ragged crew of the spacecraft Bebop. Cowboy bebop narrates a story of the future, in 2071, when humanity has colonized several of the solar system’s planets and moons, making the planet’s surface uninhabitable.
Mellow and unconcerned, Spike Spiegel is counterbalanced by his noisy, pragmatic companion Jet Black, with whom he earns a fortune tracking down bounties and collecting rewards.
Throughout the series, the team is involved in a series of mishaps that leave them without money, and they are frequently confronted with faces and events from their past, such as Jet’s reasons for leaving the ISSP and Faye’s past as a young woman from Earth who was injured in an accident.
5. March Comes Like A Lion
- Director: Chica Umino
- Writer: Chica Umino
- Cast: Kengo Kawanishi, Ai Kayano, Zach Aguilar
- IMDB Rating: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Rei Kiriyama is one of the select elite in shogi, having achieved professional rank in middle school. As a result, he is under a great deal of pressure from both the shogi community and his adoptive family. He moves into an apartment in Tokyo to escape his complicated family life.
Rei, a 17-year-old living alone, has a bad habit of neglecting his hygiene, and his reclusive demeanor isolates him from his peers at school and in the shogi hall. Rei meets Akari, Hinata, and Momo Kawamoto, a trio of sisters.
The Kawamoto sisters share with Rei a unique familial tie that he has lacked for most of his life as they cope with past traumas. Rei must learn how to communicate with others and understand his complex feelings as he struggles to sustain himself physically and emotionally during his shogi career.
4. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
- Director: Yasuhiro Irie
- Writer: Hiroshi Ōnogi
- Cast: Romi Park, Rie Kugimiya, Shin’ichirô Miki
- IMDB Rating: 9.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Vrv, Funimation, Hbo Max, Netflix
Two young brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, their dad abandoned them when they were kids and they live with their mother in Resembool, a tiny town. They attempt alchemy to resurrect their mother when she succumbs to a terminal disease.
Edward lost his left leg, and Alphonse lost his entire body when their mother’s resurrection failed. He can save Alphonse’s soul by attaching Alphonse’s soul to a set of armor and sacrificing his right arm.
Edward joins the military as a state alchemist to retrieve their bodies, and the brothers embark on their search for the philosopher’s stone. During their voyage, they learn the truth about the country’s past and a military pilot, and they decide to investigate.
3. Paranoia Agent
- Director: Satoshi Kon
- Writer: Seishi Minakami
- Cast: Shôzô Îzuka, Mamiko Noto, Toshihiko Seki
- IMDB Rating: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%
- Platforms Available: 100%
The paranoia agent is a psychological thriller series full of mysteries and creepy scenes. The anime series is about an elementary school boy titled “shounen bat” or “Lil slugger”. This young boy is going around the streets of Tokyo on a killing spree and is murdering unconnected individuals with his bent, golden bat.
A young girl, Tsukiko Sagi, a character designer, designs the famous pink dog, a school-going guy attacks Maromi on her way home.
Paranoia Agent is one of those anime series that will keep you hooked to your seats and thus lure you into watching what will happen next. Two detectives are now investigating this case. The deeper they dig in, the more mysteries unfold.
There is some sexual stuff and some violence, but the title comes from the overarching sense of paranoia. As a result, the more you think about it, the creepier the show becomes.
2. Jujutsu Kiasen
- Director: Sunghoo Park
- Writer: Gege Akutami
- Cast: Junya Enoki, Yuma Uchida, Asami Seto, Mikako Komatsu,koki Uchiyama
- IMDB Rating: 8.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Jujutsu Kiasen is a Japanese manga series, and the main character is a young boy who swallows the finger of a cursed talisman and becomes cursed himself.
The plot revolves around a young boy, Yuji Itadori, who joins the Occult club in his school for fun but later discovers that its members are sorcerers who can manipulate the energy between human beings for their benefit. He discovers the finger of Sakuna, a demon. Yuji wanted to save his friends and thus ate Sakuna’s finger but found out later that he had become Sakuna’s host.
