Preparing To Sell Your Home: 5 Steps

When you purchased the home, you are currently residing in, you probably made some personal commitment, and developed a personal, emotional relationship. For whatever reason, you have now, recognized, and believe, it’s time to sell your house, and relocate. However, since for most people, their house represents their single – largest, financial asset, doesn’t it make sense, to proceed, in the wisest, most responsible way, in order to achieve the best results? If you make this decision, begin by being, as prepared, as possible, and proceeding in a wise way. With that in mind, this article will attempt to briefly consider, identify, review and discuss, 5 steps, which are a well – considered way, to proceed.

1. Check your title: Consider your property, and find out, if there are any outstanding issues, that might create challenges, to transferring a clean title, when you sell your house. These may include: building permits, which were never closed – out properly; work done, without proper permits; any property – line impingements, which might be problematic; tax or other liens; etc.

2. Look objectively, not emotionally: It’s often difficult for homeowners to objectively evaluate their properties, which is one of the essential reasons, to hire the right real estate professional, who might look, with an objective – eye! We all develop some degree of emotional attachment to our home, but it’s important to recognize, those wonderful moments, and significant, life cycle, experiences, while invaluable to you, add no value, to potential buyers. Your real estate agent should provide you, with a professionally designed, Competitive Market Analysis, or CMA, in order to price your home right/ correctly, from the start!

3. What would you be willing to pay, and why?: Ask yourself, introspectively, objectively, and honestly, if you were a buyer, looking at your house, what would you be willing to pay, and why? Consider the strengths and weaknesses, and how it compares with other houses, for – sale, in your local real estate market! A smart way to begin, is to look at some of the competition, and objectively compare!

4. Address needs and weaknesses: Once you identify the needs, weaknesses, and flaws, your house has, in terms of how others, might perceive it, address these in a smart, rational, productive manner.

5. Hire the right real estate agent: Interview several real estate agents, and consider, what each, might offer, which might best benefit you! Overlook the rhetoric and promises, and don’t be swayed, but anyone, who over – states, his suggested listing price. Rather, be certain, the professional you hire, is someone, who you feel comfortable with, will be empathetic, responsive, responsible, and have a marketing plan, for your specific home.

Properly prepare to sell your home, and you will be best – served! Protect your best interests, as well as financial ones!