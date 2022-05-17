Finance
Success in Selling – Sometimes Not Selling Is The Best Way To Sell!
Sometimes not selling is the best way to sell. Instead of forcing your sales targets to focus on what you are selling, it is often better to cleverly divert their attention to something they want to talk about. If at all possible, being a friend is much more effective in sales than being an aggressive sales rep for your company. Ultimately, how well you sell yourself is much more important than how you sell your product or service.
What We Don’t Want
Of course, we all know that the “chemistry” has to be right. How many times in my early career was I required to take the stage in a “hostile” environment? What am I talking about? I’m talking about having to approach the sales manager at a large automobile dealership in my city, for example, to ask him to consider buying a service from me – in this case, an opportunity to advertise in a regional magazine. This would mean asking him to spend money with me for which he would demand guaranteed results. He would be curt, barely civil, sometimes insulting and usually demeaning in his reception to me. I would feel like I was asked to grovel on my stomach to be granted the privilege of his brief attention to my request. As a woman, a business person, a human being, I would feel violated and swear to never put myself in that situation again. It’s not worth it, I would say to myself.
Was I Naive?
Did I understand that he was under a lot of pressure from his superiors to achieve optimum results while keeping profits at a maximum? Of course! Did I understand that I was interrupting him during his busy, highly stressful day to timidly, and probably amateurishly, present him with my offer? Undoubtedly.
But every sales initiative can feel this way, although luckily all are not this belittling. In fact, some situations can be much more benevolent, even welcoming and appreciative. After all, your role as sales rep for your company is to offer help. While salespeople may suffer the indignities of an unearned reputation for being swindlers and crooks, certainly the vast majority are just honest, hardworking people trying to make a living. Like you and me, right?
The Secret To Good Salesmanship
While cast in that role, my life as a salesperson was not one I enjoyed. Fast forward to the present. Somehow, my life has changed dramatically, yet sales still figure into my reality, but from a completely different perspective. No longer do I need to make cold calls in person to try to sell my wares. With the advent of the Internet, a lot has changed over the years. It is much more common for me to “sell” via email. But the truth of the matter is I really don’t try to sell at all anymore. Rather, I relate to people I do business with in the subtlest of ways so they don’t even know I’ve delivered a sales pitch. I am neither deceptive nor disingenuous. My attitude is one of constructive guidance, to politely offer them my experience and expertise to improve their quest for business success. There is always intrinsic value in what I tell them which is never dependent on their buying something from me. To be perfectly frank, I never want anyone to proceed with a sale unless they are convinced they really want to do so. If they do not see that it will help them, then they shouldn’t buy it.
How I Reward My Present Customers
As everyone knows, your best customer is your present customer. I know that better than anyone since I am constantly flooded with business from my present customers. But I certainly help the cause along by doing nice things for them every chance I get. I’m not talking about giving candy or sending flowers or taking them out to dinner. Granted, that would be nice, but that’s not my style at all. I’m quite reclusive and definitely a workaholic, so I hardly ever get out socially, to be completely honest. Instead, I do nice things for them like not charging them for an emergency service they really needed, one which didn’t cost me anything except my time and effort. Or, writing a letter on their behalf to bring them more business without their even asking me to do so and again not charging them. Or tweaking their search engine optimization so their websites rank highly in Google searches and never even tell them I do so. Recently, I devoted several days to addressing ways to circumvent Flash files on some of my clients’ websites in case someone’s mobile unit could not receive Flash. These are things I should be charging for but could never convince some of these clients they need such services so I do them for free. I’m not looking for gratitude. I am more concerned that they be pleased that their websites are working for them and bringing them consistent sales. That is something they can understand. Am I defeating my own cause by not bringing all of these things to their attention, in case one of my competition tries to lure them away from me? Maybe. But I trust in the core relationships we have as human beings working together which is what I referred to earlier in this discussion as “chemistry.” I really like my clients and I want them to know it.
What They Need and What I Give
In addition, I help some of my older clients all the time with their online PayPal accounts, for instance, which they have trouble logging into, finding what they need and transferring their funds. If that sounds a little shady, it isn’t. They trust me to help them and I bend over backwards to earn their trust. While on the phone, we both log in to their account and I show them their account balances and help them through the processes to transfer funds or raise their monthly limits. I show them their online sales and discuss where those sales have come from by sharing statistics I get from Google Analytics.
These gestures all take lots of my time and I am generous sometimes to the point of excess. But, the rewards I reap far outweigh the time I spend in helping them. Since I am usually light years ahead of them in online savvy, I am confident they appreciate my efforts and will continue to rely on me as we move forward.
The Hardest Sales Jobs Still Haunt Me
Still, I am not exempt from needing to make phone calls to sell advertising for some clients I represent. This is not an easy job and never has been. Today, in this economically challenged environment, it is probably one of the hardest things a salesman has to do. No one likes to be rejected and failure is hard to swallow. Fortunately, as we gain in age and experience, we learn to approach tasks like these in more creative ways.
One of these advertising sales jobs occurs once a year so I don’t often have to bother contacts I have made in the past. But, when I do, they respond favorably to my friendly tone as I remind them of something we shared in the past, whether it’s commiserating about how much worse things were last year, or how nice it was to see customers responding to an ad they had placed. I always give them the opportunity to gracefully bow out if they are so inclined. High pressure is not my modus operandi. I’d rather they welcome my calls than dread talking to me for fear I’m going to embarrass them into fabricating an excuse for declining. There have been cases when I would speak to a prospect once a year, laughing about some subject we took pleasure in only to walk away without any new business at all, but be satisfied that the relationship had matured just a little bit more and perhaps with the next attempt, I’d see a positive result. Actually, it mattered more that I had achieved a good rapport with someone I had never met in person and only speak to once a year under the adverse conditions of asking them to spend money in a bad economy. This gave me good mental ammunition for the next phone challenge on my list. Being in a good mood with lots of confidence sometimes is half the battle. And believe it or not, some people react well to a refreshing break in their day.
The Ultimate Route To Sales Success
First and foremost, whether you are selling something for the first time to a new person you have never spoken to before, your biggest objective is to make a very good first impression in order to build a long and fruitful relationship. If you keep that in mind with every new phone call, you will find someone on the other end who recognizes your sincerity, your good intentions and your ultimate value. And if at the end of the day you have nothing to show for it, then there’s always tomorrow to try, try again.
Finance
The Big Question: WordPress (Dot) Org or WordPress (Dot) Com for Your Small Business Blog?
You have just decided to create the website for your small business. You know you want to include a blog, so what should you do next? Which blogging publishing platform will you use? There are many platforms to choose from, so you’re not quite sure what to do. You have heard great things about WordPress, but the $70k question is now which one to choose… WordPress.org or WordPress.com. Which is better?
When it comes to blogging, WordPress has managed to come out as one of the leading blog publishing platform. And with both WordPress.org and WordPress.com, you are sure you’re going to get the right platform as it fits your current needs, resources as well as your set of skills (very user friendly).
So now that you have made the decision to go with WordPress, which will you pick… WordPress.org or WordPress.com? This article will take a brief look at what these platforms offer, thereby shedding more light on this matter to help you make your final decision.
WordPress.Org
WordPress is an open software available on the internet. It currently powers millions of blogs as well as websites across the web, with WordPress.org, acting as the center of this community. Here, you get access to free themes, plug-ins, community support as well as other blogging software.
For those who are “hands on” by nature, you will absolutely love WordPress.org. With tons of “how to” guides and community support, as a site owner, you have the ability to modify and design your site as well as its functionality
Pros
- You have full control over your site.
- It’s free.
- You can use any free or premium themes to design your site to make it look extremely professional.
- Themes can be modified and customized.
- Custom analysis and tracking.
- You can upload free or premium plugins (including your own)
- You can have an online store to sell your services or products (eCommerce)
- Unlimited storage
- You can easily make extra cash using the site by placing your own ads.
Cons
- Requires website hosting, which may cost you anything between $4 and $8.
- You have to purchase your own domain name.
- You are in charge of updating it as well as preventing any spamming.
WordPress.Com
With WordPress.Com, your site or blog will be hosted on WordPress servers. This is a plus particularly if you are looking to set up a blog on a string budget. You get to set up a blog absolutely free on WordPress.Com.
This platform is ideal for photographers, artists, doctors, engineers, restaurants and nearly anyone else. Unlike with WordPress.Org, you are not required to download any software or pay for any hosting fees.
Basically, with WordPress.Com, you get to focus on creating content for the site/blog, without having to necessarily worry about the technical aspects associated with running a site/blog.
Pros
- Easy to get started and set-up.
- Select themes from a list of free available themes.
- Hosting is free.
- No updating or worrying about security or backup.
- Part of a large network of other bloggers
Cons
- You can only select a theme from their list unless you upgrade your account, hence limiting your level of control over the site/blog.
- Themes cannot be modified or customized unless you purchase an upgrade for CSS.
- Plugins cannot be uploaded unless you upload to the VIP program.
- You cannot have an eCommerce site unless you upgrade to their business plan.
- Ads may at times appear on your site. You have to pay $30 a year to stop the ads.
- You only get 3 GB of storage space and then have to purchase more.
