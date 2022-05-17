Finance
Purchase Property in Cyprus
The island is known as the Republic of Cyprus and is split into two parts – 59% of the island is under control of the Republic of Cyprus, the rest being under the control of Turkey and known as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (however this is not recognized outside of Turkey).
Cyprus is the third largest island in the Mediterranean behind Sicily and Sardinia, has the warmest climate with average temperatures during the day at 24C and 14C at night and has been part of the Euro Currency since 2008. It has two international airports located in Larnaca and Paphos.
When you find a property for sale in Cyprus you would normally put a small deposit, around 1% to 2% of the purchase price as a ‘holding deposit’ whilst the contracts are drawn up and is a legally binding deposit. Once the contracts are signed a 10% deposit is paid on resale property and 20-30% on new builds. The balance is then payable on completion.
During the process you will need to submit the contracts to the land registry along with an application for ‘Approval to Transfer’ which can take a little while to get and you may find you have completed and moved in before you actually receive it but this is not out of the norm. You will need to submit references and the bank would be one of these.
The costs involved in purchasing a property in Cyprus can be quite complicated and there are two fees, Stamp Duty and Property Transfer Tax, thereafter known as the Immovable Property Tax which is paid annually.
Stamp Duty: This is charged at 0.15% on the first 170,860 and then at 0.2% for anything over that so for a property of 300,000 you would pay (1.5% of 170,860 = 256) + (0.2% of 300,000 – 170,860 = 129140 = 258.28) Total stamp duty payable = 514.28.
Property Transfer Tax/Immovable Property Tax: The tax rates are changing from January 1st 2012 and until that date the fees are up to 85,430 = 3%, from 85,431 to 170,860 = 5%, from 170,861 and over 8%. You can take advantage of being a married couple and you can buy in joint names this will split the price of a property in half for joint ownership and will reduce your tax liability.
From January 2012 the immovable property Tax will be changing and the revised figures are shown below, also the property value will be reassessed and as current property values are based on 1980 then it is expected that these will go up.
Property value as at January 1, 1980
- Up to 120.000 euros: 0%
- 120.000 – 170.000: 0.4%
- 170.000 – 300.000: 0.5%
- 300.000 – 500.000: 0.6%
- 500.000 – 800.000: 0.7%
- Over 800.000 euros: 0.8%
Mortgages are available and proof of income is required, mortgages are worked out on your income and expenditure, so all your other mortgages/rent/loans etc. are taken into consideration. If you receive income from other properties then you can put this towards your income although there is no guarantee it will be taken into account. The maximum LTV (Loan to Value) is 70% although in some circumstances especially for first time buyers it can be 80%. If you are looking for a mortgage in Northern Cyprus then currently it is only being arranged for pre-1974 Turkish owned or foreign titled property, maximum LTV is 65%.
Location, Location, Location, everyone asks where is the best place to buy, well Paphos, Limassol and Larnaca are firm favorites, of course it depends why you are buying, a holiday home or permanent residence either way we would recommend that you take your time and visit regularly until you find the best location for yourself and your family.
Property for sale in North Cyprus:
People should be very cautious when buy buying property in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, there is still a very real legal issue over ownership and this is not to say that all properties are affected but ensure you check and double check everything, if possible look for Pre 1974 Turkish owned or foreign titled property although these are harder to find these days.
Do Auto Accident Victims Need to Hire an Attorney?
Imagine being involved in an auto accident through no fault of your own. You find that your car is destroyed, and your entire body is in pain. The person who hit you apologizes profusely and says “it was all my fault.” Later that day you receive a phone call from that person’s insurance company. The adjuster on the phone asks you how you are feeling and says they will “take care of you.” You see your doctor, who refers you to a chiropractor to take care of your back injuries. You finish your treatment four months later and the bills total about $5,000.00. You call the insurance company and send them all of your bills. The adjuster calls back and all of a sudden starts telling you that you went to the doctor for too long, the bills are too high and you were not that injured. They offer you $1,000.00 to settle the claim and will not give you a penny more. The end result of being a victim now means that you have to pay money out of your pocket to take care of your bills.