Upon knowing that he has some inherent magic and can control this power without interference from Sukuna, he joins the Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College to consume all of Sukuna’s fingers, which will enable a complete exorcism to take place that will free him.
Each episode of Jujutsu is an excellent example of what an adult anime series should look like. It has got perfect side characters, decent villains, and most importantly, phenomenal animation.
1. Basilisk
- Director: Fumitomo Kizaki
- Writer: Yasuyuki Mutō
- Cast: Nana Mizuki, Kôsuke Torium, Yasushi Miyabayashi, Miyuki Sawashiro
- IMDB Rating: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu
Have you ever fallen in love with someone whose family is your family’s enemy and couldn’t be together just for the sake of your family? Well, the episodes of Basilisk illustrate somewhat the same story.
Basilisk is a Japanese manga series based on the novel “The Kouga Ninja Scrolls” written by Futaro Yamada. The Iga and the Kouga ninja engage in a clash for centuries now but had to drop their weapons when the warlord Ieyasu Tokugawa announces a ceasefire.
Gennosuke Kouga and Oboro Iga, the Kouga and Iga clan heir fall in love. Both heirs decided to bring peace to the clans through marriage. But their hopes shatter when flames of rivalry between their clans are reignited. They send the Ten best warriors from each clan for a bloody war representing the potential shogunate heirs.
The episodes show characters deeply involved in bloodshed, war, and violence which come as a trigger warning, thus making it a must-watch for mature audiences.
The post The 20 Best Anime For Adults Of All Time appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Flight Attendant Reveals Shocking Secrets About Private Jets And Why It Is Fancier Than Commercial Flights
Flying in a private jet is a distant dream for not-so-rich ordinary people but for celebrities and super-rich tycoons it’s normal and a part of their lifestyle. So, have you ever wondered what exactly happens inside a private jet and what it would be like to travel in one?
Recently some secrets were spilled by a flight attendant, you will be shocked to know how much it costs to own or travel in a private jet and what extra privileges only a rich person can enjoy.
This flight attendant shared with The Express about her encounters with the travelers onboard while keeping her identity anonymous. Most of her luxury clients are “mainly very rich British and American people” who rent the plane to have a good time with friends and family and enjoy their vacations.
Of course, the lady didn’t disclose the names of the clients but revealed that renting private jets cost a fortune, and her clients were mostly aircraft owners and celebrities. She disclosed that she even served a YouTuber who rented the flight. From serving liquor to the passengers who were going to a funeral to a client cheating on his partner, she has witnessed it all.
She said,
“Once I did a trip with one of my clients in America and his girlfriend. Then we came to Europe and he had another girlfriend and I had to act super normal! It was my first time flying with him, a super-rich guy. It was such an awkward situation.”
She added: “Nobody told me anything about the girlfriend so thank God my captain informed me as soon as they came on board.”
She mentioned another incident that was quite bizarre. She said:
“I had clients going to a funeral and asked me for champagne on the way there. I obviously didn’t have any with me thinking they would not drink something like that for a funeral.”
A private jet journey from London to Glasgow can cost over 13 lakh INR, she emphasized. So the net worth of the clients traveling must be huge.
However, she said her clients tip her well. The rich clients tip her well and the highest amount she has received till now is 1.2 lakhs INR on a five-day trip.
Did you know that in a private jet the passengers are supposed to be served full-course meals by the flight attendants even on a one-hour flight? This obviously doesn’t count in commercial airlines.
What a life!
The post Flight Attendant Reveals Shocking Secrets About Private Jets And Why It Is Fancier Than Commercial Flights appeared first on MEWS.
News
Chroma Zone, Minnesota’s largest mural festival, returns to St. Paul on May 21
Minnesota’s longest, largest mural festival is coming back to St. Paul.
The four-month Chroma Zone Mural and Art Festival kicks off with an “Open Street” launch party taking place from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on May 21 at the intersection of Bradford and Endicott street, near Urban Growler Brewing and Deneen Pottery. The festival will continue with events through the summer.
The free, family-friendly street celebration will include live painting and pottery throwing demonstrations, hands-on art activities, a makers market, guided bike and bus tours, craft beer sales and food vendors. Sound art collective Beatrix*Jar will perform a live DJ set.
Founded in 2019, Chroma Zone invites selected artists to paint large, outdoor murals on privately-owned buildings throughout St. Paul’s Creative Enterprise Zone, an official city cultural district in the South St. Anthony Park and Raymond-University neighborhoods, home to hundreds of creative businesses.
WORK OF 10 MURALISTS FEATURED
This year, the festival will feature the work of 10 muralists and one street art collective. By Sept. 29, the beginning of the festival’s three-day closing celebration, the district is expected to host more than 44 murals. Together with privately-funded murals not officially associated with the festival, that will bring the total number of murals within the Creative Enterprise Zone to 59.
Visitors can take a free, self-directed mural tour at any time.
The festival is produced by the Creative Enterprise Zone, with the stated goal of strengthening the local community and recruiting both local and non-local muralists from diverse backgrounds who are financially compensated for their works. Since 2019, 85 percent of the muralists have identified as Black, Indigenous or people of color and 51 percent have identified as women or non-binary.
Angela Casselton, executive director of the Creative Enterprise Zone, said the festival’s murals represent themes that are both individual and collective.
“Especially coming out of the pandemic, we really feel there’s a need to connect people,” she said. “And murals connect people to place. … More than ever, we need that connection.”
ARTISTS
Most of the artists selected this year are Minnesota-based women, BIPOC or LGBTQ+ artists chosen by founding partner and creative consultant Forecast Public Art.
Among them, Hibaaq Ibrahim is a botanical and abstract muralist based in Minneapolis. Her art incorporates a diverse array of colors, and she hopes for it to bring joy and gratitude to those who view it. Her website reads, “I love the experiences I have had with community murals because they combine my passion for art and making a difference. Through art, we can connect and grow together.” Ibrahim will complete her mural in July on Glendale Street.
Maiya Lea Hartman is a multidisciplinary artist from Minneapolis. They utilize fabric, hair-braiding and Ghanaian symbolism to artistically explore concepts related to ancestry. Hartman served as a lead artist on Creatives After Curfew, a group of BIPOC and queer artists that formed in response to the murder of George Floyd. The group creates art meant to help Minneapolis communities heal and unify. The location of Hartman’s mural is pending.
Cey Adams, a 2019 muralist, is returning for an exhibit at NewStudio Gallery on the weekend of May 21. Adams, a Brooklyn-based artist, was the creative director for Def Jam records and painted a “Love” mural on the north wall of the Hampden Park Co-op, one in a series he has painted across the country. He will be painting an indoor mural for NewStudio starting Thursday.
Other muralists include Taylor Berman, Jennifer Davis, Jose Dominguez, Votan Henriquez, Geno Okok, Rodrigo Oñate, Povi Marie, Joy Spika and Few and Far, an all-female street art collective who will host a five-day interactive “Mural Meet” from June 22 to June 26 at the Security Building, 2395 University Ave. W.
On June 25, the Chroma Zone will host an artist talk and meet-and-greet with the women from the Few and Far international collective at Urban Growler, as well as a “Women on Walls” walking tour.
For more information, visit chromazone.net.
Orioles minor league report: Adley Rutschman has quiet week with Triple-A Norfolk but international signings shine
Is Bitcoin Global Reserve For Cryptocurrency?
3 Big Fat Awful Lies That Parents of Special Needs Children Mistakenly Believe
The 20 Best Anime For Adults Of All Time
Flight Attendant Reveals Shocking Secrets About Private Jets And Why It Is Fancier Than Commercial Flights
Mexican Timeshare Fraud – Your Right to Cancel a Timeshare Purchased in Mexico
Top 3 Altcoins of 2022 For Massive ROI
Chroma Zone, Minnesota’s largest mural festival, returns to St. Paul on May 21
Giving 10 Percent – The Importance of Tithing
50 Best INFP Anime Characters Of All Time
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach