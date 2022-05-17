Finance
The Basics of a Point of Sale System (POS)
Point of sale (POS) can be referred to as a check-out or cash wrap and is usually the location in a store or restaurant where transactions for the exchange goods and services occur. A point of sale system typically refers to the physical electronic hardware and peripherals that are used to conduct a transaction. This hardware can include a cash register, a dedicated computer or even a mobile smart device such as a tablet computer. Value Added Resellers (VAR) interchangeably use the term POS when they discuss the hardware and the checkout location. The credit card industry adds to the confusion. Merchant services providers who process credit card transaction and their Independent Sales Organizations (ISO’s) will refer to standalone credit card terminal as a POS as well. A POS in this sense is only the peripheral that reads the credit card, sends the transaction data between the store and credit card processor and may issue a receipt once approved.
The first POS hardware was a mechanical cash register invented by a Dayton saloon owner named James Ritty in 1879. The purpose was to keep employees and customers honest. It is hard to find a mechanical cash register today; the majority of POS systems are electronic, meaning they use an electronic cash register or computer system. Electronic POS is sometimes called ePOS. Electronic cash registers help streamline some of the end of day calculations that shop owners need to process on a daily basis. Realistically they are only used at shops that haven’t automated, need a backup system or don’t process many transactions on a daily basis.
The POS System is hardware which is combined with POS software and peripheral devices. This hardware helps a store clerk or associate manage the sales process. At a basic level POS software manages the transaction calculations. However, POS software is quite scalable and modules can be added for accounting, inventory and even customer relationship management (CRM.) Value priced software choices are available that can give a small shop owner some of the tools the large fortune 500 retailers use.
POS peripherals are devices like:
Receipt printers
Provide a physical record of the transaction
Magnetic stripe reader (MSR)
Automate the entry of credit card, driver’s license or loyalty card information
Bar code scanners
Automate the entry of information found on products, loyalty cards and coupons. This information is referenced in Universal Product Codes (UPC) and Quick Response (QR codes).
Cash Drawer
A drawer connected to the POS used to safely store cash and coins.
POS Keyboard
Typically is retail hardened keyboard built to stand up to the constant use in a retail environment and is used to enter customer, product or service data. Many times it will have the MSR built in. Many large stores use mechanical keyboards which are rated for higher use than a standard consumer keyboard.
Signature Capture
Used to save an electronic record of a customer’s signature
Electronic Scales
Automate data entry of weight information
Computer Display
Used as a computer display to show information. May have touch screen technology.
Typically large companies have built or customized the hardware, software and peripherals to fit their specific needs. The goal is to process transactions in the quickest and most accurate framework in order to keep their customers happy, associates trainable and accounting accurate.
Small and Medium businesses (SMB retailers) typically buy off the shelf hardware bundles with software customized for their industry vertical. Today this software no longer needs to reside on a computer in the store it can be hosted on a cloud and sold under the software as a service model (SaaS.)
Mobile POS is now available that keeps POS users from being tied down to a specific location in a store. Mobile POS devices allow for some or all of the functionality of both hardware and software contained in a traditional point of sale system on a device that fits in the user’s hand.
POS systems have come a long way since 1879 and will continue to change adding both features and benefits. In the end they will continue to help store and restaurant owners manage and measure their performance, alleviate rote work and increase customer satisfaction.
Finance
Tips To Help You Buy Furniture For Your Home
Furniture is on the list of essential items for any office or home. You don’t have to buy a car as you can travel without one. But you cannot manage without an office or home furniture. Although it may seem easy to buy furniture, you have to consider a few important factors before making this choice. So, if you want to upgrade your home decor or you are going to move to a new house, we suggest that you buy new furniture. In this article, we are going to share with you a few tips to help you purchase new furniture for your home.
Get the Measurements
First of all, you should get the proper measurements. If the furniture you have purchased does not fit well, you will find no use in it. These numbers will give you a pretty good idea of the type of furniture that will fit properly. Therefore, you may want to save yourself from all the trouble and purchase your desired furniture based on the correct measurements.
Consider the Color of the Walls
Before you purchase furniture for your rooms, don’t forget to take into account the wall color. If you don’t want to make things look clumsy, make sure that the furniture you have purchased contrasts with the wall color.
