Finance
Should You Buy Traffic For Your New Site?
If you have started a new business, you need to sell your goods or services in order to earn a profit. The same applies to a blog or website that you operate to make money online. If you don’t have enough traffic, you can’t make enough money. That’s why business owners market their products to attract new customers. If you have a product or website to promote, you may consider buying website traffic. If you are trying to find out if it’s worth it, you can read on.
Type of Traffic
You can follow many approaches to get traffic for your site. Some websites sell different visitors packages based on each buyer’s needs. Another way is to place ads on another site or a search engine like Google. This is known as Pay Per Click ads. Aside from this, you can also try out sponsored searches.
Just make sure this approach will send you unique visitors as it will ensure that the bounce rates are the lowest.
The Cost of the Package
Your next move is to compare the prices of different packages. You can try out a combination of different approaches. To figure out the cost, make sure you add up the cost of all packages.
In the case of PPC ads, the cost will vary significantly. The cost of each click depends upon where your link or ad is going to be shown. For instance, if your ad shows up on a site with lots of traffic, it will cost you a lot more compared to a site that has less traffic.
Generally, the cost of a PPC ad is around one dollar. Although you can choose to spend a few cents per click, it’s not recommended. If you pay more, you can enjoy a higher return on investment.
Monitor your Traffic Flow
The traffic you buy may boost traffic for your site. In fact, this is the first step that can help you find out if this approach is giving you the results you need. So, your first move should be to get more people to your website. In other words, going from 50 visitors a day to 100 visitors a day can make a great difference.
As far as Google AdWords is concerned, their CTR is.4%, which is just 4 clicks per 1000 impressions. This is not enough to get enough customers. So, it’s important to monitor your site traffic.
Consider Hosted Ads
If you have some free space for ads on your site, you can earn higher profits by letting other sites put PPC ads on your blog or site. The money you earn from those ads can be spent on buying traffic for your own site.
If you want to prevent scamming, you can also set a conversion fee in addition to the click fee.
So, we can say that it pays to buy traffic for your site from trusted service providers. Make sure you consider your budget when buying traffic on a regular basis.
Finance
Healthcare Revolution in Pakistan
Healthcare is a leading industry in Pakistan instead of being called as service. Since long time, no such policy was introduced by the government until 2010. Taking an initiative by then Chief Minister of Punjab Mr. Shahbaz Shareef, Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) was formed.
The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC)
PHC is an autonomous health regulatory body established under the PHC Act 2010. The PHC aims to improve the quality, safety and efficiency of healthcare service delivery for all Public and Private Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) including Allopaths, Homeopaths and Tibbs in the province of Punjab.
The PHC is responsible for developing and enforcing Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) at all levels of healthcare, to improve the quality of healthcare services and foster a culture of Clinical Governance. All Healthcare Establishments are required to implement MSDS to acquire a License to deliver healthcare services in Punjab.
Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS)
The MSDS define a set of the benchmarks for minimum level of mandatory services that a Healthcare Establishment (HCE) is responsible to do and patients have a right to expect. It entails a package of yardsticks essential for all types and Categories of the Healthcare Establishments and encompasses all the disciplines of healthcare and focuses on ensuring Quality Healthcare Services.
The standards prescribed in the MSDS cover the following functional areas for assuring quality healthcare services delivery:
- Access, Assessment and Continuity of Care (AAC)
- Care of Patients (COP)
- Management of Medication (MOM)
- Patient Rights and Education (PRE)
- Hospital Infection Control (HIC)
- Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI)
- Responsibilities of Management (ROM)
- Facility Management and Safety (FMS)
- Human Resource Management (HRM)
- Information Management System (IMS)
Healthcare Information Management System (HIMS)
HIMs is an information management system applied to automate healthcare establishments (HCE). It is the practice of acquiring, analyzing and protecting digital and traditional medical information vital to providing quality patient care. With the widespread computerization of health records, traditional (paper-based) records are being replaced with electronic health records (EHRs). The tools of health informatics and health information technology are continually improving to bring greater efficiency to information management in the health care sector.
HIMS Initiative In Pakistan
With the increasing pressure from global organizations, including USAID and WHO, about the accuracy of healthcare data in Pakistan, Softech Systems Private Limited (a renowned and leading software solutions developing company in Pakistan) has been given a mandate by Government of Punjab (GoP) to automate healthcare establishments in Punjab.