In order to avoid this unfortunate result, a victim should always hire a personal injury attorney. Hiring an attorney will level the playing field against the big insurance companies. An insurance adjuster’s goal is to pay you as little money as possible so because they work for a business. As such, they will belittle your claim and try to force you to take as little money as possible. Since personal injury attorneys have experience with these companies, they will be able to help you through the process by helping you obtain the doctors you need to treat your injuries and the settlement you deserve for having to deal with those injuries. Studies have shown that victims that have attorneys on their side obtain settlements three to four times higher than victims who represent themselves. Attorneys will also be able to advice you about getting your car fixed correctly and in a timely manner, to obtain a rental car while your car gets fixed, to find doctors who are willing to work on a lien and only get paid from the settlement proceeds. The most important thing to remember is that most personal injury attorneys work on a contingency basis, so if you do not win your case, you will not have to pay for their services. Also, most attorneys do not require you to pay any fees up front. Hiring an attorney is truly a win-win situation for a victim. Insurance companies only care about their bottom line, so hire a personal injury attorney and get the settlement that you truly deserve.
Using Social Media To Sell Your Property
I would assume that when you decided to become an FSBO and sell your property, you have done your homework and researched on how to be an FSBO. If you haven’t then I urge you to first research on what to expect when you sell your property as an FSBO. Now if you’re able to do your homework, you might have come across some articles that states that there are about 90 percent of for-sale-by-owner that fail to sell their property. However, you have to also understand that this number may not be accurate as the success of an FSBO would highly depend on how much effort you put in. It is not enough to have your property to have a for sale sign, you also have to make every effort to make sure that you will be able to put your property for sale in front of as many eyeballs as possible. More people who knows that you have a property for sale means the higher possibility of having a potential buyer of your property.
So how do you increase the visibility of your property for sale? Some would use traditional media to advertise their property for sale, although that may be one way to go it is going to be very expensive and a problem for FSBO. But do not fret there are other ways on how you can promote your property for sale. One of them is to use the services of a flat-fee mls provider, flat-fee mls is a process where you only pay a flat-fee to have your property be placed in hundreds of MLS listing sites among other services inclusive.
Another possible way to have your property for sale, promoted is to use the power of social media. It is free and it would not cost as much as traditional media if you choose to use social media paid advertising. You might be wondering on how do you start advertising your property for sale via social media. Here are some easy steps which you can follow.
- Choose Your Platform – you do not have to look far, everyone may have a social media account, this is where you should start, choose the platform where you are already in and have friend and or followers to which you can promote your property for sale. If you do not have an account in any of the social media platforms out there then it is time for you to have one. In this case choose a platform that you know that your friends are mostly using. Once you sign up start adding your friends and start posting your property for sale. And start the word of mouth about your property snowball.
- Post Your Property for Sale – nobody wants to have their property social media timeline to look like an advertising platform. Although we have suggested that you post your property for sale on your account, do not post the same thing everyday. It pays to also post something interesting to your friend even if such is unrelated. Make sure to also nurture your relationship with your friends using your timeline rather than having your timeline turn into a newspaper classified ads. In addition, make sure that you make your post public so that anyone can see it.
- Engage and Answer Queries – once you get queries on your post about your property for sale, make sure that you immediately answer their questions and do so professionally. Remember with social media, as long as your post is public, people can freely see your posts.
These three simple steps is a start for you to use social media to make sure as an FSBO that your property for sale can get much more exposure beyond the traditional media could do, not to mention that this could be done only for a fraction of a price if not free and with the aid of flat-fee mls listing, you will surely get that deal.
Ubi Jus Ibi Remedium
1. UBI JUS IBI REMEDIUM
(i) Meaning
Jus means legal authority to do or to demand something and remedium means the right of action. So it means there is no wrong without a remedy.
(ii) Importance of Maxim iub Jus Ibi Remedium:
The law of tort is said to be a development of the maxim ubi-jus-ibi Remedium. This maxim led the chancellor to intervene in the administration of justice in order to give a relief where the common law gave none relief by common law inadequate and to help the litigant by offering facilities in evidence and the procedure which the ordinary courts did not secure.
(iii) Conditions
(i) If a party has destroyed, lost or waived his right to an equitable remedy by his own act this maxim will not apply,
(ii) It will not apply where the rights and remedies fell within the exclusive domain of law.
(iii) It will, not apply if there is a moral infringement being incapable of enforcement.
(iv) Limitation
Following are the limitation of the maxim.
(i) Where rights and remedies both with in the jurisdiction of common law.
(ii) The courts are not authorized to question the act of state.
> Example
If a person files a suit against sovereign or diplomate, he cannot be given relief because diplomats have immunity from such proceedings.
(iv) Position in Pakistan
This maxim is applicable in Pakistan. The specific performance of the contract, ratification of the instrument, rescission of contract, cancellation of the instrument are its examples. The civil procedure code entitles a civil court to entertain all kinds of suit unless they are prohibited.
7th Pay Commission: Big news! No relief on the outstanding DA Arrear of 18 months of the employees, will not get 2 lakhs now
