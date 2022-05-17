News
Royce Lewis helps lead Twins past Athletics
OAKLAND, Calif. — With Carlos Correa nearing a return — likely within the next couple of days — Royce Lewis’s days in the majors appear to be limited.
But the Twins’ top prospect has made them count, and did so again on Wednesday, scoring two of the team’s runs in a 3-1 win over the Athletics on Monday night at the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland.
Lewis led off the third inning with a double to left and came around to score on a Jorge Polanco single with two outs. The 22-year-old again got the Twins’ offense going two innings later, drawing the first walk of his career. He advanced to second when Nick Gordon laid down a sacrifice bunt and scored once again on a Byron Buxton single, the trio of former first-round picks contributing to what would become the game-winning run.
The Twins’ only other run came an inning later when catcher Gary Sánchez blasted his second home run in the last four games deep into center field.
And thanks to another strong performance from the quartet of pitchers the Twins (21-15) threw out against Oakland, they walked away with another close win against the A’s (15-23) after sweeping them earlier this month in a series comprised of all one-run games.
Chris Archer, in a 62-pitch effort, threw four innings and surrendered a run on just a pair of hits. After a taxing first inning, Archer worked a nine-pitch second and then cruised through the third, too, before allowing an RBI double to Elvis Andrus in the fourth inning.
That would be the only run given up by a Twins pitcher, as rookie Yennier Cano worked a pair of scoreless frames, and Griffin Jax did as well. For his efforts, Cano picked up his first career win in just his second game.
With Emilio Pagán down after throwing in three straight games, the Twins turned to Tyler Duffey, and the veteran locked down his first save of the season, working in the ninth inning for the first time in more than a month.
News
Anthony Rizzo is third Yankee slugger to hit double-digit homers in 2022
BALTIMORE — With his ninth-inning home run, Anthony Rizzo joined Aaron Judge (12) and Giancarlo Stanton (10) with double-digit home runs. Amazingly, it is the first time in Yankees history that they have had three players with 10 or more home runs within the first 35 games.
It took a while for Rizzo to get there. He had not hit a home run since April 29 in Kansas City — until he hit his 10th of the season in the ninth inning.
“It’s definitely just part of the season where you put in the work and you don’t necessarily get the results. So it’s definitely a battle, but usually you get into ruts like that and one swing like that could definitely help,” Rizzo said of his homer. “I feel like yesterday was a lot closer, even some of the outs today didn’t necessarily look too good, but felt better so we just gotta keep going every day and you know once we can just switch it all.”
Overall, Rizzo’s lefty bat has been a big contributor to the Yankees lineup this season. Rizzo is hitting .224/.3336/.520 with nine home runs, an .856 OPS.
()
News
More lanes, ramps closing for I-94/35E improvement project in downtown St. Paul
A resurfacing project will close a handful of lanes and ramps on Interstates 94 and 35E in downtown St. Paul from Monday night through early July, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
In addition to some lane restrictions on the shared stretch of I-94 and I-35E through downtown, closures will affect the ramp from eastbound I-94 to East Seventh Street, the slip ramp from northbound I-35E to eastbound I-94, the ramp from Jackson Street to northbound I-35E, and the ramp from Jackson Street to eastbound I-94, MnDOT said in a Monday news release.
The purpose of the two-year project, which began in summer 2021 and wraps up this fall, is to repair and resurface I-94 between Western Avenue and Mounds Boulevard, as well as I-35E between I-94 and University Avenue.
Detours will be posted and further information about the project is available on MnDOT’s website.
News
Johnny Cueto pitches 6 scoreless innings in his debut for the Chicago White Sox, who blow a 3-run lead before winning in the 10th
Joe Kelly saw how starting pitcher Johnny Cueto was progressing at Triple-A Charlotte while the Chicago White Sox reliever was on a rehab assignment.
He gave a positive review.
“Johnny Cueto looked good,” Kelly said last week. “Johnny’s a great dude. He messes up hitters with timing, multiple looks, leg kicks, slide steps. Johnny does it to try to get guys off balance and he’s a master at it. He was commanding all of his pitches for strikes.”
Cueto joined the Sox in Kansas City and started Monday’s game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium after the team purchased his contract from Charlotte. He was terrific in his Sox debut, allowing two hits in six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Cueto didn’t figure in the decision after the Royals tied the game with three runs off Kendall Graveman in the eighth. But Luis Robert hit a two-run homer in the 10th and Liam Hendriks struck out the side for a 5-3 Sox victory.
It didn’t take long for Cueto to impress as he struck out the side in the first. He retired the first nine batters — striking out five — before surrendering a single to Whit Merrifield to begin the fourth.
He wrapped up his outing by striking out Salvador Perez with two on to end the sixth.
“He’s had a really impressive career,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said before the game. “He pitches with some style. … We’ve gone against him (when La Russa managed the St. Louis Cardinals) and he gives you this and he gives you that and then vice versa.”
The 36-year-old Cueto went 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA and 17 strikeouts in four starts with Charlotte after signing with the Sox as a minor-league free agent April 8.
“The road games were not his forte,” Kelly said, “just because the umpires — I’m not going to say they weren’t ready for Johnny, but when I watched him pitch with the automatic strike zone? Pfft. Good luck. He could dot.
“Some umpires give up on some of the ways his balls move, and they move a ton. So when he’s flipping pitches and they’re strikes in the strike zone but the umpire thinks it runs off, that might get him into trouble.
“But these guys up here, big-league umpires, they know that. They know Johnny, they know how it moves. He looks great. He’s definitely going to help us this year.”
Cueto is 135-97 with a 3.45 ERA in 330 appearances (329 starts) during a 14-year career with the Cincinnati Reds (2008-15), Royals (2015) and San Francisco Giants (2016-21).
The right-hander is a two-time All-Star (2014, 2016), finished second in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2014 and is 2-4 with a 4.54 ERA in eight career postseason starts. He made four starts in the 2015 postseason with the World Series champion Royals.
“I said hello to him and then I told him I still feel the effects of Game 5 in the 2015 (American League) Division Series,” Sox starter Dallas Keuchel said Monday. “He stuck it to us pretty good (when I was) with the (Houston) Astros and he got traded over to the Royals.”
Cueto allowed two runs on two hits and struck out eight in that playoff game on Oct. 14, 2015, a 7-2 Royals win.
“He’s one of the best to do it for over a decade,” Keuchel said, “and it’ll be nice to watch him on (our) side now.”
Cueto went 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 22 outings (21 starts) for the Giants in 2021.
Lucas Giolito was originally scheduled to pitch Monday, but he was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list Friday. Giolito began experiencing symptoms Wednesday.
“The good part of it is all the signs are looking up on (Giolito),” La Russa said. “He’ll pitch in the series, whether it’s (Tuesday) or make an adjustment for Wednesday. That’s the good news. We’re going to wait and see.”
La Russa said Dylan Cease will start the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Game 2 is to be determined. Vince Velasquez and Keuchel are the probable Sox starters Wednesday and Thursday.
Cueto is expected to be a factor in the rotation going forward.
“We would be disappointed if he’s not,” La Russa said. “And we don’t expect to be disappointed. He’s done enough since he’s reported to Arizona (for extended spring training) and what he’s shown in Charlotte (that) we expect him to be helpful.”
In Monday’s corresponding roster move, the Sox optioned infielder Danny Mendick to Charlotte. Mendick is 5-for-23 (.217) with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs in 11 games during two stints with the Sox this season.
()
Royce Lewis helps lead Twins past Athletics
Commercial Liability Insurance: An Introduction to GL Insurance, Its Covers, and What to Look For
7 Steps to Becoming a Successful Barrel Racer on a Budget
Business Owners Insurance for the Toy Store
Cyprus Property Purchase
Careful with Your Discord Server
Never Compare Insurance Based On Price Alone
Anthony Rizzo is third Yankee slugger to hit double-digit homers in 2022
How STAGING Helps Homes Sell
More lanes, ramps closing for I-94/35E improvement project in downtown St. Paul
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach