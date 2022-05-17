Should You Buy Traffic For Your New Site?

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you have started a new business, you need to sell your goods or services in order to earn a profit. The same applies to a blog or website that you operate to make money online. If you don’t have enough traffic, you can’t make enough money. That’s why business owners market their products to attract new customers. If you have a product or website to promote, you may consider buying website traffic. If you are trying to find out if it’s worth it, you can read on.

Type of Traffic

You can follow many approaches to get traffic for your site. Some websites sell different visitors packages based on each buyer’s needs. Another way is to place ads on another site or a search engine like Google. This is known as Pay Per Click ads. Aside from this, you can also try out sponsored searches.

Just make sure this approach will send you unique visitors as it will ensure that the bounce rates are the lowest.

The Cost of the Package

Your next move is to compare the prices of different packages. You can try out a combination of different approaches. To figure out the cost, make sure you add up the cost of all packages.

In the case of PPC ads, the cost will vary significantly. The cost of each click depends upon where your link or ad is going to be shown. For instance, if your ad shows up on a site with lots of traffic, it will cost you a lot more compared to a site that has less traffic.

Generally, the cost of a PPC ad is around one dollar. Although you can choose to spend a few cents per click, it’s not recommended. If you pay more, you can enjoy a higher return on investment.

Monitor your Traffic Flow

The traffic you buy may boost traffic for your site. In fact, this is the first step that can help you find out if this approach is giving you the results you need. So, your first move should be to get more people to your website. In other words, going from 50 visitors a day to 100 visitors a day can make a great difference.

As far as Google AdWords is concerned, their CTR is.4%, which is just 4 clicks per 1000 impressions. This is not enough to get enough customers. So, it’s important to monitor your site traffic.

Consider Hosted Ads

If you have some free space for ads on your site, you can earn higher profits by letting other sites put PPC ads on your blog or site. The money you earn from those ads can be spent on buying traffic for your own site.

If you want to prevent scamming, you can also set a conversion fee in addition to the click fee.

So, we can say that it pays to buy traffic for your site from trusted service providers. Make sure you consider your budget when buying traffic on a regular basis.