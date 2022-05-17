News
Photos: Lunar eclipse thrills stargazers in the Americas
By The Associated press
A total lunar eclipse provided a spectacular celestial show as it unfolded Sunday night into early Monday in the Americas.
The eastern half of North America and all of Central and South America were prime locations to see the eclipse, while partial stages were visible across Africa, Europe and the Middle East.
Among those watching the eclipse where skies were clear were residents of Buenos Aires, Argentina, who bundled up in the chilly night and relaxed on blankets in a park to look at the event. In Caracas, Venezuela, some people brought laser pointers as a crowd gathered to watch.
The moon was bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, one of the longest totalities of the decade. It was the first so-called “blood moon” in a year.
A total eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun, and casts a shadow on the lunar surface. The moon was 225,000 miles (362,000 kilometers) away at the peak of the eclipse — around midnight on the U.S. East Coast.
There’ll be another lengthy total lunar eclipse in November, with Africa and Europe being the best places to see it, but not the Americas. Then the next one isn’t until 2025.
News
Ravens sign versatile LB Vince Biegel, helping defensive depth and special teams
The Ravens signed linebacker Vince Biegel to a one-year deal Monday, adding a versatile veteran to a position with limited depth. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Injuries have limited Biegel, 28, to just five games over the past two seasons, but he’s played both inside linebacker and outside linebacker and contributed regularly on special teams over his four-year NFL career. He tried out during the team’s rookie minicamp earlier this month and has ties to first-year outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard, who overlapped with him in Miami.
After missing the Dolphins’ 2020 season with a torn Achilles tendon, the 6-foot-3, 246-pound Biegel opened last season on injured reserve before returning to action in late November. Over his five games with Miami, he had two tackles and played primarily on special teams.
Biegel’s best season came in 2019, when he had 2 1/2 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 59 tackles over 15 Dolphins games (10 starts). The Wisconsin product started his career with the Green Bay Packers, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2017. He was cut before the next season and signed with New Orleans in 2018, playing a reserve role and contributing on special teams for the Saints.
The Ravens, who lost inside linebacker and special teams stalwart Chris Board in free agency, didn’t draft an inside linebacker last month and are cross-training Malik Harrison at outside linebacker this offseason. Biegel could also see snaps this offseason at outside linebacker, where Tyus Bowser and rookie Odafe Oweh are recovering from torn Achilles tendons.
()
News
Pedro Martinez joining Mets’ Old Timers’ Day
Mets Old Timers’ Day is quickly becoming the hottest ticket in town.
On Monday, the team announced that Pedro Martinez would join the festivities on Aug. 27 at Citi Field.
Martinez, a first ballot Hall of Famer, spent four seasons with the Mets, racking up a 3.88 ERA in 79 starts. He was an All-Star for the team in 2005, a year in which he led the major leagues with a 0.949 WHIP, and again represented the Mets at the Midsummer Classic in 2006.
Martinez joins other big names including Mike Piazza, Mookie Wilson, Robin Ventura, John Matlack, Cliff Floyd and Ron Swoboda as participants in the game, which is being held for the first time since 1994.
Martinez has been a staple of MLB Network for years now, and this summer he will make his first appearance in a Mets uniform since 2008.
The Mets take on the Rockies on Aug. 27, with the Old Timers’ Day shenanigans beginning earlier in the day.
()
News
Abbott says agreement reached to reopen baby formula plant
By ZEKE MILLER and MATTHEW PERRONE
WASHINGTON (AP) — Infant formula maker Abbott says it’s reached an agreement with U.S. health officials to restart production at its largest domestic factory, a key step toward easing a nationwide shortage tied to the plant’s shutdown earlier this year.
Abbott did not immediately detail the terms of the agreement reached with the Food and Drug Administration, which has been investigating safety problems at the Sturgis, Michigan, facility. The consent decree is a binding legal agreement between the company and the federal government.
After production resumes, Abbott has said it will take at least eight weeks to begin shipping new product to stores.
The Biden administration has come under intense pressure over the last week to do more to ease the shortage of formula that has forced parents of infants to go to significant lengths to feed their children.
Abbott’s plant came under scrutiny earlier this year after four infants became sick with bacterial infections after consuming powdered formula from the Michigan factory. Two of the babies died.
