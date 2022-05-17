Finance
Teacher I’m Done
Every teacher has had this happen about 1,000 times. You send the children to complete a task and 10 seconds later someone is “done”. I have a few ideas on curbing the “I’m done” that I’d like to share with you.
During Writer’s Workshop, I set a timer to let the children know when they can be “done”. We discuss what you can do on a story that is “done” and what other details could be added. I also talk about sharing their story with a friend to see if they have ideas on what they could add. At the beginning of the year, they are writing for short periods of time, maybe 5 minutes. By the end of the year I set the timer for up to 30 minutes depending on the skills that we are working on. I also let the children know that they are not “done” until the bell rings.
At Centers I prevent the “I’m done” by placing a book basket in most of the centers, so when they are “done” with the assigned activity they can read books. This has helped me a lot this year – I can keep my guided reading groups longer because the other students are working longer independently.
Throughout the day I do not typically do worksheets, but on the occasion that I do and someone is “done”, I have them go to the reading center and read independently to our reading buddies until the other children are finished.
Another strategy I use is “Choice Time”. When children are “done” they can choose an activity off of the “Choice Time” list. Activities I have used in the past were: story writing, reading books, puzzles, computers, and listening center. That way the children have an activity to do once they are “done”.
The key to curbing the “I’m done” is to hold your children to high expectations and make it clear as to what they do when they are finished. I have seen in many classrooms that the teachers are upset when a child is “done”. This is because they do not have a plan or procedure in place before hand. Come up with what you are comfortable with, model and implement it and then the “Teacher, I’m done” will seem more like “Teacher, I’m ready for a new challenge!”
Belize Real Estate – Tips on the Purchasing Process
The idea of buying property in a foreign country like Belize can be very daunting and confusing.
The first step involves finding a reputable real estate agent in Belize. It’s best to ask for testimonials from other clients or referrals to ensure the agent is competent and trustworthy. Then, after the agent has helped you find a property you’d like to purchase, the next step involves presenting the seller with a formal OFFER TO PURCHASE.
This important document should be provided by your Belize real estate agent and should include the following:
* Purchaser’s name and address
* Vendor’s name and address
* The LEGAL DESCRIPTION of the Property, eg. Lot # 56 blah blah blah.
* The purchase price offered.
* Any other terms of the offer. All terms of the sale will have been written into the offer by the real estate agent, such as time frames for closing, etc.
* The purchaser must sign the Offer to Purchase and provide a deposit.
Your Belize real estate agent will present the formal Offer to Purchase to the seller. The seller may accept the offer or respond with a counter-offer. If the seller accepts then he will sign and execute the offer.
At this point you should usually retain the services of a Belize Attorney to supervise consummation of the deal.
The lawyer’s job is primarily to ensure the property title is “good and marketable”. He should do all necessary Title or Deed searches to uncover any hidden encumbrances which may be present on the Title or Deed. Also, he should check the “plan of survey” to verify the location and dimensions of the property. Lawyer’s fees for real estate transactions in Belize generally range between one per cent and three per cent.
Check the yellow pages or ask your Belize real estate agent for a list of reputable attorneys if you need recommendations.
A huge point of confusion for many foreigners is the fact there are three legal types of land title registrations currently used in Belize.
* There is the Minister’s Fiat Grant, or “Conveyance system”, which provides buyers with a “Deed of Conveyance”.
* There is the Certificate of Title system (also known as the Torrens system) which provides buyers with the old style “Certificate of Title”.
* There is the new Registered Lands Act system, which provides the buyer with a new style “Certificate of Title” which adheres to the recently passed Registered Lands Act.
Different parts of the country use different systems, but the Government of Belize has been converting all properties in the country to the new Registered Land Act system, area by area. All three systems provide the owner with indisputable, legal proof of ownership for their Belize real estate,
Once the property is shown to be “Free and Clear and Marketable” by the lawyer, the buyer would then transfer the funds for purchase to an escrow account in Belize. This is usually done by direct wire transfer from your bank in the U.S. or Canada.
The final steps of the purchase process involve paying the stamp duty, also known as a 5 per cent land transfer tax. The stamp duty is payable on any Belize real estate transactions valued at over $20,000 Belize dollars. Usually the stamp duty is paid by the buyer and will be stipulated in the Offer to Purchase.
The funds for purchase are then transferred to the seller. The land transfer documents are signed by the seller, and then filed or “Lodged” with the Land Registry department in the capital city of Belmopan. Once the documents are filed at the Land Registry Department the land then becomes the property of the buyer.
And that’s it, now you can enjoy your newly purchased Belize Real Estate!
Virtual Classrooms Of New Age Education System
Online learning is gradually considered to be in equal respect with traditional learning. But somehow the standards of online education are doubted upon every now and then in comparison to traditional ways of learning. The quality maybe the same but the credibility sometimes become a question.
In secondary schools, online learning is benefiting students a lot. There is a huge collection of courses that are designed to meet individual needs. But at the same time, concerned authorities are of the view that there is a need to put regulation over its use as the chances of misuse at the high school levels are more. Considering the remote areas or the ones that do not have enough accredited online schools in their vicinity, e-learning is picking popularity among the students.
On the contrary, some hold the view that online learning process lessens the success probabilities as it demands self-discipline, good reading skills and immense self-motivation. Thus an assessment criterion is proposed to be implemented in all the regions to check the entry of suitable individuals in online-learning. The qualitative result of online courses can be ensured by below mentioned models.
1. A direct link to the provincial curriculum
2. Constructivist pedagogical approaches
3. Relating content to pedagogy
4. Access to existing “learning objects”
5. Assessment practices
6. Technological infrastructure
7. Technical support for teachers and students
Distance education proves to be very helpful in case of large nations which are geographically distant. There are numerous students who would want to study aboard but financial or geographical constraints make the situation difficult for them. But with the coming of online education structures in countries like Canada and Australia, and online colleges in Florida (click here, for more information), the scenario has completely changed. Today you can get yourself enrolled in a number of accredited online schools and attain a degree that will be a big step ahead in your career. Be it any phase of life you are in, employed, pursuing a course, part-time or full-time working, a virtual classroom gives you the flexibility that your present life demands.
Recent studies have also proved that the number of people going for e-learning has increased considerably. A recent survey showed that 80% of all higher education organizations offer full or merged online courses and a considerable amount of them happen to be designed on long term learning.
But at the same time, as expected, there are disagreements as well. While the above studies in US prove to be quite encouraging and show that many times e-learning yields better results than traditional system, the studies in Canada on various universities indicate that it is just the different method of learning producing exactly same results in education system. Since different individuals require different ways to be catered, online education just provides another way of learning and has an equal effect on the students, nothing more nothing less.
Technology is undoubtedly making a difference. The professors are now involved in a new system where there are jointly making efforts to teach the students in a more personalized way instead of sticking to the traditional classroom setting. Accredited online school increases the ability of students to open up and involve in the learning process actively.
Moreover, the online sources are yet to make a reputed stand for themselves among the employers. The credibility is still doubted by the employers and the universities who provide both traditional as well as online courses are trusted upon more than independent online schools irrespective of the fact that they are authenticated. Virtual classes are certainly being increasingly accepted but they are yet to receive their due credit.
How To Sell Your House By Yourself: A Short Guide
Selling your house is something you’ll have to do maybe just a few times in your life. And unless you know a local real estate agent who will sell your house for free or a hugely discounted commission… it can be a real pain in the rear and an expensive process for you as well.
So… you landed on this page about “How to sell your house by yourself ” because of a few reasons I’m guessing…
- You have no or very little equity in your house so you can’t afford to pay a real estate agents commissions
- You have equity but want to try to save money selling the house yourself before you resort to hiring an agent
- You’re in foreclosure (or heading that way) and just need to sell fast without incurring thousands in agent commissions
- You can’t wait the months and months it sometimes takes to sell a house in your area, so you want to try to sell it more quickly
Whatever one you land in… there are ways to sell your house yourself in your local real estate market.
Since 2013, the housing sector has been experiencing a major recovery. Selling your house at this time will definitely be profitable if you do it right. In most cases, it is about using smart marketing strategies and being realistic about your expectations on what you want to achieve with this sale.
This article will provide some guidelines to help you sell your house yourself.
How To Sell Your House By Yourself – Let’s Dive In
Know The Real Estate Market Well
The first and most important step is doing a market research on your neighborhood. This step involves visiting various home marketing sites (Zillow, Eppraisal, Redfin, etc), calling a real estate agent or two to see what your home is worth, or reading about the various market pricing techniques. Proper homework on these issues will allow you to come up with a right price for your house and also helps you to avoid making certain selling mistakes.
If you don’t want to hassle with trying to come up with a home value yourself… contact a local cash home buyer. They’ll be able to give you an honest fair valuation of what your house is worth in its current condition. And most cash homebuyers can make you a fair all-cash offer on your house within 24 hours, to give you that option of selling quickly (most cash homebuyers can close within 14 days).
Assess the market
This step is almost similar to conducting market research, only that in this case, you are bound to your neighborhood and similar houses. Are there lots of houses for sale in your neighborhood? If so, what is the average that they are listing for? Are there lots of foreclosures in your neighborhood? That may drag your house price down.
Assess the house
As a seller, your house should be in top condition or shape in order to sell at a good price. Identify certain unique characteristics about it and emphasize them during the marketing. For example, a house with garage parking may be more attractive to buyers compared with one with driveway parking.
Also, does your house require repairs? Does it need to be repainted inside or out? How is the condition of the roof? Is the landscaping in good shape? Is the house outdated at all? (you know, those popcorn ceilings. All of these things can make the house more attractive or less attractive depending on the buyer… which changes the price they’re willing to pay.
After all of this… come up with an asking price for your home that is fair… isn’t so high it’ll take you 12 months to sell the house… but is attractive so you get a frenzy of buyers who are ready to buy it quickly.
Use Photos or Videos
Buyers are obsessed with media. Taking walk-through videos of the house and using the videos to advertise will enable you to reach a wider market. In fact, these videos are considered more transparent than taking photos. However, this should not stop you from using the latter option since it is more affordable compared to the video.
So take some great pictures. Take a picture of every room in the house that helps show it off. Take a picture of the house from the outside in a few different angles… people want to see the house before they ever show up to see it. So having great pictures of your house online could be the difference between getting the right buyer quickly… and waiting months and months to sell.
Get Your House “Listed” On The Local MLS And Market It
You can find no or low fee real estate brokers these days who will charge you a few hundred bucks to put your house on the local MLS. This gets your house in front of all of the real estate agents quickly (so be prepared to pay those “buyers” agents a 2-3% buyers broker fee if you plan to have their support in helping you find a buyer.
Place ads in the local newspaper, signs on the roads, and hold an open house.
All Of This Sound Like A Lot Of Work To Sell Your House Yourself?
It can be.
And in the end, many homeowners think they’re saving money and time by marketing the house themselves… when in the end it costs them more money to go that route.
When you sell your own house here are some things you need to consider…
- If you’re not a good marketer or aren’t ready to spend a bunch of time marketing your house right… selling it yourself may not be your best bet
- If you don’t do a good job preparing the house and the marketing materials… and working with buyers to really build the value of your house in their minds… you may actually sell the house for 3-8% less than you may get for the same house an experienced person marketed the house for you
- Too many sellers never think about holding costs or opportunity costs… every month that your house doesn’t sell means another mortgage payment, tax payment, insurance, utilities, etc. If your mortgage payment is $1,500/mo… and $1,300 of that is interest… if it takes you 7 months to sell your house… that cost you an extra $9,100 (not to mention taxes and insurance you paid during that time). So, if you were able to sell that house more quickly… would it make sense for you to provide a buyer a discounted price today so you can close quickly and move on? Something to think about.
A local cash home buying company can give you a fast offer for a fair price.