Softech Systems’ HIMS
Developed under the years of collaboration between top healthcare professionals and software development experts at Softech Systems, HealthConnect has become widely accepted Healthcare Information Management System and hospital management solution across the country due to its flexibility, scalability and quality user experience.
HealthConnect caters for the full life-cycle of the processes in a modern hospital, incorporating comprehensive work flows for complex processes of a healthcare facility including patient registration, queue management, OPD, IPD, medical record management, pharmacy, blood bank, Waste management, Radiology, pathology and other departments of a hospital.
HIMS Deployment in Punjab
In the year 2016, Government of Punjab decided to implement HIMS in public sector healthcare establishments across Punjab with fully integrated end-to-end solution. In this regard, Softech Systems won the tender in open bidding and started deploying their in-house developed HIMS named as HealthConnect. Softech System has the mandate to deploy HIMS in 35 public healthcare establishments across the province including 15 THQs and 20 DHQs. By now in 2018, this HIMS has been successfully deployed in 25 hospitals out which 8 are THQs and 17 are DHQs.
However, GOP initiative is not the only HIMS deployment that Softech has done. Kulsoom International Hospital ( KIH ) Islamabad was the pilot project and has been a great success. Softech’s HIMS solution is also live at first ever Hepatitis Prevention and Treatment Clinic (HPTC) of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute and Research Center Lahore ( PKLI ).
Finance
How To Make Money Online Using SEO
By far the best method to earn money online is through search engine optimisation (SEO). Using this technique correctly allows your site to get indexed highly in the search engines, Your target is to get a page 1 position on each of the popular search engines. If you can get your website to the number 1 spot of Google for a highly searched keyword or phrase then you can see your potential earnings explode… and here’s why…
Free Traffic…
Get a high listing in the search engines for a highly searched keyword can get you thousands of free visitors. If one visitor out of every 100 buys a product you can expect to earn good money if your site attracts thousands of visitors a day.
Using SEO is how to earn the big bucks.
To achieve the success you want, your site should contain good web content. Content is king on the Internet and you will want plenty of interesting and informative unique content. When a visitor sees your site you want the content to keep them interested so they click through to your sponsors selling page.
Your job is to warm up the visitor while your affiliate products sales page does the selling.
There are 3 main types of content you can use on your site.
· Informational Content – This should be used to pre-sell your product or service
· Product Reviews – Compare products on your site and write honest reviews
· Articles that show people how to do something.
Optimizing your content and using the correct keyword research will help get your website content listed in the search engines and helps attract those free visitors who will be wanting to spend their money on your products or services.
Finance
EMR Government Mandate
There are many views with regards to the President Obama’s capability to make sure that all medical records inside the United States are converted to the electronic format by 2014 but there is no denying the truth that an increased adoption of EMR or electronic medical records by physicians, healthcare organizations and their related organization associates is now a gradually-progressing certainty.
A rather recent legislation further underlines the initiative for moving onto the electronic platform of storing patient medical records-called the American Recovery and Reinvestment or the ARRA. This legislation is aimed at doing a lot more funding including a network of incentives that can be directly resourced towards healthcare professionals or physicians who are able to adopt EMR and abide by the thought of “meaningful use” of Electronic Medical Records by 2014.
The year 2014 is also essential in the perspective that from 2015 onwards, penalties are possibly to become levied on entities dealing with patient healthcare facts unable to upgrade themselves to electronic record technologies. Legislations like the ARRA and the entire campaign advertising and marketing EMR is in accordance with the principle that electronic records offer the combined benefit of securing patient information and cutting down healthcare costs-two irrefutable advantages.
It should be noted that the proposed penalty in 2015 is of 1% and this can be almost certainly to improve incrementally, up to 5% in the forthcoming years. Most on the penalties will likely be levied within the type of reduced Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements. To engage right funding, all entities applying for ones EMR healthcare funding need to understand and prove “meaningful use” of patient medical records and also the use of “certified EHR” technologies. This essentially techniques how the EMR vendor chosen by a healthcare provider/clinic or its organization associates should comply with regulations that had been put forth in this niche, just like the standards set by the Security Rule of HIPPA.
The government is very serious in terms of ensuring that the conversion rate to EMR technologies is appreciable and which is why in addition to grants and federal funding, much more college-level programs aimed at doing a lot more Health Details Management professionals are possibly to become introduced as 2014 draws near. This will make certain that the impending explosion in electronic records numbers is addressed with the availability of qualified professionals-further helping to reduce the overall costs for employing healthcare pc technologies and easing the entire process.