In February, the company halted production and recalled several brands of formula. Those steps squeezed supplies that were already strained by supply chain disruptions and parents stockpiling during COVID-19.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under fire from parents and politicians, President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday is expected to announce an agreement to reopen the largest domestic manufacturing plant of infant formula and to ease import rules to allow supplies in from overseas, amid a nationwide shortage spurred by the Michigan plant’s shutdown earlier this year over safety issues.
A consent decree between the producer, Abbott, and the Food and Drug Administration that would pave the way for reopening the plant is “forthcoming,” said Brian Deese, the director of the White House’s National Economic Council. He added the agency would also take steps Monday to allow more foreign imports into the U.S. to address the urgent supply constraints.
It comes as the Biden administration has come under intense pressure over the last week to do more to ease the shortage of formula that has forced parents of infants to go to significant lengths to feed their children.
Over the weekend, the White House offered formula manufacturers and retailers transportation and logistics support, and working with all major formula producers to boost production, including reaching out to their suppliers to encourage them to prioritize production and delivery of formula ingredients.
Deese said the administration “made clear to all of them that federal resources, including transportation and logistics resources, are available and on call and we are prepared to move assets in coordination with them as and when we identify need.”
The shortage stems from a February recall by Abbott, the nation’s largest formula maker, that shuttered the company’s Michigan plant and exacerbated ongoing supply chain disruptions among formula makers, leaving fewer options on stores shelves across much of the country. The shortage has led retailers like CVS and Target to limit how many containers customers can purchase per visit and forced some parents to swap and sell formula online.
On Monday, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” that the federal agency is “working really closely with Abbott” to reopen the closed Michigan factory and he expects that “in a very short period of time we’re going to have an announcement about the path forward.”
Califf said an announcement is forthcoming about importing baby formula from abroad, noting that the key is making sure the instructions for the formula are in languages that mothers and caregivers can understand.
The FDA warned families against making their own baby formula because it has 30 distinct constituents that have to be in the right amount, otherwise the formula can possibly be dangerous to consume.
Abbott’s voluntary recall was triggered by four illnesses reported in babies who had consumed powdered formula from the Michigan plant. All four infants were hospitalized with a rare type of bacterial infection and two died.
Abbott is one of just four companies that produce roughly 90% of U.S. formula, so its shutdown squeezed already tight supplies.
After a six-week inspection, FDA investigators published a list of problems in March, including lax safety and sanitary standards and a history of bacterial contamination in several parts of the plant.
But Chicago-based Abbott has emphasized that its products have not been directly linked to the bacterial infections in children. Samples of the bacteria found at its plant did not match the strains collected from the babies by federal investigators. The company has repeatedly stated it is ready to resume manufacturing, pending an FDA decision.
The terms of the consent decree were not immediately clear, including what steps Abbott was taking to remediate issues raised by the FDA or how quickly production at the plant would be restarted.
Former FDA officials say fixing the type of problems uncovered at Abbott’s plant takes time, and infant formula facilities receive more scrutiny than other food facilities. Companies need to exhaustively clean the facility and equipment, retrain staff, repeatedly test and document there is no contamination.
Even if the facility reopens soon, the FDA will still face scrutiny for its handling of the issues at the plant.
FDA inspectors visited the factory in September for a routine inspection, around the time that the first bacterial infection was reported in an infant. Although inspectors uncovered several violations— including standing water and unsanitary conditions— the FDA did not shut down the plant or issue any formal warning.
Only after several more illnesses were reported did the FDA return to the plant in January, this time finding a history of bacterial contamination in several parts of the plant. Abbott then shut down the facility and recalled several powdered formulas in mid-February.
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro reported last month that a whistleblower had contacted the FDA in October about unsafe conditions and practices at the plant, including falsifying plant records and failing to properly test formula for contamination.
She and other lawmakers are set to question FDA Commissioner Califf about that issue and others at a hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Photos: Lunar eclipse thrills stargazers in the Americas
SAP Business One – Crystal Reports Design Overview For Consultant
Comparing Traditional and Digital Marketing
Ravens sign versatile LB Vince Biegel, helping defensive depth and special teams
Pedro Martinez joining Mets’ Old Timers’ Day
Software Project Management: Going From Good to Great
Floods And Home Insurance
Abbott says agreement reached to reopen baby formula plant
Advantages of CRM Software
Top 3 Books Under $30 To Master Micro Stakes Poker
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach