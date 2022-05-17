Finance
Residual Income Model – A Penny or Ten Grand?
Many MLM opportunity seekers have come from a direct sales background where income is dependent on home parties, fundraisers, and retail sales. While this is an excellent source of cash, there is a bigger picture here: The Residual Income Model.
Most MLM opportunity seekers don’t quite understand how the residual income model works, so here’s a little story to demonstrate the concept.
Imagine, if you will, a choice. A genie pops out of a bottle and offers $10,000 cash, today- right this second, no strings attached. You can take it and walk away, happy, forever. Or, he says, you can have just one penny, but not today. The genie will take that penny and double it, every day for 30 days, and at the end of the 30 days, you can have the final amount. You have 5 seconds to decide.
Now, most people would, in fact, simply take the $10,000 cash and happily walk away, especially with so little time to decide. They would instinctively feel that the doubled penny represented a trick of some sort. But they’d be wrong. Let’s see what would happen if the doubled penny scenario was pursued:
Day 1: 1c
Day 2: 2c
Day 3: 4c
Day 4: 8c
Day 5: 16c
Day 6: 32c
Day 7: 64c
At the end of week one, those who took the $10,000 are laughing and those MLM opportunity seekers who opted for the doubled penny are probably a little embarrassed.
Day 8: $1.28
Day 9: $2.56
Day 10: $5.02
Day 11: $10.04
Day 12: $20.08
Day 13: $40.16
Day 14: $80.32
Two weeks have passed, and our doubled penny has not even reached $100. Half-way there and it’s not looking too good.
Day 15: $160.64
Day 16: $361.28
Day 17: $722.56
Day 18: $1,445.12
Day 19: $2,890.24
Day 20: $5,780.48
Day 21: $11, 560.96
Ha! After three weeks, we caught up! I wonder what next week will bring?
Day 22: $23,121.92
Day 23: $46,243.84
Day 24: $92,487.68
Day 25: $184,975.36
Day 26: $369,950.72
Day 27: $739.901.44
Day 28: $1,479,802.88
At the end of four weeks, you can see that the total is a far cry from 1c or even $10,000. Those MLM opportunity seekers that initially took the $10,000 aren’t laughing anymore.
Day 29: $2,959,605.76
Day 30: $5,919,211.52
At the end of the month, the doubled penny is worth almost $6 Million. It’s hard to contemplate that. But that’s the concept behind how the residual income model works. No, you don’t make $6M in a month; this example really has nothing to do with an MLM company’s compensation plan.
But what does happen is you work longer, for what seems to be very little income, in order to take home a much larger prize in the end. And that prize isn’t a one-time thing. After you’ve worked to establish your long term residual income model, you receive your income month after month.
This example is what initially attracted me to the concept of network marketing. Of course, I chose a company that is not a one-size-fits-all company, and I suggest you research companies and do so as well. MLM opportunity seekers want to go with a company where you can build residual income via recruiting while at the same time earning quick cash via sales. Find a company that offers both.
There really is no genie who gives out money. It would be nice if that was the way it worked, but following a residual income model takes a lot of hard work and time. But for those MLM opportunity seekers willing to put in the work, the rewards can be worthwhile.
Finance
Cyprus Holiday Beach Villa Purchase Guide
Searching for an apartment or Cyprus holiday beach villa for purchase in Cyprus for an investment purpose or as a vacation house could be the most exciting undertaking that an ordinary person has ever engaged in. As a result of this a few people get over excited and try to purchase a Cyprus property doing little research in the process.
Some reasonable people have put lots of research into the process. They arrange to see several prospective homes through real estate agents, and their purchase goes through quickly and easily. For others, the process is less simple. Unprepared potential buyers often see their hopes of having a Cyprus holiday beach villa turn unpleasant.
When you search out a Cyprus property developer, he will select for you an apartment or a Cyprus holiday beach villa that you can buy “off plan”. This means that they have gotten rid of a lot of properties already and have put the funds in their accounts before they even started building.
There is nothing dishonest about this scheme of selling property in Cyprus. This method is very prevalent here. The advantage of this scheme is that if you purchase from a sketch there is an excellent possibility that even before you acquire the property as your own, the new Cyprus holiday beach villa will have significantly increased in value. Nevertheless there are certain things that you must check before embarking on such a purchase.
If you are interested in buying a Cyprus apartment property, tread cautiously and do some checking with other developers beforehand. Buyers have paid a lot of money for what they thought was an exclusive view of the sea or countryside and then learn to their regret that other properties are being built close by and their view is not so exclusive.