- You get the additional WordPress.Com to your domain name (an additional $15 a year is charged if you want to use your own domain name)
- You cannot use 3rd party advertisements such as Google AdSense.
In the end, the primary difference between these two WordPress platforms lies in how much control you want of your site. If you are a casual blogger that does not own a small business that needs a professional looking website to sell your services or products online, WordPress.com should be sufficient. However, if you want full control of your site and have a professional looking website in addition to your blog, WordPress.org is your best way to go.
Finance
Omaha Foreclosures – Benefits of Buying a Foreclosed Home in Omaha and Guidelines to Purchase
There are several benefits of purchasing Omaha foreclosures as Omaha is the largest city in the US state of Nebraska and highly recommended city to live. You can purchase foreclosure homes at almost half the price than the normal rates prevalent there.
The several benefits of buying foreclosure homes in Omaha include
1. The city founded along the Missouri River has been given the name ‘Gateway to the West’. Its central location makes it’s an easy transportation hub and an ideal city to live and do business.
2. It has one of the world’s biggest Omaha Stockyards and internationally acclaimed meat packing plants
3. It is home to several fortune 500 companies like Union Pacific Corporation, ConAgra Foods etc. making it a city with several high paying jobs.
4. City’s Henry Doorly Zoo is one of the major attraction of Omaha.
5. A top news magazine identified Omaha as one of the top 10 high-tech havens of US thus making Omaha foreclosures a great choice to buy in this high tech city.
6. Omaha has around one hundred properties listed in National Register of Historic Places including Holy family Church, Bank of Florence etc.
Proper guidelines to foreclosure homes will help to make your buying Omaha Foreclosures transaction easier and hassle free.
Guidelines to Purchase Omaha Foreclosures
1. Subscribe to an online listing service on monthly basis and keep track of latest Properties added in the Omaha city section.
2. Make a list of all the properties and shortlist about 5 to 10 properties which are suitable to your requirement.
3. Visit all the short listed properties and inquire about neighborhood people in case of the properties you like. Also inquire rates of similar properties in the neighborhood areas.
4. When visiting the places in Omaha yourself, do look for signboards like ‘foreclosure homes for sale’ and you may thus come across a new choice.
5. Once you zero-in on a property, ask for the papers to check the title of the property.
6. Keep an appraiser to ascertain the actual value of the property and to check that it is matching with the demand by the title owner.
7. Hire a legal expert to check all the papers and for final documentation.
Finance
Dedicated Server Web Hosting – Assurance for Self Control
Almost everyone is out under the networking sun to enjoy the optimal advantages of power and potentials pertaining to internet. You have built up online business emperor site by site and can’t see it collapsing to ground almost like castle of sand. Yes, your networking system – no matter how much stronger it is – is susceptible to troubles which may give you enough reasons to really worry about. Considering the fact that your site is the virtual venue where customers make a frequent visit to and you make a convertible sale, it is important to have dedicated web hosting for successful and smooth performance and progress of your business endeavor. Other hosting choices are also available but when it comes to better control and greater reliability, you will less likely to Google and go for other options,
Dedicated Hosting Revisited:
Dedicated hosting is a much more modernized version of VPS hosting with lots of improvement on the fore front as well as back end. It scores high on both reliability and control that the web administrators get to enjoy. Dedicated hosting allows a client to ensure optimal use of each of the networking components. With dedicated server, you are assigned with larger resources and without being obliged to share these with networking partners, you enjoy a complete and competent control over your server and the resources it hosts.
More Control:
Dedicated hosting has two major assets to heavily and blindly rely on – one is ‘control’ and another is ‘reliability’. Dedicated web administrators exercise supreme control over the server. Due to this reason, threat of virus and malware gets minimized. If cost is something that makes you think twice about whether to buy it or not, then I just like to remind you that virus attack and hacking activities are on continuous rise and so data security is crucial to your business needs. With the feature and facility of more control that dedicated hosting offers, one thing is for sure that your data will be under more safety and security. As you are provided a full-root access, so you can easily get to know what is being installed on the server. This allows the web administrator to make an informed decision whether it requires system upgrading for precise maintenance and smooth running of server in its optimal configuration.
With dedicated hosting, the clients can get to experience more control which makes the system reliable on an unmatched level. Apart from assigned disk space and bandwidth, dedicated server is also fitted with guaranteed RAM space. Furthermore, you can also be entitled to share the server’s processor depending on the type of hosting packages you have chosen. The web administrator can adjust the variables including page load speed, allocation of server resources etc. Variable tweaking helps the webmasters to optimize pages. More control over the server on your part is rewarded with greater customers’ satisfaction which results into some chain-based reaction including stretch of profit margin. In a nutshell, an assurance of self-control helps you translate the slated and stated goals of your web presence.
