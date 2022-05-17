Finance
SAP Business One – Crystal Reports Design Overview For Consultant
If you have SAP B1 ERP implemented in your organization, you are probably already familiar with internal reports, queries, XL Reporter and in this small publication we would like to give highlights on Crystal Reports. Each reporting tool has its own pluses and drawbacks, and you should try multiple tools, if your reporting needs are broad: from Financial reporting (Trial Balance, Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss, Cash Flow Statement) to Operation reporting (Sales by Regions and Items, Sales Commission Report, Project Profitability to name a few examples), plus if you need industry forms, such as Bill of Ladings, Agent Settlement Report:
1. XL Reporter. This reporting tool is very end user friendly and if you are accountant, who is neither comfortable nor familiar with SQL scripting, this report should fit your needs. This report is deploys Microsoft Excel tools and it has VBA extension to MS Excel. However this reports design tool works with predefined SB1 objects: Business Partner, Account, Item, Price List and similar, and you are limited in building custom links. And this is understandable – if you need advanced links in your report, you will need SQL view or Stored procedure as the report base – you can achieve this goal in Crystal Report.
2. Crystal Reports. If you are discovering Crystal Reports design through report building wizard, then you should listen SAP BO training class either online or face-to-face. However if you are report developer and work in IT department, then you should go to SQL view or stored procedure scripting. Stored procedure is the most powerful tool and its parameters should be translated to Crystal Report parameter. Stored Procedure allows you to build temporary tables within its boundaries – this should resolve complex unionizing and build staging tables if required. Stored procedure should be able to build very complex report – try to design something like Sales project profitability, based on incurred cost in Purchase Order Processing, Production (working hours and possible overhead).
3. SQL Server Reporting Services or SRS. This tool is web based, which should give you certain advantages if your organization has regional offices and international presence. SRS in its suitability is pretty similar to Crystal Reports and it bases its reports on SQL Views or SQL Stored Procedures.
4. Industry Forms. If you are thinking which reporting tool to deploy and how, the hint is simple – these reports should depict only one document: Sales Invoice, Purchase Order, Vendor Invoice in the format, required by your industry regulation. You can use Crystal Report (which could be integrated in your SAP B1 interface) as well as SRS (if you want to enable these reporting over the web).
Comparing Traditional and Digital Marketing
Digital Marketing versus Traditional Marketing is one of the most heated new age debates that we often come across. While on one hand the tech heads give you the most obvious justification of fast paced digitization as to why digital marketing clearly surpasses traditional marketing. Corporate Executives, on the other hand, functioning in conventions, would more obviously than not justify traditional marketing. Before we ponder on this debate further,let us first understand what essentially distinguishes the two.
What is Traditional Marketing?
Traditional Marketing refers to the conventional methods of promoting a brand. This includes newspaper ads, magazine ads, billboards, brochures, hoardings etc. Traditional marketing also includes network marketing. In its most basic sense, Traditional marketing refers to a structured effort on endorsing one’s brand but without any reliance on online methodologies. Traditional offline media are often the channels that brands incorporate when it comes brand promotion.
The tools for Traditional Marketing are:
1.Print Marketing
2. Broadcast Marketing
3. Referral Marketing
4. Outdoor Marketing
5. Publication Marketing
Let us Look at a few examples of Traditional Marketing:
A. Vicks, a prominent brand in India came up with a campaign called Touch of Care. The ad film showcased a a daughter’s relationship with her transgender mother. This ad film that went viral because of how it truly the touched a chord with the sentimentality of the audience.
B. Dove, around mid 2000s came up with the idea of giving away free samples with morning newspapers. This strategy truly helped the brand popularize itself. This brand strategy completely worked in the brand’s favour.
What is Digital Marketing?
Digital Marketing as the name suggests refers to the marketing efforts of a brand using online channels. It refers to how a brand handles it online reputation. Optimizing your brand forms the backbone in this case. The biggest channel definitely is the Internet. The sub channels include websites, blogs, Social media platforms etc. Digital Marketing includes a step of intricate procedures.
The tools include:
1. Facebook Marketing
2. Digital Campaigns
3. Search Engine Optimization
4. Content Marketing
5. Influencer Marketing
Let us Look at a few examples of Digital Marketing:
A. Kitkat hit it big with their influencer marketing strategy. Their challenge on Musical.ly which involved participants lip syncing to the new jingle was quite a rage. It brought great popularity to the brand image of Kitkat.
B. Kellogg’s launched their digital campaign using Stranger Things on Netflix. We saw in the series how Eleven was obsessed with Kellogg’s Eggo waffles. This online promotion that incorporated storytelling elements really brought about a string of desirable effects for the brand.
Which one Should you go for?
The market conditions are reflective of the cut throat competition that prevails currently. In a situation like this both offline and online presence count. While it is extremely important to maintain effective optimization and an impressive online reputation, it is equally vital to maintain a strong offline presence.
Despite having different channels,both traditional and digital marketing run on similar strategies. The Marketing Mix, the backbone of any marketing strategy, consisting of Price,Product, Place and Promotion,is essentially what goes into both traditional as well as digital marketing. Therefore a perfect marketing strategy should be the right blend of traditional and digital marketing.While SEO, SMM, etc are great ways of reaching people’s computer screens but there exists a world beyond that which can be reached through the facets of traditional marketing.
As you saw, Marketing can be quite a fix. They are services that call for expert advice and professional help. If done right, Marketing can have a sweeping influence which will bring about a string of beneficial outcomes for your ambitious brand.
Software Project Management: Going From Good to Great
Software project management refers to the active process of planning, organizing, and managing resources to successfully complete new product development. Skilled software project managers use all of the available resources to deliver the best end-product possible.
When it comes to software project management, there is a considerable amount of variation. Great project managers strategically apply their knowledge, skills, and experience to effectively plan, manage and complete a project. If you are interested in learning more about how to improve your project management process, here are some suggestions.
Managing a Project? 7 Ways to Go from Good to Great
Although there is no set standard operating procedure for successful software project management, there are ways to improve overall effectiveness. Follow along to learn seven ways how to take a project from good to great:
1. Planning – Most deficiencies in a project are the result of poor or improper planning process at the beginning. During the planning phase, it’s vital to determine the project definition, the work plan, and basic management procedures. Having a clear understanding of the project helps facilitate a more fluid project management experience from start to finish.
2. Identify risks in advance – During the planning process, it’s important to identify possible risks that could occur at some point in the project. Once the risks are identified, it helps to assess the level of immediacy. Risk may be defined as high, medium, or low. Being aware of potential problems that may arise throughout the project can ultimately save valuable time and money, especially when these are evaluated early in the planning process.
3. Scheduling – Throughout the project, monitoring the work plan to identify what tasks have been completed and what tasks need to be done will help keep team members up-to-date on the process. Monitoring the work plan schedule helps determine whether tasks are completed on time, allowing any changes to be made quickly if necessary.
4. Budget – Similar to the work plan schedule, it’s important to keep track of the project budget on an ongoing basis. Keeping a project operating within budget is an important skill for any project manager. Careful and frequent monitoring is a key part of maintaining the established budget for a project.
5. Scope Management – During a project, stakeholders may request minor or major changes that were not part of the original project definition. Knowing how to effectively navigate change requests is imperative to the overall success of any project. Even the smallest scope changes in a project can accumulate over time, leading to so-called “scope creep.” This may negatively impact the resources, budget and deadlines.
6. Urgent Resolutions – Even when risks and issues are identified early in the planning stages of the project, a team may face unforeseen problems. Issues may become a big problem to the project if they are not resolved in a timely manner. It will do the team and the overall project a great service if everyone is focused on fixing issues with a sense of urgency. This keeps the flow of the project moving forward as smoothly as possible.
7. Communication – Communication breakdowns can lead to a number of problems throughout a project. Sometimes team members may have different expectations, or they may not fully know the status of a project. Open and honest communication between managers, team members, and stakeholders needs to be encouraged on a frequent basis. The most successful project managers ensure that everyone on the project is on the same page in all steps along the way.
Producing a great end product for a software development project should be the main objective of any software firm. Implementing effective project management may be the difference between delivering a good or great final product. For a company to remain competitive in the market, hiring a software outsourcing firm that uses best practices in project management will ultimately yield the best results.
Floods And Home Insurance
The recent severe weather has brought misery to many people as a result of unprecedented levels of flooding. The floods have highlighted that for many people flooding is fast becoming a fact of life with more than 2 million homes now at risk from coastal or inland flooding.
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) estimates that some 27,500 homes and 7,000 businesses were affected by the floods and the total cost of claims is thought to be 1.5 billion pounds. The clean up is now well underway although there have been some media reports that Insurance Companies have been dragging their feet and slow in processing claims.
The Government met the ABI on 10th July 2007 Following the meeting Stephen Haddrill, ABI Director General said “Insurers are doing all that they can to deal with the impact of the floods, including getting people re-housed in temporary accommodation and making provision for early payments to help deal with immediate hardship. Where cover has been taken out against business interruption through flooding insurers are helping those businesses to keep trading.”
The floods have highlighted just how important it is to have the right building and contents insurance cover in place. Tragically many households had no insurance in place at all, some estimates put people holding no home insurance as high as 25 percent.
Home insurance is normally separated into two types of cover, buildings insurance – this covers the structure of your home and fixtures and fittings, and contents insurance – which covers all furniture and personal possessions, basically everything you’d pack up and take with you if you moved.
You can have both types of cover combined into one policy through one insurer or insure your buildings and contents separately though two different insurers. Cover will normally protect building and contents against the major risks of fire, storm damage, flood damage and theft, policies may also cover many additional risks as well.
Home Insurance quotes are rated on many factors including post code, occupation, type of property, and age of property. Insurers will often require adequate security including window locks and door locks. Insurers will often offer discounts for example for being a member of a neighbourhood watch scheme or having an intruder alarm fitted.
Nowadays there are many methods to obtain home insurance, often it is set up at the time of house purchase where the mortgage lender will insist that building insurance is in place before they will lend the money. Alternatively people may use an insurance broker, high Street bank / Building Society or you can get a home insurance quote on line via the internet.