Cyprus is a large island and now the property market is booming. It looks like the party is on and may continue for some time to come. Never despair even if you do not find your dream villa initially. Buying property for sale Cyprus is not that difficult especially if you use a leading agent. There will be a different Cyprus apartment or a good villa on offer at an attractive cost if you keep looking. You can even take advantage of the cheap flights to Larnaca Cyprus and evjoy a holiday while checking out the many Cyprus properties for sale.
Finance
Encryption: What Is It and Why Is It Important?
The internet has transformed the way people live. It has changed everything from the way we learn to the way we shop. We use the internet to carry out a number of activities ranging from reading news, playing games and interacting with friends and family, besides a number of other things. We think that we only receive information from the internet; however, this is far from the truth. In the process of browsing the internet, we actually send out a lot of information such as our identity and location. We generally aren’t as safe on the internet as we may think we are.
For instance, when shopping online, our name, address, and credit card information are transmitted over the internet to the vendor. With such private information being channeled through the internet, it is vital that certain measures be taken to ensure privacy and confidentiality of the data. Latest information technology news tells us that the number of cyber crimes is on the rise.
This is where encryption comes in. Simply put, encryption scrambles the data which is to be transmitted over the internet in a way that can only be decrypted by someone who has the encryption key.
The concept of encryption is based on cryptography, and it is of two types:
- Public Key Encryption
- Symmetric Key Encryption
Public Key Encryption
With this type of encryption, two different keys are used. There’s a public key and there’s a private key. For example, if a person wants to send encrypted data over the internet, the public key is used to encrypt the data; however, the data can only be encrypted by the recipient using their private key.
This method can be used to send secure emails and to digitally sign the documents. Secure Socket Layer (SSL) and its newer method, the Transport Layer Security (TLS), are examples of public key encryption systems.
Symmetric Key Encryption
In this method of encryption, both the sender and the receiver use the same encryption key. This simplifies the process and makes it faster. Nonetheless, the key and the data can be compromised while in transit over the internet. Data Encryption Standard (DES) was a type of symmetric key encryption that is replaced by a more modern Advanced Encryption Standard (AES).
Encryption of Data
The advantages of encryption aren’t just limited to the internet; you can encrypt your data on your computer, your USB storage devices, hard drives, mobile devices and numerous other data storage devices in order to prevent misuse of data if your devices are lost or stolen.
Importance of Encryption
As learnt from the latest information technology news, the number of cyber crimes is on the rise and this makes it necessary for computer users to keep their data safe from hackers. Large corporations and governments require high levels of encryption in order to protect their sensitive plans such as business secrets and confidential data. It also gives us peace of mind that our data is not getting into the wrong hands.
Finance
Homes For Sell By Owner – FSBOs and Buyer Brokers
You’re selling your home as a FSBO (for sale by owner) and you get annoyed when real estate brokers call you, right? That’s a reasonable response when you’re doing all the work to market your property to save thousands of dollars in broker commissions. However, when a “buyer broker” calls, you might want to listen.
Why Listen
To understand why I say that, we need to understand the functions of “listing brokers” and “buyer brokers.” Real estate brokers can and do serve both functions, though some specialize.
Some brokers who call you are interested in listing your home. They want to market your home for you. The amount of commission charged for this service varies, but where I live, most brokers list homes for a commission of 6 percent of the sales price. When the home sells, if another brokerage firm has brought the buyer to the deal, the listing broker pays the selling broker half or 3 percent.
When you’re successfully operating as a FSBO, you’re getting folks to come and look at your house, or condo, or whatever, and you don’t need a listing agent. However, what if you’ve been doing this for a while and none of the lookers has been converted to a buyer? What then?
Well, if a broker calls you and says he or she is working with buyers and they’d like to be able to show your home, maybe you should consider it. They probably only expect about half the typical listing commission. That still allows you to save serious money. Perhaps you can even negotiate down a bit from half. This is especially true if your home is appropriately priced above the average price for a home in your area. In my area where 3 percent to a selling broker is frequently acceptable, I’ve seen brokers accept 2.5 or even 2 percent. It doesn’t hurt to ask.
As a bonus in that situation, you get someone who is knowledgeable about the process with an interest in getting the deal to settlement. True, they don’t represent you. They represent the buyer, but the buyer wants your home and the broker wants a payday. In short, the buyer broker has incentive to put an oar in when problems arise.
Don’t misunderstand me. I’m not for one second suggesting that you pay more than is necessary to sell your home. At first, take names and phone numbers of “buyer brokers” who call you. Then, if you find you need to, call back the ones who impressed you.
There is a middle ground between going it alone and listing with a broker. If you find you need to, this middle ground can be worth exploring through buyer brokers.