So, what you need to do is study and analyze the colors unless you have plans to paint your interior walls after purchasing the furniture.
Don’t go for Silly Offers
Today, you may find that a lot of companies making offers on office and home furniture. Although you can save a lot of money by opting for these offers, it is not worth it. The reason is that these furniture articles are not high quality. Good quality stuff does not come cheap.
In other words, you don’t want to invest in sub-standard furniture or furniture that has some type of defects. So, if an offer looks too good to be true, you should avoid it.
Set your Budget
Before you purchase fresh furniture, make sure you have a budget figure in your mind. It is better that you don’t compromise on the quality aspect. Once you have set your budget, you should stick to it. However, it is a great idea to keep your budget a little bit flexible. Factors that you cannot compromise on include the quality, longevity, design, and durability of your furniture.
Consider your Lifestyle
Depending upon your lifestyle, you should choose the best furniture. So, what you need to do is consider your needs, purpose, and the uses of the furniture before you place your order. This will give you a clear idea of what you should go for. In other words, the furniture you are going to purchase should meet your lifestyle.
Long story short, if you are going to buy home furniture for the first time, we suggest that you consider the tips given in this article. This will help you make it easier to purchase the best furniture.
Finance
The Emerging Market of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software
ERP software facilitates automation, which saves time and money. It is being adopted by all kinds of organizations at a fast pace.
ERP stands for Enterprise Resource Planning, and enables storage, management and interpretation of data. Ideal for maintaining voluminous data, ERP software facilitate businesses to manage data related to product planning, shipping & payment, human resources, financials etc.
Even when 100% of the businesses aren’t yet relying on ERP, a majority of them are aware of its existence – much because of its great advantages.
Broadly, there are two ways of ERP implementation – On-premise ERP and Cloud-based ERP. On-premise ERP is primarily about maintaining the ERP software and associated data in the client organization itself. Cloud-based ERP, on the other hand, requires clients to get their software and data hosted on another server, which is accessible online.
On-premise ERP
As per research firm Gartner, the on-premise ERP industry in India is expected to grow at a 17% CAGR – raising it to $538 million by 2017 from $178 million in 2013.
Currently a large number of health facilities, educational institutions, hotels and resorts, multinational companies and banking organizations are using ERP. Directly related to the ROI of organizations, ERP facilitates better resource and data management. And when India is sound in terms of technically-trained professionals, the ERP market is bound to witness impressive growth.
Cloud- / SaaS-based ERP Implementation
SaaS-based ERP is more feasibly being preferred by small and medium enterprises. Gartner’s studies state that reduced cost and faster deployment are the primary reasons behind this development. That’s because ‘Software as a Service’ based ERP solutions help client organizations to implement ERP applications in cloud environments. The ERP software and related data are centrally hosted and accessed through web.
While even large corporations are shifting to cloud-based ERP models, apprehensions due to data security, networking issues, and limited customization have held its acceptance-rate so far. However, continuous enhancements are sure to give SaaS-based ERP implementation the much-needed push in near future.
ERP Software Service Providers
Like every other technology, the world of ERP is filled with loads of service providers. The products offered by them differ in a variety of ways, including performance, features, capacity etc. Considering the several choices companies have, selection is not only made on the basis of features but also while keeping in mind the businesses requirements and budget constraints.
Small Businesses
For small business houses, Microsoft’s ERP solution, i.e. Microsoft Dynamics plays a pivotal role. It provides solutions for business intelligence and reporting, operations and human resources, and financial and supply chain management. Of the various independent solutions, Microsoft’s Axapta (Dynamics AX) and Navision (Dynamics NAV) products offer amazing distribution and manufacturing functionalities. These products are widely used in the European regions. Microsoft also offers the Great Plains (GP) ERP solution that features strong Financials capabilities. GP enjoys wide acceptability in the United States.
Medium Businesses
Epicor and Infor are the two organizational names that appear in terms of ERP implementation for medium-sized businesses. Serving over 20,000 customers in nearly 150 countries, Epicor has robust ERP solutions for distribution, manufacturing, lumber & building, retail and several more functions. The company’s ERP implementations have led to a 100% growth in the ROI of various setups, such as Hospitality, Finance, Apparel, Medicine etc. Epicor has also once been recognized for achieving the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and total per user cost of software for medium-sized corporations.
Infor, the 3rd largest ERP manufacturer, has more than 70,000 clients in 200 countries. It has ERP software for Product Configuration Management, Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Asset Management, Product Lifecycle Management and several other enterprise tasks. Over the years, Infor has largely improved its service offerings through not just innovations but critical company acquisitions too.
Enterprise-level / Large Businesses
SAP SE (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing), known for its SAP ERP solutions, is the largest business software company. SAP software are predominantly used in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Canada, United States, Asia Pacific and Japan. Its software solutions include ERP systems for managing human resources, manufacturing, financials, payroll, and customer relationship management. Highly preferred by large business houses worldwide, SAP ERP systems are effectively consolidated for the latest mobile, cloud, and in-memory technologies.
Oracle Corporation, the 2nd largest software company in the world, is undoubtedly another highly preferred ERP systems provider. In cutting-edge competition with SAP SE, Oracle’s ERP solutions are known for their robustness, data integrity and security features. With acquisitions of PeopleSoft (with JD Edwards) and Siebel Systems, Oracle’s customer base includes some of the most reputed global-level companies. It offers ERP solutions for supply chain management, human capital management etc.
Due to the great profits, continuous innovations, and several other advantages that ERP implementations offer, its market is set for a bright future! It so makes complete sense for individuals to undertake this domain as a career goal. That’s because, the requirement for trained ERP technicians will certainly rise as the market will progress.
What product to choose?
Well, that completely depends on your professional vision and level of commitment!
Finance
How “Newbie” Internet Marketers Can Learn How To Make A Lot Of Money Fast
If you are new to Internet marketing, and want to learn and absorb the core fundamentals quickly and easily so you can start making money right off the bat, then this article will show you how.
Look, there’s a lot of material out there about Internet marketing.
Everything from SEO to pay-per-click to lead generating to copywriting. And it is definitely a lot to take in at once.
But there are two ways you can learn these things rather quickly, while comprehending the information you learn much better than you would normally.
The first thing to do is, when you are listening to an audio lesson about whatever you’re learning (and most of the good stuff is on audio these days) you can speed the process up simply speeding up the audio.
In other words, make the audio play twice as fast.
Does that sound strange?
Maybe it is, but it works.
In fact, you will notice that it is actually just as easy to listen to at double speed. And you will cut through an hour recording in 30 minutes (half the time), with just as much retention.
The second thing you should do then is pick the very best audio lessons you listened to and listen to them multiple times.
Why?
Because no matter how fast or slow you listen to things, you don’t get the whole teaching the first time through. You don’t get all the subtleties and the nuances. You don’t get the second and third levels of meaning.
If you want to really absorb and internalize information, you need to listen to things two, three, four even five times (or more). That way, you will pick up everything they are teaching — and not just the surface material.
This is no joke.
Every time you listen to a lesson, you’ll catch further depths of meaning. You’ll digest more. You’ll internalize things more.
And before you know it — you will know the information well enough to teach it yourself.
That’s when you know you’ve got the entire message.
And you just keep doing this with each new audio recording you get.
If you buy something that’s on video, simply record the audio off of it (check for free software online) and do the same thing.
The key here is to expose yourself to the basics — the fundamentals of marketing, the Internet, direct response copywriting, etc — several times and get an internal understanding of how it works.
Once you’ve gotten those fundamentals down (and most people never do), making money will be a snap for you.
Trust me, this may sound like a lot of work, but it’s not.
You are actually saving yourself a lot of time and needless frustration in the long run.
The Basics of a Point of Sale System (POS)
Police: North St. Paul man rear-ends car in stolen pick-up truck, kills driver in Brooklyn Park
Tips To Help You Buy Furniture For Your Home
Panthers-Lightning Eastern Conference semifinal schedule has potentially six games played at same time as Heat-Celtics | Schedule
Former Meta Crypto Head Announces Bitcoin Payments Startup Lightspark
How to Pick the Perfect Essay Writing Service for Your Needs
The Emerging Market of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software
Kristian Winfield: Luka Doncic is undeniable. Chris Paul … not so much
How “Newbie” Internet Marketers Can Learn How To Make A Lot Of Money Fast
Dave Hyde: Miami Heat, Florida Panthers start big playoff series — and blame TV for it happening at same time
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach