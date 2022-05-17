News
Panthers-Lightning Eastern Conference semifinal schedule has potentially six games played at same time as Heat-Celtics | Schedule
The NHL released its Eastern Conference semifinals schedule for the Florida Panthers-Tampa Bay Lightning series early Monday morning, and the league placed six of the potential seven games on the same days as Heat-Celtics games in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals.
The one variation is the Heat play their Game 3 on Saturday, while the Panthers play their Game 3 on Sunday afternoon. Also, because of the previously scheduled Kane Brown 7 p.m. Saturday concert at Amalie Arena, the NHL has scheduled Panthers-Lightning Games 3 and 4 as a back-to-back set on Sunday and Monday.
South Florida is the only market that has both NBA and NHL teams still playing.
Game 1: Tuesday — Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 2: Thursday — Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Sunday — Florida at Tampa Bay, 1:30 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Monday, May 23 — Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Wednesday, May 25 — Tampa Bay at Florida, TBD, TBD*
Game 6: Friday, May 27 — Florida at Tampa Bay, TBD, TBD*
Game 7: Sunday, May 29 — Tampa Bay at Florida, TBD, TBD*
* if necessary
()
News
How to Pick the Perfect Essay Writing Service for Your Needs
If you’re like most students, you may find that it can be difficult to always come up with the best ideas or structure your thoughts in an interesting way to capture the attention of your professor.
To make sure that your essays never fall into this trap, you may want to consider hiring an essay writing service instead of trying to write everything on your own.
But how do you know which one will work best for you? Here are some tips and tricks on how to pick the perfect essay writing service for your needs so that you can get results you deserve!
The Importance of Trust
Trust is key when looking for an essay writing service—if you don’t trust that your writer can complete a high-quality paper, there’s little point in taking on such a task.
Researching each potential provider and reading customer reviews can help build trust; so too can working with a site that features customer testimonials and highlights specific qualifications and experience of its writers.
It’s also important to read through a company’s terms and conditions before signing up. You should be able to find information about what happens if you need revisions or if you aren’t satisfied with your work (and who pays for what).
If anything seems unclear or confusing, it might be best to look elsewhere. When all else fails, remember: cheap isn’t always better. Sometimes paying more upfront will save you money in the long run if it means getting a better product and more timely support from your essay writing service.
Speed, Quality, Price and Guarantees
When comparing essay writing services, you’ll often see them touted as offering speed, quality, price and guarantees. Depending on what you need from your writing service, you may prioritize one over another.
However, they should all play a role in your decision-making process. Ask yourself these questions: Do I need my paper turned around quickly? Will I sacrifice quality in order to get it done sooner? Is price an issue?
How important is getting a guarantee of originality or good customer service when things go wrong? Write down your answers and compare with each company you look into. That way, if something does go wrong, you can refer back to your notes.
You can also use your own list to give you an idea of which priorities are most important to you. If top-notch customer service is more important than fast turnaround time, but great quality at a low price isn’t very high on your list, then a service that offers those qualities won’t be worth paying extra for.
For example, if price is key, consider looking for a discount code online before placing your order. This way you can save money without sacrificing any other areas of importance.
And don’t forget to read reviews! It will help you understand how satisfied (or dissatisfied) customers have been with their experience using that particular service.
What You Should Expect from a Professional Essay Writer
There are a lot of essay writing services out there, so it’s not always easy to know what you should expect. To make your life easier, here’s an overview of what a professional essay writer can do for you. With any service, you will receive original essays written by experienced writers who are highly qualified in their field.
The work will be completed within your specified deadline and will meet all academic standards. You can also rely on receiving quality customer support from industry professionals who want to ensure that you have a positive experience with their company.
If you need help with anything, just ask! Lastly, when you buy essays online from write my essay 4 me , they guarantee complete confidentiality. They never share or sell your personal information with anyone else. This is their commitment to you as a valued customer.
Choosing the Right Online Writing Company
Sometimes, it’s difficult to find an essay writing service that provides work of good quality. There are several criteria you should keep in mind when choosing a company from which you want to buy your essays online.
Here are some tips on how to make your choice.
The Best Way to Get Quality Papers
Choosing an essay writing service is one thing, but getting a quality paper is another. The only way to ensure that you get what you pay for is by taking time and care with your selection process.
Once you have found an agency or individual writer who has given all their information away and answered all your questions satisfactorily, make sure they can offer everything you need before hiring them. If not, move on. If so, then you are ready to place your order!
Make Sure You Can Contact Them Anytime
This is extremely important as there will be times when you will need help or advice from your chosen writer. It would be best if they were contactable via email and phone at any time during business hours (or even after hours).
Be Wary of Guarantees
When ordering papers online, it’s always worth checking whether there are guarantees attached to a company’s services. Some companies offer money-back guarantees, while others don’t. Read through these carefully before making your decision.
Remember, though, that no matter how much effort you put into finding a reliable writing service, sometimes things just don’t go according to plan. Don’t let yourself fall victim to a scam—just because something sounds too good to be true doesn’t mean it isn’t.
Always check reviews, ask around and do your research before handing over any cash. In fact, we recommend doing so whenever you want to hire someone for anything!
Final Thoughts
With these tips in mind, choosing an essay writing service should be much easier! Good luck with your paper. Write my essay 4 me is one of the top essay writing services providers. If you ever have questions about how write my essay 4 me operates or what they offer, don’t hesitate to contact them at any time.
The post How to Pick the Perfect Essay Writing Service for Your Needs appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
News
Kristian Winfield: Luka Doncic is undeniable. Chris Paul … not so much
I remember when it happened. March 2, when the Dallas Mavericks played the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s when I realized Luka Doncic was a top-5 player.
But Sunday night, after Luka Magic’s Mavericks ran up a 47-point lead to dismiss the league-best Suns in Game 7 — in Phoenix — I realized top-5 might not do him justice.
Doncic repeatedly sought LeBron James in pick-and-roll switches and attacked him time after time in the fourth quarter of that March game. It was similar to his all-out assault on the Suns on May 15 that began with 27 points in the first half.
The Mavericks, who had blown a 21-point lead to the Lakers and trailed by six in the final period, won by five in that decisive March matchup, delivering all but the death blow to a Lakers team still delusional enough to believe it had a chance at the playoffs, let alone the Play-In.
“Until you stomp me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, I’ve got a chance,” James said. “So that’s my confidence.”
No, no. That’s Luka’s confidence.
It’s become more clear with every opponent who steps in the Slovenian Savage’s path: Luka Doncic is undeniable. Doncic played on a bad calf and still hung 33 on that so-called vaunted Utah Jazz defense. He made every single Phoenix defender — from Defensive Player of the Year candidate Mikal Bridges, to prototypical 3-and-D wing Jae Crowder, to the helpless switching center Deandre Ayton — look like a chair on the basketball floor. Cameron Johnson was a folding chair in Game 7, when Doncic shook him so hard, he fell to the ground, in a moment that rivaled James Harden’s breakdown of Wesley Johnson years back.
Talk about a path to the NBA Finals. If Doncic makes it there, he’ll have gone through the gauntlet.
The Jazz, for all their shortcomings, are still one of the best defenses in basketball, as are the Suns, and as are the Golden State Warriors, who are waiting, with one of the greatest defensive players in basketball history, Draymond Green.
If Green can’t guard Doncic, then no one can. The Warriors will throw some mix of Green, Klay Thompson, rookie Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter and Kevon Looney — and if Gary Payton II was healthy, he’d get his shot at Doncic, too.
And if the Mavericks defy the odds once again and defeat the Warriors in the conference finals, Doncic will have to face one of the two best defenses in all of basketball: DPOY Marcus Smart’s Boston Celtics, or DPOY snub Bam Adebayo’s Miami Heat.
What Doncic has proven so far is that he’s not ducking any smoke. He’s seeking it, just like he sought LeBron James on those early-March switches.
Shoutouts to the Mavericks for having the foresight to pull off such a deal on draft night. The gap between Doncic and Trae Young just got wider, and that says a lot because Young is one helluva player.
But he’s not top-5, and Doncic ain’t No. 5.
CP0 FOR LAST 6
Talk about a disappointment. No one took a harder hit in the eye of public perception than Chris Paul, who is now 0-for-6 in his last six Game 7s.
Think about the optics on that: In his last six win-or-go-home matchups, Chris Paul has lost. Isiah Thomas would never. Neither would Magic Johnson.
That’s the standard you have to live by when you’ve been crowned the Point God. Paul is assuredly the regular-season point god, but in the playoffs, specifically when the season is on the line, Paul is proving no more than a false idol.
And you can’t blame Scott Foster for this one. He wasn’t an official Sunday night.
The true constant is Paul, who was the first player in NBA history to blow four 2-0 playoff series leads, before extending his own record to five against the Mavericks on Sunday night.
Paul said he isn’t going to retire, even though his production plummeted like the crypto market after his 37th birthday following Game 2.
It’s all good, king. Keep collecting them coins. Paul has three more years left on his deal, which is worth about $90 million. The Suns will be back next year, and they better pay Ayton his worth, too.
BUCK STOPS HERE
Just how valuable is home-court advantage? It’s about worth a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Bucks and Celtics both faced the same decision in their regular season finale: Win and face Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s Nets in the first round, or lose and take the No. 3 seed. The Bucks rested all of their starters and lost intentionally, while the Celtics put a 30-point pounding on the Grizzlies.
Which means the Bucks gave the Celtics home-court advantage, in Boston of all places, which came back to bite them because Khris Middleton missed the entire series with an MCL injury.
We all know the drill from here. Role players historically play better at home, especially in elimination games. The Celtics shot 22-of-50 from downtown — led by 7-of-18 shooting from deep by Grant Williams — while the Bucks logged just four makes on 33 attempts.
()
News
Dave Hyde: Miami Heat, Florida Panthers start big playoff series — and blame TV for it happening at same time
Sorry if I’m distracted writing this Florida Panthers column.
I’m on a second keyboard simultaneously writing a Miami Heat column.
Both of our local teams are alive in the playoffs and — inexplicably and irretrievably — play Tuesday night to start an unfortunately overlapping schedule in what should be their rock fights of playoff series.
It’s like two cousins having simultaneous weddings. Can you be in two counties at once? Should you be asked to?
The Panthers drop the puck Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Tampa Bay Lightning in Sunrise in the second round of the NHL playoffs. The Heat tip off their Eastern Conference finals in Miami against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.
They play the same nights in all four home games in their respective series, too. How dumb is that? They clash on six of the scheduled seven games, if necessary. Take your bathroom breaks strategically, folks.
What will be a fun time, maybe a memorable time for South Florida sports is a little less so because of this overlapping schedule. It hurts the Panthers more than the Heat. The Panthers could use some stand-alone time. They need to build a fan base, and the playoffs are the time to do that.
Now they face two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay on the ice and blue-ribbon Heat on the schedule. How did such playoff fortune come with scheduling misfortune?
For starters, it’s uncharted water for the Panthers and Heat to play this deep in simultaneous playoffs. That’s typically the Panthers’ fault. They haven’t made a second round since 1996, while this is the seventh Eastern Conference finals for the Heat.
Here’s the larger truth of this scheduling fiasco: There’s no one looking out for local fans in this decision. It was dictated by TV executives looking out for their investments.
“The people making the decision aren’t thinking about [South Florida] fans wanting to see both games,’ a network TV source said. “They’re thinking what’s best for ratings.”
After Boston advanced Sunday afternoon, ESPN had by contract the Eastern series with the Heat starting Tuesday night. The Panthers needed some help with other Sunday NHL games to side-step the Heat’s schedule. They got none.
They needed the New York Rangers to lose — and, with them, the New York market and national viewing to be out of the playoffs. The Rangers won in overtime.
The Panthers could have gotten help if the Dallas Stars won, because they share an arena owned by the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. But the Stars lost to Calgary, and that meant there would be no conflict for the Mavericks and no need to put the NHL on specific days in Dallas.
ESPN, with first choice, took the New York-Carolina series for Wednesday. That’s the slot the Panthers wanted. They were left with the Tuesday slot on TNT.
Where was NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman? Didn’t he need to stand up for the Panthers in this fight? Well, this is the first year the NHL is back to a big television stage with ESPN and TNT. He had little leverage in pushing for the Panthers’ best.
There was another telling, scheduling twist of where the NHL stands in pecking orders. Country singer Kane Brown’s concert Saturday in Tampa’s Amalie Arena pushed the series’ Game 3 to Sunday afternoon.
That’s the only reason the Panthers and Heat aren’t scheduled to clash all seven games. It also meant the Panthers and Lightning will play on ridiculous back-to-back days. That rarely happens in a playoff series.
Game 4 is Monday night in Tampa — same as the Heat’s Game 4 in Boston. It doesn’t matter that few season-ticket holders overlap or the Heat draw more from Miami-Dade and the Panthers from Broward and Palm Beach.
Still, these a first-world sports problems, the ones the lucky markets have. These are two, bare-knuckled series coming. The Panthers and Lightning tried to artificially create a rivalry going back to their expansion years in the 1990s.
There’s always been some boiling blood between these franchise. They’ve had more on-ice fights with each other than any other team, according to the site hockeyfights.com. Some of that’s because they’re in the same division and play more games. The Panthers have had 99 fights with Tampa players compared to second-place Philadephia at 81 fights
But when Tampa was contending for and winning a Stanley Cup in 2003, Lightning coach John Tortorella said the sad-sack Panthers weren’t a rival. “That can only happen in the playoffs,’ he said.
All these years later it’s happening. Tampa Bay beat the Panthers in a tough series last year en route to second-straight Stanley Cup. Now they meet again. They’re as much a rival as the Panthers have by now.
Boston has a more layered history with the Heat. Dwyane Wade saying, “This won’t happen again,” when the Celtics took the Heat out of the 2010 playoffs in the first postseason of the Big Three era? LeBron James having 45 points and 15 rebounds in an era-changing Game 6 the next year?
“Danny Ainge needs to shut the f— up,’ Heat president Pat Riley said after the Celtics general manager said LeBron was whining about officiating the next year.
Boston is a tough team this year. So is Tampa Bay. In any other year, these would be playoff series that would stand alone for intrigue. Now they arrive with a shared stage.
Heat vs. Celtics.
Panthers vs. Lightning.
Panthers vs. Heat.
Do you pick a team each night or split television screens? Is the pleasure and pain doubled, halved or squared? And what of us poor sports writers having to make a Sophie’s Choice?
Finally, there’s this to consider: Game 7 for each series is Sunday, May 29. It could rank as the most consequential date in South Florida sports history. Two teams. Two playoff prizes. And thousands of fans going crazy watching both games at once.
()
Panthers-Lightning Eastern Conference semifinal schedule has potentially six games played at same time as Heat-Celtics | Schedule
Former Meta Crypto Head Announces Bitcoin Payments Startup Lightspark
How to Pick the Perfect Essay Writing Service for Your Needs
The Emerging Market of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software
Kristian Winfield: Luka Doncic is undeniable. Chris Paul … not so much
How “Newbie” Internet Marketers Can Learn How To Make A Lot Of Money Fast
Dave Hyde: Miami Heat, Florida Panthers start big playoff series — and blame TV for it happening at same time
Upgrade Your Customer Acquisition Strategy With CRM Software Systems
Wild defenseman Matt Dumba reveals he suffered punctured lung in April
Social Media Optimization Is An Imperative Facade Of Search Engine Optimization
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach