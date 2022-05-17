Finance
Personal Injuries Lawyers
A personal injuries lawyer is there to help when someone else’s negligence causes you physical or psychological injury. The attorney handles claims such as automobile or motorcycle accidents, injuries caused by faulty or mislabeled products, medical malpractice, slip and fall injuries, wrongful death, and workplace injuries, to name a few. Today, many personal injuries lawyers are specialists, focusing their time and expertise on one of these specific types of legal claims.
It is wise to get your lawyer involved in your case as soon as possible. He or she will help you communicate with all the necessary parties, and will help you collect evidence to support your case. Your personal injuries lawyer will also keep you from being bullied by an insurance claims adjuster into accepting a low settlement offer. Your personal injuries lawyer will handle negotiations for you, and if you are unable to agree with the other party as to what are your damages, he or she will file a legal complaint with the court on your behalf. It is worth the peace of mind to have someone fighting for you.
Under most circumstances, your lawyer will receive no compensation, until you receive your damages award. He or she, therefore, has a vested interest in the success of your case and will work hard to get you your money. Type in the keywords personal injuries lawyers into a Google search and you will find a long list of attorneys who are capable and prepared to prosecute your claim.
AWeber Review – Autoresponder
AWeber Review for the masses of Marketers who could be using this Auto-Responder tool.
As you know, home based business owners come in all Varieties.
Marketers can be any of the following: Affiliate Marketers, Network Marketers, MLM’ers, Social Media Users and Business Owners/ Entrepreneurs, Special Marketers like Email Marketers, Bloggers, Video Marketers and etc.
There are three things needed by all Marketers?
#1 Tools (techniques and strategies that can help you leverage your business to become optimized)
#2 Training (how to communicate with your prospects and be a leader)
#3 Leads (targeted prospects)
Lets says you have number #2 and Number #3 covered. AWeber can give to the tool to be able to #2 communicate effectively with your #3 prospects
You might be saying, “I know I am building a list, but what am I supposed to be telling them along the way, I can’t just keep selling them can I?”
Excellent Question, here is the answer: you will continuously give them valuable info and Yes you can keep selling them if your info is perceived as useful and valuable and you give understanding to the buyer before you try to offer anything.
This is the Technique used by Most Marketers via AWeber: Free Newsletter for your opt-in subscribers (by the way AWeber has easy to make opt-in forms that you see on blogs and squeeze pages). The newsletter should be specific to your market ie Attraction Marketing Techniques, Network Marketing Tools. Reviews on Leadership Books, Software, E-books, Video Marketing Techniques, etc., many of these could be Affiliate Products or your own products.
“Content is king!” If your newsletters are not Valuable and not targeted to your prospects then you will not be able to eventually get them to purchase anything from you if that is your intention. “The money’s in the list” and that is true. Treat your subscribers like you would want to be treated.
AWeber can claim the 99.34% message delivery rate because AWeber has formed strong relationships with AOL, HOTMAIL and YAHOO etc. This alone makes them stand out from any other autoresponder service.
Pros:
-A benefit that I personally enjoy and use from time to time is AWeber’s Video Tutorials (I love these), Live Chat, and Phone Support
-No software needed, as it is web-based.
-Sends messages with option of pre-set schedule.
-Emails are individualized with customer names (personalized).
-Provides 30 day money back guarantee.
-AWeber also provides an RSS to email function for webmasters with RSS feeds (such as blogs) so you can Email all your subscribers just by posting on your blog!
-Also you can track a lot of info, like Who opted-in, Where and When they opted-in or opted-out, Who opened the messages you sent, Who opened up a link in the message you sent, and more.
And the the following is just part of the list given at the AWeber web site: AWeber has been around for 10 years. Unlimited autoresponders. Unlimited personalized follow up messages. Unlimited message length, unlimited changes, and full integrated HTML creator and/or plain text and dozens of other benefits listed on the webiste….
Anybody in business for themselves understands the IMPORTANCE of FULL OPTIMIZATION, Auto-responders allow you not to have to be there when a prospect initially enters your sales funnel, and that is key, because you can send them an automatic message to let them know that you are aware of their importance and their presence.
Have you ever bought something from a store in which no one was there to help you…pretty impossible right?
This tool is Practical, Easy to Use, and can Optimize your business POINT BLANK (also the price is low, no rip off here).
What Should You Do After a Car Accident
If you drive, it is likely that some day you will be involved in a car accident. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that there were close to six million police-reported traffic accidents in the United States in 2008. Almost two million of these accidents resulted in injuries.
Car accidents can involve multiple vehicles, a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, or a solo crash when a car hits a solid object. Numerous factors can contribute to the accident such as alcohol use, weather, road hazards, or loose animals.
These crashes are both traumatic and costly. Many accidents result in fatalities or serious injuries such as whiplash, spinal cord damage, or head trauma. The American Automobile Club reported that traffic accidents cost $164.2 billion annually, or $1,000 per person. This amount is nearly the same as the money spent annually to maintain the nation’s roadways.
If you are injured in an automobile accident, it is important to hire an attorney who is familiar with your state’s laws. You can find a personal injury attorney in the yellow pages or obtain a referral from the State Bar. In most cases, the first consultation is free. Generally, the attorney will charge a contingency fee which means that you pay a percentage of your recovery as legal fees. If you do not win the case, you are only responsible for the costs.
Your attorney will help you obtain a settlement from the responsible party or, if necessary, file a lawsuit on your behalf. He or she will also advise of any benefits that might be available through your own insurance policy in case the other driver is uninsured, or does not have enough insurance to cover the cost of your accident.
Usually, accident victims are entitled to recover the costs of medical care, lost wages, job retraining, and general pain and suffering. In some states, if the other driver was drunk or extremely reckless, the injured party can also demand punitive damages, which penalize the driver for his or her behavior.
Each state has its own laws concerning time limits for bringing a lawsuit, available damages, and whether your own fault may reduce or bar your recovery. Your attorney will discuss these issues during the first consultation and advise concerning the best approach for a favorable settlement. By hiring an attorney, you will ensure that you receive the settlement you deserve.
Budget Travel in the Free State – Ever Present Windmill in the Agricultural Center
The best time to visit this part of South Africa is in the months of April and May.
This Province of South Africa is famouse for its `boerekos (traditional Afrikaner farm-style cuisine) and decidedly slower-paced lifestyle.
The Free Sate Province is the third-largest province in South Africa famous for its warm South African hospitality. It has the second-lowest population density, on about 129 480 km2 of land. All the towns display a mix of cultures. You will find the most valued San (Bushman) rock art is found in the Free State. The Free State South Africa offers you open plains between the Vaal and Orange Rivers.
Bloemfontein is the ideal place to start a tour of the Free State. North of Winburg, the Willem Pretorius Game Reserve is a must see, offering a wealth of wildlife, excellent fishing conditions, and a wide range of sports facilities.
Loch Athlone, one of the major attractions of Bethlehem, is a magnet for fresh water fisherman.
Starting at Harrismith and ending at Zastron, the route is particularly notable for the Golden Gate National Park, beautiful mountain scenery and charming country towns. In the south-west, the Gariep Dam resort offers an extensive range of leisure activities including water sports, tennis, bowling, horse-riding, golf and 13 nature reserves.
This province presents the classic scene of veld, grass-covered prairie land with deep-blue African skies.
The Free Sate is known, locally, as our ‘bread basket’, the this part of South Africa is cultivated by more than 30 000 farms to produce over 70% of South Africa’s grain consumption. It is also home to the most productive gold and diamond mines in the world.
The Free State climate in the summer-rainfall region is warm but can be relatively cold during the winter months.
This Province boasts an extensive system of parks and reserves, including one national park (Golden Gate) and more than 80 provincial, municipal, and privately owned nature parks, nature reserves, game reserves, and game farms. Activities include bird and game viewing, trophy and biltong hunting, hiking, horse-riding, biking, 4×4 off-road driving, camping and climbing.With its wealth of historical and cultural attractions and excellent facilities, Bloemfontein is the ideal place to start a tour of the Free State. North of Winburg, the Willem Pretorius Game Reserve is the Free State’s major provincial reserve, offering a wealth of wildlife, excellent fishing conditions, and a wide range of sports facilities. Kroonstad has all you need for a relaxing break, including an excellent holiday resort. Loch Athlone, one of the major attractions of Bethlehem, is a magnet for anglers and those who enjoy pottering around in boats. No visit to the Free State is complete without following the renowned Highlands Route.
Attractions:
Motheo (Central Bloemfontein)
Botanical Gardens & Zoo Gardens
National Museum
Loch Logan Waterfront
Rustfontein Dam and Nature Reserve
Thaba ‘Nchu Sun
King’s Park & Prince’s Rose Garden
Transgariep
Gariep Dam
Jagersfontein Open Mine Museum & Koffiefontein Open Mine Museum
The ‘Eye’ of Zastron
Mayaputi Nature Reserve
Goldfields
Winburg Voortrekker Monument
Welkom Gold Museum
Saltpans Mining
Underground mine tours
Willem Pretorius Game Reserve
Phakisa Racetrack
Northern Free State
Vredefort Dome – the world’s largest meteorite impact site
Viljoenskroon Tractor Museum
Frankfort Sandstone NG Church
Eastern Free State
Golden Gate Highlands National Park
Titanic Rock in Clarens
Ficksburg Cherry Festival
Bushman rock art
Basuto Cultural Village at Qwa-Qwa
Bushman Rock Art
Seekoeivlei Wetlands at Memel
Suggested Travel Route
Day 1: Bloemfontein
Bloemfontein Reyneke Park
Motheo
Tel: 051 523 3888
Fax: 051 523 3887
Day 2: Fauresmith
Kalkfontein Dam Nature Reserve
Transgariep
Tel: 051 722 1441
Fax: 051 723 0134
Day 3: Ventersburg
Africas Best Aldam Resort
Goldfields
Tel: 086 183 6237
Fax: 057 652 0014
Day 4 & 5: Parys
Dimalachite Nature Resort and River Lodge
Northern Free State
Tel: 056 818 1860
Fax: 056 818 1854
Day 6 & 7: Clarens
Golden Gate Highland National Park
Eastern Free State
Tel: 058 255 0012
Fax: 058 255 0901
Distances in km from Bloemfontein:
Aliwal North 207 km
Bethlehem 238 km
Clarens 298 km
Harrismith 339 km
Kimberley 175 km
Kroonstad 211 km
Sasolburg 344 km
Welkom 154 km
We invite you for a visit.
