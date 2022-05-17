Steve Clayton and Tim Godfrey – Affiliate Internet Marketing and Beyond

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Web Wealth Story of 2009 has been and continues to be Steve Clayton and Tim Godfrey. They introduce Commission BluePrint in August of 2008 and took the Internet Affiliate Marketing world by storm. It sold over 20,000 copies and Continues to be to this day one of the hottest selling Click Bank products of all time.

There philosophy was different than the Guru’s who came before them with claims of fast money and high class lifestyles. No, they told it straight. That this is a business that takes work but if you treated it like a business that it would pay you like a business.

And you know the result? Thousands of people who had online business ideas, make their first sales and veteran Internet markets took their floundering businesses to new heights. The results come pouring in every day and the stories of people who have never made a dime on the internet, are succeeding for the first time by following the step-by-step BluePrint laid out in the Commission Blueprint Internet Marketing Course.

They followed the success of Commission BluePrint with Niche BluePrint. This is designed not to navigate the perils of Affiliate Marketing but breaks new ground in the area of Niche Marketing. This course, initially beta tested with a small group of fortunate Internet Entrepreneurs, then released to the general public in a week-long limited sale. Well it proceed to sell and the closed the doors early.

This course was a fully developed step-by-step, take you by the hand masterpiece that showed you every thing you need to know. From doing the initial keyword research, to providing you with aproprietary list of drop shippers to secure your product, to supplying you with the E-commerce software and guiding you through setting up your store. Then Steve and Tim showed every white hat SEO tactic you needed to drive free traffic to your store to make sales and again thousands of new internet marketers became successful under the tutelage of Steve Clayton and Tim Godfrey.

The next logical step was for Steve and Tim to combine these two powerful money making courses and show the world their genius by launching SEM Business BluePrint. This combines basic pay per click advertising skills with niche marketing skills along with the all the back-end documents needed to start your own Search Engine Management business. This is the by far the quickest and simplest route to quitting your job and working from home ever devised.

So how do you follow up that much success? Only by creating the aptly mis-named Commission BluePrint Two. I say mis-named because it implies that it is a sequel to the original Commission BluePrint. In a word, it’s Not! Commission BluePrint Two is a completely new product that takes Internet Affiliate Marketing to a new level. It is filled with proprietary tools and software. There is basic instructions for the beginning Affiliate Internet Marketer, intermediate instruction for the semi successful and advanced instruction for the highly skilled and successful Im’er.

You’ll find tools such as Article BluePrint, an article spinner and submitter, KeyWord BluePrint and Offer Evaluator for doing your market research and testing for profitability and Site BluePrint to help you build your Websites.